The New England Patriots gave team owner Robert Kraft a 38-15 drudging of the Cleveland Browns as a pseudo wedding gift over the weekend, but Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill likely have them beat.

According to People, Kraft, 81, married Dana Blumberg, 47, at New York City’s Hall des Lumières on Friday (October 14).

“Most of the people didn’t know it was a wedding celebration,” an unnamed source told the publication. “We thought it was a party and then when we went upstairs — and [a] screen opened and Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as ‘husband and wife.’ Then Meek Mill wrote a song for them, which he sang with Ed Sheeran as backup.”

The TikTok account “@2cool2blog” posted a snippet of the performance, which No Jumper reposted to Twitter. In the 90-second clip, Meek tells the crowd, “I wrote this from the heart on the way here,” while Sheeran strums an acoustic guitar. “I’ve been observing Dana and Robert for the last three, four years and watching the way y’all vibe out, so I thought I could do this off top.”

“Dana, since you a good eye doctor, make sure you keep a good eye on my friend,” the Philadelphia rapper included in his freestyle. “I used to pray for times like this, just to rhyme like this / I never thought I’d be at Robert Kraft’s wedding tryna shine like this.”

Meek Mill Freestyles at Robert Kraft Wedding pic.twitter.com/qrDE7sr5NT — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 16, 2022

While Meek and Kraft are friends, Meek’s true NFL allegiance will always be with his hometown Eagles. On last night’s (October 16) Sunday Night Football broadcast, Meek was shown hyping up the Philly crowd with “Dreams And Nightmares (Intro)” pregame.

Dreams and Nightmares live at the Linc with @MeekMill Eagles are hyped 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1158tAsQB4 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 17, 2022

The platinum-certified artist also received Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s interception ball and enjoyed Philadelphia’s 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys alongside Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.