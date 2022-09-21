Cardi B has seen massive success in her short music career, so it’s a big deal anytime she collaborates with an upcoming artist. It appears her next major collaboration will be coming soon, in the form of a team-up with GloRilla on a track titled “Tomorrow 2.”

Tomorrow 2 ft Me pic.twitter.com/4eBxdrFv4n — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 21, 2022

In a tweet from earlier Wednesday, the “Bodak Yellow” artist posted a photo with GloRilla and various other women dancing on an apartment stoop. The words “Tomorrow 2,” “GloRilla” and “Cardi B” were laid over top of them. Cardi’s caption read “Tomorrow 2 ft Me.”

BUT DATS WHY I LUV TOMORROW”🏆🏆✅✅✅ it’s official me & my girl @iamcardib Linked up for TOMORROW 2 DROPPING FRIDAY 9/23 @ MIDNIGHT 😝😝😝presave the below let’s gooooooohttps://t.co/MV93AeSnTm pic.twitter.com/ZpX5YGO9wJ — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) September 21, 2022

GloRilla expressed her excitement for the song in her own tweet, confirming that it will release this upcoming Friday.

The original “Tomorrow” was a solo effort from GloRilla, appearing on CMG The Label’s compilation album Gangsta Art. GloRilla was signed by the label this summer on the heels of her successful track “FNF (Let’s Go),” which later received a remix featuring Latto and JT, one-half of the City Girls.

As for Cardi B, she has had a pretty active 2022, sharing “Hot Sh*t,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, and appearing on B-Lovee’s “Shake It,” plus the extended version of Summer Walker’s “No Love” also featuring SZA.

Check out Cardi B and GloRilla’s tweets promoting the “Tomorrow” remix above.

“Tomorrow” is out 9/23 via CMG and Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.