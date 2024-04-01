Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, April 5
- A Lily — Saru l-Qamar (Kewn Records)
- Annie-Claude Deschênes — Les Manières De Table (Italians Do It Better)
- Azalia Snail — Powerlover (Cloud Recordings)
- bad tuner — look at me through me EP (Foreign Family Collective)
- Babebee — whatislove2u? EP (Epitaph)
- Beatenberg — The Great Fire of Beatenberg (Leafy Outlook)
- Benson Boone — Fireworks & Rollerblades (Night Street/Warner)
- The Black Keys — Ohio Players (Nonesuch)
- Bnny — One Million Love Songs (Fire Talk)
- Caleb Landry Jones — Hey Gary, Hey Dawn (Sacred Bones)
- Cedric Burnside — Hill Country Love (Provogue Records)
- Conan Gray — Found Heaven (Republic Records)
- Cuffed Up — All You Got (Hit the North Record)
- Dana Gavanski — Late Slap (Full Time Hobby)
- Drahla — angeltape (Captured Tracks)
- Dustin Kensrue — Desert Dreaming (BMG)
- Flung — All Heartbeat (Get Better Records)
- Grace Cummings — Ramona (ATO)
- Gustaf — Package Pt. 2 (Royal Mountain Records)
- Jane Penny — Surfacing EP (Luminelle)
- Kate Clover — The Apocalypse Dream (SVR)
- Katie Pruitt — Mantras (Rounder Records)
- Khruangbin — A LA SALA (Dead Oceans)
- Last Dinosaurs — KYO (Nettwerk)
- Lizzy McAlpine — Older (RCA)
- The Libertines — All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade (Republic)
- Lo Moon — I Wish You Way More Than Luck (Thirty Tigers/The Orchard)
- Maggie Rose — No One Gets Out Alive (Big Loud Records)
- Marcus King — Mood Swings (American/Republic)
- Marv Won — I’m Fine Thanks For Asking (Mello Music Group)
- Mount Kimbie — The Sunset Violent (Warp Records)
- Novo Amor — Collapse List (Believe Recordings)
- Ohio Players — Observations In Time: The Johnny Brantley/Vidalia Production (Omnivore Recordings)
- Old 97’s — American Primitive (ATO)
- Palace — Ultrasound (Captured Tracks)
- The Pernice Brothers — Who Will You Believe (New West Records)
- Phosphorescent — Revelator (Verve Records)
- RiTchie — Triple Digits [112] (Injury Reserve)
- Sinkane — We Belong (City Slang)
- Still Corners — Dream Talk (Wrecking Light)
- Temple of the Fuzz Witch — Apotheosis (Ripple Music)
- Tori Kelly — TORI. (Epic)
- Vampire Weekend — Only God Was Above Us (Columbia)
- Various Artists — Rebel Moon — Songs of the Rebellion EP (Netflix Music)
- Vegyn — The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions (PLZ Make It Ruins)
- Wisp — Pandora EP (Interscope)
- X Ambassadors — Townie (Virgin)
Friday, April 12
- Aaron Lee Tasjan — Stellar Evolution (Blue Élan Records)
- Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties — In Lieu of Flowers (Hopeless Records)
- Asha Jefferies — Ego Ride (Nettwerk)
- Baby Rose and BadBadNotGood — Slow Burn (Secretly Canadian)
- Bad Bad Hats — Bad Bad Hats (Don Giovanni)
- The Ballroom Thieves — Sundust (Nettwerk)
- Blue Bendy — So Medieval (The state51 Conspiracy)
- Blue Öyster Cult — Ghost Stories (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Bodega — Our Brand Could Be Yr Life (Chrysalis Records)
- Bridget Kearney — Comeback Kid (Keeled Scales)
- Clarissa Connelly — World of Work (Warp)
- Cosmo Sheldrake — Eye to the Ear (Tardigrade Records)
- Cruush — Nice Things Now, All The Time EP (Heist or Hit)
- Dog Date — Zinger (Pop Wig Records)
- DRAM — DRAM&B (WAVER Records)
- English Teacher — This Could Be Texas (Island Records)
- Girl In Red — I’m Doing It Again Baby! (Columbia Records)
- Greyhaven — Stereo Grief EP (Solid State Records)
- Heavenly Blue — We Have the Answer (Secret Voice)
- Humbird — Right On (Nettwerk)
- James Elkington and Nathan Salsburg — All Gist (Paradise of Bachelors)
- Jess Ribeiro — Summer of Love (Labelman)
- Kenny Garrett and Svoy — Who Killed AI? (Mack Avenue)
- Letters Sent Home — Forever Undone (SharpTone Records)
- Leyla McCalla — Sun Without the Heat (ANTI-)
- Louisa Stancioff — When We Were Looking (Yep Roc Records)
- Maggie Rogers — Don’t Forget Me (Capitol)
- Mark Knopfler — One Deep River (EMI)
- MELTS — Field Theory (Fuzz Club)
- Meshell Ndegeocello — Red Hot & Ra: The Magic City (Red Hot Organization)
- METZ — Up on Gravity Hill (Sub Pop)
- Nia Archives — Silence Is Loud (HIJINXX/Island Records)
- Nicolette & The Nobodies — The Long Way (ArtHaus)
- The Reds, Pinks & Purples — Your Worst Song Is Your Greatest Hit (Slumberland/Tough Love)
- Torn Boy — 1983 (Independent Project Records)
- Tusks — Gold (One Little Independent Records)
- Tyler Hubbard — Strong (EMI Nashville)
- Will Hoge — Tenderhearted Boys (EDLO Records)
- Work Wife — Waste Management (Born Losers Records)
Friday, April 19
- A Certain Ratio — It All Comes Down to This (Mute)
- Air Formation — Air Formation (Club AC30)
- Alex Sopp — The Hem & The Haw (New Amsterdam Records)
- Alix Fernz — Bizou (Mothland)
- Anne Wilson — REBEL (Capitol Christian Music Group)
- The Bacon Brothers — Ballad of the Brothers (Blackbird Record)
- Banners — All Back to Mine (Nettwerk)
- bbymutha — sleep paralysis (True Panther Records)
- Bill Frisell — Orchestras (Blue Note Records)
- Billy Morrison — The Morrison Project (Virgin Music Group)
- Blue Lab Beats — Blue Eclipse (Decca)
- Blunt Chunks — The Butterfly Myth (Telephone Explosion)
- Brainstory — Sounds Good (Big Crown)
- The Brother Brothers — The January Album (Compass Records)
- Chanel Beads — Your Day Will Come (Jagjaguwar)
- claire rousay — sentiment (Thrill Jockey)
- Cloud Nothings — Final Summer (Pure Noise)
- Couch Slut — You Could Do It (Brutal Panda)
- Dog Park — Festina Lente (Géographie)
- Forest Blakk — Undone (Love & Loss) EP (Atlantic Records)
- High on Fire — Cometh the Storm (MNRK Heavy)
- HighSchool — Accelerator EP (PIAS)
- Infinite River — Tabula Rasa (Birdman Records)
- Jewelia — Little Wins (Last Gang)
- John Canning Yates — The Quiet Portraits (Violette Records)
- Judith Hill — Letters From a Black Widow (Regime Music Group)
- The Juniper Berries — Death and Taxes (Earth Libraries)
- Kassa Overall — Live At Third Man Records (Third Man Records)
- Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds — That Delicious Vice (In the Red)
- Lauri Porra — Matter and Time (Platoon)
- Lie Heavy — Burn to the Moon (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Life’s Question — Life’s Question EP (Flatspot)
- Local Natives — But I’ll Wait For You (Loma Vista)
- Lord Spikeheart — The Adept (Hekalu Records)
- LUCI — They Say They Love You (Don’t Sleep Records)
- The Melvins — Tarantula Heart (Ipecac Recordings)
- Merzbow — Tsubute Mosaic (Modern Obscure Music)
- Moonpools — Hide and Seek EP (Young and Aspiring)
- NOFX — Half Album (Fat Wreck Chords)
- Pearl Jam — Dark Matter (Monkeywrench Records)
- Pillow Queens — Name Your Sorrow (Royal Mountain Records)
- Raffi — Penny Penguin (Outside Music)
- Riley! — Keep Your Cool (Counter Intuitive Records)
- RLY — Generation EP (Darco Recordings)
- Seafood Sam — Standing on Giant Shoulders (drink sum wtr)
- SeeYouSpaceCowboy — Coup De Grâce (Pure Noise)
- Stephanie Lambring — Hypocrite (Almost Autonomous Records)
- T Bone Burnett — The Other Side (Verve Forecast)
- Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department (Republic Records)
- Tei Shi — Valerie (self-released)
- Tourist — Memory Morning (Monday Records)
- UB40 — UB45 (SRG Records)
- unpeople — unpeople (SharpTone Records)
- Valley Lodge — Shadows in Paradise (Tee Pee Records)
Saturday, April 20 (Record Store Day)
Friday, April 26
- Alien Ant Farm — Mantras (self-released)
- Anders Osborne — Picasso’s Villa (5th Ward Records/Missing Piece Group)
- Anitta — Funk Generation (Republic)
- AWOL — Tear ‘Em to Bits (Flatspot Records/Last Ride Records)
- Babehoven — Water’s Here In You (Double Double Whammy)
- Billy Tibbals — Nightlight Stories EP (Silver Arrow Records)
- Blitz Vega — Northern Gentlemen (FutureSonic Records/CEN/The Orchard)
- Brother Ali — Love & Service (Travelers Media)
- Bullion — Affection (Ghostly International)
- Charley Crockett — $10 Cowboy (Son Of Davy)
- Corridor — Mimi (Sub Pop)
- Ellis — No Place That Feels Like (self-released)
- Eric Slick — New Age Rage (Thirty Tigers)
- Fat White Family — Forgiveness Is Yours (Domino)
- Glassing — From the Other Side of the Mirror (Pelagic Records)
- Hayden Everett — I Miss the Sky EP (Nettwerk)
- Hovvdy — Hovvdy (Grand Jury)
- Inter Arma — New Heaven (Relapse Records)
- Iron & Wine — Light Verse (Sub Pop)
- Jane Paknia — Orchid Underneath EP (Eat Your Own Ears)
- Jeff Beal — New York Études (Platoon)
- Jess Glynne — Jess (EMI)
- Joyer — Night Songs (Hit the North Records)
- Justice — Hyperdrama (Ed Banger Records)
- Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand — Willson Williams (One Little Independent)
- Lawrence Rothman — The Plow That Broke the Plains (KRO Records)
- Liz Brasher — Baby Damn (Blue Elan Records)
- Loren Kramer — Glovemaker (Secretly Canadian)
- The Lostines — Meet The Lostines (Gar Hole Records)
- Luke Hemmings — boy EP (Arista Records)
- Mandy — Lawn Girl (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Maria Chiara Argirò — Closer (Innovative Leisure)
- Microwave — Let’s Start Degeneracy (Pure Noise Records)
- Mister Goblin — Frog Poems (Warner Music)
- Neil Young + Crazy Horse — FU##IN’ UP (Reprise)
- Nisa — Shapeshifting (Tender Loving Empire Records)
- Owen — The Falls of Sioux (Polyvinyl)
- Parsnip — Behold (Upset The Rhythm)
- PartyNextDoor — PartyNextDoor Four (4) (OVO Sound)
- Pet Shop Boys — Loneliness (Parlophone Records)
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — Day in Time (No Coincidence Records)
- Porij — Teething (Play It Again Sam)
- The Rifles — Love Your Neighbour (Cooking Vinyl)
- Sega Bodega — Dennis (ambient tweets)
- Six Organs of Admittance — Time is Glass (Drag City)
- St. Vincent — All Born Screaming (April 26)
- Yosa Peit — Gut Buster (Fire Records)
- The Zutons — The Big Decider (Icepop)
