Friday, August 4
- Activity — Spirit in the Room (Western Vinyl)
- Annie Hart — The Weight of a Wave (Uninhabitable Mansions)
- BAMBII — Infinity Club EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Brett Young — Across the Sheets (BMLG Records)
- Chris Farren — Doom Singer (Polyvinyl)
- Computerwife — Computerwife (Danger Collective Records)
- Current Joys — Love + Pop (Secretly Canadian)
- Didirri — Caught in the Act (Liberation)
- Emil Amos — Zone Black (Drag City)
- The Front Bottoms — You Are Who You Hang Out With (Fueled By Ramen)
- Girl Ray — Prestige (Moshi Moshi)
- Holy Wave — Five of Cups (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- Homeboy Sandman — Rich (Dirty Looks)
- Jah Wobble — A Brief History of Now (Cleopatra)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain — Sunset 666 (Fuzz Club)
- Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers — Pursuit of Wonder (Nettwerk)
- Jordi — Sorry I’m Late (Thirty Tigers)
- M.A.G.S — Destroyer (Smartpunk)
- Mammoth WVH — Mammoth II (BMG)
- Miles Kane — One Man Band (Modern Sky)
- Nathan Micay — To the God Named Dream (LuckyMe)
- Quavo — Rocket Power (Quality Control Music/Motown/Capitol Records)
- Rachel Bobbitt — Two Bit EP (Fantasy Records)
- Robert Jon & The Wreck — Ride Into the Light (Journeyman Records)
- Skindred — Smile (Earache Records)
- Stolen Jars — I Won’t Let Me Down (Thirty Tigers)
- Teenage Wrist — Still Love (Epitaph Records)
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER — SWEET (UMe)
- Trippie Redd — A Lover Letter to You 5 (10k Projects/1400 Entertainment)
- Tyla Yaweh — Heart Full of Rage 2 (Epic Records)
- Vince Gill and Paul Franklin — Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys (BMG)
- Vinyl Williams — Aeterna (Harmony Records)
- Wilmette — Hyperfocused (Mutant League Records)
Friday, August 11
- Andrew Hung — Deliverance (Lex Records)
- Andy Frasco & The U.N. — L’Optimist (Fun Machine Records/Soundly Music)
- The Band Camino — The Dark (Elektra Records)
- Benny the Butcher — Everybody Can’t Go (Def Jam)
- Bonnie “Prince” Billy — Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You (Drag City)
- carina — after the stars EP (Don’t Sleep)
- Caskets — Reflections (SharpTone Records)
- Cordovas — The Rose of Aces (ATO Records)
- Curling — No Guitar (Thirty Tigers)
- Darrell Scott String Band — Old Cane Back Rocker (Soundly Music)
- EZ Mil — DU4LI7Y: REDUX (Virgin Music)
- G Flip — Drummer (Future Classic)
- The Hives — The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons (Disques Hives)
- Hurry — Don’t Look Back (Lame-O Records)
- JayWood — Grown On EP (Captured Tracks)
- Joell Ortiz and L’Orange — Signature (Thirty Tigers)
- Jungle — Volcano (Caiola Records/AWAL)
- Killah Priest — Mystery Channel EP (600 Block Records)
- Laura Groves — Radio Red (Bella Union)
- Lawrence English and Lea Bertucci — Chthonic (American Dreams)
- Liam Gallagher — Knebworth 22 (WM UK)
- Louis Cato — Reflections (Thirty Tigers)
- Neil Young — Chrome Dreams (Reprise/Warner Bros. Records)
- Noname — Sundial (self-released)
- O.N.E. The Duo — Blood Harmony (Visionary Media Group)
- Olive Klug — Don’t You Dare Make Me Jaded (Nettwerk)
- PJ Western — Here I Go (New West Records)
- Public Image Ltd. — End of World (PiL Official)
- Rob Moose — Inflorescence EP (Sony Music Masterworks)
- Ryan Bingham — Watch For the Wolf EP (Thirty Tigers)
- Spencer Zahn — Statues I (Cascine)
- Sundressed — Sundressed (Rude Records)
- Tash Sultana — Sugar EP (Lonely Lands Records)
- Tom Speight — Love & Light (Nettwerk)
Friday, August 18
- Anna Tivel — Outsiders (Live in a Living Room) (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- Arnold Dreyblatt & The Orchestra of Excited Strings — Resolve (Drag City)
- Atreyu — The Moment You Find Your Flame EP (Spinefarm)
- Bearings — The Best Part About Being Human (Pure Noise Records)
- Birdy — Portraits (Atlantic)
- Bobby Rush — All My Love For You (Deep Rush Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Cautious Clay — KARPEH (Blue Note)
- Cory Wong — The Lucky One (Roundwound)
- cumgirl8 — Phantasea Pharm EP (4AD)
- Dan Sultan — Dan Sultan (self-released)
- DeYarmond Edison — Epoch (Jagjaguwar)
- Diners — DOMINO (Bar/None)
- East Forest — Music For the Deck of the Titanic (Bright Antenna)
- Fiddlehead — Death is Nothing to Us (Run for Cover Records)
- Fran Lobo — Burning It Feels Like (Heavenly Recordings)
- Genesis Owusu — Struggler (Ourness/AWAL)
- Grace Potter — Mother Road (Fantasy Records)
- Gregory Alan Isakov — Appaloosa Bones (Suitcase Town Music)
- Hozier — Unreal Unearth (Columbia Records)
- Idina Menzel — Drama Queen (BMG)
- Iris Ell — Undergod EP (Cascine)
- j-hope — Jack in the Box (HOPE EDITION) (Big Hit)
- Jill Andrews — Modern Age (Non Serviam Records)
- Jon Batiste — World Music Radio (Verve/Interscope)
- Karina Rykman — JOYRIDE (AWAL)
- Lady Lamb — In the Mammoth Nothing of the Night (Ba Da Bing Records)
- Magnolia Park — MoonEater EP (Epitaph Records)
- Magnolia Park — SoulEater EP (Epitaph Records)
- Mapache — Swinging Stars (Innovative Leisure/Calico Discos)
- Margaret Glaspy — Echo the Diamond (ATO)
- Mick Jenkins — The Patience (RBC Music/BMG)
- Mipso — Book of Fools (Mercury/PolyGram)
- Miso Extra — MSG EP (Transgressive Records)
- Movements — RUCKUS! (Fearless Records)
- Mr. Greg and Cass McCombs — Mr. Greg & Cass McCombs Sing and Play New Folk Songs for Children (Smithsonian Folkways)
- Naked Lungs — Pressure (Amber Light Records)
- OSEES — Intercepted Message (In the Red)
- Point North — Prepare for Despair (Hopeless Records)
- Reneé Rapp — Snow Angel (Interscope Records)
- Rhiannon Giddens — You’re the One (Nonesuch Records)
- Russ — Santiago (Columbia)
- Shamir — Homo Anxietatem (Kill Rock Stars)
- Sloppy Heads — Sometimes Just One Second (Shrimper)
- Sonic Youth — Live in Brooklyn 2011 (Silver Current/Goofin’)
- Taylor Ashton — Stranger to the Feeling (Signature Sounds)
- Teddy Thompson — My Love of Country (MRI)
- Tribes — Rabbit Head (Downtown Music)
- Victoria Canal — WELL WELL EP (Parlophone)
- The View — Exorcism of Youth (Cooking Vinyl)
- Yatta Bandz — TUFF LUV (Empire)
Friday, August 25
- A Giant Dog — Bite (Merge Records)
- Alice Cooper — Road (Earmusic)
- The Armed — Perfect Saviors (Sargent House)
- Ashnikko — Weedkiller (Parlophone/Warner)
- Asking Alexandra — Where Do We Go From Here? (Better Noise Music)
- Be Your Own Pet — Mommy (Third Man Records)
- Becca Mancari — Left Hand (Captured Tracks)
- Buck Meek — Haunted Mountain (4AD)
- Candlebox — The Long Goodbye (Round Hill Records)
- Charlotte Cardin — 99 Nights (Cult Nation)
- Cindy Wilson — Realms (Kill Rock Stars)
- Clementine Valentine — The Coin that Broke the Fountain Floor (Flying Nun Records)
- Common Kings — Celebration (Island Empire/Mensch House Records)
- Crooks and Nannies — Real Life (Grand Jury)
- Des Rocs — Dream Machine (Sumerian Records)
- Drab Majesty — An Object in Motion (Dais Records)
- DREAM — whoever wants to hear EP (Universal)
- Fat Tony and Taydex — I Will Make A Baby in this Damn Economy (Carpark Records)
- Fay Victor — Blackity Black Black Is Beautiful (Northern Spy Records)
- Gareth Donkin — Welcome Home (drink sum wtr)
- Georgia Mooney — Full of Moon (Nettwerk)
- Grandaddy — Sumday: Excess Baggage (Dangerbird Records)
- Handsome Ghost — Handsome Ghost (Nettwerk)
- Hannah Georgas — I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care (Real Kind Records)
- Harmony — Dystopia Girl EP (Fantasy Corp)
- Hiss Golden Messenger — Jump For Joy (Merge Records)
- Ida Mae — Thunder Above You (Thirty Tigers)
- Islands — And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs (Elf)
- jaboukie — All who can’t hear must feel (Interscope)
- Kendra Morris — I Am What I’m Waiting For (Colemine Records)
- Khalab — Layers (Hyperjazz)
- Kibi James — delusions (Bayonet Records)
- Laeland — look at the mess we made (Nettwerk)
- Mason Jennings — Under the Roses (Loosegroove Inc.)
- Missio — I Am High EP (RCA Records)
- Morgan Wade — Psychopath (Sony Music Nashville)
- MxPx — Find A Way Home (Independent)
- myst milano. — Beyond the Uncanny Valley (Phantom Limb)
- Nellie McKay — Hey Guys, Watch This (Hungry Mouse)
- Nightly — wear your heart out (BMG)
- Nora Kelly Band — Rodeo Clown (Mint Records)
- Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee (ATO Records)
- Ora Cogan — Formless (Prism Tongue)
- Patrick Droney — Subtitles For Feelings (Warner Records)
- Pleasure Forever — Distal (Solid Brass Records)
- Ratboys — The Window (Topshelf Records)
- Saccades — Land of The Hearth (Old World – New World Recordings)
- Sea Lemon — Stop At Nothing EP (Luminelle Recordings)
- Sid Sriram — Sidharth (Def Jam Recordings)
- Spanish Love Songs — No Joy (Pure Noise)
- Sonny and the Sunsets — Self-Awareness Through Macrame (Rocks in Your Head)
- Southern Shores — Anyplace There Is EP (Cascine)
- SPELLLING — SPELLING & the Mystery School (Sacred Bones)
- Tim McGraw — Standing Room Only (Big Machine Records/McGraw Music)
- Turnpike Troubadours — A Cat in the Rain (Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Victoria Monét — Jaguar II (Lovett Music/RCA)
- Warren Zeiders — Pretty Little Poison (Warner Records)
- The Waymores — Greener Pastures (Chicken Ranch)
- William Shatner — Ponder The Mystery Revisited (Cleopatra)
- Who is She? — Goddess Energy (Father/Daughter Records)
