Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, February 7
- Alex Rex — Andromeda (Tin Angel)
- Arborist — A Northern View (Rollercoaster Records)
- Avenged Sevenfold — Diamonds In The Rough (Warner Records)
- Bambara — Stray (Wharf Cat)
- Beatrice Dillon — Workaround (PAN)
- Ben Williams — I Am A Man (Rainbow Blonde Records)
- Big Havi — Personal Problems EP (Commission Records)
- The Cadillac Three — Country Fuzz (Big Machine Records)
- Charlotte Spiral — Ideal Life EP (Chapped Lips)
- Cheerleader — Almost Forever (Bright Antenna)
- Chicago Farmer — Flyover Country (self-released)
- Christopher Paul Stelling — Best Of Luck (ANTI-)
- Church Girls — The Haunt (Anchor Eight Four Records)
- Darling West — We’ll Never Know Unless We Try (Jansen Plater Produksjon)
- Fat Tony — Wake Up (Carpark Records)
- Green Day — Father Of All Motherfuckers (Reprise)
- Greg Dayton — Sailing For The Sun (Ropeadope)
- The Homesick — The Big Exercise (Sub Pop)
- Human Potential — I’m Glad You’re Alive (What Delicate Recordings)
- Ian Gothe — Memento (Blackbird Record Label)
- Jude Shuma — From The Garage (Tiny Meow)
- Kerry Hart — I Know A Gun (Antifragile Music)
- Khruangbin & Leon Bridges — Texas Sun EP (Dead Oceans)
- La Roux — Supervision (Supercolour Records)
- Lisa Loeb — A Simple Trick To Happiness (Furious Rose Prod)
- The Lone Bellow — Half Moon Light (Dualtone Records)
- Loose Buttons — Something Better (Moon Crawl Records)
- Lynne Hanson — Just Words (Continental Release)
- Mighty Oaks — All Things Go (BMG)
- Nada Surf — Never Not Together (Barsuk)
- Obongjayar — Which Way Is Forward? EP (September Recordings)
- Oh Wonder — No One Else Can Wear Your Crown (Island Records)
- Playground Theory — Tears Go Upwards (Puzzlemusik)
- Say Hi — Diamonds & Donuts (Euphobia)
- Shopping — All Or Nothing (FatCat)
- Spanish Love Songs — Brave Faces Everyone (Pure Noise)
- The SteelDrivers — Bad For You (Rounder Records)
- Steve Spacek — Houses (Black Focus)
- Stone Temple Pilots — Perdida (Rhino Entertainment)
- Sunda Arc — Tides (Gondwana Records)
- Trixie Mattel — Barbaram (PEG Records)
- William Prince — Reliever (Glassnote Records)
- Various Artists — Birds Of Prey: The Album (Atlantic)
Friday, February 14
- Aaron Diehl — The Vagabond (Mack Avenue Records)
- Alan Doyle — Rough Side Out EP (Warner Music Canada)
- The Ballroom Thieves — Unlovely (Nettwerk)
- Beach Bunny — Honeymoon (Mom + Pop Music)
- Brand New Friend — A Cure For Living EP (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Brian Posehn — Grandpa Metal (Megaforce Records)
- Chris Maxwell — New Store No. 2 (Max Recordings)
- Cindy Lee — What’s Tonight To Eternity (W. 25th Records)
- The Deadnotes — Courage (22Lives Records)
- Drama — Dance Without Me (Ghostly International)
- Eyelids — The Accidental Falls (Jealous Butcher Records)
- Forever — Close To The Flame EP (Cascine)
- Gregory Pepper — I Know Now Why You Cry (Fake Four Inc)
- Guest Singer — Limbo Days EP (Heist Or Hit)
- Hollywood Undead — New Empire Vol. 1 (Dove & Grenade Media)
- Hotel Mira — Perfectionism (604 Records)
- Huey Lewis & The News — Weather (BMG)
- Jack River — Stranger Heart EP (Nettwerk)
- Jacoti Sommes — Travel Time (Orange Milk Records)
- Jocelyn & Chris Arndt — One Night In November (Bridge Road Entertainment)
- Justin Bieber — Changes (Def Jam Recordings)
- Katie Gately — Loom (Houndstooth)
- Kvelertak — Splid (Rise Records)
- Le Butcherettes — Don’t Bleed EP (Rise Records)
- The Men — Mercy (Sacred Bones)
- Mo Troper — Natural Beauty (Tender Loving Empire)
- Monsta X — All About Luv (Epic)
- Moses Boyd — Dark Matter (Exodus)
- Mush — 3D Routine (Memphis Industries)
- Nathaniel Rateliff — And It’s Still Alright (Stax)
- Personality Cult — New Arrows (Dirtnap Records)
- Post Animal — Forward Motion Godyssey (Polyvinyl)
- Robert Vincent — In This Town You’re Owned (Thirty Tigers)
- Shark Island — Bloodline (Manifest Music)
- Sign Libra — Sea To Sea (RVNG Intl.)
- Star Parks — The New Sounds Of Late Capitalism (Modern Outsider)
- Starbenders — Love Potion (B.I.J. Records)
- Steve Buscemi’s Dreamy Eyes — Sweetie (Rama Lama Records)
- Summer Camp — Romantic Love (Apricot Recordings)
- Talk Me Off — Cursed (Smartpunk Records)
- Tame Impala — The Slow Rush (Universal Music Australia)
- Tan Cologne — Cave Vaults On The Moon In New Mexico (Labrador)
- Tennis — Swimmer (Mutually Detrimental)
Friday, February 21
- Aaron Beckum — Songs From A Triangle Room EP (Devil In The Woods Records)
- The Amity Affliction — Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them (Pure Noise)
- Banoffee — Look At Us Now Dad (Cascine)
- Beat City Tubeworks — Top Rock (The Sign Records)
- Best Coast — Always Tomorrow (Concord Records)
- BTS — Map Of The Soul: 7 (Big Hit Entertainment)
- Charlotte Rose Benjamin — Party City EP (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Claude VonStroke — Freaks & Beaks (Dirtybird)
- Cubicolor — Hardly A Day, Hardly A Night (Anjunadeep)
- Douglas Dare — Milkteeth (Erased Tapes)
- Elaquent — Forever Is A Pretty Long Time (Mello Music Group)
- Francesco Yates — Superbad EP (Atlantic Records)
- Grimes — Miss_Anthropocene (4AD)
- Guided By Voices — Surrender Your Poppy Field (GBV Inc.)
- Hallelujah! — Wanna Dance (Maple Death Records)
- The Hanging Stars — A New Kind Of Sky (Crimson Crow)
- Honeymoan — Weirdo EP (Communion Records)
- Katie Pruitt — Expectations (Rounder Records)
- King Krule — Man Alive! (True Panther Sounds)
- Lee Ranaldo and Raül Refree — Names Of North End Women (Mute Records)
- Magg Dylan — Amethyst (Eclipse Records)
- Maple Death — Wanna Dance (Maple Death Records)
- Mondo Generator — Fuck It (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Moon Bounce — Skip Intro (Grind Select)
- Ozzy Osbourne — Ordinary Man (Epic Records)
- Peggy Sue — Vices (self-released)
- Purr — Like New (Anti-)
- Raspberry Bulbs — The Age Of Mirrors (Relapse Records)
- Rebecca Foon — Waxing Moon (Constellation Records)
- Rose Cousins — Bravado (Killbeat Music)
- Royce 5’9″ — The Allegory (eOne/Heaven Studios, Inc.)
- Sarah Harmer — Are You Gone (Arts & Crafts)
- Six Organs Of Admittance — Companion Rises (Drag City)
- Sonny Landreth — Blacktop Run (Provogue/Mascot Label Group)
- Spinning Coin — Hyacinth (Geographic)
- Stereo League — Natural Mystery EP (PaperCup Music)
- Too Free — Love In High Demand (Sister Polygon Records)
- Whitmer Thomas — Songs From The Golden One (Hardly Art)
- Wilsen — Ruiner (Secret City Records)
- The World Alive — Monomania (Fearless Records)
- Yacht Rock Revue — Hot Dads In Tight Jeans (PleaseRock)
Friday, February 28
- Alice Jemima — Everything Changes (Sunday Best)
- Angelica Garcia — Cha Cha Place (Spacebomb Records)
- Blondage — I Love Music EP (Playground Music)
- Brooke Bentham — Everyday Nothing (All Points)
- Bullion — We Had A Good Time EP (PIAS Recordings)
- Caribou — Suddenly (Merge Records)
- Chiiild — Synthetic Soul EP (Avant Garden)
- Daniel Davies — Signals (Sacred Bones Records)
- Dave Goddess — Once In A Blue Moon (Emotional Records)
- Doctor Fluorescent — Doctor Fluorescent (Crammed Discs)
- Don Flemons — Prospect Hill (Music Maker Relief Foundation)
- Five Finger Death Punch — F8 (Prospect Park Records)
- Four Years Strong — Brain Pain (Pure Noise Records)
- Franc Moody — Dream In Colour (Juicebox Recordings)
- Gabriel Olafs — Absent Minded (One Little Indian)
- Gladie — Safe Sins (Lame-O Records)
- Hanging Valleys — Behind The Backs Of Houses (PYL Records)
- Ian Randall Thornton — Wide Open (AntiFraglie)
- James Taylor — American Standard (Fantasy)
- Jeremy Cunningham — The Weather Up There (Northern Spy Records)
- Jeremy Neale — We Were Trying To Make It Out (Remote Control/Dot Dash)
- Juiceboxxx — It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City (Dangerbird)
- Kassa Overall — I Think I’m Good (Brownswood)
- Kevin Krauter — Full Hand (Bayonet)
- Kytes — Good Luck (Frisbee Records)
- Mondo Generator — Shooters Bible (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Night Flight — White Noise EP (CRC Records)
- Niklas Paschburg — Svalbard (7K!)
- The Orielles — Disco Volador (Heavenly Recordings)
- Real Estate — The Main Thing (Domino)
- Robert Cray — That’s What I Heard (Nozzle Records)
- The Secret Sisters — Saturn Return (New West Records)
- Shell Of A Shell — Away Team (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Soccer Mommy — Color Theory (Loma Vista)
- Split Moon — Slow Satellite (Stow House Records)
- The Stone Foxes — Gold EP (Roadrunner/Atlantic)
- Tommy Concrete — Unrelaxed 2 (Trepanation Recordings)
- Wajatta — Don’t Let Get You Down (Brainfeeder)
- Wasted Shirt — Fungus II (Famous Class)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.