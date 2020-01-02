iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2020

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, January 10

  • The Adobe Collective — All The Space That There Is (Love/Sands Records)
  • Bad Ambassadors — Bad Ambassadors EP (Shoebox Records)
  • Beach Slang — The Deadbeat Bang Of Heartbreak City (Bridge Nine)
  • Circa Waves — Happy (Prolifica Inc))
  • David Keenan — A Beginner’s Guide To Bravery (Rubyworks)
  • Echosmith — Lonely Generation (Echosmith Music LLC)
  • Field Music — Making A New World (Memphis Industries)
  • Georgia — Seeking Thrills (Domino)
  • Josephine — Music Is Easy (DIG! Records)
  • Kesha — High Road (RCA)
  • M.I.L.F. — Rolling Thunder (Volcano Records & Promotion)
  • Poppy — I Disagree (Sumerian Records)
  • Purple Heart Parade — Desolation Angel EP (Club AC30)
  • Selena Gomez — Rare (Interscope Records)
  • Sideline — Breaks To The Edge (Mountain Home)
  • Sore Eros — Sore Eros (Feeding Tube Records)
  • Winona Oak — Closure EP (Neon Gold)

Friday, January 17

  • 070 Shake — Modus Vivendi (G.O.O.D. Music)
  • And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead — X: The Godless Void And Other Stories (Dine Alone Records)
  • A Girl Called Eddy — Been Around (Epitaph)
  • AJJ — Good Luck Everybody (AJJ Unlimited LTD)
  • Algiers — There Is No Year (Matador)
  • Alice Boman — Dream On (PIAS)
  • Anti-Flag — 20/20 Vision (A-F Records)
  • Benjamin Gordon — Where Did We Get Lost (Blurred Recordings)
  • Bill Fay — Countless Branches (Dead Oceans)
  • Bombay Bicycle Club — Everything Else Has Gone Wrong (Caroline International/Island Records)
  • David Dondero — The Filter Bubble Blues (Fluff And Gravy Records)
  • Della Mae — Headlight (Rounder Records)
  • Elliot Moss — A Change In Diet (Grand Jury)
  • Emma McGrath — Keep Your Eyes Open EP (Young Poet)
  • G. Love — The Juice (Philadelphonic/Thirty Tigers)
  • Gabrielle Aplin — Dear Happy (Never Fade Records)
  • Halsey — Manic (Capitol Records)
  • Holy Fuck — Deleter (Holy Ef Music)
  • The Innocence Mission — See You Tomorrow (Bella Union)
  • Jana Herzen — Nothing But Love (Motema)
  • Jolly Goods — Slowlife (Konzertagentur Berthold Seliger)
  • Khushi — Strange Seasons (Warner Bros.)
  • Kiwi Jr. — Football Money (Mint Records)
  • Laumė — Waterbirth (Carpark Records)
  • Little Big Town — Nightfall (Capitol Nashville)
  • Marcus King — El Dorado (Fantasy Records)
  • Mr. Elevator — Goodbye, Blue Sky (Castle Face)
  • Mura Masa — R.Y.C (Universal)
  • My Bus — Our Life In The Desert (Onomatopoeia Records)
  • Of Montreal — UR FUN (Polyvinyl)
  • Pinegrove — Marigold (Rough Trade)
  • Professionals (Madlib and Oh No) — The Professionals (Madlib Invazion)
  • Pulse Emitter — Swirlings (Hausu Mountain Records)
  • Ryte — Ryte (Heavy Psych Sounds Records)
  • Stretch & Bobbito — No Requests (Uprising Music)
  • Television Supervision — Waldo (Standby Records)
  • The Weeklings — 3 (Jem Records)
  • Whyte Horses — Hard Times (CRC Records)

Friday, January 24

  • Andy Shauf — The Neon Skyline (ANTI-)
  • Avi Kaplan — I’ll Get By EP (RCA)
  • Bart Budwig — Another Burn On The Astroturf (Fluff And Gravy Records)
  • Black Lips — Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart (Fire Records)
  • Bones UK — Unplugged EP (Sumerian Records)
  • Breaking Benjamin — Aurora (Hollywood Records)
  • Caspian — On Circles (Triple Crown Records)
  • Colony House — Leave What’s Lost Behind (Roon Records)
  • Ethan Gruska — En Grande (Sire)
  • Glass Beach — The First Glass Beach Album (self-released)
  • The Haden Triplets — The Family Songbook (Trimeter Records)
  • Higher Power — 27 Miles Underwater (Roadrunner Records)
  • The Lil Smokies — Tornillo (Darkroom/Geffen Records)
  • Molina — Vanilla Shell EP (Tambourhinoceros Records)
  • Mono Inc. — The Book Of Fire (SPV/NoCut)
  • Nicolas Godin — Concrete And Glass (Because Music)
  • October Drift — Forever Whatever (Physical Education Records)
  • Okay Kaya — Watch This Liquid Pour Itself (Jagjaguwar)
  • Pet Shop Boys — Hotspot (Kobalt Label Services)
  • The Pistachio Kid — Sweet Remedies (Violette Records)
  • Revolution Saints — Rise (Frontiers Music Srl.)
  • Tate McRae — All The Things I’ve Never Said EP (RCA)
  • Temperance — Viridian (Napalm Records)
  • Thyla — Everything At Once EP (REX Records)
  • Twin Atlantic — Power (Red Bull Records)
  • Vance Gilbert — Good, Good Man (Glide In Audio)
  • Wire — Mind Hive (Pinkflag)
  • Wolf Parade — Thin Mind (Sub Pop)
  • The Wood Brothers — Kingdom In My Mind (Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers)

Friday, January 31

  • Alex Ebert — I Vs. I (Community Music/AWAL)
  • Blossoms — Foolish Loving Spaces (Virgin)
  • Charli Adams — Good At Being You EP (Color Study)
  • Dan Deacon — Mystic Familiar (Domino)
  • Destroyer — Have Me Met (Merge Records)
  • Drive-By Truckers — The Unraveling (ATO Records)
  • Dune Rats — Hurry Up And Wait (Ratbag/BMG)
  • Dustbowl Revival — Is It You, Is It Me (Medium Expectations)
  • Frances Quinlan — Likewise (Saddle Creek Records)
  • Isobel Campbell — This Is No Other (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Kirra — Redefine (Eclipse Records)
  • Krewella — Zer0 (Mixed Kids Records)
  • Laurent Bourque — Blue Hour (Moorworks)
  • Louis Tomlinson — Walls (Syco)
  • Lorna Shore — Immortal (Century Media Records)
  • Malone Sibun — Come Together (Redline Music)
  • Meghan Trainor — Treat Myself (Epic)
  • Poliça — When We Stay Alive (Memphis Industries)
  • The Rifle — Honeyden (Burger Records)
  • Ross Goldstein — Timoka (Birdwatcher Records)
  • Russ — Shake The Snow Globe (Columbia)
  • Serenity — The Last Knight (Napalm Records)
  • Son Little — Aloha (ANTI-)
  • Spencer Brown — Stream Of Consciousness (Anjunabeats)
  • Squarepusher — Be Up A Hello (Warp)
  • Squirrel Flower — I Was Born Swimming (Full Time Hobby)
  • Theory Of A Deadman — Say Nothing (Roadrunner Records)
  • Torres — Silver Tongue (Merge Records)
  • Walter Martin — The World At Night (Family Jukebox LLC)
  • Wood Belly — Man On The Radio (Chapped Lips)

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

