Fans of the new episode of Black Mirror in which Miley Cyrus plays pop star Ashley O received some good news yesterday. One asked when the video for “On A Roll,” one of the songs from the episode, would be released, and the Black Mirror Twitter account responded simply, “Tomorrow.” Well, today is yesterday’s tomorrow, and sure enough, Cyrus and Netflix have shared a new video for the song.

In the clip, Cyrus and a group of background dancers move to the song in a shadowy white box of a room. The song reinterprets the Nine Inch Nails classic “Head Like A Hole” into a more electropop style, and the lyrics of the chorus are altered to have a much more positive vibe than that of the original song: “Hey, yeah whoa-ho, I’m on a roll / Ridin’ so high, achieving my goals.”

What does Trent Reznor think of the track? Well, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker recently said that Reznor liked the idea when he first heard it: “Trent got it straight away, it was via email and he was really happy pretty quickly. He wanted to see the script and I got to re-write his lyrics in a chirpy way.”

Watch the “On A Roll” video above, and read our review of Cyrus’ new EP, She Is Coming, here.