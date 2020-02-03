iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2020

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, February 7

  • Alex Rex — Andromeda (Tin Angel)
  • Arborist — A Northern View (Rollercoaster Records)
  • Avenged Sevenfold — Diamonds In The Rough (Warner Records)
  • Bambara — Stray (Wharf Cat)
  • Beatrice Dillon — Workaround (PAN)
  • Ben Williams — I Am A Man (Rainbow Blonde Records)
  • Big Havi — Personal Problems EP (Commission Records)
  • The Cadillac Three — Country Fuzz (Big Machine Records)
  • Charlotte Spiral — Ideal Life EP (Chapped Lips)
  • Cheerleader — Almost Forever (Bright Antenna)
  • Chicago Farmer — Flyover Country (self-released)
  • Christopher Paul Stelling — Best Of Luck (ANTI-)
  • Church Girls — The Haunt (Anchor Eight Four Records)
  • Darling West — We’ll Never Know Unless We Try (Jansen Plater Produksjon)
  • Fat Tony — Wake Up (Carpark Records)
  • Green Day — Father Of All Motherfuckers (Reprise)
  • Greg Dayton — Sailing For The Sun (Ropeadope)
  • The Homesick — The Big Exercise (Sub Pop)
  • Human Potential — I’m Glad You’re Alive (What Delicate Recordings)
  • Ian Gothe — Memento (Blackbird Record Label)
  • Jude Shuma — From The Garage (Tiny Meow)
  • Kerry Hart — I Know A Gun (Antifragile Music)
  • Khruangbin & Leon Bridges — Texas Sun EP (Dead Oceans)
  • La Roux — Supervision (Supercolour Records)
  • Lisa Loeb — A Simple Trick To Happiness (Furious Rose Prod)
  • The Lone Bellow — Half Moon Light (Dualtone Records)
  • Loose Buttons — Something Better (Moon Crawl Records)
  • Lynne Hanson — Just Words (Continental Release)
  • Mighty Oaks — All Things Go (BMG)
  • Nada Surf — Never Not Together (Barsuk)
  • Obongjayar — Which Way Is Forward? EP (September Recordings)
  • Oh Wonder — No One Else Can Wear Your Crown (Island Records)
  • Playground Theory — Tears Go Upwards (Puzzlemusik)
  • Say Hi — Diamonds & Donuts (Euphobia)
  • Shopping — All Or Nothing (FatCat)
  • Spanish Love Songs — Brave Faces Everyone (Pure Noise)
  • The SteelDrivers — Bad For You (Rounder Records)
  • Steve Spacek — Houses (Black Focus)
  • Stone Temple Pilots — Perdida (Rhino Entertainment)
  • Sunda Arc — Tides (Gondwana Records)
  • Trixie Mattel — Barbaram (PEG Records)
  • William Prince — Reliever (Glassnote Records)
  • Various Artists — Birds Of Prey: The Album (Atlantic)

Friday, February 14

  • Aaron Diehl — The Vagabond (Mack Avenue Records)
  • Alan Doyle — Rough Side Out EP (Warner Music Canada)
  • The Ballroom Thieves — Unlovely (Nettwerk)
  • Beach Bunny — Honeymoon (Mom + Pop Music)
  • Brand New Friend — A Cure For Living EP (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Brian Posehn — Grandpa Metal (Megaforce Records)
  • Chris Maxwell — New Store No. 2 (Max Recordings)
  • Cindy Lee — What’s Tonight To Eternity (W. 25th Records)
  • The Deadnotes — Courage (22Lives Records)
  • Drama — Dance Without Me (Ghostly International)
  • Eyelids — The Accidental Falls (Jealous Butcher Records)
  • Forever — Close To The Flame EP (Cascine)
  • Gregory Pepper — I Know Now Why You Cry (Fake Four Inc)
  • Guest Singer — Limbo Days EP (Heist Or Hit)
  • Hollywood Undead — New Empire Vol. 1 (Dove & Grenade Media)
  • Hotel Mira — Perfectionism (604 Records)
  • Huey Lewis & The News — Weather (BMG)
  • Jack River — Stranger Heart EP (Nettwerk)
  • Jacoti Sommes — Travel Time (Orange Milk Records)
  • Jocelyn & Chris Arndt — One Night In November (Bridge Road Entertainment)
  • Justin Bieber — Changes (Def Jam Recordings)
  • Katie Gately — Loom (Houndstooth)
  • Kvelertak — Splid (Rise Records)
  • Le Butcherettes — Don’t Bleed EP (Rise Records)
  • The Men — Mercy (Sacred Bones)
  • Mo Troper — Natural Beauty (Tender Loving Empire)
  • Monsta X — All About Luv (Epic)
  • Moses Boyd — Dark Matter (Exodus)
  • Mush — 3D Routine (Memphis Industries)
  • Nathaniel Rateliff — And It’s Still Alright (Stax)
  • Personality Cult — New Arrows (Dirtnap Records)
  • Post Animal — Forward Motion Godyssey (Polyvinyl)
  • Robert Vincent — In This Town You’re Owned (Thirty Tigers)
  • Shark Island — Bloodline (Manifest Music)
  • Sign Libra — Sea To Sea (RVNG Intl.)
  • Star Parks — The New Sounds Of Late Capitalism (Modern Outsider)
  • Starbenders — Love Potion (B.I.J. Records)
  • Steve Buscemi’s Dreamy Eyes — Sweetie (Rama Lama Records)
  • Summer Camp — Romantic Love (Apricot Recordings)
  • Talk Me Off — Cursed (Smartpunk Records)
  • Tame Impala — The Slow Rush (Universal Music Australia)
  • Tan Cologne — Cave Vaults On The Moon In New Mexico (Labrador)
  • Tennis — Swimmer (Mutually Detrimental)

Friday, February 21

  • Aaron Beckum — Songs From A Triangle Room EP (Devil In The Woods Records)
  • The Amity Affliction — Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them (Pure Noise)
  • Banoffee — Look At Us Now Dad (Cascine)
  • Beat City Tubeworks — Top Rock (The Sign Records)
  • Best Coast — Always Tomorrow (Concord Records)
  • BTS — Map Of The Soul: 7 (Big Hit Entertainment)
  • Charlotte Rose Benjamin — Party City EP (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Claude VonStroke — Freaks & Beaks (Dirtybird)
  • Cubicolor — Hardly A Day, Hardly A Night (Anjunadeep)
  • Douglas Dare — Milkteeth (Erased Tapes)
  • Elaquent — Forever Is A Pretty Long Time (Mello Music Group)
  • Francesco Yates — Superbad EP (Atlantic Records)
  • Grimes — Miss_Anthropocene (4AD)
  • Guided By Voices — Surrender Your Poppy Field (GBV Inc.)
  • Hallelujah! — Wanna Dance (Maple Death Records)
  • The Hanging Stars — A New Kind Of Sky (Crimson Crow)
  • Honeymoan — Weirdo EP (Communion Records)
  • Katie Pruitt — Expectations (Rounder Records)
  • King Krule — Man Alive! (True Panther Sounds)
  • Lee Ranaldo and Raül Refree — Names Of North End Women (Mute Records)
  • Magg Dylan — Amethyst (Eclipse Records)
  • Maple Death — Wanna Dance (Maple Death Records)
  • Mondo Generator — Fuck It (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Moon Bounce — Skip Intro (Grind Select)
  • Ozzy Osbourne — Ordinary Man (Epic Records)
  • Peggy Sue — Vices (self-released)
  • Purr — Like New (Anti-)
  • Raspberry Bulbs — The Age Of Mirrors (Relapse Records)
  • Rebecca Foon — Waxing Moon (Constellation Records)
  • Rose Cousins — Bravado (Killbeat Music)
  • Royce 5’9″ — The Allegory (eOne/Heaven Studios, Inc.)
  • Sarah Harmer — Are You Gone (Arts & Crafts)
  • Six Organs Of Admittance — Companion Rises (Drag City)
  • Sonny Landreth — Blacktop Run (Provogue/Mascot Label Group)
  • Spinning Coin — Hyacinth (Geographic)
  • Stereo League — Natural Mystery EP (PaperCup Music)
  • Too Free — Love In High Demand (Sister Polygon Records)
  • Whitmer Thomas — Songs From The Golden One (Hardly Art)
  • Wilsen — Ruiner (Secret City Records)
  • The World Alive — Monomania (Fearless Records)
  • Yacht Rock Revue — Hot Dads In Tight Jeans (PleaseRock)

Friday, February 28

  • Alice Jemima — Everything Changes (Sunday Best)
  • Angelica Garcia — Cha Cha Place (Spacebomb Records)
  • Blondage — I Love Music EP (Playground Music)
  • Brooke Bentham — Everyday Nothing (All Points)
  • Bullion — We Had A Good Time EP (PIAS Recordings)
  • Caribou — Suddenly (Merge Records)
  • Chiiild — Synthetic Soul EP (Avant Garden)
  • Daniel Davies — Signals (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Dave Goddess — Once In A Blue Moon (Emotional Records)
  • Doctor Fluorescent — Doctor Fluorescent (Crammed Discs)
  • Don Flemons — Prospect Hill (Music Maker Relief Foundation)
  • Five Finger Death Punch — F8 (Prospect Park Records)
  • Four Years Strong — Brain Pain (Pure Noise Records)
  • Franc Moody — Dream In Colour (Juicebox Recordings)
  • Gabriel Olafs — Absent Minded (One Little Indian)
  • Gladie — Safe Sins (Lame-O Records)
  • Hanging Valleys — Behind The Backs Of Houses (PYL Records)
  • Ian Randall Thornton — Wide Open (AntiFraglie)
  • James Taylor — American Standard (Fantasy)
  • Jeremy Cunningham — The Weather Up There (Northern Spy Records)
  • Jeremy Neale — We Were Trying To Make It Out (Remote Control/Dot Dash)
  • Juiceboxxx — It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City (Dangerbird)
  • Kassa Overall — I Think I’m Good (Brownswood)
  • Kevin Krauter — Full Hand (Bayonet)
  • Kytes — Good Luck (Frisbee Records)
  • Mondo Generator — Shooters Bible (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Night Flight — White Noise EP (CRC Records)
  • Niklas Paschburg — Svalbard (7K!)
  • The Orielles — Disco Volador (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Real Estate — The Main Thing (Domino)
  • Robert Cray — That’s What I Heard (Nozzle Records)
  • The Secret Sisters — Saturn Return (New West Records)
  • Shell Of A Shell — Away Team (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Soccer Mommy — Color Theory (Loma Vista)
  • Split Moon — Slow Satellite (Stow House Records)
  • The Stone Foxes — Gold EP (Roadrunner/Atlantic)
  • Tommy Concrete — Unrelaxed 2 (Trepanation Recordings)
  • Wajatta — Don’t Let Get You Down (Brainfeeder)
  • Wasted Shirt — Fungus II (Famous Class)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×