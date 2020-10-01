Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, October 2
- Ailbhe Reddy — Personal History (Street Mission Records)
- Aidan Baker — There/Not There (Consouling Sounds)
- Alex Gough — Forever Classic (AWAL)
- Aloe Blacc — All Love Everything (BMG)
- Amanda Holden — Songs From My Heart (Universal Records)
- Angie McMahon — Piano Salt EP (AWAL)
- Andrew Farriss — Love Makes The World EP (Rockingham Holdings)
- Bartes Strange — Boomer (Memory Music)
- Blackpink — The Album (YG Entertainment)
- Born Ruffians — Squeeze (Yep Roc Records)
- Brent Cobb — Keep ‘Em On They Toes (Thirty Tigers)
- Briqueville — Quelle (Pelagic Records)
- Bryson Tiller — Anniversary (RCA)
- Carys — To Anyone Like Me EP (Warner Music Canada)
- Chris Smither — More From The Levee (Signature Sounds Recordings)
- Corey Taylor — CMFT (Roadrunner Records)
- Cosmo’s Midnight — Yesteryear (RCA Records)
- Dagny — Strangers / Lovers (Little Daggers Records)
- Dawes — Good Luck With Whatever (Rounder Records)
- Death Valley Girls — Under The Spell Of Joy (Suicide Squeeze)
- Dev Hynes — We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score) (Milan Records)
- Dewey Ivy — Water Tower (Mr Pink Records)
- Dolly Parton — A Holly Dolly Christmas (12Tone Music Group)
- Elder Brother — I Won’t Fade On You (Pure Noise)
- Elsa Birgitta Bekman — Once In My Life (V2)
- Elvis Perkins — Creation Myths (MIR Image Reproduction, LLC)
- Farmer Dave Scher — Speak Of Love EP (Spiritual Pajamas)
- Ferris & Sylvester — I Should Be On A Train EP (LAB Records)
- Field Medic — Floral Prince (Run For Cover)
- Gabriel Garzón-Montano — Agüita (Jagjaguwar)
- Groove Armada — Edge Of The Horizon (BMG)
- Hayley Thompson-King — Sororicide (Hard To Kill Records)
- The Heliocentrics — Telemetric Sounds (Madlib Invazion)
- Hello Forever — Whatever It Is (Rough Trade Records)
- The Holy — Mono Freedom (Playground Music)
- Horse Meat Disco — Love & Dancing (Glitterbox Recordings)
- Hot Chip — Late Night Tales (LateNightTales)
- Infinity Song — Mad Love EP (Roc Nation)
- Jack Henderson — Where’s The Revolution (Fretsore Records)
- Joachim Cooder — Over That Road I’m Bound (Nonesuch)
- Jónsi — Shiver (Krunk)
- Kelsy Karter — Missing Person (BMG)
- Kurt Vile — Speed, Sound, Lonely KV EP (Matador Records)
- LANY — Mama’s Boy (Polydor Records)
- Lazerbreak — Penelope (Doomtree Records)
- Lil Loaded — A Demon In 6lue (self-released)
- Los Mocosos — All Grown Up (Hip Spanic Records)
- Luka Kuplowsky — Stardust (Next Door Records)
- Matt Berninger — Serpentine Prison (Book Records)
- Melanie C — Melanie C (Red Girl Media)
- The Nude Party — Midnight Manor (New West Records)
- Office Romance — Holidays Of Love (Frenchkiss Records)
- Order Of The Toad — Re-Order Of The Toad (Gringo Records)
- Pet Shimmers — Trash Earthers (PS Records)
- Rassy Bugatti — Million Dollar Fugitive (Stinc Team Records)
- Robert Plant — Digging Deep (EsParanza)
- Sa-Roc — The Sharecropper’s Daughter (Rhymesayers)
- Sander Cohen — Channeling Hank (Distorted Sound)
- Sean Nicholas Savage — Life Is Crazy (Arbutus Records)
- Shamir — Shamir (self-released)
- Siiga — Gemini Rising (mod y vi Records)
- Starlite Campbell Band — The Language Of Curiosity (Supertone Records)
- William Shatner — The Blues (Cleopatra Records)
- YG — My 4HUNNID Life (Def Jam)
Friday, October 9
- Anabel Englund — Messing With Magic (Embassy One/Ultra Music)
- Andy Bell — The View From Halfway Down (Sonic Cathedral)
- Bahamas — Sad Hunk (Brushfire Records)
- Bee Bee Sea — Day Ripper (Wild Honey Records)
- Blue Öyster Cult — The Symbol Remains (Frontiers Records)
- Body Language — Travel Guide (On Om Records)
- Bottler — Grow EP (InFiné)
- Brothers Osborne — Skeletons (EMI Nashville)
- The Budos Band — Long In The Tooth (Daptone Records)
- Carla Bruni — Carla Bruni (Verve)
- Curtis Water — Pity Party (BMG)
- Cut Worms — Nobody Lives Here Anymore (Jagjaguwar)
- Darlingside — Fish Pond Fish (Thirty Tigers)
- Dead Famous People — Harry (Fire Records)
- Dominic Chin — License To Cry EP (Umami Records)
- Drew Citron — Free Now (Park the Van)
- E.Z. Shakes — The Spirit (Pow Pow Sound)
- Future Islands — As Long As You Are (4AD)
- Garcia Peoples — Nightcap At Wits’ End (Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)
- Giacomelli — Cosmic Order (Somewherecold Records)
- The Goodbye Party — Beautiful Motors (Double Double Whammy)
- Great Peacock — Forever Worse Better (self-released)
- Gunn-Truscinski Duo — Soundkeeper (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Hannah Grace — Remedy (Never Fade Records)
- Jessie Wagner — Shoes Droppin’ (Wicked Cool Records)
- Josh Johnson — Freedom Exercise (Northern Spy Records)
- Kodiak Island — The Amber Road (Musical Bear ‘Records’)
- Laraaji — Moon Piano (All Saints Records)
- Lou Berry — Inner World (Le Sofa)
- Loudon Wainwright III — I’d Rather Lead A Band (Thirty Tigers)
- Mark Boals And Ring Of Fire — All The Best! (Frontiers Music)
- Mary Lattimore — Silver Ladders (Ghostly International)
- Metz — Atlas Vending (Royal Mountain Records)
- Michael Bernard Fitzgerald — Love Valley (Treasure Island Records)
- Mina Tindle — Sister (37d03d)
- Mooner — The Alternate Universe Of Love (Aerial Ballet Records)
- Nicolas Merz — God Won’t Save You, But I Will (Aagoo Records)
- Patrick Droney — State Of The Heart EP (Warner)
- Patty Smyth — It’s About Time (BMG)
- Petey — Checkin’ Up On Buds EP (Terrible Records)
- Pine Barons — Mirage On The Meadow (Grind Select)
- Pride Of Lions — Lion Heart (Frontiers)
- Ron Miles — Rainbow Sign (Blue Note Records)
- Sade — This Far (Sony Legacy)
- Seized Up — Brace Yourself (Pirates Press)
- Sun Ra Arkestra — Swirling (Strut Records)
- Touché Amoré — Lament (Epitaph Records)
- Travis — 10 Songs (BMG)
- Travis Laplante And Yarn/Wire — Inner Garden (New Amsterdam Records)
- The Twilight Tone — The Clearing (Stones Throw)
- Yo La Tengo — Sleepless Night EP (Matador Records)
Friday, October 16
- Andrée Burelli — De Sidera (American Dreams Records)
- Astrid S — Leave It Beautiful (Universal Music Norway/Virgin EMI)
- Beabadoobee — Fake It Flowers (Dirty Hit)
- Cordovas — Destiny Hotel (ATO Records)
- Daniel Bortz — Stay (Permanent Vacation)
- Darren Jessee — Remover (TurnFables Records)
- Delaporte — Los Montañas (Mad Moon Music)
- Delmer Darion — Morning Pageants (Practise Music)
- Dengue Dengue Dengue — Fiebre EP (NAAFI)
- Dougie Stu — Familiar Future (Ropeadope Records)
- Goldmund — The Time It Takes (Western Vinyl)
- Gord Downie — Away Is Mine (Arts & Crafts)
- Hayden Thorpe — Aerial Songs EP (Domino Records)
- Health — Disco :: Part I (Lovepump United)
- Helena Deland — Someone New (Luminelle Recordings)
- Holy Motors — Horse (Wharf Cat Records)
- Homeboy Sandman And Quelle Chris — Don’t Feed The Monster (Mello Music Group)
- Jeremy Ivey — Waiting Out The Storm (ANTI‐)
- Katie Melua — Album No. 8 (BMG)
- Kevin Morby — Sundowner (Dead Oceans)
- Lucy Deakin — I Got Bored EP (Scruff of the Neck)
- Mad Dogs — We Are Ready To Testify (Go Down Records)
- Manu Grace — No Room for Error EP (Platoon)
- The Mastersons — Red, White & I Love You Too EP (Compass Records)
- Mav Karlo — Strangers Like Us (Royal Mountain Records)
- Mayday Parade — Out Of Here EP (Rise Records)
- Michael Scott Dawson — Nowhere, Middle Of (We Are Busy Bodies)
- Molasses — Through The Hollow (Season Of Mist)
- Nevaeh Jolie — Game On EP (Artistry Records/Def Jam Recordings)
- Nikki O’Neill — World Is Waiting (Blackbird Record Label)
- Ninja Sex Party — The Prophecy (self-released)
- Open Mike Eagle — Anime, Trauma And Divorce (AutoReverse Records)
- OSees — Metamorphosed (Rock Is Hell)
- Pete Josef — I Rise With The Birds (Sonar Kollektiv)
- Peter Bernstein — What Comes Next (Smoke Sessions Records)
- The Phoenix Foundation — Friend Ship (Memphis Industries)
- Pure Reason Revolution — The Dark Third (BMG)
- Sasha Sloan — Only Child (RCA Records)
- Seaway — Big Vibe (Pure Noise Records)
- Shitbats — Guano (self-released)
- Sir Chloe — Party Favors EP (Terrible Records)
- Star Insight — Across The Galaxy (Inverse Records)
- Starwolf — Astro Lobo EP (Moon Castle)
- Steep Canyon Rangers — Arm In Arm (Yep Roc Records)
- The Struts — Strange Days (Interscope Records/Polydor)
- Terra Lightfoot — Consider The Speed (Sonic Unyon)
- Time And The Bell — O Solferino (Nadine Records)
- Tomberlin — Projections (Saddle Creek)
- Tommy Lee — Andro (Better Noise Music)
- Tyler Ramsey — Found A Picture Of You EP (Fantasy Records)
- United Shapes — Compound Shapes (Flim Flam Records)
- The Vamps — Cherry Blossom (EMI)
- Wendy Eisenberg — Auto (Ba Da Bing Records)
- William Elliott Whitmore — With You (Bloodshot Records)
- Woodkid — S16 (Caroline Records)
Friday, October 23
- Adrianne Lenker — Instrumentals (4AD)
- Adrianne Lenker — Songs (4AD)
- American Tears — Free Angel Express (Deko Music)
- Better Person — Something To Lose (Arbutus Records)
- Blue October — This Is What I Live For (Up/Down-Brando Records)
- Bootsy Collins — The Power Of The One (Bootzilla Records)
- Boy Pablo — Wachito Rico (777 Music)
- The Brooks — Any Day Now (Underdog Records)
- Bruce Springsteen — Letter To You (Columbia Records)
- Cherry Pickles — The Juice That’s Worth The Squeeze (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Clipping. — Visions Of Bodies Being Burned (Sub Pop)
- Dugong Jr — Pleasure Principle EP (Be Rich Records)
- Emel — The Tunis Diaries (Partisan Records)
- The Flamingos Pink — Outtacontroller (Label Etiquette)
- Gillian Margot — Power Flower (Core Port)
- Give Me A Reason — Vice Versa (Pastel Recording Company)
- Gorillaz — Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez (Parlophone Records)
- James Bourne — Safe Journey Home (Bad Apple)
- Jeff Tweedy — Love Is The King (dBpm Records)
- Joe Bonamassa — Royal Tea (Provogue/J&R Adventures)
- Joel Ross — Who Are You? (Blue Note Records)
- John Frusciante — Maya (Timesig)
- Kurt Baker — After Party (Wicked Cool Records)
- The Last Dinosaur — Wholeness (Phases)
- Lamps — People With Faces (In the Red Records)
- Laura Veirs — My Echo (Bella Union)
- Loma — Don’t Shy Away (Sub Pop)
- Matthew Mast — Of All The Endings (V.A.S.P. Legacy)
- Melody Gardot — Sunset In The Blue (Decca Records)
- Mimi Gilbert — Grew Inside The Water (Cohort)
- The Mountain Goats — Getting Into Knives (Merge Records)
- Okey Dokey — Once Upon One Time (Park the Van Records)
- Pup — This Place Sucks Ass EP (Little Dipper/Rise)
- Rachel Musson — I Went This Way (577 Records)
- Sen Morimoto — Sen Morimoto (Sooper Records)
- Sevendust — Blood & Stone (Rise Records)
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings — Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) (Daptone Records)
- Shemekia Copeland — Uncivil War (Alligator Records)
- Simon McBride — Trouble EP (earMUSIC)
- Steph Richards — Supersense (Northern Spy Records)
- Stephanie Lambring — Autonomy (Textured)
- This Is The Kit — Off Off On (Rough Trade)
- Wallows — Remote EP (Atlantic Records)
- Xavier Omär — If You Feel (RCA Records)
Friday, October 30
- Adam Hender — Sick (3tone Records)
- Amy MacDonald — The Human Demands (BMG)
- Ane Brun — After The Great Storm (Balloon Ranger Records)
- Atmosphere — The Day Before Halloween (Rhymesayers)
- Austin Lucas — Alive In The Hot Zone! (Cornelius Chapel Records)
- Baldi/Gerycz Duo — After Commodore Perry Service Plaza (American Dreams Records)
- Black Stone Cherry — The Human Condition (Mascot Records)
- Bridget Chappell — Undertow (Heavy Machinery Records)
- Cam — The Otherside (Triple Tigers/RCA Records)
- Dope Body — Crack A Light! (Drag City)
- Eels — Earth To Dora (E Works Records)
- Elvis Costello — Hey Clockface (Concord)
- Emily Kuhn — Sky Stories (Bace Records)
- Eric Bellinger — Eric B For President: Term 3 (YFS/300)
- Goo Goo Dolls — It’s Christmas All Over (Warner Records)
- Jarrod Lawson — Be The Change (Dome Records UK)
- Jeremiah Sand — Lift It Down (Sacred Bones Records)
- Jneiro Jarel — After A Thousand Years (Far Out Recordings)
- Johanna Burnheart — Burnheart (Ropeadope)
- Johnny Lloyd — Cheap Medication (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- King Khan — The Infinite Ones (Khannibalism)
- Knox Fortune — Stock Child Wonder (Nice Work)
- Lunchbox — After School Special (Slumberland Records)
- Meghan Trainor — A Very Trainor Christmas (Epic Records)
- Odd Palace — One Step Closer (Prime Collective)
- Oneohtrix Point Never — Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Warp)
- Puscifer — Existential Reckoning (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG)
- Sam Burton — I Can Go With You (Tompkins Square)
- Sam Morrow — Gettin’ By On Gettin’ Down (Forty Below Records)
- Sam Smith — Love Goes (Capitol)
- Sarah And The Safe Word — Good Gracious! Bad People. (Take This To Heart)
- Sloane — Too Young To Be Lonely EP (Atoned Music)
- Stephen Becker — Nothing Sun Under The New EP (NNA Tapes)
- Sunbirds — Cool To Be Kind (Nectar Records)
- Suzzy Roche And Lucy Wainwright Roche — I Can Still Hear You (StorySound Records)
- Thou And Emma Ruth Rundle — May Our Chambers Be Full (Sacred Bones Records)
