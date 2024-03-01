newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, March 1

  • Abby Sage — The Rot (Nettwerk)
  • Amaro Frietas — Y’Y (Psychic Hotline)
  • Another Sky — Beach Day (Republic)
  • Asha Imuno — Pins & Needles (GUIN Records)
  • Ben Frost — Scope Neglect (Mute)
  • The Bevis Frond — Focus on Nature (Fire)
  • Big Big Train — The Likes of Us (InsideOut Music)
  • Bruce Dickinson — The Mandrake Project (BMG)
  • Bruce Sudano — Talkin’ Ugly Truth, Tellin’ Pretty Lies (Purple Heart Rec Co)
  • BrhyM — Deep Sea Vents (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers)
  • Brynn Cartelli — Out of the Blue (Elektra)
  • Caravan Palace — Gangbusters Melody Club (Le Plan)
  • CHALK — Conditions II EP (Nice Swan Records)
  • Chloe George — A Cheetah Hunting in Slow Motion EP (FADER Label)
  • Dekker — Future Ghosts (Pure Noise Records)
  • Everything Everything — Mountainhead (BMG)
  • Faye Webster — Underdressed at the Symphony (Secretly Canadian)
  • Ferris & Sylvester — Otherness (Archtop Records)
  • Footballhead — Overthinking Everything (Tiny Engines)
  • Jade Dust — Grey Skies (Council Records)
  • Jahari Massamba Unit — YHWH is LOVE (Law of Rhythm)
  • Julian Lage — Speak to Me (Blue Note)
  • Julien Chang — Home For the Moment EP (Transgressive Records)
  • Hannah Frances — Keeper of the Shepherd (Ruination Record Co.)
  • Hollow Coves — Nothing to Lose (Nettwerk)
  • Kaiser Chiefs — Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album (Bertus Distribution/Kaiser Chiefs Recordings)
  • Kitchen Dwellers — Seven Devils (No Coincidence)
  • Kyle Gordon — Kyle Gordon Is Great (BMG)
  • Lake J — Dizzy (Cadien Lake James)
  • Late Bloomer — Another One Again (Dead Broke & Self Aware Records)
  • Liam Gallagher and John Squire — Liam Gallagher and John Squire (Warner Music UK)
  • Mannequin Pussy — I Got Heaven (Epitaph)
  • Master Peace — How to Make a Master Peace (PMR Records)
  • Mildlife — Chorus (Heavenly)
  • Mini Trees — Burn Out EP (Run For Cover Records)
  • Ministry — HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES (Analogue Productions)
  • New Years Day — Half Black Heart (Century Media Records)
  • Nils Frahm — Day (LEITER)
  • Pissed Jeans — Half Divorced (Sub Pop)
  • Punchlove — Channels (Kanine Records)
  • Robb Banks — I Think I Might Be Happy Pt. 1 (Empire)
  • Sarasara — Elixir (One Little Independent Records)
  • SAVAK — Flavors of Paradise (Peculiar Works Records)
  • Schoolboy Q — Blue Lips (Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records)
  • Scout — Everything Will Make Sense EP (Sweat Entertainment)
  • Shane Smith & The Saints — Norther (Geronimo West Records)
  • Sheer Mag — Playing Favorites (Third Man Records)
  • STRFKR — Parallel Realms (Polyvinyl)
  • Tish Melton — When We’re Older EP (CMDSHFT)
  • Tyla — Tyla (Fax/Epic Records)
  • Yard Act — Where’s My Utopia? (Island)
  • Zakk Sabbath — Doomed and Forever Doomed (Magnetic Eye)

Friday, March 8

  • Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine (Republic)
  • Bananarama — Glorious — The Ultimate Collection (London Records)
  • Bayonne — Temporary Time (Orchestrated) (Nettwerk)
  • BEO Lil Kenny — Don’t Let Up (Quality Control Music)
  • Bktherula — LVL5 P2 (Warner)
  • Bleachers — Bleachers (Dirty Hit)
  • Bolis Pupul — Letter to You (Deewee)
  • brother bird — another year (Easy Does It Records)
  • Charles Moothart — Black Holes Don’t Choke (The Red Recordings)
  • Conscious Pilot — Epoxy Plains EP (DevilDuck Records)
  • Dion — Girl Friends (KTBA Records)
  • Discovery Zone — Quantum Web (RVNG Int’l)
  • The End Machine — The Quantum Phase (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Ghost Work — Light a Candle for the Lonely (Spartan Records)
  • Haux — Blue Angeles (Ultra Records)
  • Hijss — Stuck On Common Ground (Heavy Psych Sound)
  • Homeshake — CD Wallet (SHHOAMKEE)
  • Judas Priest — Invincible Shield (Epic Records)
  • Kilgour — How to Put Your Hat On (Last Night Glasgow)
  • Kim Gordon — The Collective (Matador)
  • The Klittens — Reading Material EP (AWAL Recordings)
  • Konradsen — Michael’s Book on Bears (777 Music)
  • Loreena McKennitt — The Road Back Home (Quinlan Road)
  • Luke Grimes — Luke Grimes (Universal Music Group Nashville)
  • Maggie Lindemann — HEADSPLIT EP (swixxzaudio)
  • Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley — Cuckoo Storm (One Little Independent Records)
  • Mayday Parade — Mayday Parade Lofi EP (Mango Wax Records)
  • Meatbodies — Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom (In the Red)
  • Moor Mother — The Great Bailout (Anti-)
  • Norah Jones — Visions (Blue Note Records)
  • Oisin Leech — Cold Sea (Outside Music)
  • Peach Luffe — Honey EP (Nettwerk)
  • Slow Hollows — Bullhead (Danger Collective)
  • The Stylistics — Love Is Back In Style (Marathon Records)
  • Taj Mahal — Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod Records)
  • Too Close To Touch — For Keeps (Epitaph Records)

Friday, March 15

  • Beans — Boots N Cats (Fuzz Club)
  • The Black Crowes — Happiness Bastards (Silver Arrow)
  • bob junior — friends vol. 1 (777 Music)
  • BRAT — Social Grace (Prosthetic Records)
  • Charles Lloyd — The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Blue Note)
  • Chuck Strangers — A Forsaken Lover’s Plea (Lex Records)
  • Cory Wells — Harboring the Hurt I’ve Caused (Pure Noise Records)
  • Dan Boeckner — Boeckner! (Sub Pop)
  • The Dandy Warhols — Rockmaker (Rhino)
  • Devon Welsh — Come With Me If You Want To Live (American Dreams)
  • DragonForce — Warp Speed Warriors (Napalm Records)
  • Four Tet — Three (Text Records)
  • The Fourth Wall — Return Forever (Devilduck Records)
  • Heavee — Unleash (Hyperdub)
  • Holly Humberstone — Work in Progress EP (Darkroom/Geffen/Polydor Records)
  • Grieving — Everything Goes Right, All At Once (By The Time It Gets Dark)
  • John Lurie — Painting With John (Strange & Beautiful)
  • Justin Timberlake — Everything I Thought I Was (RCA Records)
  • Lenny Kravitz — Blue Electric Light (BMG)
  • Luke Dick — Lockeland (Virgin Music)
  • The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis — The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis (Impulse! Records)
  • Nemzzz — Do Not Disturb (self-released)
  • Potato Beach — Dip In (SILUH)
  • Scott Stapp — Higher Power (Napalm Records)
  • Tierra Whack — World Wide Whack (Interscope)
  • WILDES — Subsidence EP (Apollo)

Friday, March 22

  • A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Failure — Cinquanta (Puscifer Entertainment)
  • Adrianne Lenker — Bright Future (4AD)
  • AKTHESAVIOR and sagun — u r not alone (Platoon)
  • Alena Spanger — Fire Escape (Ruination Record Co.)
  • Barely Civil — I’d Say I’m Not Fine (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Cakes da Killa — Black Sheep (Young Art Records)
  • Carpool — My Life in Subtitles (SideOneDummy)
  • Cassie Kinoshi’s seed. — gratitude (International Anthem)
  • Chris Young — Young Love & Saturday Nights (RCA Nashville)
  • Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer — But Who’s Gonna Play The Melody? (Mack Avenue)
  • Claire Dickinson — The Beholder (New Amsterdam Records)
  • Cody Jinks — Change the Game (Late August Records)
  • Early Day Miners — Outside Lies Magic (Solid Brass Records)
  • Elbow — Audio Vertigo (Polydor/Geffen Records)
  • Empress Of — For Your Consideration (Major Arcana)
  • Fletcher — In Search of the Antidote (Capitol)
  • Gary Clark Jr. — JPEG RAW (Warner Records)
  • Glass Beams — Mahal EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Gossip — Real Power (Columbia)
  • Great Good Fine Ok — Exist EP (Nettwerk)
  • Haleluya Hailu — eternally, yours EP (604 Records)
  • Hello Maud — Celebrate (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Illiterate Light — Slow Down Time EP (Red Books Records)
  • The Jesus and Mary Chain — Glasgow Eyes (Fuzz Club)
  • Jlin — Akoma (Planet Mu)
  • Julia Holter — Something in the Room She Moves (by Domino)
  • The K’s — I Wonder if the World Knows (Lab Records)
  • Kaleah Lee — Birdwatcher EP (Bingo Records)
  • Kaleida — In Arms (Embassy One)
  • Lauran Hibberd — Girlfriend Material (Virgin Music)
  • Logic1000 — Mother (Because Music)
  • Magic Tuber String Band — Needlefall (Thrill Jockey)
  • MIZU — Forest Scenes (NNA Tapes)
  • Nourished By Time — Catching Chickens EP (XL Recordings)
  • Odetta Hartman — Swansongs (Transgressive)
  • Operator Music Band — Four Singles EP (Deep Break Records)
  • Pan American & Kramer — Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road (Shimmy-Disc)
  • Prefuse 73 — Modern Crime Vol. 1 (Lex Records)
  • Rosali — Bite Down (Merge)
  • Rosie Tucker — Utopia Now! (Sentimental Records)
  • Ruston Kelly — Weakness, Etc. EP (Rounder Records)
  • SAICOBAB — NRTYA (Thrill Jockey)
  • Saint Saviour — Sunseeker (VLF Records)
  • Sam Evian — Plunge (Thirty Tigers)
  • Sam Morrow — On the Ride Here (Copaco Records)
  • Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Sony Music Latin)
  • Sierra Ferrell — Trail of Flowers (Rounder)
  • SIIGHTS — Through Thick and Thin EP (Insanity Records)
  • SiR — Heavy (Top Dawg Entertainment)
  • Sly5thAve — Liberation (Tru Thoughts)
  • Son of the Velvet Rat — Ghost Ranch (Fluff & Gravy/Missing Piece Records)
  • The Staves — All Now (Nonesuch)
  • Tatyana — It’s Over (Sinderlyn)
  • USA Nails — Feel Worse (One Little Independent)
  • Van Houten — The Tallest Room (Clue Records/EMI)
  • The Veronicas — Gothic Summer (Big Noise Music Group)
  • Villagerrr — Tear Your Heart Out (Darling Recordings)
  • VR Sex — Hard Copy (Dais Records)
  • Wahid — feast, by ravens EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Waxahatchee — Tigers Blood (Anti)
  • Wye Oak — Shriek: Variations (Merge Records)

Friday, March 29

  • Beyoncé — Act II (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
  • Blu DeTiger — All I Ever Want Is Everything (Capitol Records)
  • Candi Carpenter — Demonology (A-Frame Records/House of 42)
  • Chastity Belt — Live Laugh Love (Suicide Squeeze)
  • Chicano Batman — Notebook Fantasy (ATO Records)
  • CNTS — Thoughts & Prayers (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Dent May — What’s For Breakfast? (Carpark Records)
  • Fanclubwallet — Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines EP (Cool Online)
  • Flyana Boss — This Ain’t the Album EP (Atlantic Records)
  • Gesaffelstein — GAMMA (Sony)
  • gglum — The Garden Dream (Secretly Canadian)
  • Halo Maud — Celebrate (Heavenly)
  • High Llamas — Hey Panda (Drag City)
  • Holiday Ghosts — Coat of Arms (FatCat Records)
  • J-Hope — HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 (BigHit Music)
  • Jake Sheppard — Midwest Marlin (Desserted City)
  • Jeremiah Fraites — Piano Piano 2 (Mercury KX)
  • Jim White — All Hits: Memories (Drag City)
  • Kelly Moran — Moves in the Field (Warp)
  • Kenny Chesney — Born (Warner Nashville)
  • Lindsey Lomis — Handle With Care EP (Warner)
  • Majesty Crush — Butterflies Don’t Go Away (The Numero Group)
  • Omar Souleyman — Erbil (Mad Decent)
  • Peel — Acid Star (Innovative Leisure)
  • Real Bad Man and Lukah — Temple Needs Water. Village Needs Peace. (Real Bad Man Records)
  • Reyna Tropical — Malegría (Psychic Hotline)
  • Ride — Interplay (Wichita Recordings/PIAS)
  • The Rocky Valentines — Erase (Fair Vaux)
  • Sarah Shook & the Disarmers — Revelations (Thirty Tigers)
  • The Secret Sisters — Mind, Man, Medicine (New West Records)
  • Shabazz Palaces — Exotic Birds of Prey (Sub Pop)
  • Sheryl Crow — Evolution (Big Machine)
  • Sum 41 — Heaven :x: Hell (Rise Records)
  • Sunglaciers — Regular Nature (Mothland)
  • Teens in Trouble — What’s Mine (Asian Man Records)
  • Texas & Spooner Oldham — The Muscle Shoals Sessions ([PIAS])
  • Yot Club — Rufus (Amuse)

