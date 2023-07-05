newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, July 7

  • 12 Rods — If We Stayed Alive (American Dreams Records)
  • African Head Charge — A Trip to Bolgatanga (On-U Sound Records)
  • Aluna — MYCELiUM (Mad Decent)
  • AMAARA — Child of Venus (Lady Moon Records)
  • ANOHNI and the Johnsons — My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross (Rough Trade)
  • Bloodbound — Tales From the North (AFM/Soulfood)
  • Butcher Babies — Eye For an Eye (Century Media Records)
  • Butcher Babies — …’Till the World’s Blind (Century Media Records)
  • Chris Stamey — The Great Escape (Schoolkids Records)
  • CIEL — Make It Better EP (Jazz Life Records)
  • Citizen Cope — The Victory March (Rainwater Recordings)
  • Fit of Body — Far From the Rhythm (2MR)
  • Delilah Holliday — Invaluable Vol. 1 EP (One Little)
  • Dominic Fike — Sunburn (Columbia Records)
  • The Far Outs — The Far Outs (Rebel Waves Records)
  • Golden Features — Sisyphus (Warner Music Australia/Foreign Family Collective)
  • Grouplove — I Want It All Right Now (Glassnote)
  • Gus Dapperton — HENGE (Warner Records)
  • Hot Tuna — 3 (Grunt)
  • Jim O’Rourke — Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Drag City)
  • Julie Byrne — The Greater Wings (Ghostly International)
  • KennyHoopla — BLINK AND YOU’LL MISS IT// EP (Mogul Vision Music/Arista Records)
  • Lauren Bousfield — Salesforce (Orange Milk)
  • Laurence Guy — Living Like There’s No Tomorrow, But Killing Yourself In The Process (Laurence Guy)
  • Little Dragon — Slugs of Love (Ninja Tune)
  • Local Natives — Time Will Wait for No One (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Longings — Dreams In Red (Don Giovanni)
  • ME LOST ME — RPG (Upset The Rhythm)
  • The Mighty Bard — Beyond the Gate (Epictronic)
  • Miles Miller — Solid Gold (Easy Lovin Records)
  • Misogi — Escape Artist (Pink Noise)
  • Nita Strauss — The Call of the Void (Sumerian Records)
  • Noble Oak — When It Finds You (Last Gang/MNRK)
  • Nothing But Thieves — Dead Club City (RCA/Sony Music)
  • Penguin Cafe — Rain Before Seven… (Erased Tapes)
  • Pigeon Wigs — Rock By Numbers (Clwb Music)
  • PJ Harvey — I Inside the Old Year (Partisan Records)
  • Sad Park — No More Sound (Pure Noise Records)
  • Taylor Swift — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Republic Records)
  • Tony Allen — JID018 (Jazz Is Dead)
  • Yellowcard — Childhood Eyes EP (Equal Vision)

Friday, July 14

  • a kid named rufus — whatever works (Nettwerk Music Group)
  • Alana Springsteen — Twenty Something: Figuring It Out (Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville)
  • Alaska Reid — Disenchanter (Luminelle Recordings)
  • Being Dead — When Horses Would Run (Bayonet Records)
  • Birdy — Portraits (Atlantic)
  • Blake Mills — Jelly Road (New Deal/Verve)
  • Blondes — In Separation EP (C3 Records/Lab Records)
  • Blusher — Should We Go Dance? EP (Atlantic Records/Warner Music Australia)
  • Cinema Cinema — Mjölnir (Nefarious Industries)
  • Claud — Supermodels (Saddest Factory Records)
  • Colter Wall — Little Songs (La Honda Records)
  • Current Affairs — Off the Tongue (Tough Love)
  • Duane Betts — Wild & Precious Life (The Royal Potato Family)
  • Far Caspian — The Last Remaining Light (Tiny Library Records)
  • George Benson — Live At Montreux 1986 (Eagle Vision)
  • glaive — i care so much that i dont care at all (Interscope Records)
  • Gordon Lightfoot — At Royal Albert Hall (Linus Entertainment)
  • IDMAN — Risk EP (Artista Records)
  • John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy — Evenings at the Village Gate (Impulse! Records)
  • Kevitch — Secrets EP (Nettwerk)
  • Kool & the Gang — People Just Wanna Have Fun (Astana Music)
  • Lauren Spencer Smith — Mirror (Republic)
  • Lil Tjay — 222 (Columbia Records)
  • Lindstrøm — Everyone Else is a Stranger (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real — Sticks and Stones (Thirty Tigers)
  • Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog — Connection (Knockwurst Records)
  • MisterWives — Nosebleeds (Photo Finish Records)
  • Moonshine Bandits — Pour Decisions (ONErpm)
  • Natural Wonder Beauty Concept — Natural Wonder Beauty Concept (Mexican Summer)
  • Night Beats — Rajan (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • Palehound — Eye on the Bat (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Peace Flag Ensemble — Astral Plains (We Are Busy Bodies)
  • PVRIS — EVERGREEN (Hopeless)
  • Rita Ora — You & I (BMG)
  • Royston Langdon — President Alien (Milo Music)
  • Sally Potter — Pink Bikini (Partisan)
  • Tech N9ne — BLISS (Strange Music)
  • Tessa Violet — My God! (Many Hats Endeavors)
  • Voyager — Fearless In Love (Season of Mist)

Friday, July 21

  • Allegra Krieger — I Keep My Feet on The Fragile Plane (Double Double Whammy)
  • The Arcadian Wild — Welcome (Vere Music)
  • Bill Brewster — After Dark: Vespertine (Late Night Tales)
  • Bloc Party — The High Life EP (Infectious/BMG)
  • Blur — The Ballad of Darren (Parlophone/Warner Records)
  • Bruno Major — Columbo (Harbour Artists & Music/AWAL Recordings)
  • Charm School — Finite Jest EP (sonaBLAST)
  • The Criticals — Clever Girl EP (Fantasy Records)
  • The Cucumbers — Old Shoes (Life Force Records)
  • Cut Worms — Cut Worms (Jagjaguwar)
  • Erin Viancourt — Won’t Die This Way (Late August Records)
  • ford. — Guiding Hand (Foreign Family Collective)
  • Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher (Lava/Republic Records)
  • Guided By Voices — Welshpool Frillies (GBV Inc.)
  • The Holy Family — Go Zero (Launch)
  • Johnny’s Uncalled For — The Lost Album (Wick Records)
  • Kehli — Pity Party EP (Rough Bones)
  • Lauren Auder — the infinite spine (True Panther Records)
  • Logan Lynn + Yellow Trash Can — Distracted EP (Kill Rock Stars)
  • London Grammar — The Remixes (Ministry Of Sound)
  • Lori McKenna — 1988 (Thirty Tigers)
  • Miss Tiny — DEN7 EP (Speedy Wunderground)
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — City of Gold (Nonesuch/Warner Records)
  • Mort Garson — Journey to the Moon and Beyond (Sacred Bones)
  • Mother Tongues — Love in a Vicious Way (Wavy Haze Records)
  • Mull Historical Society — In My Mind There’s a Room (Xtra Mile)
  • Nils Lofgren — Mountains (Cattle Track Road Records)
  • Nina Simone — You’ve Got to Learn (Verve)
  • Oscar Lang — Look Now (Dirty Hit)
  • Oxbow — Love’s Holiday (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Rachael Sage — The Other Side (MPress Records)
  • Raquel Bitton — C’est Magnifique (RB Records)
  • Sam Burton — Dear Departed (Partisan)
  • Strange Ranger — Pure Music (Fire Talk)
  • Upper Wilds — Jupiter (Thrill Jockey)
  • Various Artists — Barbie: The Album (Atlantic)
  • Wren Hinds — Don’t Die in the Bundu (Bella Union)

Friday, July 28

  • Anne-Marie — Unhealthy (Atlantic)
  • Aphex Twin — Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP (Warp)
  • Bethany Cosentino — Natural Disaster (Concord Records)
  • Beverly Glenn-Copeland — The Ones Ahead (Transgressive)
  • Brad — In the Moment That You’re Born (Loosegroove Records)
  • Bre Kennedy — Scream Over Everything (Side A) (Nettwerk)
  • The Budos Band — Frontier’s Edge EP (Diamond West Records)
  • Bush Tetras — They Live In My Head (Wharf Cat Records)
  • Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah — Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning (Ropeadope)
  • The Clientele — I Am Not There Anymore (Merge Records)
  • Damon Locks & Rob Mazurek — New Future City Radio (International Anthem Recording Company)
  • Daniel Rossen — Live At Pioneertown & Santa Fe (Warp)
  • Darlingside — Everything Is Alive (More Doug)
  • Dexys — The Feminine Divine (100% Records Ltd.)
  • Dot Allison — Consciousology (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Echosmith — Echosmith (Echosmith Music LLC)
  • Fly Anakin — Skinemaxxx (Side B) EP (Lex Records)
  • hackedepicciotto — Keepsakes (Mute)
  • High Pulp — Days in the Desert (Anti)
  • James and the Cold Gun — James and the Cold Gun (Loosegroove Records)
  • Jessy Lanza — Love Hallucination (Hyperdub)
  • Madeline Kenney — A New Reality Mind (Carpark)
  • Maroulita de Kol — Anásana (Phantom Limb)
  • Matt B — ALKEBULAN (Vitae Records)
  • Oslo Twins — Back to Nothing EP (Fascination Street Records)
  • OTR — Be Quiet, They’re Listening (Astralwerks)
  • Phoebe Hunt — Nothing Else Matters (Popped Corn Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Post Malone — Austin (Republic/Mercury)
  • Primal Scream — Reverberations (Travelling In Time) (Young Tiki)
  • PWNT — Play What’s Not There (Acrophase Records)
  • Sevendust — Truth Killer (Napalm Records)
  • Steve Gunn, John Truscinski, and Bill Nace — Glass Band (Three Lobed)
  • Steve Marino — Too Late to Start Again (Pop Wig Records)
  • Stevie Nicks — Complete Studio Albums & Rarities (Atlantic Catalog Group)
  • Susanna — Baudelaire & Orchestra (SusannaSonata)
  • SUSTO — My Entire Life (New West Records)
  • Ten Tonnes — Dancing, Alone (Warner Bros)
  • Various Artists — Raised By Rap: 50 Years of Hip Hop (Legacy Recordings)
  • William the Conqueror — Excuse Me While I Vanish (Chrysalis Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

