Friday, August 5
- Bobby Shmurda — BodBoy EP (GS9)
- Brijean — Angelo EP (Ghostly International)
- Calvin Harris — Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 (Columbia Records)
- Eminem — Curtain Call 2 (Shady Records)
- Erika Sirola — Who? EP (Elektra)
- Fireboy DML — Playboy (YBNL Nation)
- The Flatliners — New Ruin (Dine Alone Records)
- Generation Radio — Generation Radio (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Healing Potpourri — Paradise (Run for Cover Records)
- Heavy Gus — Notions (BMG Records)
- Insane Clown Posse — Pug Ugly EP (Psychopathic)
- The Interrupters — In The Wild (Epitaph Records)
- John Calvin Abney — Tourist (Black Mesa Records)
- Kal Marks — My Name Is Hell (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Lee Bains + The Glory Fires — Old-Time Folks (Don Giovanni Records)
- Lincoln — Repair and Reward (Temporary Residence Limited)
- Liv Slingerland — Hey You (Righteous Babe Records)
- Neil Young + Promise Of The Real — Noise & Flowers (Reprise)
- Pussy Riot — Matriarchy Now (Pussy Riot))
- T Bone Burnett — The Invisible Light (Verve Records)
- Tomato Flower — Construction EP (Ramp Local)
- WAAX — At Least I’m Free (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)
- Worthitpurchase — Truthtelling (Citrus City Records)
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again — The Last Slimeto (Atlantic Records)
Friday, August 12
- Ali Gatie — Who Hurt You? (Atlantic)
- Alicia Keys — KEYS II (RCA)
- Amythyst Kiah — Pensive Pop EP (Rounder Records)
- Boris — Heavy Rocks (Relapse)
- Cassie Marin — Lil 5i5 (Cassie Marin)
- Claude — A Lot’s Gonna Change (American Dreams)
- Danger Mouse and Black Thought — Cheat Codes (BMG)
- Danny Elfman — Bigger. Messier. (Epitaph Records)
- Easy Life — Maybe In Another Life… (Geffen)
- Erasure — Day-Glo (Based On A True Story) (Mute)
- Faye — You’re Better (Secretly Canadian)
- Goo Goo Dolls — Chaos In Bloom (Warner Records)
- Greg Loiacono — Giving It All Away (Blue Rose)
- Guards — More Cover Songs (CGR)
- Hollywood Undead — Hotel Kalifornia (Dove & Grenade Media/BMG)
- Hudson Mohawke — Cry Sugar (Warp Records)
- Kamikaze Palm Tree — Mint Chip (Drag City)
- Kelsey Waldon — No Regular Dog (Oh Boy Records)
- Kiwi Jr. — Chopper (Sub Pop)
- Lil Zay Osama — Trench Baby 3 (Warner Records)
- Maddie Zahm — You Might Not Like Her EP (AWAL)
- Max Tundra — Remixtape (Domino)
- Norma Jean — Deathrattle Sing For Me (Solid State Records)
- Osees — A Foul Form (Castle Face)
- Pale Waves — Unwanted (Dirty Hit)
- Panda Bear and Sonic Boom — Reset (Domino)
- Raffaella — LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act I) EP (Mom + Pop)
- Sylvan Esso — No Rules Sandy (Loma Vista)
- Tony Molina — In The Fade (Run For Cover Records)
Friday, August 19
- Aitch — Close To Home (Capitol)
- Andrew Combs — Sundays (Tone Tree)
- Aubrey Haddard — Awake And Talking (The Orchard)
- The Berries — High Flying Man (Run For Cover)
- Cass McCombs — Heartmind (Anti-)
- Charlie Burg — Infinitely Tall (Red Scare Industries)
- Demi Lovato — Holy Fvck (Island Records)
- The Feelings Parade — Let It Move You (Red Scare Industries)
- Five Finger Death Punch — Afterlife (Better Noise)
- Hot Chip — Freakout/Release (Domino)
- Internet Money — We All We Got EP (Internet Money Records)
- Johnny Orlando — All The Things That Could Go Wrong (Republic Records/Universal Music Canada)
- The Last Artful, Dodgr — Hits of Today (Unsociable/Interscope)
- Lauran Hibberd — Garageband Superstar (Virgin Music)
- Loudon Wainwright III — Lifetime Achievement (Thirty Tigers)
- Marketa Irglova — LILA (Overcoat Recordings)
- Muna Ileiwat — Twenty-Seven EP (Fear of Missing Out Records)
- No Win — Dodger Stadium (Dangerbird Records)
- Oneida — Success (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Panic! At The Disco — Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen/Warner Records)
- Phoebe Green — Lucky Me (Chess Club)
- Röyksopp — Profound Mysteries II (Dog Triumph)
- Russian Circles — Gnosis (Sargent House)
- Silversun Pickups — Physical Thrills (New Machine Recording)
- Soft Pink Truth — Was It Ever Real? EP (Thrill Jockey)
- SRSQ — Ever Crashing (Dais Records)
- Tank — R&B Money (R&B Money)
- Terence Etc. — Vortex (Brainfeeder)
- Tink — Pillow Talk (Winter’s Diary/EMPIRE)
- Watkins Family Hour — Vol. II (Family Hour Records)
- Why Bonnie — 90 In November (Keeled Scales)
Friday, August 26
- Alexander Ludwig — Highway 99 (BBR Music Group/BMG)
- Antonio Sánchez — Shift (Bad Hombre Vol. II) (Warner Music)
- Bandaid Brigade — Sex Is Terrifying (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Bastille — Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past (EMI)
- Bibi Club — Le soleil et la mer (Secret City Records)
- Blackbear — In Loving Memory (Columbia Records)
- Butch Walker — Butch Walker As… Glenn (The Orchard)
- Calypso Rose — Forever (Because Music)
- Charles Lloyd — Trios: Ocean (Blue Note Records)
- Cryalot — Icarus EP (AWAL)
- Diamanda Galás — Broken Gargoyles (Intravenal Sound Operations)
- Duncan Sheik — Claptrap (AntiFragile)
- Elissa Mielke — Mouse EP (slashie/Mom)
- Ezra Furman — All of Us Flames (Bella Union)
- Francisco Martin — Manic EP (19 Recordings)
- Ingrid Andress — Good Person (Warner Music Nashville)
- Jim Lauderdale — Game Changer (Sky Crunch Records)
- Julia Jacklin — Pre Pleasure (Transgressive Records)
- Kaitlyn Smith — Let’s Turn It Into Sound (Ghostly International)
- Kramer — Music for Films Edited by Moths (Shimmy Disc)
- Laufey — Everything I Know About Love (AWAL)
- Lonely Robot — A Model Life (Siren Records)
- Marcus King — Young Blood (American Records/Republic Records)
- Muse — Will Of The People (Warner Records)
- Paisley Fields — Limp Wrist (Don Giovanni Records)
- Pantha du Prince — Garden Gala (Modern Recordings)
- Pianos Become The Teeth — Drift (Epitaph Records)
- Rachika Nayar — Heaven Come Crashing (NNA Tapes)
- Stella Donnelly — Flood (Secretly Canadian)
- Syd Warwick — Sad Astra EP (Nevado Music)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band — I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell (Fantasy Records)
- Teen Suicide — Honeybee Table At The Butterfly Feast (Run For Cover)
- Tommy McLain — I Ran Down Every Dream (Yep Roc Records)
- Valerie June — Under Cover EP (Fantasy Records)
- William Orbit — The Painter (Warner Records)
