All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2020

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, October 2

  • Ailbhe Reddy — Personal History (Street Mission Records)
  • Aidan Baker — There/Not There (Consouling Sounds)
  • Alex Gough — Forever Classic (AWAL)
  • Aloe Blacc — All Love Everything (BMG)
  • Amanda Holden — Songs From My Heart (Universal Records)
  • Angie McMahon — Piano Salt EP (AWAL)
  • Andrew Farriss — Love Makes The World EP (Rockingham Holdings)
  • Bartes Strange — Boomer (Memory Music)
  • Blackpink — The Album (YG Entertainment)
  • Born Ruffians — Squeeze (Yep Roc Records)
  • Brent Cobb — Keep ‘Em On They Toes (Thirty Tigers)
  • Briqueville — Quelle (Pelagic Records)
  • Bryson Tiller — Anniversary (RCA)
  • Carys — To Anyone Like Me EP (Warner Music Canada)
  • Chris Smither — More From The Levee (Signature Sounds Recordings)
  • Corey Taylor — CMFT (Roadrunner Records)
  • Cosmo’s Midnight — Yesteryear (RCA Records)
  • Dagny — Strangers / Lovers (Little Daggers Records)
  • Dawes — Good Luck With Whatever (Rounder Records)
  • Death Valley Girls — Under The Spell Of Joy (Suicide Squeeze)
  • Dev Hynes — We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score) (Milan Records)
  • Dewey Ivy — Water Tower (Mr Pink Records)
  • Dolly Parton — A Holly Dolly Christmas (12Tone Music Group)
  • Elder Brother — I Won’t Fade On You (Pure Noise)
  • Elsa Birgitta Bekman — Once In My Life (V2)
  • Elvis Perkins — Creation Myths (MIR Image Reproduction, LLC)
  • Farmer Dave Scher — Speak Of Love EP (Spiritual Pajamas)
  • Ferris & Sylvester — I Should Be On A Train EP (LAB Records)
  • Field Medic — Floral Prince (Run For Cover)
  • Gabriel Garzón-Montano — Agüita (Jagjaguwar)
  • Groove Armada — Edge Of The Horizon (BMG)
  • Hayley Thompson-King — Sororicide (Hard To Kill Records)
  • The Heliocentrics — Telemetric Sounds (Madlib Invazion)
  • Hello Forever — Whatever It Is (Rough Trade Records)
  • The Holy — Mono Freedom (Playground Music)
  • Horse Meat Disco — Love & Dancing (Glitterbox Recordings)
  • Hot Chip — Late Night Tales (LateNightTales)
  • Infinity Song — Mad Love EP (Roc Nation)
  • Jack Henderson — Where’s The Revolution (Fretsore Records)
  • Joachim Cooder — Over That Road I’m Bound (Nonesuch)
  • Jónsi — Shiver (Krunk)
  • Kelsy Karter — Missing Person (BMG)
  • Kurt Vile — Speed, Sound, Lonely KV EP (Matador Records)
  • LANY — Mama’s Boy (Polydor Records)
  • Lazerbreak — Penelope (Doomtree Records)
  • Lil Loaded — A Demon In 6lue (self-released)
  • Los Mocosos — All Grown Up (Hip Spanic Records)
  • Luka Kuplowsky — Stardust (Next Door Records)
  • Matt Berninger — Serpentine Prison (Book Records)
  • Melanie C — Melanie C (Red Girl Media)
  • The Nude Party — Midnight Manor (New West Records)
  • Office Romance — Holidays Of Love (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Order Of The Toad — Re-Order Of The Toad (Gringo Records)
  • Pet Shimmers — Trash Earthers (PS Records)
  • Rassy Bugatti — Million Dollar Fugitive (Stinc Team Records)
  • Robert Plant — Digging Deep (EsParanza)
  • Sa-Roc — The Sharecropper’s Daughter (Rhymesayers)
  • Sander Cohen — Channeling Hank (Distorted Sound)
  • Sean Nicholas Savage — Life Is Crazy (Arbutus Records)
  • Shamir — Shamir (self-released)
  • Siiga — Gemini Rising (mod y vi Records)
  • Starlite Campbell Band — The Language Of Curiosity (Supertone Records)
  • William Shatner — The Blues (Cleopatra Records)
  • YG — My 4HUNNID Life (Def Jam)

Friday, October 9

  • Anabel Englund — Messing With Magic (Embassy One/Ultra Music)
  • Andy Bell — The View From Halfway Down (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Bahamas — Sad Hunk (Brushfire Records)
  • Bee Bee Sea — Day Ripper (Wild Honey Records)
  • Blue Öyster Cult — The Symbol Remains (Frontiers Records)
  • Body Language — Travel Guide (On Om Records)
  • Bottler — Grow EP (InFiné)
  • Brothers Osborne — Skeletons (EMI Nashville)
  • The Budos Band — Long In The Tooth (Daptone Records)
  • Carla Bruni — Carla Bruni (Verve)
  • Curtis Water — Pity Party (BMG)
  • Cut Worms — Nobody Lives Here Anymore (Jagjaguwar)
  • Darlingside — Fish Pond Fish (Thirty Tigers)
  • Dead Famous People — Harry (Fire Records)
  • Dominic Chin — License To Cry EP (Umami Records)
  • Drew Citron — Free Now (Park the Van)
  • E.Z. Shakes — The Spirit (Pow Pow Sound)
  • Future Islands — As Long As You Are (4AD)
  • Garcia Peoples — Nightcap At Wits’ End (Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)
  • Giacomelli — Cosmic Order (Somewherecold Records)
  • The Goodbye Party — Beautiful Motors (Double Double Whammy)
  • Great Peacock — Forever Worse Better (self-released)
  • Gunn-Truscinski Duo — Soundkeeper (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Hannah Grace — Remedy (Never Fade Records)
  • Jessie Wagner — Shoes Droppin’ (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Josh Johnson — Freedom Exercise (Northern Spy Records)
  • Kodiak Island — The Amber Road (Musical Bear ‘Records’)
  • Laraaji — Moon Piano (All Saints Records)
  • Lou Berry — Inner World (Le Sofa)
  • Loudon Wainwright III — I’d Rather Lead A Band (Thirty Tigers)
  • Mark Boals And Ring Of Fire — All The Best! (Frontiers Music)
  • Mary Lattimore — Silver Ladders (Ghostly International)
  • Metz — Atlas Vending (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Michael Bernard Fitzgerald — Love Valley (Treasure Island Records)
  • Mina Tindle — Sister (37d03d)
  • Mooner — The Alternate Universe Of Love (Aerial Ballet Records)
  • Nicolas Merz — God Won’t Save You, But I Will (Aagoo Records)
  • Patrick Droney — State Of The Heart EP (Warner)
  • Patty Smyth — It’s About Time (BMG)
  • Petey — Checkin’ Up On Buds EP (Terrible Records)
  • Pine Barons — Mirage On The Meadow (Grind Select)
  • Pride Of Lions — Lion Heart (Frontiers)
  • Ron Miles — Rainbow Sign (Blue Note Records)
  • Sade — This Far (Sony Legacy)
  • Seized Up — Brace Yourself (Pirates Press)
  • Sun Ra Arkestra — Swirling (Strut Records)
  • Touché Amoré — Lament (Epitaph Records)
  • Travis — 10 Songs (BMG)
  • Travis Laplante And Yarn/Wire — Inner Garden (New Amsterdam Records)
  • The Twilight Tone — The Clearing (Stones Throw)
  • Yo La Tengo — Sleepless Night EP (Matador Records)

Friday, October 16

  • Andrée Burelli — De Sidera (American Dreams Records)
  • Astrid S — Leave It Beautiful (Universal Music Norway/Virgin EMI)
  • Beabadoobee — Fake It Flowers (Dirty Hit)
  • Cordovas — Destiny Hotel (ATO Records)
  • Daniel Bortz — Stay (Permanent Vacation)
  • Darren Jessee — Remover (TurnFables Records)
  • Delaporte — Los Montañas (Mad Moon Music)
  • Delmer Darion — Morning Pageants (Practise Music)
  • Dengue Dengue Dengue — Fiebre EP (NAAFI)
  • Dougie Stu — Familiar Future (Ropeadope Records)
  • Goldmund — The Time It Takes (Western Vinyl)
  • Gord Downie — Away Is Mine (Arts & Crafts)
  • Hayden Thorpe — Aerial Songs EP (Domino Records)
  • Health — Disco :: Part I (Lovepump United)
  • Helena Deland — Someone New (Luminelle Recordings)
  • Holy Motors — Horse (Wharf Cat Records)
  • Homeboy Sandman And Quelle Chris — Don’t Feed The Monster (Mello Music Group)
  • Jeremy Ivey — Waiting Out The Storm (ANTI‐)
  • Katie Melua — Album No. 8 (BMG)
  • Kevin Morby — Sundowner (Dead Oceans)
  • Lucy Deakin — I Got Bored EP (Scruff of the Neck)
  • Mad Dogs — We Are Ready To Testify (Go Down Records)
  • Manu Grace — No Room for Error EP (Platoon)
  • The Mastersons — Red, White & I Love You Too EP (Compass Records)
  • Mav Karlo — Strangers Like Us (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Mayday Parade — Out Of Here EP (Rise Records)
  • Michael Scott Dawson — Nowhere, Middle Of (We Are Busy Bodies)
  • Molasses — Through The Hollow (Season Of Mist)
  • Nevaeh Jolie — Game On EP (Artistry Records/Def Jam Recordings)
  • Nikki O’Neill — World Is Waiting (Blackbird Record Label)
  • Ninja Sex Party — The Prophecy (self-released)
  • Open Mike Eagle — Anime, Trauma And Divorce (AutoReverse Records)
  • OSees — Metamorphosed (Rock Is Hell)
  • Pete Josef — I Rise With The Birds (Sonar Kollektiv)
  • Peter Bernstein — What Comes Next (Smoke Sessions Records)
  • The Phoenix Foundation — Friend Ship (Memphis Industries)
  • Pure Reason Revolution — The Dark Third (BMG)
  • Sasha Sloan — Only Child (RCA Records)
  • Seaway — Big Vibe (Pure Noise Records)
  • Shitbats — Guano (self-released)
  • Sir Chloe — Party Favors EP (Terrible Records)
  • Star Insight — Across The Galaxy (Inverse Records)
  • Starwolf — Astro Lobo EP (Moon Castle)
  • Steep Canyon Rangers — Arm In Arm (Yep Roc Records)
  • The Struts — Strange Days (Interscope Records/Polydor)
  • Terra Lightfoot — Consider The Speed (Sonic Unyon)
  • Time And The Bell — O Solferino (Nadine Records)
  • Tomberlin — Projections (Saddle Creek)
  • Tommy Lee — Andro (Better Noise Music)
  • Tyler Ramsey — Found A Picture Of You EP (Fantasy Records)
  • United Shapes — Compound Shapes (Flim Flam Records)
  • The Vamps — Cherry Blossom (EMI)
  • Wendy Eisenberg — Auto (Ba Da Bing Records)
  • William Elliott Whitmore — With You (Bloodshot Records)
  • Woodkid — S16 (Caroline Records)

Friday, October 23

  • Adrianne Lenker — Instrumentals (4AD)
  • Adrianne Lenker — Songs (4AD)
  • American Tears — Free Angel Express (Deko Music)
  • Better Person — Something To Lose (Arbutus Records)
  • Blue October — This Is What I Live For (Up/Down-Brando Records)
  • Bootsy Collins — The Power Of The One (Bootzilla Records)
  • Boy Pablo — Wachito Rico (777 Music)
  • The Brooks — Any Day Now (Underdog Records)
  • Bruce Springsteen — Letter To You (Columbia Records)
  • Cherry Pickles — The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Clipping. — Visions Of Bodies Being Burned (Sub Pop)
  • Dugong Jr — Pleasure Principle EP (Be Rich Records)
  • Emel — The Tunis Diaries (Partisan Records)
  • The Flamingos Pink — Outtacontroller (Label Etiquette)
  • Gillian Margot — Power Flower (Core Port)
  • Give Me A Reason — Vice Versa (Pastel Recording Company)
  • Gorillaz — Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez (Parlophone Records)
  • James Bourne — Safe Journey Home (Bad Apple)
  • Jeff Tweedy — Love Is The King (dBpm Records)
  • Joe Bonamassa — Royal Tea (Provogue/J&R Adventures)
  • Joel Ross — Who Are You? (Blue Note Records)
  • John Frusciante — Maya (Timesig)
  • Kurt Baker — After Party (Wicked Cool Records)
  • The Last Dinosaur — Wholeness (Phases)
  • Lamps — People With Faces (In the Red Records)
  • Laura Veirs — My Echo (Bella Union)
  • Loma — Don’t Shy Away (Sub Pop)
  • Matthew Mast — Of All The Endings (V.A.S.P. Legacy)
  • Melody Gardot — Sunset In The Blue (Decca Records)
  • Mimi Gilbert — Grew Inside The Water (Cohort)
  • The Mountain Goats — Getting Into Knives (Merge Records)
  • Okey Dokey — Once Upon One Time (Park the Van Records)
  • Pup — This Place Sucks Ass EP (Little Dipper/Rise)
  • Rachel Musson — I Went This Way (577 Records)
  • Sen Morimoto — Sen Morimoto (Sooper Records)
  • Sevendust — Blood & Stone (Rise Records)
  • Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings — Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) (Daptone Records)
  • Shemekia Copeland — Uncivil War (Alligator Records)
  • Simon McBride — Trouble EP (earMUSIC)
  • Steph Richards — Supersense (Northern Spy Records)
  • Stephanie Lambring — Autonomy (Textured)
  • This Is The Kit — Off Off On (Rough Trade)
  • Wallows — Remote EP (Atlantic Records)
  • Xavier Omär — If You Feel (RCA Records)

Friday, October 30

  • Adam Hender — Sick (3tone Records)
  • Amy MacDonald — The Human Demands (BMG)
  • Ane Brun — After The Great Storm (Balloon Ranger Records)
  • Atmosphere — The Day Before Halloween (Rhymesayers)
  • Austin Lucas — Alive In The Hot Zone! (Cornelius Chapel Records)
  • Baldi/Gerycz Duo — After Commodore Perry Service Plaza (American Dreams Records)
  • Black Stone Cherry — The Human Condition (Mascot Records)
  • Bridget Chappell — Undertow (Heavy Machinery Records)
  • Cam — The Otherside (Triple Tigers/RCA Records)
  • Dope Body — Crack A Light! (Drag City)
  • Eels — Earth To Dora (E Works Records)
  • Elvis Costello — Hey Clockface (Concord)
  • Emily Kuhn — Sky Stories (Bace Records)
  • Eric Bellinger — Eric B For President: Term 3 (YFS/300)
  • Goo Goo Dolls — It’s Christmas All Over (Warner Records)
  • Jarrod Lawson — Be The Change (Dome Records UK)
  • Jeremiah Sand — Lift It Down (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Jneiro Jarel — After A Thousand Years (Far Out Recordings)
  • Johanna Burnheart — Burnheart (Ropeadope)
  • Johnny Lloyd — Cheap Medication (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • King Khan — The Infinite Ones (Khannibalism)
  • Knox Fortune — Stock Child Wonder (Nice Work)
  • Lunchbox — After School Special (Slumberland Records)
  • Meghan Trainor — A Very Trainor Christmas (Epic Records)
  • Odd Palace — One Step Closer (Prime Collective)
  • Oneohtrix Point Never — Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Warp)
  • Puscifer — Existential Reckoning (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG)
  • Sam Burton — I Can Go With You (Tompkins Square)
  • Sam Morrow — Gettin’ By On Gettin’ Down (Forty Below Records)
  • Sam Smith — Love Goes (Capitol)
  • Sarah And The Safe Word — Good Gracious! Bad People. (Take This To Heart)
  • Sloane — Too Young To Be Lonely EP (Atoned Music)
  • Stephen Becker — Nothing Sun Under The New EP (NNA Tapes)
  • Sunbirds — Cool To Be Kind (Nectar Records)
  • Suzzy Roche And Lucy Wainwright Roche — I Can Still Hear You (StorySound Records)
  • Thou And Emma Ruth Rundle — May Our Chambers Be Full (Sacred Bones Records)

