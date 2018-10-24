A Few Semi-Serious Ideas For Making Music Festivals Better

iStock/Uproxx

I may not be as experienced of a festivalgoer as some of you reading this, but I did have a fairly busy summer this year. I went to the Okeechobee Music And Arts Festival, Boston Calling, Windy City Smokeout in Chicago, and the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival in the Caribbean, and I learned a lot from each fest.

Like anything, though, they were all imperfect, but I’m always looking to optimize, and as festival season comes to an end and I’ve had the time to reflect on my summer fest experience in its entirety, I’ve realized that there is a lot that could be done to make these events even better. So, I’ve come up with a handful of potential improvements, at both the institutional and individual level, that could radically shift the festival experience. Are they all reasonable, or even possible? No. No they are not, but my desires aren’t curbed by the limitations of realistic possibilities. Now, here are a few implementations that could make festivals less annoying, more efficient, and more like something from the year 3000.

Wearable chairs

Eminem was one of the headliners at Boston Calling this summer, and in order to see him from a decent vantage point, I had to get to the stage at least a couple hours in advance, and then just stand there and wait. Between that and all the walking a festival involves, you get fatigued, so a good old-fashioned sit down would be nice. That’s not always possible or socially acceptable (more on that in a second), but that’s where the wearable chair comes in, which I suppose it is more of a good new-fashioned sit down.

The brace appears to be intuitive to wear and use, and since the chair can support up to 290 pounds, this should be a viable solution even for the heavier among us. The good news is that it only costs about $4,300! The chair’s makers say the product is “meant to be used in an industrial environment such as assembly or production lines,” so if you don’t have four grand to spare, just get an industrial job and borrow one of the company’s wearable chairs for the weekend.

Something that zaps you when you sit down in a festival

If you don’t have a fancy exoskeleton support system, it might be tempting to bend your knees and lower your body until you find yourself sitting on the ground in the middle of a large crowd.

DO NOT DO THIS.

As the sitter, you have to worry about people stepping on you and your belongings as they navigate past you and the inordinate amount of horizontal space you are occupying. You also have to worry about your conscience, which is surely telling you, “Hmm, maybe I’m not being that considerate about my use of this shared, public space.” The people trying to walk around you and pulling hamstrings to avoid stepping on your blanket at the last second are surely thinking the same thing.

Not everybody has the level of empathy and compassion for others necessary to prevent this, so my proposal is a dog shock collar-like system. Maybe you have a sensor attached to your waistband, and when it gets too close to the ground, ZAP. Whatever it takes to stop this sitting madness, even Pavlovian training systems, I’ll support.