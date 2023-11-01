newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, November 3

  • Actress — LXXXVIII (Ninja Tune)
  • AJR — The Maybe Man (Universal)
  • Amor Muere — A time to love, a time to die (Scrawl)
  • Animal Hospital — Shelf Life (Sipsman)
  • Atreyu — A Torch in the Dark EP (Spinefarm)
  • Ava Mirzadegan — Dark Dark Blue (Team Love Records)
  • Bad Wolves — Die About It (Better Noise Music)
  • bar italia — The Twits (Matador)
  • Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol.2 (Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings)
  • Cash Bently — Cash Corridos 3 (True Panther)
  • Chicago — Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits (Rhino)
  • Chick Corea Elektric Band — The Future Is Now (Candid)
  • Cody Johnson — Leather (COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville)
  • Cold War Kids — Cold War Kids (CWKTWO/AWAL)
  • Crystal Fighters — Light + ([PIAS])
  • Danielle Howle — Current (Kill Rock Stars Nashville)
  • Delilah Holliday — Invaluable Vol. 2 EP (One Little Independent Records)
  • Dirty Honey — Can’t Find the Brakes (Dirt Records)
  • Dirty Nice — Surrenderland (Chiverin Records)
  • Dove Armitage — Concernless EP (KRO Records)
  • Drop Nineteens — Hard Light (Wharf Cat)
  • Empty Country — Empty Country II (Get Better Records)
  • Enny Owl — Homes in Humans (Weird Sister Records)
  • ERNIE — Cold Cuts EP (Gravity Records)
  • Gregory Porter — Christmas Wish (Blue Note/Decca Records)
  • Hilary Woods — Acts of Light (Sacred Bones)
  • Hotline TNT — Cartwheel (Third Man Records)
  • Ian Sweet — Sucker (Polyvinyl Records)
  • ill peach — THIS IS NOT AN EXIT (Hardly Art)
  • Jaime Wyatt — Feel Good (New West Records)
  • Jean-Michel Jarre — OXYMOREWORKS (Sony Music)
  • Jeffrey Martin — Thank God We Left the Garden (Fluff and Gravy Records)
  • Jimmy Buffett — Equal Strain on All Parts (Mailboat/Sun Records)
  • Jockstrap — I<3UQTINVU (Rough Trade Records)
  • Johnny Marr — Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr (BMG)
  • Joy (Anonymous) — Cult Classics (Island)
  • Jung Kook — GOLDEN (Big Hit Music)
  • Kevin Abstract — Blanket (Video Store/RCA)
  • Keys N Krates — IN: TENSION (Last Gang Records)
  • King Creosote — I DES (Domino Records)
  • kwes. — Rye Lane (Original Score) (Warp Records)
  • Laura Veirs — Phone Orphans (Raven Marching Band Records)
  • Light Beams — Wild Life (Dischord Records/Mud Memory)
  • Liza Anne — Utopian (Antifragile Music)
  • Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee — Los Angeles (Play It Again Sam)
  • Marnie Stern — The Comeback Kid (Joyful Noise Records)
  • Marshmello — Sugar Papi (Joytime Collective)
  • Matmos — Return to Archive (Smithsonian Folkways)
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead — Big Big Love (Boo Boo Wax)
  • Micky Dolenz — Dolenz Sings R.E.M. EP (7A Records)
  • Move 78 — Grains (Village Live Records)
  • Neil Young — Time Fades Away 50 (Reprise Records)
  • New Kids on the Block — The Block Revisited (Interscope)
  • Niall Horan — The Show: The Encore (Capitol Records)
  • Osmo Lindeman — Electronic Works (Sahko Recordings)
  • Pendulum — Anima EP (Virgin/Mushroom Group)
  • Sarah Davachi — Long Gradus (Late Music)
  • Semisonic — Little Bit of Sun (Pleasuresonic Recordings)
  • Sen Morimoto — Diagnosis (City Slang)
  • Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies — We Wish You The Merriest (Decca Classics)
  • Shooter Jennings — Shooter Jennings & The Werewolves of Los Angeles Do Zevon (BCR Media)
  • Silent Planet — Superbloom (UNFD/Solid State Records)
  • Skyway Man — Flight of the Long Distance Healer (Mama Bird)
  • Sonny Digital — Dolores Son (Atlantic Records)
  • Snail Mail — Valentine (Demos) EP (Matador)
  • Spiritbox — The Fear of Fear EP (Rise Records)
  • Spiritual Cramp — Spiritual Cramp (Blue Grape Music)
  • The Struts — Pretty Vicious (Big Machine)
  • SUDS — The Great Overgrowth (Big Scary Monsters)
  • Swampmeat Family Band — Polish Your Old Halo (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Sylvia Tyson — At the End of the Day (Stony Plain Records)
  • TIFFY — So Serious (Totally Real Records/Dollhouse Lightning)
  • Tkay Maidza — Sweet Justice (4AD/Dew Process)
  • University — Title Track EP (Transgressive)
  • Van Morrison — Accentuate the Positive (Exile)
  • Various Artists — Rap Sh!t: The Mixtape (Soundtrack from the Max Original Series, S2) (Raedio/Def Jam)
  • William Eggleston — 512 (Secretly Canadian)
  • Willie Nelson — Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl (Legacy Recordings)
  • Yawning Balch — Volume Two (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Youth Fountain — Together In Lonesome (Pure Noise Records)
  • Zoe Wees — Therapy (Capitol Records)
  • Zooey Celeste — Restless Thoughts (ATO Records)

Friday, November 10

  • 99LETTERS — Zigoku / 地獄 (Phantom Limb)
  • Aaron Lee Tasjan — Naked Pop Songs Live! (New West Records)
  • Aesop Rock — Integrated Tech Solutions (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • aespa — Drama EP (SM Entertainment)
  • Aïsha Devi — Death Is Home (Houndstooth)
  • Anthony Pirog — Nepenthe Series Vol. 1 (Otherly Love Records)
  • Art Feynman — Be Good the Crazy Boys (Western Vinyl)
  • AWOLNATION — Candy Pop EP (Better Noise Music)
  • Bear’s Den — White Magnolias EP (Communion Records)
  • Beirut — Handsel (Pompeii Records)
  • Brandy — Christmas with Brandy (Brand Nu)
  • Bre Kennedy — Scream Over Everything (Nettwerk)
  • Broadside — Hotel Bleu (SharpTone Records)
  • Bruce Brubaker — Eno Piano (InFiné)
  • Calling Hours — Say Less (Revelation Records)
  • Cannons — Heartbeat Highway (Columbia)
  • Cat Power — Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert (Domino)
  • Chris Stapleton — Higher (Mercury Nashville)
  • Crush Club — The Sun EP (Symphonic)
  • Cuco — Hitchhiker EP (Interscope Records)
  • Daneshevskaya — Long Is The Tunnel (Winspear)
  • Daniel Donato — Reflector (Retrace Music)
  • David Holmes — Blind on a Galloping Horse (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Delia Meshlir — Bring Back the Light (Ba Da Bing Records)
  • Foghat — Sonic Mojo (Foghat Records)
  • François J. Bonnet & Stephen O’Malley — Cylene II (Drag City)
  • Fresco Trey — Detour EP (Warner Records)
  • George Riley — Un/limited Love EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Greg Lake — Magical (The Solo Years) (Manticore Records)
  • HAAi — DJ​-Kicks: HAAi (!K7 Records)
  • Hit Bargain — A Dog A Deer A Seal (Get Better Records)
  • J. Caesar — Another Day, Another World EP (Secretsundaze)
  • jess joy — SOURCEHEIRESS (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Jesse Kivel — Life and Death at Party Rock (New Feelings)
  • John Francis Flynn — Look Over the Wall, See the Sky (River Lea Recordings)
  • John Moreland — Live at Third Man Records (Third Man Records)
  • June McDoom — With Strings (Temporary Residence Limited)
  • The Kid LAROI — The First Time (Columbia)
  • King Louie Bankston — Harahan Fats (Goner Records)
  • KiNG MALA — Spilt Milk EP (Human Re Sources/The Orchard)
  • Kristen Ludwig — Sunbeam (Oscar St. Records)
  • L.S. Dunes — Lost Songs: Lines and Shapes (Fantasy Records)
  • Last Dinosaurs — RYU (Nettwerk)
  • Layperson — Massive Leaning (Lung Records/Bud Tapes)
  • Lila Blue — Sweet Pea (MOXE)
  • The Lives of Famous Men — Greener Pasture Blues (Human Re Sources/The Orchard)
  • Locket — Superluminal (Fearless Records)
  • Lola Brooke — Dennis Daughter (Arista Records)
  • Måneskin — Rush! (Are U Coming?) (Arista)
  • Meagre Martin — Gut Punch (Mansions & Millions)
  • Mia Joy — Celestial Mirror EP (Fire Talk Records)
  • Miguel Atwood-Ferguson — Les Jardins Mystiques Vol. 1 (Brainfeeder)
  • Mon Laferte — Autopoiética (Universal Music México)
  • MTVoid — Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1 (Lobal Orning)
  • Mxmtoon — Plum Blossom (Revisited) EP (AWAL)
  • Ninajirachi — 4×4 EP (NLV Records)
  • Patrick Shiroishi — I Was Too Young to Hear Silence (American Dreams)
  • Paulina Anna Strom — Echoes, Spaces, Line (Rvng Int’l)
  • PinkPantheress — Heaven Knows (Warner UK)
  • Pure Bathing Culture — Chalice (First City Artists)
  • Quantic — Dancing While Falling (Play It Again Sam)
  • Rick Ross and Meek Mill — Too Good To Be True (Maybach Music Group/Gamma)
  • Rosie Darling — Lanterns (Nettwerk)
  • The Sleeping Souls — Just Before the World Starts Burning (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Sophie Lloyd — Imposter Syndrome (Autumn Records)
  • Special Interest — Endure Remixed (Rough Trade/Remote Control Records)
  • Sydney Rose — One Sided (Public Consumption)
  • Trey Magnifique — Mature Situations (Human Re Sources/The Orchard)
  • Vincent Neil Emerson — The Golden Crystal Kingdom (RCA)
  • Wayside — What Does Your Soul Look Like (Nature Girl Records)
  • Wiki and Tony Seltzer — 14K Figaro (Wikset Enterprise)
  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again — Decide 2 (Never Broke Again/Motown)

Friday, November 17

  • 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne — Welcome 2 Collegrove (Def Jam/Gamebread)
  • Acetone — I’m still waiting. (New West Records)
  • Ali Sethi and Nicolas Jaar — Intiha (Other People)
  • Auragraph — New Standard (DAIS Records)
  • Babebee — A Prophecy EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Bastards of Soul — Give It Right Back (Eastwood Music Group)
  • Billy Porter — Black Mona Lisa (Island UK/Republic Records)
  • Daniel Bachman — When the Roses Come Again (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Danny Brown — Quaranta (Warp)
  • Danny Daze — ::BLUE:: (Omnidisc)
  • Divorce — Heady Metal EP (Gravity/EMI Records)
  • Dolly Parton — Rockstar (Butterfly Records/Big Machine Records)
  • Dori Freeman — Do You Recall (Blue Hens Music)
  • Dutch Mustard — Beauty EP (DM Records)
  • The Dwarves — Concept Album (Greedy Records)
  • Earthside — Let the Truth Speak (Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group)
  • Emeli Sandé — How Were We To Know (Chrysalis Records)
  • ENHYPEN — Orange Blood (Belift Lab/Genie/Stone)
  • Frost Children — Hearth Room (True Panther)
  • H31R — Headspace (Big Dada)
  • Halfnoise — City Talk (Congrats Records)
  • Iron & Wine — Who Can See Forever (Sub Pop)
  • Jaakko Eino Kalevi — Chaos Magic (Weird World)
  • Jeremy Squires — Riddle of Stars (Blackbird Record Label)
  • John Vincent III — Songs for the Canyon (Concord Records)
  • Josh Radnor — Eulogy I (Flower Moon Records)
  • Joshua Van Tassel — Lullabies for Adults (Backward Music)
  • Juliana Hatfield — Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO (American Laundromat)
  • Julie Byrne — Julie Byrne with Laugh Cry Laugh EP (Ghostly International)
  • The Kinks — The Journey — Part 2 (BMG)
  • Kurupi — Mano EP (Hit the North Records)
  • Kurt Vile — Back to Moon Beach EP (Verve)
  • Kyle Gordon — Kyle Gordon is Great (BMG)
  • Linying — House Mouse EP (Nettwerk)
  • Luther Dickinson — Magic Music for Family Folk (Antone’s Records/New West Records)
  • Madge — Boxjar (AntiFragile Music)
  • Mia June — Don’t Forget Your Bags EP (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Mock Media — Mock Media II (Tin Angel Records)
  • Montañera — A Flor De Piel (Western Vinyl)
  • Nathan Melja — With Dan! (Parodia)
  • Neil Hamburger — Season Depression Suite (Drag City)
  • Plain White T’s — Plain White T’s (MRI)
  • The Polyphonic Spree — Salvage Enterprise (Good Records Recordings)
  • Richard Walters — Murmurate (Nettwerk)
  • Ritual King — The Infinite Mirror (Ripple Music)
  • Sango — North Vol. 2 (Sango Recordings)
  • Saunder Jurriaans — Phantom Limb (Ghost Talk Records)
  • Smoke Fairies — Carried in Sound (Year Seven Records)
  • Soars — Repeater (Pelagic Records)
  • Soledriver — Return Me to Light (Frontiers Music)
  • Spencer Zahn — Statues II (Cascine)
  • Steve Aoki — HiROQUEST: Double Helix (Dim Mak/DJ Kid Millionaire)
  • Vince Clarke — Sound of Silence (Mute)
  • Walter Wolfman Washington — Feel So At Home (Tipitina’s Record Club)
  • Water From Your Eyes — Crushed By Everyone (Matador Records)
  • Wind Walkers — What If I Break? (self-released)
  • Wrabel — based on a true story (Big Gay Records/Nettwerk)

Friday, November 24

  • Almost Honest — The Hex of Penn’s Woods (Argonauta Records)
  • Bill Gould and Jared Blum — The Eclipse (Koolarrow Records/SubOst)
  • Busta Rhymes — BLOCKBUSTA (Epic Records)
  • The Coronas — The Best of the Early Days (SoFarSoGood)
  • DJ Muggs and Dean Hurley — Divinity (Original Motion Picture Score) (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Future Static — Liminality (Wild Thing Records)
  • Guided By Voices — Nowhere to Go But Up (GBV Inc.)
  • Human Interest — Empathy Lives in Outer Space EP (Nice Swan Records)
  • Joe Jackson — Mr. Joe Jackson Presents: Max Champion in ‘What A Racket!’ (‎EARMUSIC)
  • Margo Price — Strays (Live at Grimey’s) (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • merci, mercy — Like An Orchid EP (Liberation Records)
  • MF Tomlinson — We Are Still Wild Horses — Remixed EP (PRAH Recordings)
  • My Morning Jacket — Happy Holiday! (ATO Records)
  • O. — SLICE EP (Speedy Wunderground)
  • Pole — Tempus Remix EP (Mute)
  • Raze Regal & White Denim Inc — Raze Regal & White Denim Inc (Bella Union)
  • Screaming Trees — Live at Egg Studios (Screaming Trees LLC)
  • The Sleeping Souls — Just Before the World Starts Burning (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Spector — Here Come the Early Nights (Sony/RCA)
  • Take That — This Life (EMI)
  • Teen Daze — Quiet City EP (Easy Listening Recordings)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

