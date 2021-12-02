newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2021

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in December. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, December 3

  • 1K Phew & Lecrae — No Church In A While (Reach Records)
  • Aisha Badru — The Way Back Home EP (Nettwerk Records)
  • Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge — Remixes JID010 (Jazz is Dead)
  • Andrew Gabbard — Homemade (Colemine Records)
  • Arca — Kick iii (XL Recordings)
  • Arca — Kick iiii (XL Recordings)
  • Berner — Gotti (Bern One Entertainment)
  • Carleigh Aikins — Junk Jewelry (SilverDoor)
  • Cold Collective — Weathervane (Rise Records)
  • Deep Throat Choir — In Order To Know You (Bella Union)
  • Emilia Anastazja — Flower House EP (Young and Aspiring)
  • Failure — Wild Type Droid (Failure Music)
  • Fruit Juice — Mirke vs. The Dreamy LLC (Easy Street Records)
  • Full Bush — Movie Night EP (Brutal Panda Records)
  • G’emma — Types of Water EP (Sonar Kollektiv)
  • Jason Boland — The Light Saw Me (Proud Souls Ent.)
  • Jesse Cook — Libre (Outside Music/Redeye)
  • Kathryn Williams & Carol Ann Duffy — Midnight Chorus (One Little Independent)
  • Kenny G — New Standards (Concord Records)
  • Khalid — Scenic Drive (Right Hand Music)
  • LP — Churches (PIAS Recordings)
  • Luttrell — Music For My Memories (Anjunadeep)
  • MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist — Yokohama (Private Club Records)
  • Marissa Paternoster — Peace Meter (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Mike Block — Planispheres (Bright Shiny Things)
  • The Mother Hips — Glowing Lantern (Blue Rose)
  • Nardo Wick — Who Is Nardo Wick? (RCA)
  • New Found Glory — December’s Here (Hopeless Records)
  • Nils Frahm — Old Friends New Friends (LEITER)
  • NLE Choppa — Me Vs. Me EP (No Love Entertainment/Warner)
  • No Rome — It’s All Smiles (Dirty Hit)
  • Pepper Lewis — She Told Me To Sing My Heart Out EP (AWAL)
  • Pick A Piper — Sea Steps EP (Tin Angel)
  • Polo G — Hall of Fame 2.0 (Columbia Records)
  • Quinn Christopherson — I Am Bubblegum EP (4AD)
  • Rival Consoles — Overflow (Erased Tapes)
  • Sky H1 — Azure (AD 93)
  • So Hideous — None But a Pure Heart Can Sing (Silent Pendulum)
  • Tom Morello — The Atlas Underground Flood (Mom + Pop Music)
  • Treetop Flyers — Old Habits (Loose Music)
  • Trini Lopez — The Rare Reprise Singles (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Volbeat — Servant Of The Mind (Republic Records)
  • Wajatta — Do You Even Care Anymore? (Brainfeeder)

Friday, December 10

  • Aeon Station — Observatory (Sub Pop Records)
  • Big Boi and Sleepy Brown — The Big Sleepover (HITCO)
  • Buck Owens and Susan Raye — Together Again (Omnivore)
  • Clear Mortifee — Fairies: Act II EP (AntiFragile)
  • Fela Kuti — Vinyl Box Set #5 (Knitting Factory Records)
  • Green Day — The BBC Sessions (Warner Records)
  • Herman Dune — Santa Cruz Gold (Yaya Tova)
  • Honey Guide — A Tidy Room Is A Tidy Mind EP (Bam Bam Records)
  • Horse Show — Falsterbo EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Jeff Parker — Forfolks (International Anthem/Nonesuch)
  • Jlin — Embryo EP (Planet Mu)
  • Joan Avant — Dies Irae (Red Masque Records)
  • Juice WRLD — Fighting Demons (Grade A Productions/Interscope Records)
  • Kid Dad — Bloom EP (Long Branch Records)
  • Majid Soula — Chant Amazigh (Habibi Funk Records)
  • Mercury X — Imprisoned (Frontiers Music)
  • Michot’s Melody Makers — Tiny Island EP (Nouveau Electric Records)
  • Monsta X — The Dreaming (Starship Entertainment Co. Ltd./Intertwine Music)
  • Moses Sumney — Live From Blackalachia (Tuntum)
  • Mouth Congress — Waiting For Henry (Captured Tracks)
  • Nalan — I’m Good. The Crying Tape (Mansions and Millions)
  • Nicole Atkins — Memphis Ice (Single Lock Records)
  • The O’My’s — No Swimming EP (ADA/Warner Music Group)
  • Rick Ross — Richer Than I Ever Been (Maybach Music Group)
  • San Fermin — In This House (Better Company)
  • Spell Songs — Spell Songs II: Let The Light In (Thirty Tigers)
  • Teen Daze — Interior (Cascine)
  • Ziemba — Unsubtle Magic (Sister Polygon)

Friday, December 17

  • Beverly Glenn-Copeland — Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined (Transgressive)
  • Chuck Berry — Live From Blueberry Hill (Dualtone Records)
  • John Dwyer, Ryan Sawyer, Greg Coates, Wilder Zoby, and Andres Renteri — Gong Splat (Forced Exposure)
  • Johnny Marr — Fever Dreams Pt 2 EP (BMG)
  • Nick Cave and Warren Ellis — Les Panthère Des Neiges — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Invada Records/Lakeshore Records)
  • Small Jackets — Just Like This! (Go Down Records)
  • Various Artists — Sing 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Republic)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×