All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2024

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 5

  • A Lily — Saru l-Qamar (Kewn Records)
  • Annie-Claude Deschênes — Les Manières De Table (Italians Do It Better)
  • Azalia Snail — Powerlover (Cloud Recordings)
  • bad tuner — look at me through me EP (Foreign Family Collective)
  • Babebee — whatislove2u? EP (Epitaph)
  • Beatenberg — The Great Fire of Beatenberg (Leafy Outlook)
  • Benson Boone — Fireworks & Rollerblades (Night Street/Warner)
  • The Black Keys — Ohio Players (Nonesuch)
  • Bnny — One Million Love Songs (Fire Talk)
  • Caleb Landry Jones — Hey Gary, Hey Dawn (Sacred Bones)
  • Cedric Burnside — Hill Country Love (Provogue Records)
  • Conan Gray — Found Heaven (Republic Records)
  • Cuffed Up — All You Got (Hit the North Record)
  • Dana Gavanski — Late Slap (Full Time Hobby)
  • Drahla — angeltape (Captured Tracks)
  • Dustin Kensrue — Desert Dreaming (BMG)
  • Flung — All Heartbeat (Get Better Records)
  • Grace Cummings — Ramona (ATO)
  • Gustaf — Package Pt. 2 (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Jane Penny — Surfacing EP (Luminelle)
  • Kate Clover — The Apocalypse Dream (SVR)
  • Katie Pruitt — Mantras (Rounder Records)
  • Khruangbin — A LA SALA (Dead Oceans)
  • Last Dinosaurs — KYO (Nettwerk)
  • Lizzy McAlpine — Older (RCA)
  • The Libertines — All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade (Republic)
  • Lo Moon — I Wish You Way More Than Luck (Thirty Tigers/The Orchard)
  • Maggie Rose — No One Gets Out Alive (Big Loud Records)
  • Marcus King — Mood Swings (American/Republic)
  • Marv Won — I’m Fine Thanks For Asking (Mello Music Group)
  • Mount Kimbie — The Sunset Violent (Warp Records)
  • Novo Amor — Collapse List (Believe Recordings)
  • Ohio Players — Observations In Time: The Johnny Brantley/Vidalia Production (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Old 97’s — American Primitive (ATO)
  • Palace — Ultrasound (Captured Tracks)
  • The Pernice Brothers — Who Will You Believe (New West Records)
  • Phosphorescent — Revelator (Verve Records)
  • RiTchie — Triple Digits [112] (Injury Reserve)
  • Sinkane — We Belong (City Slang)
  • Still Corners — Dream Talk (Wrecking Light)
  • Temple of the Fuzz Witch — Apotheosis (Ripple Music)
  • Tori Kelly — TORI. (Epic)
  • Vampire Weekend — Only God Was Above Us (Columbia)
  • Various Artists — Rebel Moon — Songs of the Rebellion EP (Netflix Music)
  • Vegyn — The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions (PLZ Make It Ruins)
  • Wisp — Pandora EP (Interscope)
  • X Ambassadors — Townie (Virgin)

Friday, April 12

  • Aaron Lee Tasjan — Stellar Evolution (Blue Élan Records)
  • Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties — In Lieu of Flowers (Hopeless Records)
  • Asha Jefferies — Ego Ride (Nettwerk)
  • Baby Rose and BadBadNotGood — Slow Burn (Secretly Canadian)
  • Bad Bad Hats — Bad Bad Hats (Don Giovanni)
  • The Ballroom Thieves — Sundust (Nettwerk)
  • Blue Bendy — So Medieval (The state51 Conspiracy)
  • Blue Öyster Cult — Ghost Stories (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Bodega — Our Brand Could Be Yr Life (Chrysalis Records)
  • Bridget Kearney — Comeback Kid (Keeled Scales)
  • Clarissa Connelly — World of Work (Warp)
  • Cosmo Sheldrake — Eye to the Ear (Tardigrade Records)
  • Cruush — Nice Things Now, All The Time EP (Heist or Hit)
  • Dog Date — Zinger (Pop Wig Records)
  • DRAM — DRAM&B (WAVER Records)
  • English Teacher — This Could Be Texas (Island Records)
  • Girl In Red — I’m Doing It Again Baby! (Columbia Records)
  • Greyhaven — Stereo Grief EP (Solid State Records)
  • Heavenly Blue — We Have the Answer (Secret Voice)
  • Humbird — Right On (Nettwerk)
  • James Elkington and Nathan Salsburg — All Gist (Paradise of Bachelors)
  • Jess Ribeiro — Summer of Love (Labelman)
  • Kenny Garrett and Svoy — Who Killed AI? (Mack Avenue)
  • Letters Sent Home — Forever Undone (SharpTone Records)
  • Leyla McCalla — Sun Without the Heat (ANTI-)
  • Louisa Stancioff — When We Were Looking (Yep Roc Records)
  • Maggie Rogers — Don’t Forget Me (Capitol)
  • Mark Knopfler — One Deep River (EMI)
  • MELTS — Field Theory (Fuzz Club)
  • Meshell Ndegeocello — Red Hot & Ra: The Magic City (Red Hot Organization)
  • METZ — Up on Gravity Hill (Sub Pop)
  • Nia Archives — Silence Is Loud (HIJINXX/Island Records)
  • Nicolette & The Nobodies — The Long Way (ArtHaus)
  • The Reds, Pinks & Purples — Your Worst Song Is Your Greatest Hit (Slumberland/Tough Love)
  • Torn Boy — 1983 (Independent Project Records)
  • Tusks — Gold (One Little Independent Records)
  • Tyler Hubbard — Strong (EMI Nashville)
  • Will Hoge — Tenderhearted Boys (EDLO Records)
  • Work Wife — Waste Management (Born Losers Records)

Friday, April 19

  • A Certain Ratio — It All Comes Down to This (Mute)
  • Air Formation — Air Formation (Club AC30)
  • Alex Sopp — The Hem & The Haw (New Amsterdam Records)
  • Alix Fernz — Bizou (Mothland)
  • Anne Wilson — REBEL (Capitol Christian Music Group)
  • The Bacon Brothers — Ballad of the Brothers (Blackbird Record)
  • Banners — All Back to Mine (Nettwerk)
  • bbymutha — sleep paralysis (True Panther Records)
  • Bill Frisell — Orchestras (Blue Note Records)
  • Billy Morrison — The Morrison Project (Virgin Music Group)
  • Blue Lab Beats — Blue Eclipse (Decca)
  • Blunt Chunks — The Butterfly Myth (Telephone Explosion)
  • Brainstory — Sounds Good (Big Crown)
  • The Brother Brothers — The January Album (Compass Records)
  • Chanel Beads — Your Day Will Come (Jagjaguwar)
  • claire rousay — sentiment (Thrill Jockey)
  • Cloud Nothings — Final Summer (Pure Noise)
  • Couch Slut — You Could Do It (Brutal Panda)
  • Dog Park — Festina Lente (Géographie)
  • Forest Blakk — Undone (Love & Loss) EP (Atlantic Records)
  • High on Fire — Cometh the Storm (MNRK Heavy)
  • HighSchool — Accelerator EP (PIAS)
  • Infinite River — Tabula Rasa (Birdman Records)
  • Jewelia — Little Wins (Last Gang)
  • John Canning Yates — The Quiet Portraits (Violette Records)
  • Judith Hill — Letters From a Black Widow (Regime Music Group)
  • The Juniper Berries — Death and Taxes (Earth Libraries)
  • Kassa Overall — Live At Third Man Records (Third Man Records)
  • Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds — That Delicious Vice (In the Red)
  • Lauri Porra — Matter and Time (Platoon)
  • Lie Heavy — Burn to the Moon (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Life’s Question — Life’s Question EP (Flatspot)
  • Local Natives — But I’ll Wait For You (Loma Vista)
  • Lord Spikeheart — The Adept (Hekalu Records)
  • LUCI — They Say They Love You (Don’t Sleep Records)
  • The Melvins — Tarantula Heart (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Merzbow — Tsubute Mosaic (Modern Obscure Music)
  • Moonpools — Hide and Seek EP (Young and Aspiring)
  • NOFX — Half Album (Fat Wreck Chords)
  • Pearl Jam — Dark Matter (Monkeywrench Records)
  • Pillow Queens — Name Your Sorrow (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Raffi — Penny Penguin (Outside Music)
  • Riley! — Keep Your Cool (Counter Intuitive Records)
  • RLY — Generation EP (Darco Recordings)
  • Seafood Sam — Standing on Giant Shoulders (drink sum wtr)
  • SeeYouSpaceCowboy — Coup De Grâce (Pure Noise)
  • Stephanie Lambring — Hypocrite (Almost Autonomous Records)
  • T Bone Burnett — The Other Side (Verve Forecast)
  • Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department (Republic Records)
  • Tei Shi — Valerie (self-released)
  • Tourist — Memory Morning (Monday Records)
  • UB40 — UB45 (SRG Records)
  • unpeople — unpeople (SharpTone Records)
  • Valley Lodge — Shadows in Paradise (Tee Pee Records)

Saturday, April 20 (Record Store Day)

Find the full list of Record Store Day releases here.

Friday, April 26

  • Alien Ant Farm — Mantras (self-released)
  • Anders Osborne — Picasso’s Villa (5th Ward Records/Missing Piece Group)
  • Anitta — Funk Generation (Republic)
  • AWOL — Tear ‘Em to Bits (Flatspot Records/Last Ride Records)
  • Babehoven — Water’s Here In You (Double Double Whammy)
  • Billy Tibbals — Nightlight Stories EP (Silver Arrow Records)
  • Blitz Vega — Northern Gentlemen (FutureSonic Records/CEN/The Orchard)
  • Brother Ali — Love & Service (Travelers Media)
  • Bullion — Affection (Ghostly International)
  • Charley Crockett — $10 Cowboy (Son Of Davy)
  • Corridor — Mimi (Sub Pop)
  • Ellis — No Place That Feels Like (self-released)
  • Eric Slick — New Age Rage (Thirty Tigers)
  • Fat White Family — Forgiveness Is Yours (Domino)
  • Glassing — From the Other Side of the Mirror (Pelagic Records)
  • Hayden Everett — I Miss the Sky EP (Nettwerk)
  • Hovvdy — Hovvdy (Grand Jury)
  • Inter Arma — New Heaven (Relapse Records)
  • Iron & Wine — Light Verse (Sub Pop)
  • Jane Paknia — Orchid Underneath EP (Eat Your Own Ears)
  • Jeff Beal — New York Études (Platoon)
  • Jess Glynne — Jess (EMI)
  • Joyer — Night Songs (Hit the North Records)
  • Justice — Hyperdrama (Ed Banger Records)
  • Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand — Willson Williams (One Little Independent)
  • Lawrence Rothman — The Plow That Broke the Plains (KRO Records)
  • Liz Brasher — Baby Damn (Blue Elan Records)
  • Loren Kramer — Glovemaker (Secretly Canadian)
  • The Lostines — Meet The Lostines (Gar Hole Records)
  • Luke Hemmings — boy EP (Arista Records)
  • Mandy — Lawn Girl (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Maria Chiara Argirò — Closer (Innovative Leisure)
  • Microwave — Let’s Start Degeneracy (Pure Noise Records)
  • Mister Goblin — Frog Poems (Warner Music)
  • Neil Young + Crazy Horse — FU##IN’ UP (Reprise)
  • Nisa — Shapeshifting (Tender Loving Empire Records)
  • Owen — The Falls of Sioux (Polyvinyl)
  • Parsnip — Behold (Upset The Rhythm)
  • PartyNextDoor — PartyNextDoor Four (4) (OVO Sound)
  • Pet Shop Boys — Loneliness (Parlophone Records)
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — Day in Time (No Coincidence Records)
  • Porij — Teething (Play It Again Sam)
  • The Rifles — Love Your Neighbour (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Sega Bodega — Dennis (ambient tweets)
  • Six Organs of Admittance — Time is Glass (Drag City)
  • St. Vincent — All Born Screaming (April 26)
  • Yosa Peit — Gut Buster (Fire Records)
  • The Zutons — The Big Decider (Icepop)

