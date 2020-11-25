Nascar Aloe’s ‘I Throw A Fit’ Performance For ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Lives Up To The Title

North Carolina punk rapper Nascar Aloe brings unstoppable energy to UPROXX Sessions in this week’s episode as he rips through an twitchy performance of “I Throw A Fit.” The song’s title is apt; Aloe never stands still for a moment. His infectious aura vibrates off the walls as he calls out Donald Trump, police, and politicians in railing screed against the hypocrisy of the “land of the free.”

Calling himself “the new Sid Vicious,” Nascar Aloe experimented with different styles and stage names until settling on his current in-your-face punk persona. He’s proven prolific, dopping projects at an alarming clip that fits his DIY, anything-goes mentality. Most recently, he dropped the three-song Battery Clash! EGO Bite, which contained the songs “Hi,” “Abyss,” and “Dysfunctional.” Earlier this year, he also released The Garage Tapes featuring Ghoulavelli and Miyagi. Though he’s not highly active on social media, he has used it to call out disparities and oddities of the modern music scene. He’s part of an anti-establishment wave of young, punkish rappers that includes characters like Jasiah, Joey Trap, and Tokyo’s Revenge.

it’s 2020 grown men doing high school music video treatments weird to me — NASCAR ALOE (@nascaraloe) November 23, 2020

Check out his raucous performance above.

