All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2024

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, February 2

  • Ariel Kalma, Jeremiah Chiu, and Marta Sofia Honer — The Closest Thing (!K7)
  • Artimus Pyle — Anthems — Honoring the Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd (Bfd)
  • Big Scenic Nowhere — The Waydown (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Brittany Howard — What Now (Island Records)
  • Britti — Hello, I’m Britti. (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Dylan John Thomas — Dylan John Thomas (Ignition Records)
  • Flight Mode — The Three Times EP (Tiny Engines)
  • Giant Rooks — How Have You Been? (Mercury)
  • Good Cop Bad Cop — Welcome to the Marble Zone (Count To Ten Records)
  • Grazia — In Poor Taste EP (Feel It Records)
  • J Mascis — What Do We Do Now (Sub Pop)
  • J. Robbins — Basilisk (Dischord Records)
  • Jamie Webster — 10 For the People (Virgin Music)
  • Joe Wong — Mere Survival (self-released)
  • Kim Krans — MIRRORMIRROR (Echo Magic Records)
  • Kirin J Callinan — If I Could Sing (Worse Records)
  • The Last Dinner Party — Prelude to Ecstasy (Island)
  • Lee “Scratch” Perry — King Perry (False Idols)
  • LUCI — They Say They Love You (Don’t Sleep)
  • Matisyahu — Hold the Fire EP (Fallen Sparks Records)
  • Meanstreak — Blood Moon EP (Step Off Records)
  • Mindchatter — This Is A Reminder That You Are Not Behind Your Face EP (Foreign Family Collective)
  • The Miserable Rich — Overcome (Rags to Ruin)
  • MORGXN — BEACON (Nettwerk)
  • The Paranoid Style — The Interrogator (Bar/None Records)
  • Rick Rude — Laverne (Midnight Werewolf Records)
  • Ronnie Stone — Ride Again (Feeltrip Records)
  • Teejay — I Am Chippy EP (Warner Music)
  • Vera Sola — Peacemaker (City Slang)

Friday, February 9

  • aldrch — would you like to go out? EP (Epitaph)
  • Astral Bakers — The Whole Story (Sage Music)
  • Chelsea Wolfe — She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • David Nance & Mowed Sound — David Nance & Mowed Sound (Third Man Records)
  • Declan McKenna — What Happened to the Beach? (Tomplicated)
  • The Dream Syndicate — Live Through the Past, Darkly (51 Recordings)
  • Ducks Ltd. — Harm’s Way (Carpark)
  • Haystack — Doomsday Goes Away (Sound Pollution)
  • Helado Negro — PHASOR (4AD)
  • Joel Ross — nublues (Blue Note Records)
  • Kali Malone — All Life Long (Ideologic Organ)
  • Katelyn Tarver — Quitter (Nettwerk)
  • Kelela — RAVE:N, The Remixes (Warp)
  • Loving — Any Light (Last Gang Records/MNRK)
  • Madi Diaz — Weird Faith (Anti-)
  • MICHELLE — GLOW EP (Transgressive Records)
  • Mk.gee — Two Star and the Dream Police (Danger Collective)
  • My Life Story — Loving You Is Killing Me (Exilophone Records)
  • Nils Hoffmann — Running in a Dream (Anjunadeep)
  • Orgōne — Chimera (3 Palm Records)
  • Pouty — Forgot About Me (Get Better Records)
  • Royel Otis — Pratts & Pain (Ourness)
  • Shygirl — Club Shy EP (Because Music)
  • Split System — Vol. 2 (Goner)
  • The Strumbellas — Time Believer (Glassnote)
  • Tyler Ramsey — New Lost Ages (Soundly Music)
  • Usher — Coming Home (Mega/Gamma)
  • Yellowcard + Hammock — A Hopeful Sign (Equal Vision)
  • Zara Larsson — Venus (Sommer House/Epic)

Friday, February 16

  • Bingo Fury — Bats Feet for a Widow (The state51 Conspiracy)
  • Blackberry Smoke — Be Right Here (Legged Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Bloom — Maybe in Another Life (Pure Noise Records)
  • Cast — Love is the Call (Cast Recordings)
  • Chromeo — Adult Contemporary (BMG)
  • Crawlers — The Mess We Seem to Make (Interscope)
  • Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Lakes — High Life (Curation Records)
  • Daniel Noah Miller — Disintegration (FADER Label)
  • Dekker — Future Ghosts (Rude Records)
  • Devon Ross — Oxford Gardens EP (Daydream Library Series)
  • El Perro del Mar — Big Anonymous (City Slang)
  • Elliot Moss — How I Fell (Nettwerk)
  • Frances Chang — Psychedelic Anxiety (Ramp Local Records)
  • Friko — Where we’ve been, Where we go (ATO Records)
  • Frontier Ruckus — On the Northline (Loose Music)
  • Gaby Moreno — Dusk (Cosmica Artists)
  • Grandaddy — Blu Wav (Dangerbird Records)
  • Heems — LAFANDAR (Veena Sounds)
  • Idles — Tangk (Partisan Records)
  • IHSAHN — IHSAHN (Candlelight)
  • The Immediate Family — Skin in the Game (Quarto Valley Records)
  • The Jack Rubies — Clocks Are Out of Time (Big Stir Records)
  • Jason Derulo — Nu King (Atlantic)
  • Jennifer Lopez — This Is Me…Now (Nuyorican/BMG)
  • Karen Vogt — Waterlog (Nite Hive)
  • Kid Bloom — Inner Light Part 1 EP (Position Music)
  • late night drive home — i’ll remember you for the same feeling you gave me as i slept EP (Epitaph)
  • Laura Jane Grace — Hole in My Head (Big Scary Monsters Recording Company)
  • Les Amazones d’Afrique — Musow Danse (Real World)
  • Lime Garden — One More Thing (So Young Records)
  • Lola Kirke — Country Curious EP (One Riot Records)
  • Matthew Logan Vasquez — Frank’s Full Moon Saloon (Dine Alone Records)
  • MAX — LOVE IN STEREO (Warner Records)
  • Middle Child — Faith Crisis Pt 1 (Lucky Number)
  • Molly Lewis — On the Lips (Jagjaguwar)
  • Mother Mother — Grief Chapter (Warner Records)
  • Omni — Souvenir (Sub Pop)
  • Paloma Faith — The Glorification of Sadness (RCA Records)
  • Prize Horse — Under Sound (New Morality Zine)
  • The Requiem — A Cure to Poison (Fearless Records)
  • San Fermin — Arms (Better Company Records)
  • serpentwithfeed — GRIP (Secretly Canadian)
  • Shadow Show — Fantasy Now! (Little Cloud Records)
  • Shambolics — Dreams, Schemes & Young Teams (Scruff of the Neck Records)
  • Solar Eyes — Solar Eyes (Fierce Panda Records)
  • Tinlicker — Cold Enough For Snow ([PIAS] Électronique)
  • TisaKorean — MUMU 8818 EP (Ultra Records)
  • William Doyle — Springs Eternal (Tough Love Records)

Friday, February 23

  • Ace Frehley — 10,000 Volts (MNRK Music Group)
  • Allie X — Girl with No Face (Twin Music Inc)
  • Blaze Bayley — Circle of Stone (Autoproduction)
  • Bombay Bicycle Club — Fantasies EP (Arts & Crafts)
  • Cavetown — little vice EP (Sire Records)
  • The Children’s Hour — Going Home (Sea Note)
  • Church Chords — elvis, he was Schlager (Otherly Love Records)
  • Colouring — Love to You, Mate (Bella Union)
  • Corb Lund — El Viejo EP (New West Records)
  • Elephant Stone — Back Into the Dream (Elephants On Parade)
  • Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru — Souvenirs (Mississippi Records)
  • Eric Hilton — Sound Vagabond (Montserrat House Music)
  • Erick the Architect — I’ve Never Been Here Before (Architect Recording)
  • Essence Martins — Dear in the Headlights EP (MNRK Music)
  • Geographer — A Mirror Brightly (Nettwerk)
  • Glitterer — Rationale (ANTI‐)
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff — The Past Is Still Alive (Nonesuch)
  • iDKHOW — Gloom Division (Concord Records)
  • Jazmin Bean — Traumatic Livelihood (Island)
  • JJ Grey — Olustee (Alligator Records)
  • Job for a Cowboy — Moon Healer (Metal Blade Records)
  • John Bramwell — The Light Fantastic (Townsend)
  • Laetitia Sadier — Rooting For Love (Drag City)
  • Liam Bailey — Zero Grace (Big Crown)
  • Mama Zu — Quilt Floor (Cosmic Twin Records)
  • Mary Timony — Untame the Tiger (Merge)
  • MGMT — Loss of Life (Mom + Pop)
  • Mick Mars — The Other Side of Mars (1313, LLC)
  • Modern English — 1 2 3 4 (Inkind Music)
  • Morgan Harper-Jones — Up to the Glass (PIAS Recordings)
  • Nadine Shah — Filthy Underneath (EMI North)
  • Persher — Sleep Well (Voam)
  • Real Estate — Daniel (Domino)
  • Remo Drive — Mercy (Epitaph)
  • Revival Season — Golden Age of Self Snitching (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Rod Stewart with Jools Holland — Swing Fever (Warner Records)
  • Royal Tusk — Altruistic (MNRK Heavy)
  • Shaina Hayes — Kindergarten Heart (Bonsound)
  • Sleepytime Gorilla Museum — Sleepytime Gorilla Museum of the Last Human Being (Avant Night)
  • The Snuts — Millennials (Happy Artist Records)
  • William Brittelle — Alive in the Electric Snow Dream (New Amsterdam Records)

