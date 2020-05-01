Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, May 1
- Abrams — Modern Ways (Atypeek Music)
- Alanis Morissette — Such Pretty Forks In The Road (Epiphany Music)
- Alex Henry Foster — Windows In The Sky (Hopeful Tragedy Records)
- Alina Baraz — It Was Divine (Mom + Pop Music)
- American Aquarium — Lamentations (New West Records)
- Ben Lukas Boysen — Mirage (Erased Tapes Records)
- Boardgame James — Daydream EP (1000 Doors)
- Boat — Tread Lightly (Magic Marker Records)
- Boston Manor — GLUE (Pure Noise Records)
- Caleb Landry Jones — The Mother Stone (Sacred Bones Records)
- Car Seat Headrest — Making A Door Less Open (Matador Records)
- Chad Lawson — Stay EP (Universal Music Classics)
- Chicano Batman — Invisible People (ATO Records)
- Country Westerns — Country Westerns (Fat Possum Records)
- Damien Jurado — What’s New, Tomboy? (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
- Dark Morph — Dark Morph II (Pomperipossa)
- David V Britton — Qualia (Oof Records)
- Dead Lakes — New Language EP (SharpTone Records)
- Denzel Curry And Kenny Beats — Unlocked (Instrumentals) (Loma Vista)
- Devon Williams — A Tear In The Fabric (Slumberland Records)
- Diana Gordon — Wasted Youth EP (Warner Records)
- Diet Cig — Do You Wonder About Me? ()
- Dramarama — Color TV (Pasadena Records)
- Dwayne Kennedy — Who The Hell Is Dwayne Kennedy? (Oak Head Records)
- Field Works — Ultrasonic (Temporary Residence Ltd.)
- FRND CRCL — Internet Noise (FCMedia)
- Geographer — Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights (self-released)
- Go Banana Go! — Hi-YA! (self-released)
- GoGo Penguin — GoGo Penguin (Blue Note Records)
- Hey, Chels — Everything Goes (Brainworm Records)
- Hot Country Knights — The K Is Silent (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Houses Of Heaven — Silent Places (felte)
- Joan As Police Woman — Cover Two (Sweet Police)
- Jody Wisternoff — Nightwhisper (Anjunadeep)
- Joe Chester — Jupiter’s Wife (Bohemia Records)
- Johanna Warren — Chaotic Good (Wax Nine)
- JoJo — Good To Know (Warner Records)
- Josie Cotton — Invasion Of The B-Girls (Scruffy Records)
- JR JR — August And Everything Prior EP (Love Is EZ Records)
- Kid Froopy — Silver Silver (Deadbeats)
- Konradsen — Rodeo No. 5 EP (Cascine)
- Laser Background — Evergreen Legend (self-released)
- Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards — Bitter Better (Compass Records)
- Leven Kali — Hightide (Interscope Records)
- Lil Baby — My Turn (Deluxe Edition) (Quality Control)
- Loren Oden — My Heart, My Love (Linear Labs)
- Man Man — Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between (Sub Pop)
- Mark Allen-Piccolo — Word Of The Day (BotCave Records)
- Markus Floats — Third Album (Constellation Records)
- Miro Shot — Content (All Points)
- Noah Kahan — Cape Elizabeth EP (Human Re Sources)
- ONO — Red Summer (American Dreams Records)
- Pinewood — All Things With Symmetry (self-released)
- The Rad Trads — 99 In October EP (Wombat Squad Records)
- Rileyy Lanez — Beautiful Mistakes EP (Columbia Records)
- Sawyer Fredericks — Flowers For You (Windrake Recordings)
- Slow Dakota — Tornado Mass For Voice & Synthesizer (Massif)
- Sophia St. Helen — None The Wiser (1489366 Records DK2)
- Sunshine Boys — Work And Love (Room F)
- Surf Rock Is Dead — Existential Playboy (Surf Rock Is Dead)
- Symba — Don’t Run From R.A.P. (Atlantic Records)
- Tigerwine — Nothing Is For You (Tooth & Nail Records)
- Wendy James — Queen High Starlight (Cobra Side)
- Will Bernard — Freelance Subversives (Ropeadope)
Friday, May 8
- AC Sapphire — Desert Car (GrindEthos Records)
- Amanda St. John — The Muscle Shoals Sessions (1397853 Records DK2)
- Astari Nite — Here Lies (Negative Gain Productions)
- Beauty Pill — Please Advise (Northern Spy Records)
- Black Taffy — Opal Wand (Leaving Records)
- The Black Moods — Sunshine (The Fuel Music)
- Blesson Roy — Time Is A Crime EP (Slow Start Records)
- Butch Walker — American Love Story (Ruby Red Recordings, Inc.)
- Chelsea Williams — Beautiful And Strange (Blue Elan Records)
- Choir Boy — Gathering Swans (Dais Records)
- Cryptex — Once Upon A Time (Steamhammer)
- Daedelus — What Wands Won’t Break (Dome of Doom Records)
- David Myles — Leave Tonight (Little Tiny Records)
- Deau Eyes — Let It Leave (EggHunt Records)
- Eve Owen — Don’t Let The Ink Dry (37d03d)
- Evvol — The Power (Evvol)
- Hailee Steinfeld — Half Written Story (Republic Records)
- Hayley Williams — Petals For Armor (Atlantic)
- I Break Horses — Warnings (Bella Union)
- Joshua Speers — Human Now EP (Warner Records)
- Kansas Smitty — Things Happened Here (Ever Records)
- Kayleth — 2020 Back To Earth (Argonauta Records)
- Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn’t (Atlantic)
- Kill The Giants — Drones, Clones & Bio Machines (Nub Music)
- Lil Durk — Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 (Alamo)
- Luke Elliot — The Big Wind (ferryhouse productions)
- Mark Lanegan — Straight Songs Of Sorrow (Heavenly)
- Matty Stecks & Musical Tramps — Long Time Ago Rumble (Ropeadope Records)
- Middle Distance — Blueshift (No Sleep Records)
- Monteagle — A Colorful Moth EP (Fire Talk)
- The Naked And Famous — Recover (Somewhat Damaged)
- Nav — Good Intentions (Republic)
- Phantom Planet — Devastator (Gong Records)
- Radnor & Lee — Golden State (Flower Moon Records)
- Reliant Tom — Play & Rewind (Diversion Records)
- Ric Wilson & Terrace Martin — They Call Me Disco EP (Free Disco/Sounds of Crenshaw)
- Rob Moss Wilson & Cool Maritime — Big Lunch (Touchtheplants)
- Rufus Coates & Jess Smith — Not For The Gallery (The Famous Gold Watch Records)
- Same — Plastic Western (Lauren Records)
- The Sinclairs — Sparkle (Cleopatra Records)
- Sylvia Rose Novak — Bad Luck (Due South Records)
- T. Gowdy — Therapy With Colour (Constellation Records)
- Watch Clark — Backscatter Effect (VTwin Media)
Friday, May 15
- Alma — Have U Seen Her? (RCA Records/Sony Music)
- Arthur — Hair Of The Dog (Honeymoon)
- Callum Beattie — People Like Us (3 Beat Records)
- Charli XCX — How I’m Feeling Now (Atlantic Records)
- Chatham County Line — Strange Fascination (Yep Roc Records)
- The Coo — Amsterdam Moon EP (Just Listen Records/Native DSD)
- The Dears — Lovers Rock (Dangerbird Records)
- Emily Wells — In The Dark Moving (This Is Meru)
- Glenn Thomas — Reassure Me There’s A Window (Palace Flophouse Records)
- Go For Gold — Color Me EP (inVogue Records)
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — Reunions (Southeastern Records)
- The Jerry Cans — Echoes (Pheromone Distribution / Fontana North)
- Jerry Paper — Abracadabra (Stones Throw Records)
- Jess Williamson — Sorceress (Mexican Summer)
- Joe Wong — Nite Creatures (Decca)
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith — The Mosaic Of Transformation (Ghostly International)
- Lila Iké — The Experience EP (RCA Records)
- The Magnetic Fields — Quickies (Nonesuch)
- Marshall Chapman — Songs I Can’t Live Without (Tallgirl Records)
- Mei River — Tall Trees That Never Fell EP (Columbia)
- Moneybagg Yo — Time Served (Deluxe Edition) (Roc Nation)
- Moses Sumney — Grae (Jagjaguwar)
- Nick Hakim — Will This Make Me Good (ATO Records)
- Noah Cyrus — The End Of Everything EP (Columbia Records)
- Off Road Minivan — Swan Dive (Tooth & Nail Records)
- Pattern-Seeking Animals — Prehensile Tales (InsideOut Records)
- Perfume Genius — Set My Heart On Fire Immediately (Matador Records)
- Public Practice — Gentle Grip (Wharf Cat Records)
- Retirement Party — Runaway Dog (Counter Intuitive Records)
- Rose City Band — Summerlong (Thrill Jockey)
- Sleaford Mods — All That Glue (Rough Trade Records)
- Smokey Brights — I Love You But Damn (Freakout Records)
- Sparks — A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip (BMG)
- Taali — Were You Busy Writing Your Heart Out? EP (Rainbow Blonde Records)
- Thao & The Get Down Stay Down — Temple (Ribbon Music)
- Willie Nile — New York At Night (River House Records)
- Yair Elazar Glotman & Mats Erlandsson — Emante (Fat Cat Records)
- Yung Lean — Starz (YEAR0001)
Friday, May 22
- The 1975 — Notes On A Conditional Form (Dirty Hit)
- A.O. Gerber — Another Place To Need (Hand In Hive)
- Anchor & Braille — Tension (Tooth & Nail Records)
- The Airborne Toxic Event — Hollywood Park (Rounder Records)
- Badly Drawn Boy — Banana Skin Shoes (One Last Fruit)
- Banfi — Colour Waits In The Dark (Kin Records)
- Best Ex — Good At Feeling Bad EP (No Sleep Records)
- Bill Nace — Both (Drag City)
- The Brazilian Gentlemen — L & L (Internet & Weed)
- Darren Hayman — Home Time (Fika Recordings)
- Dennis DeYoung — 26 East, Vol. 1 (Frontiers Records)
- Donny Benét — Mr Experience (Dot Dash Recordings)
- Dreamwalkers Inc — A Night At The Theatre (Layered Reality Productions)
- Duski — Make A Wish (Ropeadope)
- Dylan Menzie — Lost In Dreams (self-released)
- Ghetto Kumbé — Ghetto Kumbé (ZZK Records)
- Jah Sun — Magic & Madness (Listenable Records)
- Jarrod Dickenson — Ready The Horses (Decca Records)
- Katie Von Schleicher — Consummation (Full Time Hobby)
- Marhold — A Homemade World (iGroovemusic.com)
- Mother Island — Motel Rooms (Go Down Records)
- Nation Of Language — Introduction, Presence (self-released)
- One Desire — Midnight Empire (Frontiers Music)
- The Prototypes — Shadows (Kartel Dance)
- Roadside Graves — That’s Why We’re Running Away (Don Giovanni Records)
- Sister Species — Light Exchanges (Aura Vortex)
- The Sonic Dawn — Enter The Mirage (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Steve Earle & The Dukes — Ghosts Of West Virginia (New West Records)
- Suburban Living — How To Be Human (EggHunt Records)
- Tim Burgess — I Love The New Sky (Bella Union)
- Woods — Strange To Explain (Woodsist)
- Zola Blood — Two Hearts EP (Akira Records)
Friday, May 29
- 2nd Grade — Hit To Hit (Double Double Whammy)
- Applescal — Diamond Skies (Atomnation)
- Bryde — The Volume Of Things (Easy Life Records)
- Christian Lee Hutson — Beginners (ANTI‐)
- The Coronas — True Love Waits (So Far So Good)
- Deerhoof — Future Teenage Cave Artists (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Diplo — Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil (Mad Decent)
- Dive Index — Waving At Airplanes (Neutral Music)
- Esther Rose — My Favorite Mistakes EP (Father/Daughter Records)
- Flying Lotus — Flamagra (Instrumentals) (Warp)
- Honey Lung — Post Modern Motorcade Music EP (Big Scary Monsters)
- Inventions — Continuous Part (Temporary Residence)
- Irmin Schmidt — Nocturne (Mute Records)
- Jack Garratt — Love, Death & Dancing (Island Records)
- Jade Hairpins — Harmony Avenue (Merge Records)
- Jaime Wyatt — Neon Cross (New West Records)
- Kevin P. Gilday & The Glasgow Cross — Pure Concrete (Iffy Folk Records)
- Kip Moore — Wild World (MCA Nashville Records)
- The Memories — Pickles & Pies (Axis Mundi Records)
- The National Honor Society — To All The Glory We Never Had (Chien Lunatique Records)
- New Found Glory — Forever + Ever x Infinity (Hopeless Records)
- Nicole Atkins — Italian Ice (Single Lock Records)
- Painted Zeros — When You Found Forever (Don Giovanni Records)
- PINS — Hot Slick (Haus Of Pins)
- Protomartyr — Ultimate Success Story (Domino)
- The Reflectors — First Impression (Burger Records)
- S.S. Goodman — Old Time Feeling (Verve Forecast)
- Sébastien Tellier — Domesticated (Record Makers)
- School Of X — Armlock (Tambourhinoceros)
- Sweet Spirit — Trinidad (Merge Records)
- Sweet Whirl — How Much Works! (Chapter Music)
- Teddy Thompson — Heartbreaker Please (Chalky Sounds)
- Tru Trilla — God Of Barz (New Dawn Records)
- Varsity — Fine Forever (Run for Cover Records)
- Vistas — Everything Changes In The End (Retrospect Records)
- White Tail Falls — Age Of Entitlement (Physical Education Recordings Limited)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.