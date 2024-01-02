newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, January 5

  • &TEAM — First Howling : NOW (Hybe Japan/Universal Japan)
  • French Montana — Mac & Cheese 5 (Coke Boys)
  • Pile — Hot Air Balloon EP (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Sprints — Letter to Self (City Slang)

Friday, January 12

  • @ — Are You There God, It’s Me, @ EP (Carpark)
  • Armin van Buuren — Breathe In (Armada Music)
  • Bill Ryder-Jones — Iechyd Da (Domino)
  • The Clamps — Megamouth (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Folly Group — Down There! (So Young Records)
  • Hannah Wicklund — The Prize (Flatiron Recordings)
  • Harrison Storm — Wonder, Won’t You (Nettwerk)
  • Holler Choir — Songs Before They Write Themselves (Nettwerk)
  • Kali Uchis — Orquídeas (Geffen Records)
  • Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign — Vultures (¥)
  • Magnum — Here Comes the Rain (Steamhammer)
  • Marika Hackman — Big Sigh (Chrysalis Records)
  • Nailah Hunter — Lovegaze (Fat Possum Records)
  • Neal Morse — The Restoration — Joseph: Part Two (Frontiers Music)
  • Russell / Guns — Medusa (Frontiers Music)
  • RYUJIN — RYUJIN (Napalm Records)
  • Vacations — No Place Like Home (Nettwerk)
  • The Vaccines — Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations (Thirty Tigers/Super Easy)

Friday, January 19

  • 90 Day Men — We Blame Chicago (Numero Group)
  • Birthmark — Birth of Omni (Polyvinyl)
  • Bolts of Melody — Film Noir (Outer Battery Records)
  • Conchúr White — Swirling Violets (Bella Union)
  • Cowboy Sadness — Select Jambient Works Vol. 1 (People Teeth)
  • Daniel Johnston — Alive in New York City (Shimmy-Disc)
  • Eddie Berman — Signal Fire (Nettwerk)
  • EKKSTACY — EKKSTACY (self-released)
  • Eliza McLamb — Going Through It (Royal Mountain Records)
  • ericdoa — DOA (Interscope Records)
  • The Fauns — How Lost (Invada)
  • Flat Party — Flat Party EP (Submarine Cat Records)
  • glass beach — Plastic Death (Run For Cover)
  • Green Day — Saviors (Reprise Records)
  • Hot Garbage — Precious Dream (Mothland/EXAG’ Records)
  • Judy Whitmore — Come Fly With Me (Tiger Turn)
  • Keyon Harrold — Foreverland (Concord Jazz)
  • Lil Dicky — Penith (The Dave Soundtrack) (BMG)
  • Lizzie No — Halfsies (Thirty Tigers)
  • Neck Deep — Neck Deep (We Are Triumphant)
  • PACKS — Melt the Honey (Fire Talk)
  • Selmer — Body Wash (777 Music)
  • Sleater-Kinney — Little Rope (Loma Vista)
  • Touché Amoré — Is Survived By: Revived (Deathwish Inc.)
  • TR3 — Watch It (MRI)
  • ZHU — Grace (Astralwerks)

Friday, January 26

  • Alkaline Trio — Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs (Rise)
  • Angry Blackmen — The Legend of ABM (Deathbomb Arc)
  • Anna Calvi — Peaky Blinders: Season 5 & 6 (Original Score) (Banquet Records)
  • Benny the Butcher — Everybody Can’t Go (Def Jam/Roc Nation/Agency78)
  • Black Polish — Forest (Monsters Live in the Trees) (Riptide Music)
  • Brad stank — In the Midst of You (Sunday Best Recordings)
  • Chatham County Line — Hiyo (Yep Roc Records)
  • Colin Newman — Bastard (Cargo Records)
  • Courting — New Last Name (Lower Third)
  • Dylan John Thomas — Dylan John Thomas (Assai Records)
  • Elena Setién — Moonlit Reveries (Thrill Jockey)
  • Finnoguns Wake — Stay Young EP (What’s Your Rupture)
  • Future Islands — People Who Aren’t There Anymore (4AD)
  • Goth Babe — Lola (Mom + Pop)
  • Gruff Rhys — Sadness Sets Me Free (Rough Trade Records)
  • James Arthur — Sweet Love (Columbia)
  • John Leventhal — Rumble Strip (RumbleStrip Records)
  • Katy Kirby — Blue Raspberry (ANTI-)
  • Mall Girl — Pure Love (Jansen Records)
  • New Model Army — Unbroken (‎EARMUSIC)
  • NewDad — Madra (Fair Youth/Atlantic)
  • Office Dog — Spiel (New West Records)
  • Papooz — Resonate (Half Awake Records)
  • Philip Glass — Philip Glass Solo (Orange Mountain Music)
  • Office Dog — Spiel (New West Records)
  • Quarters of Change — Portraits (Elektra)
  • Raffaella — Live, Raff, Love (Act II) EP (Mom + Pop)
  • Sarah Jarosz — Polaroid Lovers (Ad-Astra Records)
  • Slower — Slower (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • The Smile — Wall Of Eyes (XL Recordings)
  • Terra Twin — Head Leaking EP (Amuse)
  • Tom Odell — Black Friday (MTheory/Virgin Music AU)
  • Torres — What an enormous room (Merge)
  • Ty Segall — Three Bells (Drag City)
  • William Elliott Whitmore — Silent, The Mind Breaks (Whitmore Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×