All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2022

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, August 5

  • Bobby Shmurda — BodBoy EP (GS9)
  • Brijean — Angelo EP (Ghostly International)
  • Calvin Harris — Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 (Columbia Records)
  • Eminem — Curtain Call 2 (Shady Records)
  • Erika Sirola — Who? EP (Elektra)
  • Fireboy DML — Playboy (YBNL Nation)
  • The Flatliners — New Ruin (Dine Alone Records)
  • Generation Radio — Generation Radio (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Healing Potpourri — Paradise (Run for Cover Records)
  • Heavy Gus — Notions (BMG Records)
  • Insane Clown Posse — Pug Ugly EP (Psychopathic)
  • The Interrupters — In The Wild (Epitaph Records)
  • John Calvin Abney — Tourist (Black Mesa Records)
  • Kal Marks — My Name Is Hell (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Lee Bains + The Glory Fires — Old-Time Folks (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Lincoln — Repair and Reward (Temporary Residence Limited)
  • Liv Slingerland — Hey You (Righteous Babe Records)
  • Neil Young + Promise Of The Real — Noise & Flowers (Reprise)
  • Pussy Riot — Matriarchy Now (Pussy Riot))
  • T Bone Burnett — The Invisible Light (Verve Records)
  • Tomato Flower — Construction EP (Ramp Local)
  • WAAX — At Least I’m Free (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)
  • Worthitpurchase — Truthtelling (Citrus City Records)
  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again — The Last Slimeto (Atlantic Records)

Friday, August 12

  • Ali Gatie — Who Hurt You? (Atlantic)
  • Alicia Keys — KEYS II (RCA)
  • Amythyst Kiah — Pensive Pop EP (Rounder Records)
  • Boris — Heavy Rocks (Relapse)
  • Cassie Marin — Lil 5i5 (Cassie Marin)
  • Claude — A Lot’s Gonna Change (American Dreams)
  • Danger Mouse and Black Thought — Cheat Codes (BMG)
  • Danny Elfman — Bigger. Messier. (Epitaph Records)
  • Easy Life — Maybe In Another Life… (Geffen)
  • Erasure — Day-Glo (Based On A True Story) (Mute)
  • Faye — You’re Better (Secretly Canadian)
  • Goo Goo Dolls — Chaos In Bloom (Warner Records)
  • Greg Loiacono — Giving It All Away (Blue Rose)
  • Guards — More Cover Songs (CGR)
  • Hollywood Undead — Hotel Kalifornia (Dove & Grenade Media/BMG)
  • Hudson Mohawke — Cry Sugar (Warp Records)
  • Kamikaze Palm Tree — Mint Chip (Drag City)
  • Kelsey Waldon — No Regular Dog (Oh Boy Records)
  • Kiwi Jr. — Chopper (Sub Pop)
  • Lil Zay Osama — Trench Baby 3 (Warner Records)
  • Maddie Zahm — You Might Not Like Her EP (AWAL)
  • Max Tundra — Remixtape (Domino)
  • Norma Jean — Deathrattle Sing For Me (Solid State Records)
  • Osees — A Foul Form (Castle Face)
  • Pale Waves — Unwanted (Dirty Hit)
  • Panda Bear and Sonic Boom — Reset (Domino)
  • Raffaella — LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act I) EP (Mom + Pop)
  • Sylvan Esso — No Rules Sandy (Loma Vista)
  • Tony Molina — In The Fade (Run For Cover Records)

Friday, August 19

  • Aitch — Close To Home (Capitol)
  • Andrew Combs — Sundays (Tone Tree)
  • Aubrey Haddard — Awake And Talking (The Orchard)
  • The Berries — High Flying Man (Run For Cover)
  • Cass McCombs — Heartmind (Anti-)
  • Charlie Burg — Infinitely Tall (Red Scare Industries)
  • Demi Lovato — Holy Fvck (Island Records)
  • The Feelings Parade — Let It Move You (Red Scare Industries)
  • Five Finger Death Punch — Afterlife (Better Noise)
  • Hot Chip — Freakout/Release (Domino)
  • Internet Money — We All We Got EP (Internet Money Records)
  • Johnny Orlando — All The Things That Could Go Wrong (Republic Records/Universal Music Canada)
  • The Last Artful, Dodgr — Hits of Today (Unsociable/Interscope)
  • Lauran Hibberd — Garageband Superstar (Virgin Music)
  • Loudon Wainwright III — Lifetime Achievement (Thirty Tigers)
  • Marketa Irglova — LILA (Overcoat Recordings)
  • Muna Ileiwat — Twenty-Seven EP (Fear of Missing Out Records)
  • No Win — Dodger Stadium (Dangerbird Records)
  • Oneida — Success (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Panic! At The Disco — Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen/Warner Records)
  • Phoebe Green — Lucky Me (Chess Club)
  • Röyksopp — Profound Mysteries II (Dog Triumph)
  • Russian Circles — Gnosis (Sargent House)
  • Silversun Pickups — Physical Thrills (New Machine Recording)
  • Soft Pink Truth — Was It Ever Real? EP (Thrill Jockey)
  • SRSQ — Ever Crashing (Dais Records)
  • Tank — R&B Money (R&B Money)
  • Terence Etc. — Vortex (Brainfeeder)
  • Tink — Pillow Talk (Winter’s Diary/EMPIRE)
  • Watkins Family Hour — Vol. II (Family Hour Records)
  • Why Bonnie — 90 In November (Keeled Scales)

Friday, August 26

  • Alexander Ludwig — Highway 99 (BBR Music Group/BMG)
  • Antonio Sánchez — Shift (Bad Hombre Vol. II) (Warner Music)
  • Bandaid Brigade — Sex Is Terrifying (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Bastille — Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past (EMI)
  • Bibi Club — Le soleil et la mer (Secret City Records)
  • Blackbear — In Loving Memory (Columbia Records)
  • Butch Walker — Butch Walker As… Glenn (The Orchard)
  • Calypso Rose — Forever (Because Music)
  • Charles Lloyd — Trios: Ocean (Blue Note Records)
  • Cryalot — Icarus EP (AWAL)
  • Diamanda Galás — Broken Gargoyles (Intravenal Sound Operations)
  • Duncan Sheik — Claptrap (AntiFragile)
  • Elissa Mielke — Mouse EP (slashie/Mom)
  • Ezra Furman — All of Us Flames (Bella Union)
  • Francisco Martin — Manic EP (19 Recordings)
  • Ingrid Andress — Good Person (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Jim Lauderdale — Game Changer (Sky Crunch Records)
  • Julia Jacklin — Pre Pleasure (Transgressive Records)
  • Kaitlyn Smith — Let’s Turn It Into Sound (Ghostly International)
  • Kramer — Music for Films Edited by Moths (Shimmy Disc)
  • Laufey — Everything I Know About Love (AWAL)
  • Lonely Robot — A Model Life (Siren Records)
  • Marcus King — Young Blood (American Records/Republic Records)
  • Muse — Will Of The People (Warner Records)
  • Paisley Fields — Limp Wrist (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Pantha du Prince — Garden Gala (Modern Recordings)
  • Pianos Become The Teeth — Drift (Epitaph Records)
  • Rachika Nayar — Heaven Come Crashing (NNA Tapes)
  • Stella Donnelly — Flood (Secretly Canadian)
  • Syd Warwick — Sad Astra EP (Nevado Music)
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band — I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell (Fantasy Records)
  • Teen Suicide — Honeybee Table At The Butterfly Feast (Run For Cover)
  • Tommy McLain — I Ran Down Every Dream (Yep Roc Records)
  • Valerie June — Under Cover EP (Fantasy Records)
  • William Orbit — The Painter (Warner Records)

