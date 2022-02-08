Nelly
Getty Image
Music

Nelly ‘Accidentally’ Posted A Video Of Himself Getting Oral Sex And People Are Grilling Him

by: Twitter

Woah Nelly! Today, a video of Nelly started circulating online of him allegedly receiving oral sex. As we’ve seen with these instances with celebrities before who claim to have “accidentally” uploaded a video of them in the middle of a sexual act, the video was quickly deleted from Nelly’s Instagram account where it was originally posted. But the rapper behind now prescient hits like “Tip Drill” and “Hot In Herre” isn’t out of the woods yet, as the almighty court of public opinion that is Twitter has a tiny observation of what they saw.

“I saw Nelly’s d*ck and I’m very disappointed,” one user posted. Another said simply “Nelly’s d*ck is super regular.”

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr. and was recently awarded the “I Am Hip-Hop” Award at the 2021 BET Awards, allegedly posted the video to his Instagram stories. He has 3.3 million followers on his account.

Another more errr…nuanced…observation commented that “Nelly’s d*ck is pretty even though it’s not that big lol. A piece is a piece regardless.” While another was a bit saddened: “I’m actually a little disappointed. I thought nelly’s d*ck would be bigger than that.”

But not all of the responses have been disparaging. “So y’all consider Nelly’s d*ck small? That’s the size I like,” one user tweeted pledging their support. And finally, we have our objectively best take, whether it’s accurate or not, saying “i was like good gracious nelly’s d*ck is bodacious.”

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The New Big Thief Album Is A Masterpiece
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
×