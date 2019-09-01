Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, September 6
- Adam Green — Engine Of Paradise (30th Century Records)
- Alessia Cara — This Summer EP (Def Jam Recordings)
- Ana Egge — Is It The Kiss (StorySound Records)
- Bag Raiders — Horizons (Bang Gang 12 Inches)
- Barns Courtney — 404 (Virgin EMI)
- Bat For Lashes — Lost Girls (WAL Recordings)
- Beehive — Depressed + Distressed (Jester Records)
- Blue Flowers — Crisis EP (Blue Flowers Music)
- Chrissie Hynde — Valve Bone Woe (BMG)
- Christof van der Ven — You Were The Place (Planet Zog Records)
- Crystal Gayle — You Don’t Know Me (Southpaw Musical Productions)
- Death Cab For Cutie — The Blue EP (Atlantic)
- DJ O’Flynn — Aletheia (Silver Bear Recordings)
- The Drew Thomson Foundation — The Drew Thomson Foundation (Dine Alone Records)
- Emma Frank — Comeback (The 270 Sessions)
- flor — ley lines (Fueled By Ramen)
- Foy Vance — To Memphis (Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra)
- Frankie Cosmos — Close It Quietly (Sub Pop)
- The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) — The Highwomen (Low Country Sound/Elektra)
- Iggy Pop — FREE (Caroline International Loma Vista)
- Johnny Gill — Game Changer II (J Skillz Records/Kalvary)
- Joviale — Crisis EP (Blue Flowers Music)
- Kindness — Something Like War (Female Energy Records)
- Lower Dens — The Competition (Domino)
- The Magic E’s — Dead Star (Oh Mercy Records!)
- Mahalia — Love And Compromise (Warner Music UK Limited)
- Mallrat — Driving Music EP (Dew Process/Universal)
- Mark Clennon — Passion EP (Bonsound)
- Melanie Martinez — K-12 (Atlantic)
- Mermaidens — Look Me In The Eye (Flying Nun Records)
- Miss June — Bad Luck Party (Frenchkiss Records)
- Mizmor — Cairn (Gilead Media)
- The Mommyheads — Future You (Mommyhead Music/FanFar Records)
- Muna — Saves The World (RCA)
- Mwahaha– Lovers (Plug Research)
- NRBQ — Turn On, Tune In (Omnivore Recordings)
- Odd Nosdam — Flippies Best Tape (Home Assembly Music)
- Patternist — I Don’t Know What I’m Doing Here (InVogue Records)
- Paul Cauthen — Room 41 (Lightning Rod Records)
- Pearla — Quilting & Other Activities EP (Egghunt Records)
- Projekt Ich — By Train Through Countries (Echozone)
- Rheostatics — Here Come The Wolves (Six Shooter Records)
- Rise Twain — Rise Twain (InsideOutMusic)
- Rob Simonsen — Réveries (Sony Music Masterworks)
- Roxy Girls — A Poverty Of Attention (Moshi Moshi)
- Royal Trux with Ariel Pink — Pink Stuff EP (Fat Possum)
- Sandro Perri — Soft Landing (Constellation Records)
- Sister Hazel — Earth EP (Croakin Poet Records)
- Sleeping With Sirens — How It Feels To Be Lost (Sumerian Records)
- The Statistics — The Robson Street Hymns (AREA10)
- Swan Valley Heights — The Heavy Seed (Fuzzorama Records)
- Western Settings — Another Year (A-F Records/Gunner Records)