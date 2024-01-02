Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, January 5
- &TEAM — First Howling : NOW (Hybe Japan/Universal Japan)
- French Montana — Mac & Cheese 5 (Coke Boys)
- Pile — Hot Air Balloon EP (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Sprints — Letter to Self (City Slang)
Friday, January 12
- @ — Are You There God, It’s Me, @ EP (Carpark)
- Armin van Buuren — Breathe In (Armada Music)
- Bill Ryder-Jones — Iechyd Da (Domino)
- The Clamps — Megamouth (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Folly Group — Down There! (So Young Records)
- Hannah Wicklund — The Prize (Flatiron Recordings)
- Harrison Storm — Wonder, Won’t You (Nettwerk)
- Holler Choir — Songs Before They Write Themselves (Nettwerk)
- Kali Uchis — Orquídeas (Geffen Records)
- Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign — Vultures (¥)
- Magnum — Here Comes the Rain (Steamhammer)
- Marika Hackman — Big Sigh (Chrysalis Records)
- Nailah Hunter — Lovegaze (Fat Possum Records)
- Neal Morse — The Restoration — Joseph: Part Two (Frontiers Music)
- Russell / Guns — Medusa (Frontiers Music)
- RYUJIN — RYUJIN (Napalm Records)
- Vacations — No Place Like Home (Nettwerk)
- The Vaccines — Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations (Thirty Tigers/Super Easy)
Friday, January 19
- 90 Day Men — We Blame Chicago (Numero Group)
- Birthmark — Birth of Omni (Polyvinyl)
- Bolts of Melody — Film Noir (Outer Battery Records)
- Conchúr White — Swirling Violets (Bella Union)
- Cowboy Sadness — Select Jambient Works Vol. 1 (People Teeth)
- Daniel Johnston — Alive in New York City (Shimmy-Disc)
- Eddie Berman — Signal Fire (Nettwerk)
- EKKSTACY — EKKSTACY (self-released)
- Eliza McLamb — Going Through It (Royal Mountain Records)
- ericdoa — DOA (Interscope Records)
- The Fauns — How Lost (Invada)
- Flat Party — Flat Party EP (Submarine Cat Records)
- glass beach — Plastic Death (Run For Cover)
- Green Day — Saviors (Reprise Records)
- Hot Garbage — Precious Dream (Mothland/EXAG’ Records)
- Judy Whitmore — Come Fly With Me (Tiger Turn)
- Keyon Harrold — Foreverland (Concord Jazz)
- Lil Dicky — Penith (The Dave Soundtrack) (BMG)
- Lizzie No — Halfsies (Thirty Tigers)
- Neck Deep — Neck Deep (We Are Triumphant)
- PACKS — Melt the Honey (Fire Talk)
- Selmer — Body Wash (777 Music)
- Sleater-Kinney — Little Rope (Loma Vista)
- Touché Amoré — Is Survived By: Revived (Deathwish Inc.)
- TR3 — Watch It (MRI)
- ZHU — Grace (Astralwerks)
Friday, January 26
- Alkaline Trio — Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs (Rise)
- Angry Blackmen — The Legend of ABM (Deathbomb Arc)
- Anna Calvi — Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score) (Banquet Records)
- Benny the Butcher — Everybody Can’t Go (Def Jam/Roc Nation/Agency78)
- Black Polish — Forest (Monsters Live in the Trees) (Riptide Music)
- Brad stank — In the Midst of You (Sunday Best Recordings)
- Chatham County Line — Hiyo (Yep Roc Records)
- Colin Newman — Bastard (Cargo Records)
- Courting — New Last Name (Lower Third)
- Dylan John Thomas — Dylan John Thomas (Assai Records)
- Elena Setién — Moonlit Reveries (Thrill Jockey)
- Finnoguns Wake — Stay Young EP (What’s Your Rupture)
- Future Islands — People Who Aren’t There Anymore (4AD)
- Goth Babe — Lola (Mom + Pop)
- Gruff Rhys — Sadness Sets Me Free (Rough Trade Records)
- James Arthur — Sweet Love (Columbia)
- John Leventhal — Rumble Strip (RumbleStrip Records)
- Katy Kirby — Blue Raspberry (ANTI-)
- Mall Girl — Pure Love (Jansen Records)
- New Model Army — Unbroken (EARMUSIC)
- NewDad — Madra (Fair Youth/Atlantic)
- Office Dog — Spiel (New West Records)
- Papooz — Resonate (Half Awake Records)
- Philip Glass — Philip Glass Solo (Orange Mountain Music)
- Quarters of Change — Portraits (Elektra)
- Raffaella — Live, Raff, Love (Act II) EP (Mom + Pop)
- Sarah Jarosz — Polaroid Lovers (Ad-Astra Records)
- Slower — Slower (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- The Smile — Wall Of Eyes (XL Recordings)
- Terra Twin — Head Leaking EP (Amuse)
- Tom Odell — Black Friday (MTheory/Virgin Music AU)
- Torres — What an enormous room (Merge)
- Ty Segall — Three Bells (Drag City)
- William Elliott Whitmore — Silent, The Mind Breaks (Whitmore Records)
