All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Megan Thee Stallion complete her regeneration and Lorde show herself for the first time in a long time. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Thot Sh*t” Megan Thee Stallion got a taste of controversy with her Cardi B collaboration “WAP.” Based on her new “Thot Sh*t” video, it appears she enjoyed ticking off the more conservative-minded among us: In her first post-“period of regeneration” visual, she relentlessly goes after a senator who threw shade her way. Doja Cat — “Need To Know” Planet Her is nearly here and so far, Doja Cat’s fictional planet seems a lot different than Earth. That’s especially true in the extraterrestrial visual for the hard-hitting track “Need To Know.” Despite its clear quality, Doja has actually downplayed the song, saying a few days before its release that it “isn’t even the next single,” declaring it to be “just some sh*t before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy.”

Lorde — “Solar Power” After sharing the leggy and cheeky cover art heard ’round the world, Lorde officially made her musical return with “Solar Power.” For those who heard the track and think it sounds like a certain Primal Scream highlight, Lorde would agree. She later confirmed the song is the title track from her next album, which she described as “sexy, playful, feral, and free” and a “celebration of the natural world.” Clairo — “Blouse” “Solar Power” had features from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, and on the same day, Lorde returned the favor. As “Solar Power” was released, so to was Clairo’s “Blouse,” on which Lorde provides vocals. The single (which was produced by Jack Antonoff) is intimate, lush, and the first look at Clairo’s next album, Sling (which Antonoff also produced).

Migos — “Having Our Way” Feat. Drake It had been three years (aka an eternity in terms of the speed of the modern music industry) since a new Migos album, but that changed last week with Culture III. The trio has impressed with tracks like the Drake-featuring “Having Our Way” and the Jay-Z favorite “Avalanche.” Elsewhere on the album, they also got features from Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Future, Juice WRLD, and Pop Smoke. Polo G — “For The Love Of New York” Feat. Nicki Minaj “Rapstar,” Polo G’s hit No. 1 single, is the obvious, well, star of Hall Of Fame, but it definitely not the only highlight. For example, he teams up with Nicki Minaj on the reggae-influenced “For The Love Of New York.” Minaj is far from the only star guest on Hall Of Fame, as it also features appearances from The Kid Laroi, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign.

Ava Max — “Everytime I Cry” 2020 brought the rise of a pop star with Ava Max dropping her album Heaven & Hell and now she’s back with new material. Her latest is “Everytime I Cry,” which comes across like a club-ready version of Florence And The Machine (with all due respect to Florence and her club-readiness). Max noted that this song doesn’t actually signify a new era from her just yet, as she called it a “continuation” of her Heaven & Hell album. Saint Jhn — “Just For Me” Feat. SZA There are a ton of stars set to appear in the new Space Jam movie and that is true of the soundtrack as well. The latest cut from the OST to drop is “Just For Me,” a joyous collaboration between Saint Jhn and SZA. It’s not the only standout from the Space Jam soundtrack thus far, as Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin came through with another in May.