Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, September 6

  • Adam Green — Engine Of Paradise (30th Century Records)
  • Alessia Cara — This Summer EP (Def Jam Recordings)
  • Ana Egge — Is It The Kiss (StorySound Records)
  • Bag Raiders — Horizons (Bang Gang 12 Inches)
  • Barns Courtney — 404 (Virgin EMI)
  • Bat For Lashes — Lost Girls (WAL Recordings)
  • Beehive — Depressed + Distressed (Jester Records)
  • Blue Flowers — Crisis EP (Blue Flowers Music)
  • Chrissie Hynde — Valve Bone Woe (BMG)
  • Christof van der Ven — You Were The Place (Planet Zog Records)
  • Crystal Gayle — You Don’t Know Me (Southpaw Musical Productions)
  • Death Cab For Cutie — The Blue EP (Atlantic)
  • DJ O’Flynn — Aletheia (Silver Bear Recordings)
  • The Drew Thomson Foundation — The Drew Thomson Foundation (Dine Alone Records)
  • Emma Frank — Comeback (The 270 Sessions)
  • flor — ley lines (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Foy Vance — To Memphis (Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra)
  • Frankie Cosmos — Close It Quietly (Sub Pop)
  • The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires) — The Highwomen (Low Country Sound/Elektra)
  • Iggy Pop — FREE (Caroline International Loma Vista)
  • Johnny Gill — Game Changer II (J Skillz Records/Kalvary)
  • Joviale — Crisis EP (Blue Flowers Music)
  • Kindness — Something Like War (Female Energy Records)
  • Lower Dens — The Competition (Domino)
  • The Magic E’s — Dead Star (Oh Mercy Records!)
  • Mahalia — Love And Compromise (Warner Music UK Limited)
  • Mallrat — Driving Music EP (Dew Process/Universal)
  • Mark Clennon — Passion EP (Bonsound)
  • Melanie Martinez — K-12 (Atlantic)
  • Mermaidens — Look Me In The Eye (Flying Nun Records)
  • Miss June — Bad Luck Party (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Mizmor — Cairn (Gilead Media)
  • The Mommyheads — Future You (Mommyhead Music/FanFar Records)
  • Muna — Saves The World (RCA)
  • Mwahaha– Lovers (Plug Research)
  • NRBQ — Turn On, Tune In (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Odd Nosdam — Flippies Best Tape (Home Assembly Music)
  • Patternist — I Don’t Know What I’m Doing Here (InVogue Records)
  • Paul Cauthen — Room 41 (Lightning Rod Records)
  • Pearla — Quilting & Other Activities EP (Egghunt Records)
  • Projekt Ich — By Train Through Countries (Echozone)
  • Rheostatics — Here Come The Wolves (Six Shooter Records)
  • Rise Twain — Rise Twain (InsideOutMusic)
  • Rob Simonsen — Réveries (Sony Music Masterworks)
  • Roxy Girls — A Poverty Of Attention (Moshi Moshi)
  • Royal Trux with Ariel Pink — Pink Stuff EP (Fat Possum)
  • Sandro Perri — Soft Landing (Constellation Records)
  • Sister Hazel — Earth EP (Croakin Poet Records)
  • Sleeping With Sirens — How It Feels To Be Lost (Sumerian Records)
  • The Statistics — The Robson Street Hymns (AREA10)
  • Swan Valley Heights — The Heavy Seed (Fuzzorama Records)
  • Western Settings — Another Year (A-F Records/Gunner Records)

