Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 1

  • Abrams — Modern Ways (Atypeek Music)
  • Alanis Morissette — Such Pretty Forks In The Road (Epiphany Music)
  • Alex Henry Foster — Windows In The Sky (Hopeful Tragedy Records)
  • Alina Baraz — It Was Divine (Mom + Pop Music)
  • American Aquarium — Lamentations (New West Records)
  • Ben Lukas Boysen — Mirage (Erased Tapes Records)
  • Boardgame James — Daydream EP (1000 Doors)
  • Boat — Tread Lightly (Magic Marker Records)
  • Boston Manor — GLUE (Pure Noise Records)
  • Caleb Landry Jones — The Mother Stone (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Car Seat Headrest — Making A Door Less Open (Matador Records)
  • Chad Lawson — Stay EP (Universal Music Classics)
  • Chicano Batman — Invisible People (ATO Records)
  • Country Westerns — Country Westerns (Fat Possum Records)
  • Damien Jurado — What’s New, Tomboy? (Mama Bird Recording Co.)
  • Dark Morph — Dark Morph II (Pomperipossa)
  • David V Britton — Qualia (Oof Records)
  • Dead Lakes — New Language EP (SharpTone Records)
  • Denzel Curry And Kenny Beats — Unlocked (Instrumentals) (Loma Vista)
  • Devon Williams — A Tear In The Fabric (Slumberland Records)
  • Diana Gordon — Wasted Youth EP (Warner Records)
  • Diet Cig — Do You Wonder About Me? ()
  • Dramarama — Color TV (Pasadena Records)
  • Dwayne Kennedy — Who The Hell Is Dwayne Kennedy? (Oak Head Records)
  • Field Works — Ultrasonic (Temporary Residence Ltd.)
  • FRND CRCL — Internet Noise (FCMedia)
  • Geographer — Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights (self-released)
  • Go Banana Go! — Hi-YA! (self-released)
  • GoGo Penguin — GoGo Penguin (Blue Note Records)
  • Hey, Chels — Everything Goes (Brainworm Records)
  • Hot Country Knights — The K Is Silent (Capitol Records Nashville)
  • Houses Of Heaven — Silent Places (felte)
  • Joan As Police Woman — Cover Two (Sweet Police)
  • Jody Wisternoff — Nightwhisper (Anjunadeep)
  • Joe Chester — Jupiter’s Wife (Bohemia Records)
  • Johanna Warren — Chaotic Good (Wax Nine)
  • JoJo — Good To Know (Warner Records)
  • Josie Cotton — Invasion Of The B-Girls (Scruffy Records)
  • JR JR — August And Everything Prior EP (Love Is EZ Records)
  • Kid Froopy — Silver Silver (Deadbeats)
  • Konradsen — Rodeo No. 5 EP (Cascine)
  • Laser Background — Evergreen Legend (self-released)
  • Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards — Bitter Better (Compass Records)
  • Leven Kali — Hightide (Interscope Records)
  • Lil Baby — My Turn (Deluxe Edition) (Quality Control)
  • Loren Oden — My Heart, My Love (Linear Labs)
  • Man Man — Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between (Sub Pop)
  • Mark Allen-Piccolo — Word Of The Day (BotCave Records)
  • Markus Floats — Third Album (Constellation Records)
  • Miro Shot — Content (All Points)
  • Noah Kahan — Cape Elizabeth EP (Human Re Sources)
  • ONO — Red Summer (American Dreams Records)
  • Pinewood — All Things With Symmetry (self-released)
  • The Rad Trads — 99 In October EP (Wombat Squad Records)
  • Rileyy Lanez — Beautiful Mistakes EP (Columbia Records)
  • Sawyer Fredericks — Flowers For You (Windrake Recordings)
  • Slow Dakota — Tornado Mass For Voice & Synthesizer (Massif)
  • Sophia St. Helen — None The Wiser (1489366 Records DK2)
  • Sunshine Boys — Work And Love (Room F)
  • Surf Rock Is Dead — Existential Playboy (Surf Rock Is Dead)
  • Symba — Don’t Run From R.A.P. (Atlantic Records)
  • Tigerwine — Nothing Is For You (Tooth & Nail Records)
  • Wendy James — Queen High Starlight (Cobra Side)
  • Will Bernard — Freelance Subversives (Ropeadope)

Friday, May 8

  • AC Sapphire — Desert Car (GrindEthos Records)
  • Amanda St. John — The Muscle Shoals Sessions (1397853 Records DK2)
  • Astari Nite — Here Lies (Negative Gain Productions)
  • Beauty Pill — Please Advise (Northern Spy Records)
  • Black Taffy — Opal Wand (Leaving Records)
  • The Black Moods — Sunshine (The Fuel Music)
  • Blesson Roy — Time Is A Crime EP (Slow Start Records)
  • Butch Walker — American Love Story (Ruby Red Recordings, Inc.)
  • Chelsea Williams — Beautiful And Strange (Blue Elan Records)
  • Choir Boy — Gathering Swans (Dais Records)
  • Cryptex — Once Upon A Time (Steamhammer)
  • Daedelus — What Wands Won’t Break (Dome of Doom Records)
  • David Myles — Leave Tonight (Little Tiny Records)
  • Deau Eyes — Let It Leave (EggHunt Records)
  • Eve Owen — Don’t Let The Ink Dry (37d03d)
  • Evvol — The Power (Evvol)
  • Hailee Steinfeld — Half Written Story (Republic Records)
  • Hayley Williams — Petals For Armor (Atlantic)
  • I Break Horses — Warnings (Bella Union)
  • Joshua Speers — Human Now EP (Warner Records)
  • Kansas Smitty — Things Happened Here (Ever Records)
  • Kayleth — 2020 Back To Earth (Argonauta Records)
  • Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn’t (Atlantic)
  • Kill The Giants — Drones, Clones & Bio Machines (Nub Music)
  • Lil Durk — Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 (Alamo)
  • Luke Elliot — The Big Wind (ferryhouse productions)
  • Mark Lanegan — Straight Songs Of Sorrow (Heavenly)
  • Matty Stecks & Musical Tramps — Long Time Ago Rumble (Ropeadope Records)
  • Middle Distance — Blueshift (No Sleep Records)
  • Monteagle — A Colorful Moth EP (Fire Talk)
  • The Naked And Famous — Recover (Somewhat Damaged)
  • Nav — Good Intentions (Republic)
  • Phantom Planet — Devastator (Gong Records)
  • Radnor & Lee — Golden State (Flower Moon Records)
  • Reliant Tom — Play & Rewind (Diversion Records)
  • Ric Wilson & Terrace Martin — They Call Me Disco EP (Free Disco/Sounds of Crenshaw)
  • Rob Moss Wilson & Cool Maritime — Big Lunch (Touchtheplants)
  • Rufus Coates & Jess Smith — Not For The Gallery (The Famous Gold Watch Records)
  • Same — Plastic Western (Lauren Records)
  • The Sinclairs — Sparkle (Cleopatra Records)
  • Sylvia Rose Novak — Bad Luck (Due South Records)
  • T. Gowdy — Therapy With Colour (Constellation Records)
  • Watch Clark — Backscatter Effect (VTwin Media)

Friday, May 15

  • Alma — Have U Seen Her? (RCA Records/Sony Music)
  • Arthur — Hair Of The Dog (Honeymoon)
  • Callum Beattie — People Like Us (3 Beat Records)
  • Charli XCX — How I’m Feeling Now (Atlantic Records)
  • Chatham County Line — Strange Fascination (Yep Roc Records)
  • The Coo — Amsterdam Moon EP (Just Listen Records/Native DSD)
  • The Dears — Lovers Rock (Dangerbird Records)
  • Emily Wells — In The Dark Moving (This Is Meru)
  • Glenn Thomas — Reassure Me There’s A Window (Palace Flophouse Records)
  • Go For Gold — Color Me EP (inVogue Records)
  • Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — Reunions (Southeastern Records)
  • The Jerry Cans — Echoes (Pheromone Distribution / Fontana North)
  • Jerry Paper — Abracadabra (Stones Throw Records)
  • Jess Williamson — Sorceress (Mexican Summer)
  • Joe Wong — Nite Creatures (Decca)
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith — The Mosaic Of Transformation (Ghostly International)
  • Lila Iké — The Experience EP (RCA Records)
  • The Magnetic Fields — Quickies (Nonesuch)
  • Marshall Chapman — Songs I Can’t Live Without (Tallgirl Records)
  • Mei River — Tall Trees That Never Fell EP (Columbia)
  • Moneybagg Yo — Time Served (Deluxe Edition) (Roc Nation)
  • Moses Sumney — Grae (Jagjaguwar)
  • Nick Hakim — Will This Make Me Good (ATO Records)
  • Noah Cyrus — The End Of Everything EP (Columbia Records)
  • Off Road Minivan — Swan Dive (Tooth & Nail Records)
  • Pattern-Seeking Animals — Prehensile Tales (InsideOut Records)
  • Perfume Genius — Set My Heart On Fire Immediately (Matador Records)
  • Public Practice — Gentle Grip (Wharf Cat Records)
  • Retirement Party — Runaway Dog (Counter Intuitive Records)
  • Rose City Band — Summerlong (Thrill Jockey)
  • Sleaford Mods — All That Glue (Rough Trade Records)
  • Smokey Brights — I Love You But Damn (Freakout Records)
  • Sparks — A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip (BMG)
  • Taali — Were You Busy Writing Your Heart Out? EP (Rainbow Blonde Records)
  • Thao & The Get Down Stay Down — Temple (Ribbon Music)
  • Willie Nile — New York At Night (River House Records)
  • Yair Elazar Glotman & Mats Erlandsson — Emante (Fat Cat Records)
  • Yung Lean — Starz (YEAR0001)

Friday, May 22

  • The 1975 — Notes On A Conditional Form (Dirty Hit)
  • A.O. Gerber — Another Place To Need (Hand In Hive)
  • Anchor & Braille — Tension (Tooth & Nail Records)
  • The Airborne Toxic Event — Hollywood Park (Rounder Records)
  • Badly Drawn Boy — Banana Skin Shoes (One Last Fruit)
  • Banfi — Colour Waits In The Dark (Kin Records)
  • Best Ex — Good At Feeling Bad EP (No Sleep Records)
  • Bill Nace — Both (Drag City)
  • The Brazilian Gentlemen — L & L (Internet & Weed)
  • Darren Hayman — Home Time (Fika Recordings)
  • Dennis DeYoung — 26 East, Vol. 1 (Frontiers Records)
  • Donny Benét — Mr Experience (Dot Dash Recordings)
  • Dreamwalkers Inc — A Night At The Theatre (Layered Reality Productions)
  • Duski — Make A Wish (Ropeadope)
  • Dylan Menzie — Lost In Dreams (self-released)
  • Ghetto Kumbé — Ghetto Kumbé (ZZK Records)
  • Jah Sun — Magic & Madness (Listenable Records)
  • Jarrod Dickenson — Ready The Horses (Decca Records)
  • Katie Von Schleicher — Consummation (Full Time Hobby)
  • Marhold — A Homemade World (iGroovemusic.com)
  • Mother Island — Motel Rooms (Go Down Records)
  • Nation Of Language — Introduction, Presence (self-released)
  • One Desire — Midnight Empire (Frontiers Music)
  • The Prototypes — Shadows (Kartel Dance)
  • Roadside Graves — That’s Why We’re Running Away (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Sister Species — Light Exchanges (Aura Vortex)
  • The Sonic Dawn — Enter The Mirage (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Steve Earle & The Dukes — Ghosts Of West Virginia (New West Records)
  • Suburban Living — How To Be Human (EggHunt Records)
  • Tim Burgess — I Love The New Sky (Bella Union)
  • Woods — Strange To Explain (Woodsist)
  • Zola Blood — Two Hearts EP (Akira Records)

Friday, May 29

  • 2nd Grade — Hit To Hit (Double Double Whammy)
  • Applescal — Diamond Skies (Atomnation)
  • Bryde — The Volume Of Things (Easy Life Records)
  • Christian Lee Hutson — Beginners (ANTI‐)
  • The Coronas — True Love Waits (So Far So Good)
  • Deerhoof — Future Teenage Cave Artists (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Diplo — Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil (Mad Decent)
  • Dive Index — Waving At Airplanes (Neutral Music)
  • Esther Rose — My Favorite Mistakes EP (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Flying Lotus — Flamagra (Instrumentals) (Warp)
  • Honey Lung — Post Modern Motorcade Music EP (Big Scary Monsters)
  • Inventions — Continuous Part (Temporary Residence)
  • Irmin Schmidt — Nocturne (Mute Records)
  • Jack Garratt — Love, Death & Dancing (Island Records)
  • Jade Hairpins — Harmony Avenue (Merge Records)
  • Jaime Wyatt — Neon Cross (New West Records)
  • Kevin P. Gilday & The Glasgow Cross — Pure Concrete (Iffy Folk Records)
  • Kip Moore — Wild World (MCA Nashville Records)
  • The Memories — Pickles & Pies (Axis Mundi Records)
  • The National Honor Society — To All The Glory We Never Had (Chien Lunatique Records)
  • New Found Glory — Forever + Ever x Infinity (Hopeless Records)
  • Nicole Atkins — Italian Ice (Single Lock Records)
  • Painted Zeros — When You Found Forever (Don Giovanni Records)
  • PINS — Hot Slick (Haus Of Pins)
  • Protomartyr — Ultimate Success Story (Domino)
  • The Reflectors — First Impression (Burger Records)
  • S.S. Goodman — Old Time Feeling (Verve Forecast)
  • Sébastien Tellier — Domesticated (Record Makers)
  • School Of X — Armlock (Tambourhinoceros)
  • Sweet Spirit — Trinidad (Merge Records)
  • Sweet Whirl — How Much Works! (Chapter Music)
  • Teddy Thompson — Heartbreaker Please (Chalky Sounds)
  • Tru Trilla — God Of Barz (New Dawn Records)
  • Varsity — Fine Forever (Run for Cover Records)
  • Vistas — Everything Changes In The End (Retrospect Records)
  • White Tail Falls — Age Of Entitlement (Physical Education Recordings Limited)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

