Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, March 1
- Abby Sage — The Rot (Nettwerk)
- Amaro Frietas — Y’Y (Psychic Hotline)
- Another Sky — Beach Day (Republic)
- Asha Imuno — Pins & Needles (GUIN Records)
- Ben Frost — Scope Neglect (Mute)
- The Bevis Frond — Focus on Nature (Fire)
- Big Big Train — The Likes of Us (InsideOut Music)
- Bruce Dickinson — The Mandrake Project (BMG)
- Bruce Sudano — Talkin’ Ugly Truth, Tellin’ Pretty Lies (Purple Heart Rec Co)
- BrhyM — Deep Sea Vents (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers)
- Brynn Cartelli — Out of the Blue (Elektra)
- Caravan Palace — Gangbusters Melody Club (Le Plan)
- CHALK — Conditions II EP (Nice Swan Records)
- Chloe George — A Cheetah Hunting in Slow Motion EP (FADER Label)
- Dekker — Future Ghosts (Pure Noise Records)
- Everything Everything — Mountainhead (BMG)
- Faye Webster — Underdressed at the Symphony (Secretly Canadian)
- Ferris & Sylvester — Otherness (Archtop Records)
- Footballhead — Overthinking Everything (Tiny Engines)
- Jade Dust — Grey Skies (Council Records)
- Jahari Massamba Unit — YHWH is LOVE (Law of Rhythm)
- Julian Lage — Speak to Me (Blue Note)
- Julien Chang — Home For the Moment EP (Transgressive Records)
- Hannah Frances — Keeper of the Shepherd (Ruination Record Co.)
- Hollow Coves — Nothing to Lose (Nettwerk)
- Kaiser Chiefs — Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album (Bertus Distribution/Kaiser Chiefs Recordings)
- Kitchen Dwellers — Seven Devils (No Coincidence)
- Kyle Gordon — Kyle Gordon Is Great (BMG)
- Lake J — Dizzy (Cadien Lake James)
- Late Bloomer — Another One Again (Dead Broke & Self Aware Records)
- Liam Gallagher and John Squire — Liam Gallagher and John Squire (Warner Music UK)
- Mannequin Pussy — I Got Heaven (Epitaph)
- Master Peace — How to Make a Master Peace (PMR Records)
- Mildlife — Chorus (Heavenly)
- Mini Trees — Burn Out EP (Run For Cover Records)
- Ministry — HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES (Analogue Productions)
- New Years Day — Half Black Heart (Century Media Records)
- Nils Frahm — Day (LEITER)
- Pissed Jeans — Half Divorced (Sub Pop)
- Punchlove — Channels (Kanine Records)
- Robb Banks — I Think I Might Be Happy Pt. 1 (Empire)
- Sarasara — Elixir (One Little Independent Records)
- SAVAK — Flavors of Paradise (Peculiar Works Records)
- Schoolboy Q — Blue Lips (Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records)
- Scout — Everything Will Make Sense EP (Sweat Entertainment)
- Shane Smith & The Saints — Norther (Geronimo West Records)
- Sheer Mag — Playing Favorites (Third Man Records)
- STRFKR — Parallel Realms (Polyvinyl)
- Tish Melton — When We’re Older EP (CMDSHFT)
- Tyla — Tyla (Fax/Epic Records)
- Yard Act — Where’s My Utopia? (Island)
- Zakk Sabbath — Doomed and Forever Doomed (Magnetic Eye)
Friday, March 8
- Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine (Republic)
- Bananarama — Glorious — The Ultimate Collection (London Records)
- Bayonne — Temporary Time (Orchestrated) (Nettwerk)
- BEO Lil Kenny — Don’t Let Up (Quality Control Music)
- Bktherula — LVL5 P2 (Warner)
- Bleachers — Bleachers (Dirty Hit)
- Bolis Pupul — Letter to You (Deewee)
- brother bird — another year (Easy Does It Records)
- Charles Moothart — Black Holes Don’t Choke (The Red Recordings)
- Conscious Pilot — Epoxy Plains EP (DevilDuck Records)
- Dion — Girl Friends (KTBA Records)
- Discovery Zone — Quantum Web (RVNG Int’l)
- The End Machine — The Quantum Phase (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Ghost Work — Light a Candle for the Lonely (Spartan Records)
- Haux — Blue Angeles (Ultra Records)
- Hijss — Stuck On Common Ground (Heavy Psych Sound)
- Homeshake — CD Wallet (SHHOAMKEE)
- Judas Priest — Invincible Shield (Epic Records)
- Kilgour — How to Put Your Hat On (Last Night Glasgow)
- Kim Gordon — The Collective (Matador)
- The Klittens — Reading Material EP (AWAL Recordings)
- Konradsen — Michael’s Book on Bears (777 Music)
- Loreena McKennitt — The Road Back Home (Quinlan Road)
- Luke Grimes — Luke Grimes (Universal Music Group Nashville)
- Maggie Lindemann — HEADSPLIT EP (swixxzaudio)
- Marry Waterson & Adrian Crowley — Cuckoo Storm (One Little Independent Records)
- Mayday Parade — Mayday Parade Lofi EP (Mango Wax Records)
- Meatbodies — Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom (In the Red)
- Moor Mother — The Great Bailout (Anti-)
- Norah Jones — Visions (Blue Note Records)
- Oisin Leech — Cold Sea (Outside Music)
- Peach Luffe — Honey EP (Nettwerk)
- Slow Hollows — Bullhead (Danger Collective)
- The Stylistics — Love Is Back In Style (Marathon Records)
- Taj Mahal — Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa (Lightning Rod Records)
- Too Close To Touch — For Keeps (Epitaph Records)
Friday, March 15
- Beans — Boots N Cats (Fuzz Club)
- The Black Crowes — Happiness Bastards (Silver Arrow)
- bob junior — friends vol. 1 (777 Music)
- BRAT — Social Grace (Prosthetic Records)
- Charles Lloyd — The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow (Blue Note)
- Chuck Strangers — A Forsaken Lover’s Plea (Lex Records)
- Cory Wells — Harboring the Hurt I’ve Caused (Pure Noise Records)
- Dan Boeckner — Boeckner! (Sub Pop)
- The Dandy Warhols — Rockmaker (Rhino)
- Devon Welsh — Come With Me If You Want To Live (American Dreams)
- DragonForce — Warp Speed Warriors (Napalm Records)
- Four Tet — Three (Text Records)
- The Fourth Wall — Return Forever (Devilduck Records)
- Heavee — Unleash (Hyperdub)
- Holly Humberstone — Work in Progress EP (Darkroom/Geffen/Polydor Records)
- Grieving — Everything Goes Right, All At Once (By The Time It Gets Dark)
- John Lurie — Painting With John (Strange & Beautiful)
- Jahari Massamba Unit — YHWH is LOVE (Law of Rhythm)
- Justin Timberlake — Everything I Thought I Was (RCA Records)
- Lenny Kravitz — Blue Electric Light (BMG)
- Luke Dick — Lockeland (Virgin Music)
- The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis — The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis (Impulse! Records)
- Nemzzz — Do Not Disturb (self-released)
- Potato Beach — Dip In (SILUH)
- Scott Stapp — Higher Power (Napalm Records)
- Tierra Whack — World Wide Whack (Interscope)
- WILDES — Subsidence EP (Apollo)
Friday, March 22
- A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Failure — Cinquanta (Puscifer Entertainment)
- Adrianne Lenker — Bright Future (4AD)
- AKTHESAVIOR and sagun — u r not alone (Platoon)
- Alena Spanger — Fire Escape (Ruination Record Co.)
- Barely Civil — I’d Say I’m Not Fine (Take This To Heart Records)
- Cakes da Killa — Black Sheep (Young Art Records)
- Carpool — My Life in Subtitles (SideOneDummy)
- Cassie Kinoshi’s seed. — gratitude (International Anthem)
- Chris Young — Young Love & Saturday Nights (RCA Nashville)
- Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer — But Who’s Gonna Play The Melody? (Mack Avenue)
- Claire Dickinson — The Beholder (New Amsterdam Records)
- Cody Jinks — Change the Game (Late August Records)
- Early Day Miners — Outside Lies Magic (Solid Brass Records)
- Elbow — Audio Vertigo (Polydor/Geffen Records)
- Empress Of — For Your Consideration (Major Arcana)
- Fletcher — In Search of the Antidote (Capitol)
- Gary Clark Jr. — JPEG RAW (Warner Records)
- Glass Beams — Mahal EP (Ninja Tune)
- Gossip — Real Power (Columbia)
- Great Good Fine Ok — Exist EP (Nettwerk)
- Haleluya Hailu — eternally, yours EP (604 Records)
- Hello Maud — Celebrate (Heavenly Recordings)
- Illiterate Light — Slow Down Time EP (Red Books Records)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain — Glasgow Eyes (Fuzz Club)
- Jlin — Akoma (Planet Mu)
- Julia Holter — Something in the Room She Moves (by Domino)
- The K’s — I Wonder if the World Knows (Lab Records)
- Kaleah Lee — Birdwatcher EP (Bingo Records)
- Kaleida — In Arms (Embassy One)
- Lauran Hibberd — Girlfriend Material (Virgin Music)
- Logic1000 — Mother (Because Music)
- Magic Tuber String Band — Needlefall (Thrill Jockey)
- MIZU — Forest Scenes (NNA Tapes)
- Nourished By Time — Catching Chickens EP (XL Recordings)
- Odetta Hartman — Swansongs (Transgressive)
- Operator Music Band — Four Singles EP (Deep Break Records)
- Pan American & Kramer — Reverberations of Non-Stop Traffic on Redding Road (Shimmy-Disc)
- Prefuse 73 — Modern Crime Vol. 1 (Lex Records)
- Rosali — Bite Down (Merge)
- Rosie Tucker — Utopia Now! (Sentimental Records)
- Ruston Kelly — Weakness, Etc. EP (Rounder Records)
- SAICOBAB — NRTYA (Thrill Jockey)
- Saint Saviour — Sunseeker (VLF Records)
- Sam Evian — Plunge (Thirty Tigers)
- Sam Morrow — On the Ride Here (Copaco Records)
- Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Sony Music Latin)
- Sierra Ferrell — Trail of Flowers (Rounder)
- SIIGHTS — Through Thick and Thin EP (Insanity Records)
- SiR — Heavy (Top Dawg Entertainment)
- Sly5thAve — Liberation (Tru Thoughts)
- Son of the Velvet Rat — Ghost Ranch (Fluff & Gravy/Missing Piece Records)
- The Staves — All Now (Nonesuch)
- Tatyana — It’s Over (Sinderlyn)
- USA Nails — Feel Worse (One Little Independent)
- Van Houten — The Tallest Room (Clue Records/EMI)
- The Veronicas — Gothic Summer (Big Noise Music Group)
- Villagerrr — Tear Your Heart Out (Darling Recordings)
- VR Sex — Hard Copy (Dais Records)
- Wahid — feast, by ravens EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Waxahatchee — Tigers Blood (Anti)
- Wye Oak — Shriek: Variations (Merge Records)
Friday, March 29
- Beyoncé — Act II (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
- Blu DeTiger — All I Ever Want Is Everything (Capitol Records)
- Candi Carpenter — Demonology (A-Frame Records/House of 42)
- Chastity Belt — Live Laugh Love (Suicide Squeeze)
- Chicano Batman — Notebook Fantasy (ATO Records)
- CNTS — Thoughts & Prayers (Ipecac Recordings)
- Dent May — What’s For Breakfast? (Carpark Records)
- Fanclubwallet — Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines EP (Cool Online)
- Flyana Boss — This Ain’t the Album EP (Atlantic Records)
- Gesaffelstein — GAMMA (Sony)
- gglum — The Garden Dream (Secretly Canadian)
- Halo Maud — Celebrate (Heavenly)
- High Llamas — Hey Panda (Drag City)
- Holiday Ghosts — Coat of Arms (FatCat Records)
- J-Hope — HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 (BigHit Music)
- Jake Sheppard — Midwest Marlin (Desserted City)
- Jeremiah Fraites — Piano Piano 2 (Mercury KX)
- Jim White — All Hits: Memories (Drag City)
- Kelly Moran — Moves in the Field (Warp)
- Kenny Chesney — Born (Warner Nashville)
- Lindsey Lomis — Handle With Care EP (Warner)
- Majesty Crush — Butterflies Don’t Go Away (The Numero Group)
- Omar Souleyman — Erbil (Mad Decent)
- Peel — Acid Star (Innovative Leisure)
- Real Bad Man and Lukah — Temple Needs Water. Village Needs Peace. (Real Bad Man Records)
- Reyna Tropical — Malegría (Psychic Hotline)
- Ride — Interplay (Wichita Recordings/PIAS)
- The Rocky Valentines — Erase (Fair Vaux)
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers — Revelations (Thirty Tigers)
- The Secret Sisters — Mind, Man, Medicine (New West Records)
- Shabazz Palaces — Exotic Birds of Prey (Sub Pop)
- Sheryl Crow — Evolution (Big Machine)
- Sum 41 — Heaven :x: Hell (Rise Records)
- Sunglaciers — Regular Nature (Mothland)
- Teens in Trouble — What’s Mine (Asian Man Records)
- Texas & Spooner Oldham — The Muscle Shoals Sessions ([PIAS])
- Yot Club — Rufus (Amuse)
