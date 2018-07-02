All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2018

07.02.18 56 mins ago
New Albums Coming Out May 2018

iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, July 6:

  • 77:78 — Jellies (Heavenly Recordings)
  • The Bamboos — Night Time People (BMG Rights Management (Australia) Pty Ltd.)
  • Bjørn Torske — Byen (Smalltown Supersound)
  • BODEGA — Endless Scroll (What’s Your Rupture?)
  • Cam Maclean — Wait For Love (Atelier Ciseaux Records)
  • Con Brio — Explorer (Fat Beats Records)
  • DevilDriver — Outlaws ‘Til The End (Napalm Records)
  • Erasure — World Be Live (Mute Records)
  • Gideon — Return to Cybertron (Lessismore)
  • Gossamer — Imperishable (Innovative Leisure)
  • Guts Club — Trench Foot (845435 Records DK2)
  • Guy Pearce — The Nomad (Vast Image)
  • LARK — The Last Woman (Standard Lamp Records)
  • Lucifer — Lucifer II (Century Media)
  • The Nude Party — The Nude Party (New West Records)
  • S4U — Heart 2 Say (Different Recordings)
  • Secret Cutter — Quantum Eraser (Holy Roar Records)
  • Suicideyear — Color The Weather (LuckyMe)
  • We The Kings — Six (S-Curve Records)
  • WEN — EPHEM:ERA (Big Dada)
  • Years & Years — Palo Santo (Polydor Records)
  • Yungblud — 21st Century Liability (Geffen Records)

Around The Web

TAGSAlbums Coming Out In July 2018July 2018New Albums Coming Out This MonthNew Albums In JulyUpcoming Releases

Listen To This

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 2 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 3 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP