Friday, October 6
- A. Savage — Several Songs About Fire (Rough Trade Records)
- Adeline Hotel — Hot Fruit (Ruination)
- Aho Ssan — Rhizomes (Other People)
- Axis: Sova — Blinded By Oblivion (God)
- BCMC — Foreign Smokes (Drag City)
- Bewilder — From the Eyrie (Tiny Engines)
- Born Days — My Little Dark (AudioSport Records)
- BoyWithUke — Lucid Dreams (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
- Breeze — Sour Grapes (Hand Drawn Dracula)
- Butcher Brown — Solar Music (Concord Jazz)
- Citizen — Calling the Dogs (Run For Cover)
- Claire Rosinkranz — Just Because (slowplay/Republic Records)
- Colbie Caillat — Along the Way (Blue Jean Baby Records)
- Corey Gulkin — Half Moon (Anything Bagel Records)
- corner club — in the rearview mirror EP (Hyena Records)
- Darius Rucker — Carolyn’s Boy (Capitol Nashville)
- Del Paxton — Auto Locator (Topshelf Records)
- Dogstar — Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees (Dillon Street Records)
- Dorian Electra — Fanfare (Universal)
- Drake — For All the Dogs (OVO Sound/Republic Records)
- DUSK — Wheels of Twilight (Argonauta Records)
- Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist — Voir Dire (Gala Music)
- ElCamino — They Spit on Jesus (BSF Records)
- Elijah Johnston — Hometown Vampire (Strolling Bones Records)
- Ethan P. Flynn — Abandon All Hope (Young)
- Games We Play — Life’s Going Great (Fueled By Ramen)
- Georgia Gets By — Fish Bird Baby Boy EP (Luminelle)
- Glasser — crux (One Little Independent)
- Hank May — Tails (Dangerbird Records)
- Hania Rani — Ghosts (Gondwana Records)
- Hannah Diamond — Perfect Picture (PC Music)
- Heatmiser — The Music of Heatmiser (Third Man Records)
- heka — swan songs EP (Practise Music)
- Hello June — Artifacts (31 Tigers Records)
- Hunny — Hunny’s New Planet Heaven (Epitaph Records)
- Ilsey — From the Valley (Elektra Records)
- Incubus — Morning View XXIII (Virgin Music)
- Jason Hawk Harris — Thin Places (Bloodshot Records)
- Joe Bonamassa — Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2 (J&R Adventures)
- John Carpenter — Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) (Sacred Bones)
- John R. Miller — Heat Comes Down (Rounder Records)
- Jolie Holland — Haunted Mountain (MNRK Music Group)
- The Keening — Little Bird (Relapse)
- La Chinga — Primal Forces (Ripple Music)
- Lufthaus — Visions Volume 1 (Armada Music)
- Mary Lattimore — Goodbye, Hotel Arkada (Ghostly International)
- Max Cooper — Motif EP (Mesh)
- Meernaa — So Far So Good (Keeled Scales)
- Michael Abdow — Séance In Black (Couch Cat Records)
- Miki Ratsula — i’ll be fine if i want to (Nettwerk)
- Mitch Rowland — Come June (Erskine/Giant)
- Mutabaruka — Black Attack (Ariwa)
- Mutual Benefit — Growing at the Edges (Transgressive)
- Neil Frances — It’s All A Bit Fuzzy (Nettwerk)
- Old Dominion — Memory Lane (Columbia Nashville)
- Omar Apollo — Live For Me EP (Warner Records)
- Open City — Hands in the Honey Jar (Get Better Records)
- Prong — State of Emergency (Steamhammer/SPV)
- Restless Spirit — Afterimage (Magnetic Eye Records)
- Roger Waters — The Dark Side of the Moon Redux (Cooking Vinyl)
- The Rural Alberta Advantage — The Rise & The Fall (Saddle Creek)
- Sam Gendel and Marcella Cytrynowicz — AUDIOBOOK (Psychic Hotline)
- The Seshen — Nowhere (Rhino)
- The Steel Woods — On Your Time (Thirty Tigers)
- Steve Cole — Without a Doubt (Artistry Music/Mack Avenue)
- Sufjan Stevens — Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty)
- Svalbard — The Weight of the Mask (Nuclear Blast Records)
- Tele Novella — Poet’s Tooth (Kill Rock Stars)
- Tré Burt — Traffic Fiction (Oh Boy Records)
- Truth Club — Running From the Chase (Double Double Whammy)
- Unschooling — New World Artifacts (Bad Vibrations Records)
- Van Halen — The Collection II (Rhino)
- World’s First Cinema — Palm Reader EP (Fearless Records)
- Yes — Yessingles (Rhino)
- Yung Bae — Groove Continental: Side B (self-released)
Friday, October 13
- A Beacon School — yoyo (Grind Select)
- Abby Hamilton — #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo) (Blue Gown Records)
- Adam Melchor — Fruitland EP (Warner)
- Aditya Prakash — Isolashun (New Amsterdam Records)
- Allah-Las — Zuma 85 (Calico Discos)
- Anna Hillburg — Tired Girls (Speakeasy Studios SF)
- Beartooth — The Surface (Red Bull Records)
- Black Mekon — NEAT! (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Blue Ocean — Fertile State (Slumberland Records)
- The Bones of J.R. Jones — Slow Lighting (Tone Tree Music)
- boygenius — the rest EP (Interscope)
- Cafuné — Love Songs for the End EP (Elektra Entertainment)
- Celia — Complete In Box (AWAL Records)
- Chelsea Cutler — Stellaria (Republic Records)
- CMAT — Crazymad (AWAL Records)
- ††† (Crosses) — Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. (Warner Records)
- The Dollyrots — Night Owls (Wicked Cool Records/The Orchard)
- The Drums — Jonny (Anti- Records)
- Eric Sardinas — Midnight Junction (earMUSIC)
- Faith Healer — The Hand That Fits the Glove (Mint Records)
- Feelies — Some Kinda Love (Bar/None Records)
- Free Throw — Lessons That We Swear to Keep (Wax Bodega)
- FRENSHIP — Base Camp EP (ONErpm)
- Gavin DeGraw — A Classic Christmas (RCA)
- Geese — 4D Country EP (Partisan/PIAS)
- Gotts Street Park — On the Inside (Blue Flowers Music)
- Gucci Mane — Breath of Fresh Air (1017/Atlantic Records)
- Hannah Wicklund — The Prize (Label 51/Flatiron Recordings)
- Helena Deland — Goodnight Summerland (Chivi Chivi)
- Holly Humberstone — Paint My Bedroom Black (Darkroom/Geffen/Polydor Records)
- Hooveriii — Pointe (The Reverberation Appreciation Society)
- Husbands — Cuatro (Thirty Tigers)
- IVE — I’VE MINE EP (Starship Entertainment)
- Jake Shears — Last Man Dancing Remixes EP (Mute)
- Jamila Woods — Water Made Us (Jagjaguwar)
- Jenn Champion — The Last Night of Sadness (Gay Forever)
- John Scofield — Uncle John’s Band (ECM)
- Johnny Jewel — Holly (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Italians Do It Better)
- Johnny Mathis — Christmas Time is Here (Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings)
- Kacey Johansing — Year Away (Night Bloom Records)
- Krieg — Ruiner (Profound Lore Records)
- L’Rain — I Killed Your Dog (Mexican Summer)
- Land of Talk — Performances (Saddle Creek)
- Laura Misch — Sample the Sky (One Little Independent Records)
- Lilts — Waiting Around EP (Better Company Records)
- Mali Velasquez — I’m Green (Acrophase Records)
- Maple Glider — I Get Into Trouble (Partisan Records)
- Margo Price — Strays II (Loma Vista)
- Melanie De Biasio — Il Viaggio ([PIAS])
- The Menzingers — Some Of It Was True (Epitaph Records)
- Metric — Formentera II (Thirty Tigers Records)
- Mike Donovan — Mike Donovan Meets the Mighty Flashlight (Drag City)
- Milliseconds — So This Is How It Happens (Spartan Records)
- Muzi — uMUZI (Fool’s Gold Records)
- Nitin Sawhney — Identity (Warner Music)
- Offset — Set It Off (Motown Records)
- OT The Real & AraabMUZIK — Zombie (BSF Records)
- Paul Wall and Termanology — Start, Finish, Repeat (Perfect Time Music Group)
- Pinkshift — Suraksha EP (Hopeless Records)
- Rebel Yell — Desolation (Dinosaur City)
- Ringo Starr — Rewind Forward EP (UMe)
- Roger Eno — the skies, they shift like chords (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Ronnie Atkins — Trinity (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Sarah Morrison — Attachment Figure (Ramp Local)
- Spencer Krug — I Just Drew This Knife (Pronounced Kroog)
- Squirrel Flower — Tomorrow’s Fire (Polyvinyl)
- Terra Lightfoot — Healing Power (Sonic Unyon Records)
- Tex Crick — Sweet Dreamin’ (Mac’s Record Label)
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL (BIGHIT MUSIC/Republic Records/IMPERIAL)
- Troye Sivan — Something to Give Each Other (EMI/Capitol)
- Upchuck — Bite the Hand That Feeds (Famous Class)
- Will Joseph Cook — Novella EP (Bad Hotel/The Vertex)
Friday, October 20
- Barry Can’t Swim — When Will We Land? (Ninja Tune)
- Beharie — Are You There, Boy? (V2 Records)
- Bella Boo — DreamySpaceyBlue (Studio Barnhus)
- Bernie Worrell, Cindy Blackman Santana, and John King — Spherical (Infrequent Seams)
- Bex Burch — There is only love and fear (International Anthem)
- Billy Raffoul — For All These Years (Nettwerk)
- Blink-182 — One More Time… (Columbia Records)
- Blues Traveler — Traveler’s Soul (Round Hill Records/Black Hill Records)
- Bombay Bicycle Club — My Big Day (Arts & Crafts)
- Boys Like Girls — Sunday at Foxwoods (Fearless Records)
- Brooke Ligertwood — Eight (Capitol CMG)
- Chris Shiflett — Lost at Sea (Blue Élan Records)
- Crime & the City Solution — the killer (Mute Records)
- Dirt Buyer — Dirt Buyer II (Bayonet Records)
- Duff McKagan — Lighthouse (The World is Flat)
- Dusk — Glass Pastures (Don Giovanni Records)
- Dylan LeBlanc — Coyote (ATO)
- Elmiene — Marking My Time EP (Polydor/Def Jam Recordings)
- Emma Anderson — Pearlies (Sonic Cathedral)
- Emily Wolfe — The Blowback (Crows Feet Records)
- Evian Christ — Revanchist (Warp Records)
- Florentino — Kilometro Quinze EP (XL Recordings)
- Forest Swords — Bolted (Ninja Tune)
- Glen Hansard — All That Was East is West of Me Now (ANTI-)
- Goo Goo Dolls — Live At the Academy (Warner Records)
- Hannah Marks — Outsider, Outlier (Out Of Your Head Records)
- Hauschka — Philanthropy (City Slang)
- Il Sogno del Marinaio — A Tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton (Red Parakeet)
- Israel Nash — Ozarker (Loose)
- Jake Scott — Lavender (Elektra Records)
- Jane Remover — Census Designated (DeadAir)
- Katie von Schleicher — A Little Touch of Schleicher in the Night (Ba Da Bing Records)
- Knuckle Puck — Losing What We Love (Pure Noise)
- LALU — The Fish Who Wanted to Be King (Frontiers)
- Lee Gamble — Models (Hyperdub)
- Lost Girls — Selvutsletter (Smalltown Supersound)
- Luke Grimes — Pain Pills or Pews EP (Mercury Nashville/Range Music)
- Maria BC — Spike Field (Sacred Bones)
- Markus Floats — Fourth Album (Constellation)
- Mason Ramsey — Fall Into Places EP (Atlantic Records)
- Marthe — Further In Evil (Southern Lord)
- Me Rex — Giant Elk (Big Scary Monsters)
- Mike Adams At His Honest Weight — Guess For Thrills (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Night Ranger — 40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra (Frontiers)
- Oxymorrons — Melanin Punk (Mascot Records)
- Parcels — Live Vol. 2 (Because Music)
- Pip Blom — Bobbie (Heavenly Recordings)
- Poolside — Blame It All On Love (Counter Records)
- RealestK — Real World (Columbia Records)
- Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter — SAVED! (Perpetual Flame Ministries)
- Rival Sons — Lightbringer (Atlantic)
- The Rolling Stones — Hackney Diamonds (Polydor)
- Sampha — Lahai (Young)
- Santa Chiara — IMPORTED (Kill Rock Stars)
- Sarah Klang — Mercedes (Nettwerk)
- Selcouth Quartet — Selcouth Quartet (Flóki Studios Records)
- Skinny Lister — Shanty Punk (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Sleaford Mods — MORE UK GRIM EP (Rough Trade)
- Slothrust — I Promise EP (Dangerbird Records)
- Sofiane Pamart — Noche (DEMAIN/[PIAS])
- Sparkle Division — Foxy (Temporary Residence)
- Sun June — Bad Dream Jaguar (Run For Cover Records)
- The Streets — The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light (679 Recordings/Warner Music UK)
- Teenage Halloween — Till You Return (Don Giovanni)
- Temperance — Hermitage — Daruma’s Eyes Pt. 2 (Napalm Records)
Friday, October 27
- Angie McMahon — Light, Dark, Light Again (AWAL)
- Ben Sloan — muted colors live EP (New Amsterdam Records)
- Black Pumas — Chronicles of a Diamond (ATO Records)
- Cindy Bullens — Little Pieces (Kill Rock Stars)
- Circus Devils — Squeeze the Needle (GBV Inc)
- Crime in Stereo — House & Trance (Pure Noise Records)
- DJ Shadow — Action Adventure (Mass Appeal)
- Duran Duran — Danse Macabre (BMG/Tape Modern)
- Egyptian Blue — A Living Commodity (YALA! Records)
- Elkka — DJ Friendly EP (Ninja Tune)
- The Gaslight Anthem — History Books (Rich Mahogany Records)
- Golden Apples — Bananasugarfire (Lame-O Records)
- Gregg Kowalsky — Eso Es (Mexican Summer)
- In This Moment — Godmode (BMG)
- James Blunt — Who We Used To Be (Atlantic)
- Jessi Colter — Edge of Forever (Appalachia Record Co)
- The Kills — God Games (Domino)
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — The Silver Cord (KGLW)
- Kojaque — Phantom of the Afters (Soft Boy Records)
- Lia Lia — Angst EP (DSps)
- Lowertown — Skin of My Teeth EP (Dangerbird Records)
- Lydia Luce — Florida Girl (Nettwerk)
- Machinedrum — 4#TRACK EP (Ninja Tune)
- Magnolia Park — Halloween Mixtape II (Epitaph Records)
- Mayer Hawthorne — For All Time (P&L Records)
- Mike Reed — The Separatist Party (We Jazz Records)
- Mötley Crüe — Year of the Devil (BMG)
- The Mountain Goats — Jenny From Thebes (Merge Records)
- NYOS — Waterfall Cave Fantasy, Forever (Pelagic Records)
- Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark — Bauhaus Staircase (White Noise Records)
- Pattern-Seeking Animals — Spooky Action at a Distance (InsideOutMusic)
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Live In New York (Missing Piece Records)
- Pony Girl — Laff It Off (Paper Bag Records)
- Poppy — Zig (Sumerian Records)
- Ragana — Desolation’s Flower (The Flenser)
- Red Axes — One More City (fabric Originals)
- Rett Madison — One for Jackie (Warner Bros)
- Robert Finley — Black Bayou (Easy Eye Sound)
- The Serfs — Half Eaten By Dogs (Trouble in Mind)
- Shabazz Palaces — Robbed in Rareness (Sub Pop)
- SIPHO. — Prayers & Paranoia (Dirty Hit)
- Sofia Kourtesis — Madres (Exploding in Sound)
- The Streets — The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light (679 Recordings/Warner Music UK)
- Sundara Karma — Better Luck Next Time (Is Right Records)
- SWMRS — Sonic Tonic (Epic Records)
- Taking Back Sunday — 152 (Fantasy Records)
- Tar Of — Confidence Freaks Me Out (Sound As Language)
- The Third Mind — The Third Mind 2 (Yep Roc Records)
- Tonguetied — Bloom EP (Underplay)
- Viji — So Vanilla (Speedy Wunderground)
- Wild Nothing — Hold (Captured Tracks)
- Year of the Knife — No Love Lost (Pure Noise Records)
