All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, February 3

  • 2KBABY — Scared 2 Love (Warner)
  • Acid Arab — Trois (Versatile Records)
  • Amtrac — Extra Time (Openers)
  • Best Fern — Earth Then Air (Bkwrd)
  • Colony House — The Cannonballers (Descendant/RCA)
  • Ellie Goulding — Higher Than Heaven (Polydor Records)
  • Fantastic Negrito — Grandfather Courage (Storefront Records)
  • The Go! Team — Get Up Sequences Part Two (Memphis Industries)
  • Grateful Dead — Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 1—Fall ’79 (Grateful Dead Records)
  • Ibex Clone — All Channels Clear (Goner Records)
  • James Brandon Lewis — Eye Of I (ANTI- Records)
  • Korn — Requiem Mass (Loma Vista/Concord)
  • Mackelmore — Ben (Warner Music Group)
  • The Men — New York City (Fuzz Club)
  • M(h)aol — Attachment Styles (Tulle)
  • Miriam Clancy — Black Heart (Desert Road Records)
  • Mod Sun — God Save The Teen (Big Noise)
  • Mol Sullivan — A Little Hello EP (Ruination Record Co.)
  • RAYE — My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources)
  • Robert Forster — The Candle And The Flame (EMI Music)
  • The Psychotic Monks — Pink Colour Surgery (Fatcat Records)
  • Shania Twain — Queen Of Me (Republic Records)
  • Somebody’s Child — Somebody’s Child (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Sunny War — Anarchist Gospel (New West Records)
  • SYML — The Day My Father Died (Nettwerk)
  • Tropical Fuck Storm — Submersive Behavior EP (Joyful Noise)
  • The WAEVE — The WAEVE (Transgressive Records)
  • WILSN — Those Days Are Over (Ivy League)
  • Young Fathers — Heavy Heavy (Ninja Tune)

Friday, February 10

  • The Academic — Sitting Pretty (EMI UK)
  • American Authors — Best Night Of My Life (French Poet Society)
  • Andy Bell — Strange Loops & Outer Psych (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Andy Shauf — Norm (Anti-)
  • Bailey Miller — Love Is A Dying (Whited Sepulchre Records)
  • Black Belt Eagle Scout — The Land, The Water, The Sky (Saddle Creek)
  • Carole King — Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park (Ode Records/Legacy Recordings)
  • Chase Rice — I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell (BBR)
  • CIVIC — Taken By Force (ATO Records)
  • DijahSB — Living Simple EP (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records)
  • El Ten Eleven — Valley Of Fire (Joyful Noise Records)
  • The GOLDEN DREGS — On Grace & Dignity (4AD)
  • In Flames — Forgone (Nuclear Blast)
  • Jade LeMac — Constellations EP (Tuff Cuff Records)
  • Lance Skiiiwalker — Audiodidactic (Bad Time Records)
  • Liv.e — Girl In The Half Pearl (In Real Life)
  • Maps — Counter Melodies (Mute)
  • Narrow Head — Moments Of Clarity (Run For Cover Records)
  • Paramore — This Is Why (Atlantic)
  • Quasi — Breaking The Balls Of History (Sub Pop)
  • The Rolling Stones — GRRR Live! (ABKCO/Interscope)
  • Tennis — POLLEN (Mutually Detrimental)
  • Walker County — No Smokes And Mirrors EP (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Yo La Tengo — This Stupid World (Matador Records)

Tuesday, February 14

  • Caroline Polachek — Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Sony Music/The Orchard/Perpetual Novice)

Friday, February 17

  • Anna B Savage — inIFUX (City Slang)
  • Avatar — Dance Devil Dance (Thirty Tigers)
  • Avey Tare — 7s (Domino)
  • Ber — Halfway EP (RCA Records)
  • Billy Lockett — Abington Grove (Photo Finish Records)
  • Bktherula — LVL 5, PT 1 EP (Warner Records)
  • dEUS — How To Replace It ([PIAS] Recordings)
  • Gabriel Da Rosa — É o que A casa oferece (Stones Throw Records)
  • Indy Yelich O’Connor — Threads EP (TMWRK Records)
  • Inhaler — Cuts & Bruises (Geffen Records)
  • Jennifer Touch — Midnight Proposals (Fat Cat Recordings)
  • Joe Louis Walker — Weight Of The World (Forty Below Records)
  • Jordan Davis — Bluebird Days (MCA Nashville)
  • Kx5 — Kx5 (Mau5trap Recordings)
  • Khotin — Release Spirit (Ghostly)
  • koleżanka — Alone With The Sound The Mind Makes (Bar/None Records)
  • Lowly — Keep Up The Good Work (Bella Union)
  • Lisel — Patterns for Auto-tuned Voices And Delay (Ba Da Bing)
  • Maita — Loneliness (Kill Rock Stars)
  • MF Tomlinson — We Are Still Wild Horses (PRAH Recordings)
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Land Of Sleeper (Missing Piece)
  • Pile — All Fiction (Exploding in Sound)
  • Pink — Trustfall (RCA Records)
  • POSH SWAT — POSH SWAT (Rock is Hell)
  • Screaming Females — Desire Pathway (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Secret Machines — The Moth, The Lizard, And The Secret Machines (TSM Recordings)
  • Tianna Esperanza — Terror (BMG)
  • Tungz — A Good Dream (Heist or Hit)
  • Wesley Joseph — GLOW (Secretly Canadian)

Friday, February 24

  • Adam Lambert — High Drama (Rhino Entertainment)
  • Algiers — SHOOK (Matador Records)
  • Bria — Cuntry Covers Vol. 2 (Sub Pop)
  • Chasms — Glimpse Of Heaven (felte)
  • David Brewis — The Soft Struggles (Redeye)
  • Death Valley Girls — Island In The Sky (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • Dierks Bentley — Gravel & Gold (Capitol Records Nashville)
  • Dope — Blood Money Part Zer0 (eOne)
  • Elmiene — El-Mean EP (R&R)
  • En Attendant Ana — Same Old Story (Trouble In Mind)
  • Faten Kanaan — Afterpoem (Fire Records)
  • Gabrielle Shonk — Across The Room (Arts & Crafts/Believe Music)
  • Gina Birch — I Play My Bass Loud (Third Man Records)
  • Godsmack — Lighting Up The Sky (BMG)
  • Gorillaz — Cracker Island (Parlophone)
  • Gracie Abrams — Good Riddance (Interscope)
  • GUNNAR — Best Mistake (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records)
  • Iris DeMent — Workin’ On A World (Flariella Records)
  • Jenny O. — Spectra (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • Joe Westerlund — Elegies for The Drift (Psychic Hotline)
  • John Bence — Archangels (Thrill Jockey)
  • The Lathums — From Nothing To A Little Bit More (Blood Records)
  • Lucero — Should’ve Learned By Now (Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers)
  • Miss Grit — Follow The Cyborg (Mute)
  • Model/Actriz — Dogsbody (True Panther Sounds)
  • Moonalice — Moonalice — An Acoustic Adventure (Nettwerk)
  • Motörhead — Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic (Motörhead Music)
  • The Necks — Travel (Northern Spy Records)
  • Neutral Milk Hotel — The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel (Merge Records)
  • Philip Selway — Strange Dance (Bella Union)
  • Polinski — Telex from MIDI City (Data Airlines)
  • Rick Wakeman — A Gallery Of The Imagination (Madfish)
  • Sam Gendel — COOKUP (Nonesuch)
  • Shame — Food for Worms (Amped)
  • The Slow Readers Club — Knowledge Freedom Power (Velveteen Records)
  • Steel Panther — On The Prowl (Steel Panther)
  • Swim Camp — Steel Country (Julia’s War Recordings)
  • Tiësto — Drive (Musical Freedom/Atlantic)
  • Ty Segall & Emmett Kelly — Live At Worship (Drag City)
  • US Girls — Bless This Mess (4AD)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

