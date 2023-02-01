Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, February 3
- 2KBABY — Scared 2 Love (Warner)
- Acid Arab — Trois (Versatile Records)
- Amtrac — Extra Time (Openers)
- Best Fern — Earth Then Air (Bkwrd)
- Colony House — The Cannonballers (Descendant/RCA)
- Ellie Goulding — Higher Than Heaven (Polydor Records)
- Fantastic Negrito — Grandfather Courage (Storefront Records)
- The Go! Team — Get Up Sequences Part Two (Memphis Industries)
- Grateful Dead — Road Trips Vol. 1 No. 1—Fall ’79 (Grateful Dead Records)
- Ibex Clone — All Channels Clear (Goner Records)
- James Brandon Lewis — Eye Of I (ANTI- Records)
- Korn — Requiem Mass (Loma Vista/Concord)
- Mackelmore — Ben (Warner Music Group)
- The Men — New York City (Fuzz Club)
- M(h)aol — Attachment Styles (Tulle)
- Miriam Clancy — Black Heart (Desert Road Records)
- Mod Sun — God Save The Teen (Big Noise)
- Mol Sullivan — A Little Hello EP (Ruination Record Co.)
- RAYE — My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources)
- Robert Forster — The Candle And The Flame (EMI Music)
- The Psychotic Monks — Pink Colour Surgery (Fatcat Records)
- Shania Twain — Queen Of Me (Republic Records)
- Somebody’s Child — Somebody’s Child (Frenchkiss Records)
- Sunny War — Anarchist Gospel (New West Records)
- SYML — The Day My Father Died (Nettwerk)
- Tropical Fuck Storm — Submersive Behavior EP (Joyful Noise)
- The WAEVE — The WAEVE (Transgressive Records)
- WILSN — Those Days Are Over (Ivy League)
- Young Fathers — Heavy Heavy (Ninja Tune)
Friday, February 10
- The Academic — Sitting Pretty (EMI UK)
- American Authors — Best Night Of My Life (French Poet Society)
- Andy Bell — Strange Loops & Outer Psych (Sonic Cathedral)
- Andy Shauf — Norm (Anti-)
- Bailey Miller — Love Is A Dying (Whited Sepulchre Records)
- Black Belt Eagle Scout — The Land, The Water, The Sky (Saddle Creek)
- Carole King — Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park (Ode Records/Legacy Recordings)
- Chase Rice — I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell (BBR)
- CIVIC — Taken By Force (ATO Records)
- DijahSB — Living Simple EP (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records)
- El Ten Eleven — Valley Of Fire (Joyful Noise Records)
- The GOLDEN DREGS — On Grace & Dignity (4AD)
- In Flames — Forgone (Nuclear Blast)
- Jade LeMac — Constellations EP (Tuff Cuff Records)
- Lance Skiiiwalker — Audiodidactic (Bad Time Records)
- Liv.e — Girl In The Half Pearl (In Real Life)
- Maps — Counter Melodies (Mute)
- Narrow Head — Moments Of Clarity (Run For Cover Records)
- Paramore — This Is Why (Atlantic)
- Quasi — Breaking The Balls Of History (Sub Pop)
- The Rolling Stones — GRRR Live! (ABKCO/Interscope)
- Tennis — POLLEN (Mutually Detrimental)
- Walker County — No Smokes And Mirrors EP (Warner Music Nashville)
- Yo La Tengo — This Stupid World (Matador Records)
Tuesday, February 14
- Caroline Polachek — Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Sony Music/The Orchard/Perpetual Novice)
Friday, February 17
- Anna B Savage — inIFUX (City Slang)
- Avatar — Dance Devil Dance (Thirty Tigers)
- Avey Tare — 7s (Domino)
- Ber — Halfway EP (RCA Records)
- Billy Lockett — Abington Grove (Photo Finish Records)
- Bktherula — LVL 5, PT 1 EP (Warner Records)
- dEUS — How To Replace It ([PIAS] Recordings)
- Gabriel Da Rosa — É o que A casa oferece (Stones Throw Records)
- Indy Yelich O’Connor — Threads EP (TMWRK Records)
- Inhaler — Cuts & Bruises (Geffen Records)
- Jennifer Touch — Midnight Proposals (Fat Cat Recordings)
- Joe Louis Walker — Weight Of The World (Forty Below Records)
- Jordan Davis — Bluebird Days (MCA Nashville)
- Kx5 — Kx5 (Mau5trap Recordings)
- Khotin — Release Spirit (Ghostly)
- koleżanka — Alone With The Sound The Mind Makes (Bar/None Records)
- Lowly — Keep Up The Good Work (Bella Union)
- Lisel — Patterns for Auto-tuned Voices And Delay (Ba Da Bing)
- Maita — Loneliness (Kill Rock Stars)
- MF Tomlinson — We Are Still Wild Horses (PRAH Recordings)
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Land Of Sleeper (Missing Piece)
- Pile — All Fiction (Exploding in Sound)
- Pink — Trustfall (RCA Records)
- POSH SWAT — POSH SWAT (Rock is Hell)
- Screaming Females — Desire Pathway (Don Giovanni Records)
- Secret Machines — The Moth, The Lizard, And The Secret Machines (TSM Recordings)
- Tianna Esperanza — Terror (BMG)
- Tungz — A Good Dream (Heist or Hit)
- Wesley Joseph — GLOW (Secretly Canadian)
Friday, February 24
- Adam Lambert — High Drama (Rhino Entertainment)
- Algiers — SHOOK (Matador Records)
- Bria — Cuntry Covers Vol. 2 (Sub Pop)
- Chasms — Glimpse Of Heaven (felte)
- David Brewis — The Soft Struggles (Redeye)
- Death Valley Girls — Island In The Sky (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- Dierks Bentley — Gravel & Gold (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Dope — Blood Money Part Zer0 (eOne)
- Elmiene — El-Mean EP (R&R)
- En Attendant Ana — Same Old Story (Trouble In Mind)
- Faten Kanaan — Afterpoem (Fire Records)
- Gabrielle Shonk — Across The Room (Arts & Crafts/Believe Music)
- Gina Birch — I Play My Bass Loud (Third Man Records)
- Godsmack — Lighting Up The Sky (BMG)
- Gorillaz — Cracker Island (Parlophone)
- Gracie Abrams — Good Riddance (Interscope)
- GUNNAR — Best Mistake (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records)
- Iris DeMent — Workin’ On A World (Flariella Records)
- Jenny O. — Spectra (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- Joe Westerlund — Elegies for The Drift (Psychic Hotline)
- John Bence — Archangels (Thrill Jockey)
- The Lathums — From Nothing To A Little Bit More (Blood Records)
- Lucero — Should’ve Learned By Now (Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers)
- Miss Grit — Follow The Cyborg (Mute)
- Model/Actriz — Dogsbody (True Panther Sounds)
- Moonalice — Moonalice — An Acoustic Adventure (Nettwerk)
- Motörhead — Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic (Motörhead Music)
- The Necks — Travel (Northern Spy Records)
- Neutral Milk Hotel — The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel (Merge Records)
- Philip Selway — Strange Dance (Bella Union)
- Polinski — Telex from MIDI City (Data Airlines)
- Rick Wakeman — A Gallery Of The Imagination (Madfish)
- Sam Gendel — COOKUP (Nonesuch)
- Shame — Food for Worms (Amped)
- The Slow Readers Club — Knowledge Freedom Power (Velveteen Records)
- Steel Panther — On The Prowl (Steel Panther)
- Swim Camp — Steel Country (Julia’s War Recordings)
- Tiësto — Drive (Musical Freedom/Atlantic)
- Ty Segall & Emmett Kelly — Live At Worship (Drag City)
- US Girls — Bless This Mess (4AD)
