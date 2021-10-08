Mick Jenkins’ ‘Contacts’ Video Has An Unexpected Twist At The End

Where most rappers have to arrive at a crossroads in their career before deconstructing themselves on a record, 30 year old Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has made a career out of doing so constantly. On his fourth album, Elephant In The Room, due out later this month, he opens up once again with conversations about both himself and the world around him.

With the just-released “Contacts,” he floats over a clean-hitting, contemplative beat produced by Rascal, Tae Beast and Eli Brown spitting “Stretching out, my shoulders wide / All my burdens boulder size,” before the cognizant punctuation on the hook that “Real eyes realize real lies, help me see the truth.” In the song’s video (above) directed by Ren, he takes his clone hostage before an unexpected twist at the end that can’t be missed.

Jenkins shared some thoughts on the upcoming album:

“From my estranged relationship with my father to friendships that don’t feel the same anymore to the even more basic idea of acknowledging that I need help. We become accustomed to allowing none progressive qualities and truths to occupy so much space in our lives simply by ignoring them, or ignoring them despite them being right in our faces! I intend to face several of those dormant issues/topics head-ons in the hopes that others can, at the very least, identify with the spaces I’ve grown from.”

Elephant In The Room is out October 29th via Cinematic Music Group. Peep the tracklist below.

Elephant In The Room Track List

1. The Valley of the shadow of death Prod. Tee-Watt, Thelonious Martin & renzell

2. Things you can die for Feat. Ben Hixon Prod. By renzell

3. Stiff Arm Feat. Ayinde Cartman Prod. By renzell

4. Contacts Prod. By Rascal, Tae Beast & Eli Brown

5. Scottie Pippen Prod. By Kiran Kai (Additional Production by Otto Maralot, Oscar Jerome Laurence, Jack Polley, Joe Armon-Jones & Oliver Simeon Sarkar Samuels)

6. Gucci Tried to tell me Prod. By Lophiile

7. D.U.I Feat. Green SLlime Prod. By Tee-Watt

8. Speed racer Prod. By Saba (Background vocals by Tiffany Lance)

9. Truffles Prod. By renzell & Monte Booker

10. Is, this Cigarette Prod. By Tee-Watt & LeRoyce (Additional Production by Otto Maralot)

11. Reflection Prod. By renzell

12. Rug Burn Feat. Serpent with Feet Prod. By Tee-Watt