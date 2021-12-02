Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, December 3
- 1K Phew & Lecrae — No Church In A While (Reach Records)
- Aisha Badru — The Way Back Home EP (Nettwerk Records)
- Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge — Remixes JID010 (Jazz is Dead)
- Andrew Gabbard — Homemade (Colemine Records)
- Arca — Kick iii (XL Recordings)
- Arca — Kick iiii (XL Recordings)
- Berner — Gotti (Bern One Entertainment)
- Carleigh Aikins — Junk Jewelry (SilverDoor)
- Cold Collective — Weathervane (Rise Records)
- Deep Throat Choir — In Order To Know You (Bella Union)
- Emilia Anastazja — Flower House EP (Young and Aspiring)
- Failure — Wild Type Droid (Failure Music)
- Fruit Juice — Mirke vs. The Dreamy LLC (Easy Street Records)
- Full Bush — Movie Night EP (Brutal Panda Records)
- G’emma — Types of Water EP (Sonar Kollektiv)
- Jason Boland — The Light Saw Me (Proud Souls Ent.)
- Jesse Cook — Libre (Outside Music/Redeye)
- Kathryn Williams & Carol Ann Duffy — Midnight Chorus (One Little Independent)
- Kenny G — New Standards (Concord Records)
- Khalid — Scenic Drive (Right Hand Music)
- LP — Churches (PIAS Recordings)
- Luttrell — Music For My Memories (Anjunadeep)
- MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist — Yokohama (Private Club Records)
- Marissa Paternoster — Peace Meter (Don Giovanni Records)
- Mike Block — Planispheres (Bright Shiny Things)
- The Mother Hips — Glowing Lantern (Blue Rose)
- Nardo Wick — Who Is Nardo Wick? (RCA)
- New Found Glory — December’s Here (Hopeless Records)
- Nils Frahm — Old Friends New Friends (LEITER)
- NLE Choppa — Me Vs. Me EP (No Love Entertainment/Warner)
- No Rome — It’s All Smiles (Dirty Hit)
- Pepper Lewis — She Told Me To Sing My Heart Out EP (AWAL)
- Pick A Piper — Sea Steps EP (Tin Angel)
- Polo G — Hall of Fame 2.0 (Columbia Records)
- Quinn Christopherson — I Am Bubblegum EP (4AD)
- Rival Consoles — Overflow (Erased Tapes)
- Sky H1 — Azure (AD 93)
- So Hideous — None But a Pure Heart Can Sing (Silent Pendulum)
- Tom Morello — The Atlas Underground Flood (Mom + Pop Music)
- Treetop Flyers — Old Habits (Loose Music)
- Trini Lopez — The Rare Reprise Singles (Omnivore Recordings)
- Volbeat — Servant Of The Mind (Republic Records)
- Wajatta — Do You Even Care Anymore? (Brainfeeder)
Friday, December 10
- Aeon Station — Observatory (Sub Pop Records)
- Big Boi and Sleepy Brown — The Big Sleepover (HITCO)
- Buck Owens and Susan Raye — Together Again (Omnivore)
- Clear Mortifee — Fairies: Act II EP (AntiFragile)
- Fela Kuti — Vinyl Box Set #5 (Knitting Factory Records)
- Green Day — The BBC Sessions (Warner Records)
- Herman Dune — Santa Cruz Gold (Yaya Tova)
- Honey Guide — A Tidy Room Is A Tidy Mind EP (Bam Bam Records)
- Horse Show — Falsterbo EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Jeff Parker — Forfolks (International Anthem/Nonesuch)
- Jlin — Embryo EP (Planet Mu)
- Joan Avant — Dies Irae (Red Masque Records)
- Juice WRLD — Fighting Demons (Grade A Productions/Interscope Records)
- Kid Dad — Bloom EP (Long Branch Records)
- Majid Soula — Chant Amazigh (Habibi Funk Records)
- Mercury X — Imprisoned (Frontiers Music)
- Michot’s Melody Makers — Tiny Island EP (Nouveau Electric Records)
- Monsta X — The Dreaming (Starship Entertainment Co. Ltd./Intertwine Music)
- Moses Sumney — Live From Blackalachia (Tuntum)
- Mouth Congress — Waiting For Henry (Captured Tracks)
- Nalan — I’m Good. The Crying Tape (Mansions and Millions)
- Nicole Atkins — Memphis Ice (Single Lock Records)
- The O’My’s — No Swimming EP (ADA/Warner Music Group)
- Rick Ross — Richer Than I Ever Been (Maybach Music Group)
- San Fermin — In This House (Better Company)
- Spell Songs — Spell Songs II: Let The Light In (Thirty Tigers)
- Teen Daze — Interior (Cascine)
- Ziemba — Unsubtle Magic (Sister Polygon)
Friday, December 17
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland — Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined (Transgressive)
- Chuck Berry — Live From Blueberry Hill (Dualtone Records)
- John Dwyer, Ryan Sawyer, Greg Coates, Wilder Zoby, and Andres Renteri — Gong Splat (Forced Exposure)
- Johnny Marr — Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP (BMG)
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis — Les Panthère Des Neiges — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Invada Records/Lakeshore Records)
- Small Jackets — Just Like This! (Go Down Records)
- Various Artists — Sing 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Republic)
