All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, October 6

  • A. Savage — Several Songs About Fire (Rough Trade Records)
  • Adeline Hotel — Hot Fruit (Ruination)
  • Aho Ssan — Rhizomes (Other People)
  • Axis: Sova — Blinded By Oblivion (God)
  • BCMC — Foreign Smokes (Drag City)
  • Bewilder — From the Eyrie (Tiny Engines)
  • Born Days — My Little Dark (AudioSport Records)
  • BoyWithUke — Lucid Dreams (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
  • Breeze — Sour Grapes (Hand Drawn Dracula)
  • Butcher Brown — Solar Music (Concord Jazz)
  • Citizen — Calling the Dogs (Run For Cover)
  • Claire Rosinkranz — Just Because (slowplay/Republic Records)
  • Colbie Caillat — Along the Way (Blue Jean Baby Records)
  • Corey Gulkin — Half Moon (Anything Bagel Records)
  • corner club — in the rearview mirror EP (Hyena Records)
  • Darius Rucker — Carolyn’s Boy (Capitol Nashville)
  • Del Paxton — Auto Locator (Topshelf Records)
  • Dogstar — Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees (Dillon Street Records)
  • Dorian Electra — Fanfare (Universal)
  • Drake — For All the Dogs (OVO Sound/Republic Records)
  • DUSK — Wheels of Twilight (Argonauta Records)
  • Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist — Voir Dire (Gala Music)
  • ElCamino — They Spit on Jesus (BSF Records)
  • Elijah Johnston — Hometown Vampire (Strolling Bones Records)
  • Ethan P. Flynn — Abandon All Hope (Young)
  • Games We Play — Life’s Going Great (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Georgia Gets By — Fish Bird Baby Boy EP (Luminelle)
  • Glasser — crux (One Little Independent)
  • Hank May — Tails (Dangerbird Records)
  • Hania Rani — Ghosts (Gondwana Records)
  • Hannah Diamond — Perfect Picture (PC Music)
  • Heatmiser — The Music of Heatmiser (Third Man Records)
  • heka — swan songs EP (Practise Music)
  • Hello June — Artifacts (31 Tigers Records)
  • Hunny — Hunny’s New Planet Heaven (Epitaph Records)
  • Ilsey — From the Valley (Elektra Records)
  • Incubus — Morning View XXIII (Virgin Music)
  • Jason Hawk Harris — Thin Places (Bloodshot Records)
  • Joe Bonamassa — Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2 (J&R Adventures)
  • John Carpenter — Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) (Sacred Bones)
  • John R. Miller — Heat Comes Down (Rounder Records)
  • Jolie Holland — Haunted Mountain (MNRK Music Group)
  • The Keening — Little Bird (Relapse)
  • La Chinga — Primal Forces (Ripple Music)
  • Lufthaus — Visions Volume 1 (Armada Music)
  • Mary Lattimore — Goodbye, Hotel Arkada (Ghostly International)
  • Max Cooper — Motif EP (Mesh)
  • Meernaa — So Far So Good (Keeled Scales)
  • Michael Abdow — Séance In Black (Couch Cat Records)
  • Miki Ratsula — i’ll be fine if i want to (Nettwerk)
  • Mitch Rowland — Come June (Erskine/Giant)
  • Mutabaruka — Black Attack (Ariwa)
  • Mutual Benefit — Growing at the Edges (Transgressive)
  • Neil Frances — It’s All A Bit Fuzzy (Nettwerk)
  • Old Dominion — Memory Lane (Columbia Nashville)
  • Omar Apollo — Live For Me EP (Warner Records)
  • Open City — Hands in the Honey Jar (Get Better Records)
  • Prong — State of Emergency (Steamhammer/SPV)
  • Restless Spirit — Afterimage (Magnetic Eye Records)
  • Roger Waters — The Dark Side of the Moon Redux (Cooking Vinyl)
  • The Rural Alberta Advantage — The Rise & The Fall (Saddle Creek)
  • Sam Gendel and Marcella Cytrynowicz — AUDIOBOOK (Psychic Hotline)
  • The Seshen — Nowhere (Rhino)
  • The Steel Woods — On Your Time (Thirty Tigers)
  • Steve Cole — Without a Doubt (Artistry Music/Mack Avenue)
  • Sufjan Stevens — Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty)
  • Svalbard — The Weight of the Mask (Nuclear Blast Records)
  • Tele Novella — Poet’s Tooth (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Tré Burt — Traffic Fiction (Oh Boy Records)
  • Truth Club — Running From the Chase (Double Double Whammy)
  • Unschooling — New World Artifacts (Bad Vibrations Records)
  • Van Halen — The Collection II (Rhino)
  • World’s First Cinema — Palm Reader EP (Fearless Records)
  • Yes — Yessingles (Rhino)
  • Yung Bae — Groove Continental: Side B (self-released)

Friday, October 13

  • A Beacon School — yoyo (Grind Select)
  • Abby Hamilton — #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo) (Blue Gown Records)
  • Adam Melchor — Fruitland EP (Warner)
  • Aditya Prakash — Isolashun (New Amsterdam Records)
  • Allah-Las — Zuma 85 (Calico Discos)
  • Anna Hillburg — Tired Girls (Speakeasy Studios SF)
  • Beartooth — The Surface (Red Bull Records)
  • Black Mekon — NEAT! (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Blue Ocean — Fertile State (Slumberland Records)
  • The Bones of J.R. Jones — Slow Lighting (Tone Tree Music)
  • boygenius — the rest EP (Interscope)
  • Cafuné — Love Songs for the End EP (Elektra Entertainment)
  • Celia — Complete In Box (AWAL Records)
  • Chelsea Cutler — Stellaria (Republic Records)
  • CMAT — Crazymad (AWAL Records)
  • ††† (Crosses) — Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. (Warner Records)
  • The Dollyrots — Night Owls (Wicked Cool Records/The Orchard)
  • The Drums — Jonny (Anti- Records)
  • Eric Sardinas — Midnight Junction (earMUSIC)
  • Faith Healer — The Hand That Fits the Glove (Mint Records)
  • Feelies — Some Kinda Love (Bar/None Records)
  • Free Throw — Lessons That We Swear to Keep (Wax Bodega)
  • FRENSHIP — Base Camp EP (ONErpm)
  • Gavin DeGraw — A Classic Christmas (RCA)
  • Geese — 4D Country EP (Partisan/PIAS)
  • Gotts Street Park — On the Inside (Blue Flowers Music)
  • Gucci Mane — Breath of Fresh Air (1017/Atlantic Records)
  • Hannah Wicklund — The Prize (Label 51/Flatiron Recordings)
  • Helena Deland — Goodnight Summerland (Chivi Chivi)
  • Holly Humberstone — Paint My Bedroom Black (Darkroom/Geffen/Polydor Records)
  • Hooveriii — Pointe (The Reverberation Appreciation Society)
  • Husbands — Cuatro (Thirty Tigers)
  • IVE — I’VE MINE EP (Starship Entertainment)
  • Jake Shears — Last Man Dancing Remixes EP (Mute)
  • Jamila Woods — Water Made Us (Jagjaguwar)
  • Jenn Champion — The Last Night of Sadness (Gay Forever)
  • John Scofield — Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
  • Johnny Jewel — Holly (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Italians Do It Better)
  • Johnny Mathis — Christmas Time is Here (Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings)
  • Kacey Johansing — Year Away (Night Bloom Records)
  • Krieg — Ruiner (Profound Lore Records)
  • L’Rain — I Killed Your Dog (Mexican Summer)
  • Land of Talk — Performances (Saddle Creek)
  • Laura Misch — Sample the Sky (One Little Independent Records)
  • Lilts — Waiting Around EP (Better Company Records)
  • Mali Velasquez — I’m Green (Acrophase Records)
  • Maple Glider — I Get Into Trouble (Partisan Records)
  • Margo Price — Strays II (Loma Vista)
  • Melanie De Biasio — Il Viaggio ([PIAS])
  • The Menzingers — Some Of It Was True (Epitaph Records)
  • Metric — Formentera II (Thirty Tigers Records)
  • Mike Donovan — Mike Donovan Meets the Mighty Flashlight (Drag City)
  • Milliseconds — So This Is How It Happens (Spartan Records)
  • Muzi — uMUZI (Fool’s Gold Records)
  • Nitin Sawhney — Identity (Warner Music)
  • Offset — Set It Off (Motown Records)
  • OT The Real & AraabMUZIK — Zombie (BSF Records)
  • Paul Wall and Termanology — Start, Finish, Repeat (Perfect Time Music Group)
  • Pinkshift — Suraksha EP (Hopeless Records)
  • Rebel Yell — Desolation (Dinosaur City)
  • Ringo Starr — Rewind Forward EP (UMe)
  • Roger Eno — the skies, they shift like chords (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Ronnie Atkins — Trinity (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Sarah Morrison — Attachment Figure (Ramp Local)
  • Spencer Krug — I Just Drew This Knife (Pronounced Kroog)
  • Squirrel Flower — Tomorrow’s Fire (Polyvinyl)
  • Terra Lightfoot — Healing Power (Sonic Unyon Records)
  • Tex Crick — Sweet Dreamin’ (Mac’s Record Label)
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL (BIGHIT MUSIC/Republic Records/IMPERIAL)
  • Troye Sivan — Something to Give Each Other (EMI/Capitol)
  • Upchuck — Bite the Hand That Feeds (Famous Class)
  • Will Joseph Cook — Novella EP (Bad Hotel/The Vertex)

Friday, October 20

  • Barry Can’t Swim — When Will We Land? (Ninja Tune)
  • Beharie — Are You There, Boy? (V2 Records)
  • Bella Boo — DreamySpaceyBlue (Studio Barnhus)
  • Bernie Worrell, Cindy Blackman Santana, and John King — Spherical (Infrequent Seams)
  • Bex Burch — There is only love and fear (International Anthem)
  • Billy Raffoul — For All These Years (Nettwerk)
  • Blink-182 — One More Time… (Columbia Records)
  • Blues Traveler — Traveler’s Soul (Round Hill Records/Black Hill Records)
  • Bombay Bicycle Club — My Big Day (Arts & Crafts)
  • Boys Like Girls — Sunday at Foxwoods (Fearless Records)
  • Brooke Ligertwood — Eight (Capitol CMG)
  • Chris Shiflett — Lost at Sea (Blue Élan Records)
  • Crime & the City Solution — the killer (Mute Records)
  • Dirt Buyer — Dirt Buyer II (Bayonet Records)
  • Duff McKagan — Lighthouse (The World is Flat)
  • Dusk — Glass Pastures (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Dylan LeBlanc — Coyote (ATO)
  • Elmiene — Marking My Time EP (Polydor/Def Jam Recordings)
  • Emma Anderson — Pearlies (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Emily Wolfe — The Blowback (Crows Feet Records)
  • Evian Christ — Revanchist (Warp Records)
  • Florentino — Kilometro Quinze EP (XL Recordings)
  • Forest Swords — Bolted (Ninja Tune)
  • Glen Hansard — All That Was East is West of Me Now (ANTI-)
  • Goo Goo Dolls — Live At the Academy (Warner Records)
  • Hannah Marks — Outsider, Outlier (Out Of Your Head Records)
  • Hauschka — Philanthropy (City Slang)
  • Il Sogno del Marinaio — A Tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton (Red Parakeet)
  • Israel Nash — Ozarker (Loose)
  • Jake Scott — Lavender (Elektra Records)
  • Jane Remover — Census Designated (DeadAir)
  • Katie von Schleicher — A Little Touch of Schleicher in the Night (Ba Da Bing Records)
  • Knuckle Puck — Losing What We Love (Pure Noise)
  • LALU — The Fish Who Wanted to Be King (Frontiers)
  • Lee Gamble — Models (Hyperdub)
  • Lost Girls — Selvutsletter (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Luke Grimes — Pain Pills or Pews EP (Mercury Nashville/Range Music)
  • Maria BC — Spike Field (Sacred Bones)
  • Markus Floats — Fourth Album (Constellation)
  • Mason Ramsey — Fall Into Places EP (Atlantic Records)
  • Marthe — Further In Evil (Southern Lord)
  • Me Rex — Giant Elk (Big Scary Monsters)
  • Mike Adams At His Honest Weight — Guess For Thrills (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Night Ranger — 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra (Frontiers)
  • Oxymorrons — Melanin Punk (Mascot Records)
  • Parcels — Live Vol. 2 (Because Music)
  • Pip Blom — Bobbie (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Poolside — Blame It All On Love (Counter Records)
  • RealestK — Real World (Columbia Records)
  • Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter — SAVED! (Perpetual Flame Ministries)
  • Rival Sons — Lightbringer (Atlantic)
  • The Rolling Stones — Hackney Diamonds (Polydor)
  • Sampha — Lahai (Young)
  • Santa Chiara — IMPORTED (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Sarah Klang — Mercedes (Nettwerk)
  • Selcouth Quartet — Selcouth Quartet (Flóki Studios Records)
  • Skinny Lister — Shanty Punk (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Sleaford Mods — MORE UK GRIM EP (Rough Trade)
  • Slothrust — I Promise EP (Dangerbird Records)
  • Sofiane Pamart — Noche (DEMAIN/[PIAS])
  • Sparkle Division — Foxy (Temporary Residence)
  • Sun June — Bad Dream Jaguar (Run For Cover Records)
  • The Streets — The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light (679 Recordings/Warner Music UK)
  • Teenage Halloween — Till You Return (Don Giovanni)
  • Temperance — Hermitage — Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2 (Napalm Records)

Friday, October 27

  • Angie McMahon — Light, Dark, Light Again (AWAL)
  • Ben Sloan — muted colors live EP (New Amsterdam Records)
  • Black Pumas — Chronicles of a Diamond (ATO Records)
  • Cindy Bullens — Little Pieces (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Circus Devils — Squeeze the Needle (GBV Inc)
  • Crime in Stereo — House & Trance (Pure Noise Records)
  • DJ Shadow — Action Adventure (Mass Appeal)
  • Duran Duran — Danse Macabre (BMG/Tape Modern)
  • Egyptian Blue — A Living Commodity (YALA! Records)
  • Elkka — DJ Friendly EP (Ninja Tune)
  • The Gaslight Anthem — History Books (Rich Mahogany Records)
  • Golden Apples — Bananasugarfire (Lame-O Records)
  • Gregg Kowalsky — Eso Es (Mexican Summer)
  • In This Moment — Godmode (BMG)
  • James Blunt — Who We Used To Be (Atlantic)
  • Jessi Colter — Edge of Forever (Appalachia Record Co)
  • The Kills — God Games (Domino)
  • King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — The Silver Cord (KGLW)
  • Kojaque — Phantom of the Afters (Soft Boy Records)
  • Lia Lia — Angst EP (DSps)
  • Lowertown — Skin of My Teeth EP (Dangerbird Records)
  • Lydia Luce — Florida Girl (Nettwerk)
  • Machinedrum — 4#TRACK EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Magnolia Park — Halloween Mixtape II (Epitaph Records)
  • Mayer Hawthorne — For All Time (P&L Records)
  • Mike Reed — The Separatist Party (We Jazz Records)
  • Mötley Crüe — Year of the Devil (BMG)
  • The Mountain Goats — Jenny From Thebes (Merge Records)
  • NYOS — Waterfall Cave Fantasy, Forever (Pelagic Records)
  • Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark — Bauhaus Staircase (White Noise Records)
  • Pattern-Seeking Animals — Spooky Action at a Distance (InsideOutMusic)
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Live In New York (Missing Piece Records)
  • Pony Girl — Laff It Off (Paper Bag Records)
  • Poppy — Zig (Sumerian Records)
  • Ragana — Desolation’s Flower (The Flenser)
  • Red Axes — One More City (fabric Originals)
  • Rett Madison — One for Jackie (Warner Bros)
  • Robert Finley — Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
  • The Serfs — Half Eaten By Dogs (Trouble in Mind)
  • Shabazz Palaces — Robbed in Rareness (Sub Pop)
  • SIPHO. — Prayers & Paranoia (Dirty Hit)
  • Sofia Kourtesis — Madres (Exploding in Sound)
  • The Streets — The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light (679 Recordings/Warner Music UK)
  • Sundara Karma — Better Luck Next Time (Is Right Records)
  • SWMRS — Sonic Tonic (Epic Records)
  • Taking Back Sunday — 152 (Fantasy Records)
  • Tar Of — Confidence Freaks Me Out (Sound As Language)
  • The Third Mind — The Third Mind 2 (Yep Roc Records)
  • Tonguetied — Bloom EP (Underplay)
  • Viji — So Vanilla (Speedy Wunderground)
  • Wild Nothing — Hold (Captured Tracks)
  • Year of the Knife — No Love Lost (Pure Noise Records)

