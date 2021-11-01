Musicians are creative folks who have costume budgets that let them go beyond Spirit Halloween’s offerings, so they tend to really show up with killer looks during spooky season. This year was more of the same on that front, as a lot of the world’s favorite artists delivered some Halloween costume excellence in 2021.

The Weeknd is no stranger to prosthetic make-up, as he proved in his “Save Your Tears” video, and he was at it again this weekend with an impressive Don Corleone from The Godfather look.

Meanwhile, Rihanna absolutely nailed her Gunna outfit by emulating a classic fit.

The newly engaged Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian also came through with a couple of couples looks. Over the weekend, they paid tribute to the movie True Romance and a few days ago, they dressed up as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Anderson .Paak went hard, too, sharing photos of himself as Silk Sonic cohort Bruno Mars, Prince, and Stevie Wonder.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has puts Cats behind her and has moved on to being a squirrel.

Charli XCX and Cardi B were on the same page, as they both embodied Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

Finally, this one doesn’t really count, but Phoebe Bridgers has been dressing as a skeleton for well over a year.

Check out some other costumes from across the music world below.

