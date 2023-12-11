Nas And Tracy Morgan Recently Discovered That Not Only Are They Friends, They’re Actually Related

PBS has been a valuable source for learning for generations, and now, thanks to the network’s genealogy series Finding Your Roots, two entertainers learned they are much more connected than they ever knew. Comedian Tracy Morgan recently appeared on the podcast Connect The Dots, where he talked about discovering his relation to another New York-based entertainer after years of friendship on an upcoming episode of Finding Your Roots.

As he recounts flipping through a family tree, he says, “I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there? Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side. Me and Esco was always tight before that. I did a show years ago on Comedy Central called One Mic that was for Nas’ mom that just passed away, so me and Esco always been tight.”

Upon learning that they were actually related, he says they shared some tears. “I called him up and I say, ‘Yo Esco. Guess what? I just did Finding Your Roots,'” he recalled. “‘Me and you related.’ He started crying, I started crying. And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me I’m there.'”

They aren’t the only rap relatives. In 2021, rappers Denzel Curry and Smino also learned they were cousins.

You can watch the full episode of Connect The Dots above and Morgan’s episode of Finding Your Roots when it airs in February.