Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, January 10
- The Adobe Collective — All The Space That There Is (Love/Sands Records)
- Bad Ambassadors — Bad Ambassadors EP (Shoebox Records)
- Beach Slang — The Deadbeat Bang Of Heartbreak City (Bridge Nine)
- Circa Waves — Happy (Prolifica Inc))
- David Keenan — A Beginner’s Guide To Bravery (Rubyworks)
- Echosmith — Lonely Generation (Echosmith Music LLC)
- Field Music — Making A New World (Memphis Industries)
- Georgia — Seeking Thrills (Domino)
- Josephine — Music Is Easy (DIG! Records)
- Kesha — High Road (RCA)
- M.I.L.F. — Rolling Thunder (Volcano Records & Promotion)
- Poppy — I Disagree (Sumerian Records)
- Purple Heart Parade — Desolation Angel EP (Club AC30)
- Selena Gomez — Rare (Interscope Records)
- Sideline — Breaks To The Edge (Mountain Home)
- Sore Eros — Sore Eros (Feeding Tube Records)
- Winona Oak — Closure EP (Neon Gold)
Friday, January 17
- 070 Shake — Modus Vivendi (G.O.O.D. Music)
- And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead — X: The Godless Void And Other Stories (Dine Alone Records)
- A Girl Called Eddy — Been Around (Epitaph)
- AJJ — Good Luck Everybody (AJJ Unlimited LTD)
- Algiers — There Is No Year (Matador)
- Alice Boman — Dream On (PIAS)
- Anti-Flag — 20/20 Vision (A-F Records)
- Benjamin Gordon — Where Did We Get Lost (Blurred Recordings)
- Bill Fay — Countless Branches (Dead Oceans)
- Bombay Bicycle Club — Everything Else Has Gone Wrong (Caroline International/Island Records)
- David Dondero — The Filter Bubble Blues (Fluff And Gravy Records)
- Della Mae — Headlight (Rounder Records)
- Elliot Moss — A Change In Diet (Grand Jury)
- Emma McGrath — Keep Your Eyes Open EP (Young Poet)
- G. Love — The Juice (Philadelphonic/Thirty Tigers)
- Gabrielle Aplin — Dear Happy (Never Fade Records)
- Halsey — Manic (Capitol Records)
- Holy Fuck — Deleter (Holy Ef Music)
- The Innocence Mission — See You Tomorrow (Bella Union)
- Jana Herzen — Nothing But Love (Motema)
- Jolly Goods — Slowlife (Konzertagentur Berthold Seliger)
- Khushi — Strange Seasons (Warner Bros.)
- Kiwi Jr. — Football Money (Mint Records)
- Laumė — Waterbirth (Carpark Records)
- Little Big Town — Nightfall (Capitol Nashville)
- Marcus King — El Dorado (Fantasy Records)
- Mr. Elevator — Goodbye, Blue Sky (Castle Face)
- Mura Masa — R.Y.C (Universal)
- My Bus — Our Life In The Desert (Onomatopoeia Records)
- Of Montreal — UR FUN (Polyvinyl)
- Pinegrove — Marigold (Rough Trade)
- Professionals (Madlib and Oh No) — The Professionals (Madlib Invazion)
- Pulse Emitter — Swirlings (Hausu Mountain Records)
- Ryte — Ryte (Heavy Psych Sounds Records)
- Stretch & Bobbito — No Requests (Uprising Music)
- Television Supervision — Waldo (Standby Records)
- The Weeklings — 3 (Jem Records)
- Whyte Horses — Hard Times (CRC Records)
Friday, January 24
- Andy Shauf — The Neon Skyline (ANTI-)
- Avi Kaplan — I’ll Get By EP (RCA)
- Bart Budwig — Another Burn On The Astroturf (Fluff And Gravy Records)
- Black Lips — Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart (Fire Records)
- Bones UK — Unplugged EP (Sumerian Records)
- Breaking Benjamin — Aurora (Hollywood Records)
- Caspian — On Circles (Triple Crown Records)
- Colony House — Leave What’s Lost Behind (Roon Records)
- Ethan Gruska — En Grande (Sire)
- Glass Beach — The First Glass Beach Album (self-released)
- The Haden Triplets — The Family Songbook (Trimeter Records)
- Higher Power — 27 Miles Underwater (Roadrunner Records)
- The Lil Smokies — Tornillo (Darkroom/Geffen Records)
- Molina — Vanilla Shell EP (Tambourhinoceros Records)
- Mono Inc. — The Book Of Fire (SPV/NoCut)
- Nicolas Godin — Concrete And Glass (Because Music)
- October Drift — Forever Whatever (Physical Education Records)
- Okay Kaya — Watch This Liquid Pour Itself (Jagjaguwar)
- Pet Shop Boys — Hotspot (Kobalt Label Services)
- The Pistachio Kid — Sweet Remedies (Violette Records)
- Revolution Saints — Rise (Frontiers Music Srl.)
- Tate McRae — All The Things I’ve Never Said EP (RCA)
- Temperance — Viridian (Napalm Records)
- Thyla — Everything At Once EP (REX Records)
- Twin Atlantic — Power (Red Bull Records)
- Vance Gilbert — Good, Good Man (Glide In Audio)
- Wire — Mind Hive (Pinkflag)
- Wolf Parade — Thin Mind (Sub Pop)
- The Wood Brothers — Kingdom In My Mind (Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers)
Friday, January 31
- Alex Ebert — I Vs. I (Community Music/AWAL)
- Blossoms — Foolish Loving Spaces (Virgin)
- Charli Adams — Good At Being You EP (Color Study)
- Dan Deacon — Mystic Familiar (Domino)
- Destroyer — Have Me Met (Merge Records)
- Drive-By Truckers — The Unraveling (ATO Records)
- Dune Rats — Hurry Up And Wait (Ratbag/BMG)
- Dustbowl Revival — Is It You, Is It Me (Medium Expectations)
- Frances Quinlan — Likewise (Saddle Creek Records)
- Isobel Campbell — This Is No Other (Cooking Vinyl)
- Kirra — Redefine (Eclipse Records)
- Krewella — Zer0 (Mixed Kids Records)
- Laurent Bourque — Blue Hour (Moorworks)
- Louis Tomlinson — Walls (Syco)
- Lorna Shore — Immortal (Century Media Records)
- Malone Sibun — Come Together (Redline Music)
- Meghan Trainor — Treat Myself (Epic)
- Poliça — When We Stay Alive (Memphis Industries)
- The Rifle — Honeyden (Burger Records)
- Ross Goldstein — Timoka (Birdwatcher Records)
- Russ — Shake The Snow Globe (Columbia)
- Serenity — The Last Knight (Napalm Records)
- Son Little — Aloha (ANTI-)
- Spencer Brown — Stream Of Consciousness (Anjunabeats)
- Squarepusher — Be Up A Hello (Warp)
- Squirrel Flower — I Was Born Swimming (Full Time Hobby)
- Theory Of A Deadman — Say Nothing (Roadrunner Records)
- Torres — Silver Tongue (Merge Records)
- Walter Martin — The World At Night (Family Jukebox LLC)
- Wood Belly — Man On The Radio (Chapped Lips)
Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.