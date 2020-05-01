Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 1

Abrams — Modern Ways (Atypeek Music)

Alanis Morissette — Such Pretty Forks In The Road (Epiphany Music)

Alex Henry Foster — Windows In The Sky (Hopeful Tragedy Records)

Alina Baraz — It Was Divine (Mom + Pop Music)

American Aquarium — Lamentations ( New West Records )

) Ben Lukas Boysen — Mirage ( Erased Tapes Records )

) Boardgame James — Daydream EP ( 1000 Doors )

) Boat — Tread Lightly ( Magic Marker Records )

) Boston Manor — GLUE ( Pure Noise Records )

) Caleb Landry Jones — The Mother Stone (Sacred Bones Records)

Car Seat Headrest — Making A Door Less Open ( Matador Records )

) Chad Lawson — Stay EP (Universal Music Classics)

Chicano Batman — Invisible People (ATO Records)

Country Westerns — Country Westerns (Fat Possum Records)

Damien Jurado — What’s New, Tomboy? (Mama Bird Recording Co.)

Dark Morph — Dark Morph II (Pomperipossa)

David V Britton — Qualia (Oof Records)

Dead Lakes — New Language EP (SharpTone Records)

Denzel Curry And Kenny Beats — Unlocked (Instrumentals) (Loma Vista)

Devon Williams — A Tear In The Fabric (Slumberland Records)

Diana Gordon — Wasted Youth EP (Warner Records)

Diet Cig — Do You Wonder About Me? ()

Dramarama — Color TV (Pasadena Records)

Dwayne Kennedy — Who The Hell Is Dwayne Kennedy? (Oak Head Records)

Field Works — Ultrasonic (Temporary Residence Ltd.)

FRND CRCL — Internet Noise (FCMedia)

Geographer — Down And Out In The Garden Of Earthly Delights (self-released)

Go Banana Go! — Hi-YA! (self-released)

GoGo Penguin — GoGo Penguin (Blue Note Records)

Hey, Chels — Everything Goes (Brainworm Records)

Hot Country Knights — The K Is Silent (Capitol Records Nashville)

Houses Of Heaven — Silent Places (felte)

Joan As Police Woman — Cover Two (Sweet Police)

Jody Wisternoff — Nightwhisper (Anjunadeep)

Joe Chester — Jupiter’s Wife (Bohemia Records)

Johanna Warren — Chaotic Good (Wax Nine)

JoJo — Good To Know (Warner Records)

Josie Cotton — Invasion Of The B-Girls (Scruffy Records)

JR JR — August And Everything Prior EP (Love Is EZ Records)

Kid Froopy — Silver Silver (Deadbeats)

Konradsen — Rodeo No. 5 EP (Cascine)

Laser Background — Evergreen Legend (self-released)

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards — Bitter Better (Compass Records)

Leven Kali — Hightide (Interscope Records)

Lil Baby — My Turn (Deluxe Edition) (Quality Control)

Loren Oden — My Heart, My Love (Linear Labs)

Man Man — Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between (Sub Pop)

Mark Allen-Piccolo — Word Of The Day (BotCave Records)

Markus Floats — Third Album (Constellation Records)

Miro Shot — Content (All Points)

Noah Kahan — Cape Elizabeth EP (Human Re Sources)

ONO — Red Summer (American Dreams Records)

Pinewood — All Things With Symmetry (self-released)

The Rad Trads — 99 In October EP (Wombat Squad Records)

Rileyy Lanez — Beautiful Mistakes EP (Columbia Records)

Sawyer Fredericks — Flowers For You (Windrake Recordings)

Slow Dakota — Tornado Mass For Voice & Synthesizer (Massif)

Sophia St. Helen — None The Wiser (1489366 Records DK2)

Sunshine Boys — Work And Love (Room F)

Surf Rock Is Dead — Existential Playboy (Surf Rock Is Dead)

Symba — Don’t Run From R.A.P. (Atlantic Records)

Tigerwine — Nothing Is For You (Tooth & Nail Records)

Wendy James — Queen High Starlight (Cobra Side)

Will Bernard — Freelance Subversives (Ropeadope)

Friday, May 8

AC Sapphire — Desert Car (GrindEthos Records)

Amanda St. John — The Muscle Shoals Sessions (1397853 Records DK2)

Astari Nite — Here Lies (Negative Gain Productions)

Beauty Pill — Please Advise (Northern Spy Records)

Black Taffy — Opal Wand (Leaving Records)

The Black Moods — Sunshine (The Fuel Music)

Blesson Roy — Time Is A Crime EP (Slow Start Records)

Butch Walker — American Love Story (Ruby Red Recordings, Inc.)

Chelsea Williams — Beautiful And Strange (Blue Elan Records)

Choir Boy — Gathering Swans (Dais Records)

Cryptex — Once Upon A Time (Steamhammer)

Daedelus — What Wands Won’t Break (Dome of Doom Records)

David Myles — Leave Tonight (Little Tiny Records)

Deau Eyes — Let It Leave (EggHunt Records)

Eve Owen — Don’t Let The Ink Dry (37d03d)

Evvol — The Power (Evvol)

Hailee Steinfeld — Half Written Story (Republic Records)

Hayley Williams — Petals For Armor (Atlantic)

I Break Horses — Warnings (Bella Union)

Joshua Speers — Human Now EP (Warner Records)

Kansas Smitty — Things Happened Here (Ever Records)

Kayleth — 2020 Back To Earth (Argonauta Records)

Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn’t (Atlantic)

Kill The Giants — Drones, Clones & Bio Machines (Nub Music)

Lil Durk — Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 (Alamo)

Luke Elliot — The Big Wind (ferryhouse productions)

Mark Lanegan — Straight Songs Of Sorrow (Heavenly)

Matty Stecks & Musical Tramps — Long Time Ago Rumble (Ropeadope Records)

Middle Distance — Blueshift (No Sleep Records)

Monteagle — A Colorful Moth EP (Fire Talk)

The Naked And Famous — Recover (Somewhat Damaged)

Nav — Good Intentions (Republic)

Phantom Planet — Devastator (Gong Records)

Radnor & Lee — Golden State (Flower Moon Records)

Reliant Tom — Play & Rewind (Diversion Records)

Ric Wilson & Terrace Martin — They Call Me Disco EP (Free Disco/Sounds of Crenshaw)

Rob Moss Wilson & Cool Maritime — Big Lunch (Touchtheplants)

Rufus Coates & Jess Smith — Not For The Gallery (The Famous Gold Watch Records)

Same — Plastic Western (Lauren Records)

The Sinclairs — Sparkle (Cleopatra Records)

Sylvia Rose Novak — Bad Luck (Due South Records)

T. Gowdy — Therapy With Colour (Constellation Records)

Watch Clark — Backscatter Effect (VTwin Media)

Friday, May 15

Alma — Have U Seen Her? (RCA Records/Sony Music)

Arthur — Hair Of The Dog (Honeymoon)

Callum Beattie — People Like Us (3 Beat Records)

Charli XCX — How I’m Feeling Now (Atlantic Records)

Chatham County Line — Strange Fascination (Yep Roc Records)

The Coo — Amsterdam Moon EP (Just Listen Records/Native DSD)

The Dears — Lovers Rock (Dangerbird Records)

Emily Wells — In The Dark Moving (This Is Meru)

Glenn Thomas — Reassure Me There’s A Window (Palace Flophouse Records)

Go For Gold — Color Me EP (inVogue Records)

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — Reunions (Southeastern Records)

The Jerry Cans — Echoes (Pheromone Distribution / Fontana North)

Jerry Paper — Abracadabra (Stones Throw Records)

Jess Williamson — Sorceress (Mexican Summer)

Joe Wong — Nite Creatures (Decca)

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith — The Mosaic Of Transformation (Ghostly International)

Lila Iké — The Experience EP (RCA Records)

The Magnetic Fields — Quickies (Nonesuch)

Marshall Chapman — Songs I Can’t Live Without (Tallgirl Records)

Mei River — Tall Trees That Never Fell EP (Columbia)

Moneybagg Yo — Time Served (Deluxe Edition) (Roc Nation)

Moses Sumney — Grae (Jagjaguwar)

Nick Hakim — Will This Make Me Good (ATO Records)

Noah Cyrus — The End Of Everything EP (Columbia Records)

Off Road Minivan — Swan Dive (Tooth & Nail Records)

Pattern-Seeking Animals — Prehensile Tales (InsideOut Records)

Perfume Genius — Set My Heart On Fire Immediately (Matador Records)

Public Practice — Gentle Grip (Wharf Cat Records)

Retirement Party — Runaway Dog (Counter Intuitive Records)

Rose City Band — Summerlong (Thrill Jockey)

Sleaford Mods — All That Glue (Rough Trade Records)

Smokey Brights — I Love You But Damn (Freakout Records)

Sparks — A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip (BMG)

Taali — Were You Busy Writing Your Heart Out? EP (Rainbow Blonde Records)

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down — Temple (Ribbon Music)

Willie Nile — New York At Night (River House Records)

Yair Elazar Glotman & Mats Erlandsson — Emante (Fat Cat Records)

Yung Lean — Starz (YEAR0001)

Friday, May 22

The 1975 — Notes On A Conditional Form (Dirty Hit)

A.O. Gerber — Another Place To Need (Hand In Hive)

Anchor & Braille — Tension (Tooth & Nail Records)

The Airborne Toxic Event — Hollywood Park (Rounder Records)

Badly Drawn Boy — Banana Skin Shoes (One Last Fruit)

Banfi — Colour Waits In The Dark (Kin Records)

Best Ex — Good At Feeling Bad EP (No Sleep Records)

Bill Nace — Both (Drag City)

The Brazilian Gentlemen — L & L (Internet & Weed)

Darren Hayman — Home Time (Fika Recordings)

Dennis DeYoung — 26 East, Vol. 1 (Frontiers Records)

Donny Benét — Mr Experience (Dot Dash Recordings)

Dreamwalkers Inc — A Night At The Theatre (Layered Reality Productions)

Duski — Make A Wish (Ropeadope)

Dylan Menzie — Lost In Dreams (self-released)

Ghetto Kumbé — Ghetto Kumbé (ZZK Records)

Jah Sun — Magic & Madness (Listenable Records)

Jarrod Dickenson — Ready The Horses (Decca Records)

Katie Von Schleicher — Consummation (Full Time Hobby)

Marhold — A Homemade World (iGroovemusic.com)

Mother Island — Motel Rooms (Go Down Records)

Nation Of Language — Introduction, Presence (self-released)

One Desire — Midnight Empire (Frontiers Music)

The Prototypes — Shadows (Kartel Dance)

Roadside Graves — That’s Why We’re Running Away (Don Giovanni Records)

Sister Species — Light Exchanges (Aura Vortex)

The Sonic Dawn — Enter The Mirage (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Steve Earle & The Dukes — Ghosts Of West Virginia (New West Records)

Suburban Living — How To Be Human (EggHunt Records)

Tim Burgess — I Love The New Sky (Bella Union)

Woods — Strange To Explain (Woodsist)

Zola Blood — Two Hearts EP (Akira Records)

Friday, May 29

2nd Grade — Hit To Hit (Double Double Whammy)

Applescal — Diamond Skies (Atomnation)

Bryde — The Volume Of Things (Easy Life Records)

Christian Lee Hutson — Beginners (ANTI‐)

The Coronas — True Love Waits (So Far So Good)

Deerhoof — Future Teenage Cave Artists (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Diplo — Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil (Mad Decent)

Dive Index — Waving At Airplanes (Neutral Music)

Esther Rose — My Favorite Mistakes EP (Father/Daughter Records)

Flying Lotus — Flamagra (Instrumentals) (Warp)

Honey Lung — Post Modern Motorcade Music EP (Big Scary Monsters)

Inventions — Continuous Part (Temporary Residence)

Irmin Schmidt — Nocturne (Mute Records)

Jack Garratt — Love, Death & Dancing (Island Records)

Jade Hairpins — Harmony Avenue (Merge Records)

Jaime Wyatt — Neon Cross (New West Records)

Kevin P. Gilday & The Glasgow Cross — Pure Concrete (Iffy Folk Records)

Kip Moore — Wild World (MCA Nashville Records)

The Memories — Pickles & Pies (Axis Mundi Records)

The National Honor Society — To All The Glory We Never Had (Chien Lunatique Records)

New Found Glory — Forever + Ever x Infinity (Hopeless Records)

Nicole Atkins — Italian Ice (Single Lock Records)

Painted Zeros — When You Found Forever (Don Giovanni Records)

PINS — Hot Slick (Haus Of Pins)

Protomartyr — Ultimate Success Story (Domino)

The Reflectors — First Impression (Burger Records)

S.S. Goodman — Old Time Feeling (Verve Forecast)

Sébastien Tellier — Domesticated (Record Makers)

School Of X — Armlock (Tambourhinoceros)

Sweet Spirit — Trinidad (Merge Records)

Sweet Whirl — How Much Works! (Chapter Music)

Teddy Thompson — Heartbreaker Please (Chalky Sounds)

Tru Trilla — God Of Barz (New Dawn Records)

Varsity — Fine Forever (Run for Cover Records)

Vistas — Everything Changes In The End (Retrospect Records)

White Tail Falls — Age Of Entitlement (Physical Education Recordings Limited)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.