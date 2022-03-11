Back in 2018, less than a year after they released their third album Culture II, Migos decided that they were going to break off for a brief moment and release solo albums. Quavo dropped Quavo Huncho, Offset delivered Father Of 4, and Takeoff released The Last Rocket. In the grand scheme of things, the projects weren’t as beloved as the Migos projects as they helped to highlight while the group works so well together. Now, almost four years later, there’s no sign that the trio is preparing to release solo projects again, but some, including Takeoff, have released songs as individual artists.

For the first time since he dropped The Last Rocket, Takeoff is back in action as a lone act. With his latest release, he calls on Rich The Kid to join him for “Crypto.” The track is of course focused on cryptocurrency as the rappers flex their wallets and how much they’ve attained. It also arrives with a laid-back video that follows Takeoff and Rich as they walk through city streets and kick it on a plane as they brag about their finances.

The new track comes after Takeoff lent his voice to Roddy Ricch’s sophomore album Live Life Fast where he appeared on “Paid My Dues.” As for Rich The Kid, he recently teamed up with Lil Wayne for their joint project, Trust Fund Babies.

You can listen to “Crypto” in the video above.