Woah Nelly! Today, a video of Nelly started circulating online of him allegedly receiving oral sex. As we’ve seen with these instances with celebrities before who claim to have “accidentally” uploaded a video of them in the middle of a sexual act, the video was quickly deleted from Nelly’s Instagram account where it was originally posted. But the rapper behind now prescient hits like “Tip Drill” and “Hot In Herre” isn’t out of the woods yet, as the almighty court of public opinion that is Twitter has a tiny observation of what they saw.

“I saw Nelly’s d*ck and I’m very disappointed,” one user posted. Another said simply “Nelly’s d*ck is super regular.”

Nelly's dick is super regular. — Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) February 8, 2022

Not my dick being bigger than Nelly’s pic.twitter.com/fxbVztZEUV — BIG JAVI (@_King_Javi__) February 8, 2022

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr. and was recently awarded the “I Am Hip-Hop” Award at the 2021 BET Awards, allegedly posted the video to his Instagram stories. He has 3.3 million followers on his account.

Another more errr…nuanced…observation commented that “Nelly’s d*ck is pretty even though it’s not that big lol. A piece is a piece regardless.” While another was a bit saddened: “I’m actually a little disappointed. I thought nelly’s d*ck would be bigger than that.”

i’m actually a little disappointed. i thought nelly’s dick would be bigger than that — Tiana 🫂 (@liltaddyyp) February 8, 2022

But not all of the responses have been disparaging. “So y’all consider Nelly’s d*ck small? That’s the size I like,” one user tweeted pledging their support. And finally, we have our objectively best take, whether it’s accurate or not, saying “i was like good gracious nelly’s d*ck is bodacious.”