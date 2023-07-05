Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, July 7
- 12 Rods — If We Stayed Alive (American Dreams Records)
- African Head Charge — A Trip to Bolgatanga (On-U Sound Records)
- Aluna — MYCELiUM (Mad Decent)
- AMAARA — Child of Venus (Lady Moon Records)
- ANOHNI and the Johnsons — My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross (Rough Trade)
- Bloodbound — Tales From the North (AFM/Soulfood)
- Butcher Babies — Eye For an Eye (Century Media Records)
- Butcher Babies — …’Till the World’s Blind (Century Media Records)
- Chris Stamey — The Great Escape (Schoolkids Records)
- CIEL — Make It Better EP (Jazz Life Records)
- Citizen Cope — The Victory March (Rainwater Recordings)
- Fit of Body — Far From the Rhythm (2MR)
- Delilah Holliday — Invaluable Vol. 1 EP (One Little)
- Dominic Fike — Sunburn (Columbia Records)
- The Far Outs — The Far Outs (Rebel Waves Records)
- Golden Features — Sisyphus (Warner Music Australia/Foreign Family Collective)
- Grouplove — I Want It All Right Now (Glassnote)
- Gus Dapperton — HENGE (Warner Records)
- Hot Tuna — 3 (Grunt)
- Jim O’Rourke — Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Drag City)
- Julie Byrne — The Greater Wings (Ghostly International)
- KennyHoopla — BLINK AND YOU’LL MISS IT// EP (Mogul Vision Music/Arista Records)
- Lauren Bousfield — Salesforce (Orange Milk)
- Laurence Guy — Living Like There’s No Tomorrow, But Killing Yourself In The Process (Laurence Guy)
- Little Dragon — Slugs of Love (Ninja Tune)
- Local Natives — Time Will Wait for No One (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Longings — Dreams In Red (Don Giovanni)
- ME LOST ME — RPG (Upset The Rhythm)
- The Mighty Bard — Beyond the Gate (Epictronic)
- Miles Miller — Solid Gold (Easy Lovin Records)
- Misogi — Escape Artist (Pink Noise)
- Nita Strauss — The Call of the Void (Sumerian Records)
- Noble Oak — When It Finds You (Last Gang/MNRK)
- Nothing But Thieves — Dead Club City (RCA/Sony Music)
- Penguin Cafe — Rain Before Seven… (Erased Tapes)
- Pigeon Wigs — Rock By Numbers (Clwb Music)
- PJ Harvey — I Inside the Old Year (Partisan Records)
- Sad Park — No More Sound (Pure Noise Records)
- Taylor Swift — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Republic Records)
- Tony Allen — JID018 (Jazz Is Dead)
- Yellowcard — Childhood Eyes EP (Equal Vision)
Friday, July 14
- a kid named rufus — whatever works (Nettwerk Music Group)
- Alana Springsteen — Twenty Something: Figuring It Out (Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville)
- Alaska Reid — Disenchanter (Luminelle Recordings)
- Being Dead — When Horses Would Run (Bayonet Records)
- Birdy — Portraits (Atlantic)
- Blake Mills — Jelly Road (New Deal/Verve)
- Blondes — In Separation EP (C3 Records/Lab Records)
- Blusher — Should We Go Dance? EP (Atlantic Records/Warner Music Australia)
- Cinema Cinema — Mjölnir (Nefarious Industries)
- Claud — Supermodels (Saddest Factory Records)
- Colter Wall — Little Songs (La Honda Records)
- Current Affairs — Off the Tongue (Tough Love)
- Duane Betts — Wild & Precious Life (The Royal Potato Family)
- Far Caspian — The Last Remaining Light (Tiny Library Records)
- George Benson — Live At Montreux 1986 (Eagle Vision)
- glaive — i care so much that i dont care at all (Interscope Records)
- Gordon Lightfoot — At Royal Albert Hall (Linus Entertainment)
- IDMAN — Risk EP (Artista Records)
- John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy — Evenings at the Village Gate (Impulse! Records)
- Kevitch — Secrets EP (Nettwerk)
- Kool & the Gang — People Just Wanna Have Fun (Astana Music)
- Lauren Spencer Smith — Mirror (Republic)
- Lil Tjay — 222 (Columbia Records)
- Lindstrøm — Everyone Else is a Stranger (Smalltown Supersound)
- Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real — Sticks and Stones (Thirty Tigers)
- Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog — Connection (Knockwurst Records)
- MisterWives — Nosebleeds (Photo Finish Records)
- Moonshine Bandits — Pour Decisions (ONErpm)
- Natural Wonder Beauty Concept — Natural Wonder Beauty Concept (Mexican Summer)
- Night Beats — Rajan (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- Palehound — Eye on the Bat (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Peace Flag Ensemble — Astral Plains (We Are Busy Bodies)
- PVRIS — EVERGREEN (Hopeless)
- Rita Ora — You & I (BMG)
- Royston Langdon — President Alien (Milo Music)
- Sally Potter — Pink Bikini (Partisan)
- Tech N9ne — BLISS (Strange Music)
- Tessa Violet — My God! (Many Hats Endeavors)
- Voyager — Fearless In Love (Season of Mist)
Friday, July 21
- Allegra Krieger — I Keep My Feet on The Fragile Plane (Double Double Whammy)
- The Arcadian Wild — Welcome (Vere Music)
- Bill Brewster — After Dark: Vespertine (Late Night Tales)
- Bloc Party — The High Life EP (Infectious/BMG)
- Blur — The Ballad of Darren (Parlophone/Warner Records)
- Bruno Major — Columbo (Harbour Artists & Music/AWAL Recordings)
- Charm School — Finite Jest EP (sonaBLAST)
- The Criticals — Clever Girl EP (Fantasy Records)
- The Cucumbers — Old Shoes (Life Force Records)
- Cut Worms — Cut Worms (Jagjaguwar)
- Erin Viancourt — Won’t Die This Way (Late August Records)
- ford. — Guiding Hand (Foreign Family Collective)
- Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher (Lava/Republic Records)
- Guided By Voices — Welshpool Frillies (GBV Inc.)
- The Holy Family — Go Zero (Launch)
- Johnny’s Uncalled For — The Lost Album (Wick Records)
- Kehli — Pity Party EP (Rough Bones)
- Lauren Auder — the infinite spine (True Panther Records)
- Logan Lynn + Yellow Trash Can — Distracted EP (Kill Rock Stars)
- London Grammar — The Remixes (Ministry Of Sound)
- Lori McKenna — 1988 (Thirty Tigers)
- Miss Tiny — DEN7 EP (Speedy Wunderground)
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — City of Gold (Nonesuch/Warner Records)
- Mort Garson — Journey to the Moon and Beyond (Sacred Bones)
- Mother Tongues — Love in a Vicious Way (Wavy Haze Records)
- Mull Historical Society — In My Mind There’s a Room (Xtra Mile)
- Nils Lofgren — Mountains (Cattle Track Road Records)
- Nina Simone — You’ve Got to Learn (Verve)
- Oscar Lang — Look Now (Dirty Hit)
- Oxbow — Love’s Holiday (Ipecac Recordings)
- Rachael Sage — The Other Side (MPress Records)
- Raquel Bitton — C’est Magnifique (RB Records)
- Sam Burton — Dear Departed (Partisan)
- Strange Ranger — Pure Music (Fire Talk)
- Upper Wilds — Jupiter (Thrill Jockey)
- Various Artists — Barbie: The Album (Atlantic)
- Wren Hinds — Don’t Die in the Bundu (Bella Union)
Friday, July 28
- Anne-Marie — Unhealthy (Atlantic)
- Aphex Twin — Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP (Warp)
- Bethany Cosentino — Natural Disaster (Concord Records)
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland — The Ones Ahead (Transgressive)
- Brad — In the Moment That You’re Born (Loosegroove Records)
- Bre Kennedy — Scream Over Everything (Side A) (Nettwerk)
- The Budos Band — Frontier’s Edge EP (Diamond West Records)
- Bush Tetras — They Live In My Head (Wharf Cat Records)
- Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah — Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning (Ropeadope)
- The Clientele — I Am Not There Anymore (Merge Records)
- Damon Locks & Rob Mazurek — New Future City Radio (International Anthem Recording Company)
- Daniel Rossen — Live At Pioneertown & Santa Fe (Warp)
- Darlingside — Everything Is Alive (More Doug)
- Dexys — The Feminine Divine (100% Records Ltd.)
- Dot Allison — Consciousology (Sonic Cathedral)
- Echosmith — Echosmith (Echosmith Music LLC)
- Fly Anakin — Skinemaxxx (Side B) EP (Lex Records)
- hackedepicciotto — Keepsakes (Mute)
- High Pulp — Days in the Desert (Anti)
- James and the Cold Gun — James and the Cold Gun (Loosegroove Records)
- Jessy Lanza — Love Hallucination (Hyperdub)
- Madeline Kenney — A New Reality Mind (Carpark)
- Maroulita de Kol — Anásana (Phantom Limb)
- Matt B — ALKEBULAN (Vitae Records)
- Oslo Twins — Back to Nothing EP (Fascination Street Records)
- OTR — Be Quiet, They’re Listening (Astralwerks)
- Phoebe Hunt — Nothing Else Matters (Popped Corn Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Post Malone — Austin (Republic/Mercury)
- Primal Scream — Reverberations (Travelling In Time) (Young Tiki)
- PWNT — Play What’s Not There (Acrophase Records)
- Sevendust — Truth Killer (Napalm Records)
- Steve Gunn, John Truscinski, and Bill Nace — Glass Band (Three Lobed)
- Steve Marino — Too Late to Start Again (Pop Wig Records)
- Stevie Nicks — Complete Studio Albums & Rarities (Atlantic Catalog Group)
- Susanna — Baudelaire & Orchestra (SusannaSonata)
- SUSTO — My Entire Life (New West Records)
- Ten Tonnes — Dancing, Alone (Warner Bros)
- Various Artists — Raised By Rap: 50 Years of Hip Hop (Legacy Recordings)
- William the Conqueror — Excuse Me While I Vanish (Chrysalis Records)
