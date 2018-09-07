The Mountain Goats Have Released A Surprise EP, ‘Hex Of Infinite Binding,’ And Plan More On The Way

09.07.18 2 hours ago

Jeremy Lange

The Mountain Goats blessed 2017 with Goths, the band’s sixteenth album, as well as Marsh Witch Visions, an EP consisting of songs about Ozzy Osbourne. The band has released a ton of EPs over the past couple decades or so, because clearly, that’s something that frontman John Darnielle likes to do. He confirmed as much today with the release of a surprise new EP, a four-track effort titled Hex Of Infinite Binding.

In a statement about the album, John Darnielle writes, “I used to release a whole bunch of EPs. I miss the general spiritual realm of the EP and am hereby centering an intention to spend more time thereat. These songs represent, in part, the first salvo of my resolve.” The statement goes on to explain the origins of each of the album’s four songs: “Song for Ted Sallis,” “Almost Every Door,” “Hospital Reaction Shot,” and “Tucson Fog.”

TAGSHex Of Infinite BindingJOHN DARNIELLEthe mountain goats

