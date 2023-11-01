Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, November 3
- Actress — LXXXVIII (Ninja Tune)
- AJR — The Maybe Man (Universal)
- Amor Muere — A time to love, a time to die (Scrawl)
- Animal Hospital — Shelf Life (Sipsman)
- Atreyu — A Torch in the Dark EP (Spinefarm)
- Ava Mirzadegan — Dark Dark Blue (Team Love Records)
- Bad Wolves — Die About It (Better Noise Music)
- bar italia — The Twits (Matador)
- Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 (Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings)
- Cash Bently — Cash Corridos 3 (True Panther)
- Chicago — Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits (Rhino)
- Chick Corea Elektric Band — The Future Is Now (Candid)
- Cody Johnson — Leather (COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville)
- Cold War Kids — Cold War Kids (CWKTWO/AWAL)
- Crystal Fighters — Light + ([PIAS])
- Danielle Howle — Current (Kill Rock Stars Nashville)
- Delilah Holliday — Invaluable Vol. 2 EP (One Little Independent Records)
- Dirty Honey — Can’t Find the Brakes (Dirt Records)
- Dirty Nice — Surrenderland (Chiverin Records)
- Dove Armitage — Concernless EP (KRO Records)
- Drop Nineteens — Hard Light (Wharf Cat)
- Empty Country — Empty Country II (Get Better Records)
- Enny Owl — Homes in Humans (Weird Sister Records)
- ERNIE — Cold Cuts EP (Gravity Records)
- Gregory Porter — Christmas Wish (Blue Note/Decca Records)
- Hilary Woods — Acts of Light (Sacred Bones)
- Hotline TNT — Cartwheel (Third Man Records)
- Ian Sweet — Sucker (Polyvinyl Records)
- ill peach — THIS IS NOT AN EXIT (Hardly Art)
- Jaime Wyatt — Feel Good (New West Records)
- Jean-Michel Jarre — OXYMOREWORKS (Sony Music)
- Jeffrey Martin — Thank God We Left the Garden (Fluff and Gravy Records)
- Jimmy Buffett — Equal Strain on All Parts (Mailboat/Sun Records)
- Jockstrap — I<3UQTINVU (Rough Trade Records)
- Johnny Marr — Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr (BMG)
- Joy (Anonymous) — Cult Classics (Island)
- Jung Kook — GOLDEN (Big Hit Music)
- Kevin Abstract — Blanket (Video Store/RCA)
- Keys N Krates — IN: TENSION (Last Gang Records)
- King Creosote — I DES (Domino Records)
- kwes. — Rye Lane (Original Score) (Warp Records)
- Laura Veirs — Phone Orphans (Raven Marching Band Records)
- Light Beams — Wild Life (Dischord Records/Mud Memory)
- Liza Anne — Utopian (Antifragile Music)
- Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee — Los Angeles (Play It Again Sam)
- Marnie Stern — The Comeback Kid (Joyful Noise Records)
- Marshmello — Sugar Papi (Joytime Collective)
- Matmos — Return to Archive (Smithsonian Folkways)
- Michael Franti & Spearhead — Big Big Love (Boo Boo Wax)
- Micky Dolenz — Dolenz Sings R.E.M. EP (7A Records)
- Move 78 — Grains (Village Live Records)
- Neil Young — Time Fades Away 50 (Reprise Records)
- New Kids on the Block — The Block Revisited (Interscope)
- Niall Horan — The Show: The Encore (Capitol Records)
- Osmo Lindeman — Electronic Works (Sahko Recordings)
- Pendulum — Anima EP (Virgin/Mushroom Group)
- Sarah Davachi — Long Gradus (Late Music)
- Semisonic — Little Bit of Sun (Pleasuresonic Recordings)
- Sen Morimoto — Diagnosis (City Slang)
- Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies — We Wish You The Merriest (Decca Classics)
- Shooter Jennings — Shooter Jennings & The Werewolves of Los Angeles Do Zevon (BCR Media)
- Silent Planet — Superbloom (UNFD/Solid State Records)
- Skyway Man — Flight of the Long Distance Healer (Mama Bird)
- Sonny Digital — Dolores Son (Atlantic Records)
- Snail Mail — Valentine (Demos) EP (Matador)
- Spiritbox — The Fear of Fear EP (Rise Records)
- Spiritual Cramp — Spiritual Cramp (Blue Grape Music)
- The Struts — Pretty Vicious (Big Machine)
- SUDS — The Great Overgrowth (Big Scary Monsters)
- Swampmeat Family Band — Polish Your Old Halo (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Sylvia Tyson — At the End of the Day (Stony Plain Records)
- TIFFY — So Serious (Totally Real Records/Dollhouse Lightning)
- Tkay Maidza — Sweet Justice (4AD/Dew Process)
- University — Title Track EP (Transgressive)
- Van Morrison — Accentuate the Positive (Exile)
- Various Artists — Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series, S2) (Raedio/Def Jam)
- William Eggleston — 512 (Secretly Canadian)
- Willie Nelson — Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl (Legacy Recordings)
- Yawning Balch — Volume Two (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Youth Fountain — Together In Lonesome (Pure Noise Records)
- Zoe Wees — Therapy (Capitol Records)
- Zooey Celeste — Restless Thoughts (ATO Records)
Friday, November 10
- 99LETTERS — Zigoku / 地獄 (Phantom Limb)
- Aaron Lee Tasjan — Naked Pop Songs Live! (New West Records)
- Aesop Rock — Integrated Tech Solutions (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- aespa — Drama EP (SM Entertainment)
- Aïsha Devi — Death Is Home (Houndstooth)
- Anthony Pirog — Nepenthe Series Vol. 1 (Otherly Love Records)
- Art Feynman — Be Good the Crazy Boys (Western Vinyl)
- AWOLNATION — Candy Pop EP (Better Noise Music)
- Bear’s Den — White Magnolias EP (Communion Records)
- Beirut — Handsel (Pompeii Records)
- Brandy — Christmas with Brandy (Brand Nu)
- Bre Kennedy — Scream Over Everything (Nettwerk)
- Broadside — Hotel Bleu (SharpTone Records)
- Bruce Brubaker — Eno Piano (InFiné)
- Calling Hours — Say Less (Revelation Records)
- Cannons — Heartbeat Highway (Columbia)
- Cat Power — Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert (Domino)
- Chris Stapleton — Higher (Mercury Nashville)
- Crush Club — The Sun EP (Symphonic)
- Cuco — Hitchhiker EP (Interscope Records)
- Daneshevskaya — Long Is The Tunnel (Winspear)
- Daniel Donato — Reflector (Retrace Music)
- David Holmes — Blind on a Galloping Horse (Heavenly Recordings)
- Delia Meshlir — Bring Back the Light (Ba Da Bing Records)
- Foghat — Sonic Mojo (Foghat Records)
- François J. Bonnet & Stephen O’Malley — Cylene II (Drag City)
- Fresco Trey — Detour EP (Warner Records)
- George Riley — Un/limited Love EP (Ninja Tune)
- Greg Lake — Magical (The Solo Years) (Manticore Records)
- HAAi — DJ-Kicks: HAAi (!K7 Records)
- Hit Bargain — A Dog A Deer A Seal (Get Better Records)
- J. Caesar — Another Day, Another World EP (Secretsundaze)
- jess joy — SOURCEHEIRESS (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Jesse Kivel — Life and Death at Party Rock (New Feelings)
- John Francis Flynn — Look Over the Wall, See the Sky (River Lea Recordings)
- John Moreland — Live at Third Man Records (Third Man Records)
- June McDoom — With Strings (Temporary Residence Limited)
- The Kid LAROI — The First Time (Columbia)
- King Louie Bankston — Harahan Fats (Goner Records)
- KiNG MALA — Spilt Milk EP (Human Re Sources/The Orchard)
- Kristen Ludwig — Sunbeam (Oscar St. Records)
- L.S. Dunes — Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes (Fantasy Records)
- Last Dinosaurs — RYU (Nettwerk)
- Layperson — Massive Leaning (Lung Records/Bud Tapes)
- Lila Blue — Sweet Pea (MOXE)
- The Lives of Famous Men — Greener Pasture Blues (Human Re Sources/The Orchard)
- Locket — Superluminal (Fearless Records)
- Lola Brooke — Dennis Daughter (Arista Records)
- Måneskin — Rush! (Are U Coming?) (Arista)
- Meagre Martin — Gut Punch (Mansions & Millions)
- Mia Joy — Celestial Mirror EP (Fire Talk Records)
- Miguel Atwood-Ferguson — Les Jardins Mystiques Vol. 1 (Brainfeeder)
- Mon Laferte — Autopoiética (Universal Music México)
- MTVoid — Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 (Lobal Orning)
- Mxmtoon — Plum Blossom (Revisited) EP (AWAL)
- Ninajirachi — 4×4 EP (NLV Records)
- Patrick Shiroishi — I Was Too Young to Hear Silence (American Dreams)
- Paulina Anna Strom — Echoes, Spaces, Line (Rvng Int’l)
- PinkPantheress — Heaven Knows (Warner UK)
- Pure Bathing Culture — Chalice (First City Artists)
- Quantic — Dancing While Falling (Play It Again Sam)
- Rick Ross and Meek Mill — Too Good To Be True (Maybach Music Group/Gamma)
- Rosie Darling — Lanterns (Nettwerk)
- The Sleeping Souls — Just Before the World Starts Burning (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Sophie Lloyd — Imposter Syndrome (Autumn Records)
- Special Interest — Endure Remixed (Rough Trade/Remote Control Records)
- Sydney Rose — One Sided (Public Consumption)
- Trey Magnifique — Mature Situations (Human Re Sources/The Orchard)
- Vincent Neil Emerson — The Golden Crystal Kingdom (RCA)
- Wayside — What Does Your Soul Look Like (Nature Girl Records)
- Wiki and Tony Seltzer — 14K Figaro (Wikset Enterprise)
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Decide 2 (Never Broke Again/Motown)
Friday, November 17
- 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne — Welcome 2 Collegrove (Def Jam/Gamebread)
- Acetone — I’m still waiting. (New West Records)
- Ali Sethi and Nicolas Jaar — Intiha (Other People)
- Auragraph — New Standard (DAIS Records)
- Babebee — A Prophecy EP (Epitaph Records)
- Bastards of Soul — Give It Right Back (Eastwood Music Group)
- Billy Porter — Black Mona Lisa (Island UK/Republic Records)
- Daniel Bachman — When the Roses Come Again (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Danny Brown — Quaranta (Warp)
- Danny Daze — ::BLUE:: (Omnidisc)
- Divorce — Heady Metal EP (Gravity/EMI Records)
- Dolly Parton — Rockstar (Butterfly Records/Big Machine Records)
- Dori Freeman — Do You Recall (Blue Hens Music)
- Dutch Mustard — Beauty EP (DM Records)
- The Dwarves — Concept Album (Greedy Records)
- Earthside — Let the Truth Speak (Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group)
- Emeli Sandé — How Were We To Know (Chrysalis Records)
- ENHYPEN — Orange Blood (Belift Lab/Genie/Stone)
- Frost Children — Hearth Room (True Panther)
- H31R — Headspace (Big Dada)
- Halfnoise — City Talk (Congrats Records)
- Iron & Wine — Who Can See Forever (Sub Pop)
- Jaakko Eino Kalevi — Chaos Magic (Weird World)
- Jeremy Squires — Riddle of Stars (Blackbird Record Label)
- John Vincent III — Songs for the Canyon (Concord Records)
- Josh Radnor — Eulogy I (Flower Moon Records)
- Joshua Van Tassel — Lullabies for Adults (Backward Music)
- Juliana Hatfield — Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO (American Laundromat)
- Julie Byrne — Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh EP (Ghostly International)
- The Kinks — The Journey — Part 2 (BMG)
- Kurupi — Mano EP (Hit the North Records)
- Kurt Vile — Back to Moon Beach EP (Verve)
- Kyle Gordon — Kyle Gordon is Great (BMG)
- Linying — House Mouse EP (Nettwerk)
- Luther Dickinson — Magic Music for Family Folk (Antone’s Records/New West Records)
- Madge — Boxjar (AntiFragile Music)
- Mia June — Don’t Forget Your Bags EP (Father/Daughter Records)
- Mock Media — Mock Media II (Tin Angel Records)
- Montañera — A Flor De Piel (Western Vinyl)
- Nathan Melja — With Dan! (Parodia)
- Neil Hamburger — Season Depression Suite (Drag City)
- Plain White T’s — Plain White T’s (MRI)
- The Polyphonic Spree — Salvage Enterprise (Good Records Recordings)
- Richard Walters — Murmurate (Nettwerk)
- Ritual King — The Infinite Mirror (Ripple Music)
- Sango — North Vol. 2 (Sango Recordings)
- Saunder Jurriaans — Phantom Limb (Ghost Talk Records)
- Smoke Fairies — Carried in Sound (Year Seven Records)
- Soars — Repeater (Pelagic Records)
- Soledriver — Return Me to Light (Frontiers Music)
- Spencer Zahn — Statues II (Cascine)
- Steve Aoki — HiROQUEST: Double Helix (Dim Mak/DJ Kid Millionaire)
- Vince Clarke — Sound of Silence (Mute)
- Walter Wolfman Washington — Feel So At Home (Tipitina’s Record Club)
- Water From Your Eyes — Crushed By Everyone (Matador Records)
- Wind Walkers — What If I Break? (self-released)
- Wrabel — based on a true story (Big Gay Records/Nettwerk)
Friday, November 24
- Almost Honest — The Hex of Penn’s Woods (Argonauta Records)
- Bill Gould and Jared Blum — The Eclipse (Koolarrow Records/SubOst)
- Busta Rhymes — BLOCKBUSTA (Epic Records)
- The Coronas — The Best of the Early Days (SoFarSoGood)
- DJ Muggs and Dean Hurley — Divinity (Original Motion Picture Score) (Sacred Bones Records)
- Future Static — Liminality (Wild Thing Records)
- Guided By Voices — Nowhere to Go But Up (GBV Inc.)
- Human Interest — Empathy Lives in Outer Space EP (Nice Swan Records)
- Joe Jackson — Mr. Joe Jackson Presents: Max Champion in ‘What A Racket!’ (EARMUSIC)
- Margo Price — Strays (Live at Grimey’s) (Loma Vista Recordings)
- merci, mercy — Like An Orchid EP (Liberation Records)
- MF Tomlinson — We Are Still Wild Horses — Remixed EP (PRAH Recordings)
- My Morning Jacket — Happy Holiday! (ATO Records)
- O. — SLICE EP (Speedy Wunderground)
- Pole — Tempus Remix EP (Mute)
- Raze Regal & White Denim Inc — Raze Regal & White Denim Inc (Bella Union)
- Screaming Trees — Live at Egg Studios (Screaming Trees LLC)
- The Sleeping Souls — Just Before the World Starts Burning (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Spector — Here Come the Early Nights (Sony/RCA)
- Take That — This Life (EMI)
- Teen Daze — Quiet City EP (Easy Listening Recordings)
