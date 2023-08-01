newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In August 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in August. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, August 4

  • Activity — Spirit in the Room (Western Vinyl)
  • Annie Hart — The Weight of a Wave (Uninhabitable Mansions)
  • BAMBII — Infinity Club EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Brett Young — Across the Sheets (BMLG Records)
  • Chris Farren — Doom Singer (Polyvinyl)
  • Computerwife — Computerwife (Danger Collective Records)
  • Current Joys — Love + Pop (Secretly Canadian)
  • Didirri — Caught in the Act (Liberation)
  • Emil Amos — Zone Black (Drag City)
  • The Front Bottoms — You Are Who You Hang Out With (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Girl Ray — Prestige (Moshi Moshi)
  • Holy Wave — Five of Cups (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • Homeboy Sandman — Rich (Dirty Looks)
  • Jah Wobble — A Brief History of Now (Cleopatra)
  • The Jesus and Mary Chain — Sunset 666 (Fuzz Club)
  • Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers — Pursuit of Wonder (Nettwerk)
  • Jordi — Sorry I’m Late (Thirty Tigers)
  • M.A.G.S — Destroyer (Smartpunk)
  • Mammoth WVH — Mammoth II (BMG)
  • Miles Kane — One Man Band (Modern Sky)
  • Nathan Micay — To the God Named Dream (LuckyMe)
  • Quavo — Rocket Power (Quality Control Music/Motown/Capitol Records)
  • Rachel Bobbitt — Two Bit EP (Fantasy Records)
  • Robert Jon & The Wreck — Ride Into the Light (Journeyman Records)
  • Skindred — Smile (Earache Records)
  • Stolen Jars — I Won’t Let Me Down (Thirty Tigers)
  • Teenage Wrist — Still Love (Epitaph Records)
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER — SWEET (UMe)
  • Trippie Redd — A Lover Letter to You 5 (10k Projects/1400 Entertainment)
  • Tyla Yaweh — Heart Full of Rage 2 (Epic Records)
  • Vince Gill and Paul Franklin — Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys (BMG)
  • Vinyl Williams — Aeterna (Harmony Records)
  • Wilmette — Hyperfocused (Mutant League Records)

Friday, August 11

  • Andrew Hung — Deliverance (Lex Records)
  • Andy Frasco & The U.N. — L’Optimist (Fun Machine Records/Soundly Music)
  • The Band Camino — The Dark (Elektra Records)
  • Benny the Butcher — Everybody Can’t Go (Def Jam)
  • Bonnie “Prince” Billy — Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You (Drag City)
  • carina — after the stars EP (Don’t Sleep)
  • Caskets — Reflections (SharpTone Records)
  • Cordovas — The Rose of Aces (ATO Records)
  • Curling — No Guitar (Thirty Tigers)
  • Darrell Scott String Band — Old Cane Back Rocker (Soundly Music)
  • EZ Mil — DU4LI7Y: REDUX (Virgin Music)
  • G Flip — Drummer (Future Classic)
  • The Hives — The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons (Disques Hives)
  • Hurry — Don’t Look Back (Lame-O Records)
  • JayWood — Grown On EP (Captured Tracks)
  • Joell Ortiz and L’Orange — Signature (Thirty Tigers)
  • Jungle — Volcano (Caiola Records/AWAL)
  • Killah Priest — Mystery Channel EP (600 Block Records)
  • Laura Groves — Radio Red (Bella Union)
  • Lawrence English and Lea Bertucci — Chthonic (American Dreams)
  • Liam Gallagher — Knebworth 22 (WM UK)
  • Louis Cato — Reflections (Thirty Tigers)
  • Neil Young — Chrome Dreams (Reprise/Warner Bros. Records)
  • Noname — Sundial (self-released)
  • O.N.E. The Duo — Blood Harmony (Visionary Media Group)
  • Olive Klug — Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded (Nettwerk)
  • PJ Western — Here I Go (New West Records)
  • Public Image Ltd. — End of World (PiL Official)
  • Rob Moose — Inflorescence EP (Sony Music Masterworks)
  • Ryan Bingham — Watch For the Wolf EP (Thirty Tigers)
  • Spencer Zahn — Statues I (Cascine)
  • Sundressed — Sundressed (Rude Records)
  • Tash Sultana — Sugar EP (Lonely Lands Records)
  • Tom Speight — Love & Light (Nettwerk)

Friday, August 18

  • Anna Tivel — Outsiders (Live in a Living Room) (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • Arnold Dreyblatt & The Orchestra of Excited Strings — Resolve (Drag City)
  • Atreyu — The Moment You Find Your Flame EP (Spinefarm)
  • Bearings — The Best Part About Being Human (Pure Noise Records)
  • Birdy — Portraits (Atlantic)
  • Bobby Rush — All My Love For You (Deep Rush Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Cautious Clay — KARPEH (Blue Note)
  • Cory Wong — The Lucky One (Roundwound)
  • cumgirl8 — Phantasea Pharm EP (4AD)
  • Dan Sultan — Dan Sultan (self-released)
  • DeYarmond Edison — Epoch (Jagjaguwar)
  • Diners — DOMINO (Bar/None)
  • East Forest — Music For the Deck of the Titanic (Bright Antenna)
  • Fiddlehead — Death is Nothing to Us (Run for Cover Records)
  • Fran Lobo — Burning It Feels Like (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Genesis Owusu — Struggler (Ourness/AWAL)
  • Grace Potter — Mother Road (Fantasy Records)
  • Gregory Alan Isakov — Appaloosa Bones (Suitcase Town Music)
  • Hozier — Unreal Unearth (Columbia Records)
  • Idina Menzel — Drama Queen (BMG)
  • Iris Ell — Undergod EP (Cascine)
  • j-hope — Jack in the Box (HOPE EDITION) (Big Hit)
  • Jill Andrews — Modern Age (Non Serviam Records)
  • Jon Batiste — World Music Radio (Verve/Interscope)
  • Karina Rykman — JOYRIDE (AWAL)
  • Lady Lamb — In the Mammoth Nothing of the Night (Ba Da Bing Records)
  • Magnolia Park — MoonEater EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Magnolia Park — SoulEater EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Mapache — Swinging Stars (Innovative Leisure/Calico Discos)
  • Margaret Glaspy — Echo the Diamond (ATO)
  • Mick Jenkins — The Patience (RBC Music/BMG)
  • Mipso — Book of Fools (Mercury/PolyGram)
  • Miso Extra — MSG EP (Transgressive Records)
  • Movements — RUCKUS! (Fearless Records)
  • Mr. Greg and Cass McCombs — Mr. Greg & Cass McCombs Sing and Play New Folk Songs for Children (Smithsonian Folkways)
  • Naked Lungs — Pressure (Amber Light Records)
  • OSEES — Intercepted Message (In the Red)
  • Point North — Prepare for Despair (Hopeless Records)
  • Reneé Rapp — Snow Angel (Interscope Records)
  • Rhiannon Giddens — You’re the One (Nonesuch Records)
  • Russ — Santiago (Columbia)
  • Shamir — Homo Anxietatem (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Sloppy Heads — Sometimes Just One Second (Shrimper)
  • Sonic Youth — Live in Brooklyn 2011 (Silver Current/Goofin’)
  • Taylor Ashton — Stranger to the Feeling (Signature Sounds)
  • Teddy Thompson — My Love of Country (‎MRI)
  • Tribes — Rabbit Head (Downtown Music)
  • Victoria Canal — WELL WELL EP (Parlophone)
  • The View — Exorcism of Youth (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Yatta Bandz — TUFF LUV (Empire)

Friday, August 25

  • A Giant Dog — Bite (Merge Records)
  • Alice Cooper — Road (Earmusic)
  • The Armed — Perfect Saviors (Sargent House)
  • Ashnikko — Weedkiller (Parlophone/Warner)
  • Asking Alexandra — Where Do We Go From Here? (Better Noise Music)
  • Be Your Own Pet — Mommy (Third Man Records)
  • Becca Mancari — Left Hand (Captured Tracks)
  • Buck Meek — Haunted Mountain (4AD)
  • Candlebox — The Long Goodbye (Round Hill Records)
  • Charlotte Cardin — 99 Nights (Cult Nation)
  • Cindy Wilson — Realms (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Clementine Valentine — The Coin that Broke the Fountain Floor (Flying Nun Records)
  • Common Kings — Celebration (Island Empire/Mensch House Records)
  • Crooks and Nannies — Real Life (Grand Jury)
  • Des Rocs — Dream Machine (Sumerian Records)
  • Drab Majesty — An Object in Motion (Dais Records)
  • DREAM — whoever wants to hear EP (Universal)
  • Fat Tony and Taydex — I Will Make A Baby in this Damn Economy (Carpark Records)
  • Fay Victor — Blackity Black Black Is Beautiful (Northern Spy Records)
  • Gareth Donkin — Welcome Home (drink sum wtr)
  • Georgia Mooney — Full of Moon (Nettwerk)
  • Grandaddy — Sumday: Excess Baggage (Dangerbird Records)
  • Handsome Ghost — Handsome Ghost (Nettwerk)
  • Hannah Georgas — I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care (Real Kind Records)
  • Harmony — Dystopia Girl EP (Fantasy Corp)
  • Hiss Golden Messenger — Jump For Joy (Merge Records)
  • Ida Mae — Thunder Above You (Thirty Tigers)
  • Islands — And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs (Elf)
  • jaboukie — All who can’t hear must feel (Interscope)
  • Kendra Morris — I Am What I’m Waiting For (Colemine Records)
  • Khalab — Layers (Hyperjazz)
  • Kibi James — delusions (Bayonet Records)
  • Laeland — look at the mess we made (Nettwerk)
  • Mason Jennings — Under the Roses (Loosegroove Inc.)
  • Missio — I Am High EP (RCA Records)
  • Morgan Wade — Psychopath (Sony Music Nashville)
  • MxPx — Find A Way Home (Independent)
  • myst milano. — Beyond the Uncanny Valley (Phantom Limb)
  • Nellie McKay — Hey Guys, Watch This (Hungry Mouse)
  • Nightly — wear your heart out (BMG)
  • Nora Kelly Band — Rodeo Clown (Mint Records)
  • Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee (ATO Records)
  • Ora Cogan — Formless (Prism Tongue)
  • Patrick Droney — Subtitles For Feelings (Warner Records)
  • Pleasure Forever — Distal (Solid Brass Records)
  • Ratboys — The Window (Topshelf Records)
  • Saccades — Land of The Hearth (Old World – New World Recordings)
  • Sea Lemon — Stop At Nothing EP (Luminelle Recordings)
  • Sid Sriram — Sidharth (Def Jam Recordings)
  • Spanish Love Songs — No Joy (Pure Noise)
  • Sonny and the Sunsets — Self-Awareness Through Macrame (Rocks in Your Head)
  • Southern Shores — Anyplace There Is EP (Cascine)
  • Spanish Love Songs — No Joy (Pure Noise)
  • SPELLLING — SPELLING & the Mystery School (Sacred Bones)
  • Tim McGraw — Standing Room Only (Big Machine Records/McGraw Music)
  • Turnpike Troubadours — A Cat in the Rain (Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Victoria Monét — Jaguar II (Lovett Music/RCA)
  • Warren Zeiders — Pretty Little Poison (Warner Records)
  • The Waymores — Greener Pastures (Chicken Ranch)
  • William Shatner — Ponder The Mystery Revisited (Cleopatra)
  • Who is She? — Goddess Energy (Father/Daughter Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×