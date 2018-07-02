Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, July 6:
- 77:78 — Jellies (Heavenly Recordings)
- The Bamboos — Night Time People (BMG Rights Management (Australia) Pty Ltd.)
- Bjørn Torske — Byen (Smalltown Supersound)
- BODEGA — Endless Scroll (What’s Your Rupture?)
- Cam Maclean — Wait For Love (Atelier Ciseaux Records)
- Con Brio — Explorer (Fat Beats Records)
- DevilDriver — Outlaws ‘Til The End (Napalm Records)
- Erasure — World Be Live (Mute Records)
- Gideon — Return to Cybertron (Lessismore)
- Gossamer — Imperishable (Innovative Leisure)
- Guts Club — Trench Foot (845435 Records DK2)
- Guy Pearce — The Nomad (Vast Image)
- LARK — The Last Woman (Standard Lamp Records)
- Lucifer — Lucifer II (Century Media)
- The Nude Party — The Nude Party (New West Records)
- S4U — Heart 2 Say (Different Recordings)
- Secret Cutter — Quantum Eraser (Holy Roar Records)
- Suicideyear — Color The Weather (LuckyMe)
- We The Kings — Six (S-Curve Records)
- WEN — EPHEM:ERA (Big Dada)
- Years & Years — Palo Santo (Polydor Records)
- Yungblud — 21st Century Liability (Geffen Records)
