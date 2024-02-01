Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, February 2
- Ariel Kalma, Jeremiah Chiu, and Marta Sofia Honer — The Closest Thing (!K7)
- Artimus Pyle — Anthems — Honoring the Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd (Bfd)
- Big Scenic Nowhere — The Waydown (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Brittany Howard — What Now (Island Records)
- Britti — Hello, I’m Britti. (Easy Eye Sound)
- Dylan John Thomas — Dylan John Thomas (Ignition Records)
- Flight Mode — The Three Times EP (Tiny Engines)
- Giant Rooks — How Have You Been? (Mercury)
- Good Cop Bad Cop — Welcome to the Marble Zone (Count To Ten Records)
- Grazia — In Poor Taste EP (Feel It Records)
- J Mascis — What Do We Do Now (Sub Pop)
- J. Robbins — Basilisk (Dischord Records)
- Jamie Webster — 10 For the People (Virgin Music)
- Joe Wong — Mere Survival (self-released)
- Kim Krans — MIRRORMIRROR (Echo Magic Records)
- Kirin J Callinan — If I Could Sing (Worse Records)
- The Last Dinner Party — Prelude to Ecstasy (Island)
- Lee “Scratch” Perry — King Perry (False Idols)
- LUCI — They Say They Love You (Don’t Sleep)
- Matisyahu — Hold the Fire EP (Fallen Sparks Records)
- Meanstreak — Blood Moon EP (Step Off Records)
- Mindchatter — This Is A Reminder That You Are Not Behind Your Face EP (Foreign Family Collective)
- The Miserable Rich — Overcome (Rags to Ruin)
- MORGXN — BEACON (Nettwerk)
- The Paranoid Style — The Interrogator (Bar/None Records)
- Rick Rude — Laverne (Midnight Werewolf Records)
- Ronnie Stone — Ride Again (Feeltrip Records)
- Teejay — I Am Chippy EP (Warner Music)
- Vera Sola — Peacemaker (City Slang)
Friday, February 9
- aldrch — would you like to go out? EP (Epitaph)
- Astral Bakers — The Whole Story (Sage Music)
- Chelsea Wolfe — She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She (Loma Vista Recordings)
- David Nance & Mowed Sound — David Nance & Mowed Sound (Third Man Records)
- Declan McKenna — What Happened to the Beach? (Tomplicated)
- The Dream Syndicate — Live Through the Past, Darkly (51 Recordings)
- Ducks Ltd. — Harm’s Way (Carpark)
- Haystack — Doomsday Goes Away (Sound Pollution)
- Helado Negro — PHASOR (4AD)
- Joel Ross — nublues (Blue Note Records)
- Kali Malone — All Life Long (Ideologic Organ)
- Katelyn Tarver — Quitter (Nettwerk)
- Kelela — RAVE:N, The Remixes (Warp)
- Loving — Any Light (Last Gang Records/MNRK)
- Madi Diaz — Weird Faith (Anti-)
- MICHELLE — GLOW EP (Transgressive Records)
- Mk.gee — Two Star and the Dream Police (Danger Collective)
- My Life Story — Loving You Is Killing Me (Exilophone Records)
- Nils Hoffmann — Running in a Dream (Anjunadeep)
- Orgōne — Chimera (3 Palm Records)
- Pouty — Forgot About Me (Get Better Records)
- Royel Otis — Pratts & Pain (Ourness)
- Shygirl — Club Shy EP (Because Music)
- Split System — Vol. 2 (Goner)
- The Strumbellas — Time Believer (Glassnote)
- Tyler Ramsey — New Lost Ages (Soundly Music)
- Usher — Coming Home (Mega/Gamma)
- Yellowcard + Hammock — A Hopeful Sign (Equal Vision)
- Zara Larsson — Venus (Sommer House/Epic)
Friday, February 16
- Bingo Fury — Bats Feet for a Widow (The state51 Conspiracy)
- Blackberry Smoke — Be Right Here (Legged Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Bloom — Maybe in Another Life (Pure Noise Records)
- Cast — Love is the Call (Cast Recordings)
- Chromeo — Adult Contemporary (BMG)
- Crawlers — The Mess We Seem to Make (Interscope)
- Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Lakes — High Life (Curation Records)
- Daniel Noah Miller — Disintegration (FADER Label)
- Dekker — Future Ghosts (Rude Records)
- Devon Ross — Oxford Gardens EP (Daydream Library Series)
- El Perro del Mar — Big Anonymous (City Slang)
- Elliot Moss — How I Fell (Nettwerk)
- Frances Chang — Psychedelic Anxiety (Ramp Local Records)
- Friko — Where we’ve been, Where we go (ATO Records)
- Frontier Ruckus — On the Northline (Loose Music)
- Gaby Moreno — Dusk (Cosmica Artists)
- Grandaddy — Blu Wav (Dangerbird Records)
- Heems — LAFANDAR (Veena Sounds)
- Idles — Tangk (Partisan Records)
- IHSAHN — IHSAHN (Candlelight)
- The Immediate Family — Skin in the Game (Quarto Valley Records)
- The Jack Rubies — Clocks Are Out of Time (Big Stir Records)
- Jason Derulo — Nu King (Atlantic)
- Jennifer Lopez — This Is Me…Now (Nuyorican/BMG)
- Karen Vogt — Waterlog (Nite Hive)
- Kid Bloom — Inner Light Part 1 EP (Position Music)
- late night drive home — i’ll remember you for the same feeling you gave me as i slept EP (Epitaph)
- Laura Jane Grace — Hole in My Head (Big Scary Monsters Recording Company)
- Les Amazones d’Afrique — Musow Danse (Real World)
- Lime Garden — One More Thing (So Young Records)
- Lola Kirke — Country Curious EP (One Riot Records)
- Matthew Logan Vasquez — Frank’s Full Moon Saloon (Dine Alone Records)
- MAX — LOVE IN STEREO (Warner Records)
- Middle Child — Faith Crisis Pt 1 (Lucky Number)
- Molly Lewis — On the Lips (Jagjaguwar)
- Mother Mother — Grief Chapter (Warner Records)
- Omni — Souvenir (Sub Pop)
- Paloma Faith — The Glorification of Sadness (RCA Records)
- Prize Horse — Under Sound (New Morality Zine)
- The Requiem — A Cure to Poison (Fearless Records)
- San Fermin — Arms (Better Company Records)
- serpentwithfeed — GRIP (Secretly Canadian)
- Shadow Show — Fantasy Now! (Little Cloud Records)
- Shambolics — Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams (Scruff of the Neck Records)
- Solar Eyes — Solar Eyes (Fierce Panda Records)
- Tinlicker — Cold Enough For Snow ([PIAS] Électronique)
- TisaKorean — MUMU 8818 EP (Ultra Records)
- William Doyle — Springs Eternal (Tough Love Records)
Friday, February 23
- Ace Frehley — 10,000 Volts (MNRK Music Group)
- Allie X — Girl with No Face (Twin Music Inc)
- Blaze Bayley — Circle of Stone (Autoproduction)
- Bombay Bicycle Club — Fantasies EP (Arts & Crafts)
- Cavetown — little vice EP (Sire Records)
- The Children’s Hour — Going Home (Sea Note)
- Church Chords — elvis, he was Schlager (Otherly Love Records)
- Colouring — Love to You, Mate (Bella Union)
- Corb Lund — El Viejo EP (New West Records)
- Elephant Stone — Back Into the Dream (Elephants On Parade)
- Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru — Souvenirs (Mississippi Records)
- Eric Hilton — Sound Vagabond (Montserrat House Music)
- Erick the Architect — I’ve Never Been Here Before (Architect Recording)
- Essence Martins — Dear in the Headlights EP (MNRK Music)
- Geographer — A Mirror Brightly (Nettwerk)
- Glitterer — Rationale (ANTI‐)
- Hurray for the Riff Raff — The Past Is Still Alive (Nonesuch)
- iDKHOW — Gloom Division (Concord Records)
- Jazmin Bean — Traumatic Livelihood (Island)
- JJ Grey — Olustee (Alligator Records)
- Job for a Cowboy — Moon Healer (Metal Blade Records)
- John Bramwell — The Light Fantastic (Townsend)
- Laetitia Sadier — Rooting For Love (Drag City)
- Liam Bailey — Zero Grace (Big Crown)
- Mama Zu — Quilt Floor (Cosmic Twin Records)
- Mary Timony — Untame the Tiger (Merge)
- MGMT — Loss of Life (Mom + Pop)
- Mick Mars — The Other Side of Mars (1313, LLC)
- Modern English — 1 2 3 4 (Inkind Music)
- Morgan Harper-Jones — Up to the Glass (PIAS Recordings)
- Nadine Shah — Filthy Underneath (EMI North)
- Persher — Sleep Well (Voam)
- Real Estate — Daniel (Domino)
- Remo Drive — Mercy (Epitaph)
- Revival Season — Golden Age of Self Snitching (Heavenly Recordings)
- Rod Stewart with Jools Holland — Swing Fever (Warner Records)
- Royal Tusk — Altruistic (MNRK Heavy)
- Shaina Hayes — Kindergarten Heart (Bonsound)
- Sleepytime Gorilla Museum — Sleepytime Gorilla Museum of the Last Human Being (Avant Night)
- The Snuts — Millennials (Happy Artist Records)
- William Brittelle — Alive in the Electric Snow Dream (New Amsterdam Records)
