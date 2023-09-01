newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In September 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, September 1

  • Bakar — Halo (Black Butter)
  • Blxst & Bino Rideaux — Sixtape 3 (EVGLE/Out The Blue/Def Jam/Red Bull Records)
  • Dope Lemon — Kimosabè (BMG)
  • Enola Gay — Casement EP (Modern Sky)
  • Field Medic — light is gone 2 (Run for Cover)
  • Firewind — Still Raging (AFM Records)
  • Frankie and the Witch Fingers — Data Doom (The Reverberation Appreciation Society)
  • Grandaddy — Sumday Twunny (Dangerbird Records)
  • Hey Colossus — In Blood (Wrong Speed Records)
  • Jeff Rosenstock — Hellmode (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • Joel Stoker — The Undertow (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Icona Pop — Club Romantech (TEN Music Group)
  • Illa J — No Traffic (Compound Entertainment/Def Jam)
  • Larry Fleet — Earned It (Big Loud Records)
  • Lathe of Heaven — Bound By Naked Skies (Sacred Bones)
  • Laya — Bet That EP (Warner)
  • MAY-A — Analysis Paralysis EP (Dot Dash/Remote Control Records)
  • Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo — Phantasmagoria in Blue (Mute)
  • midwxst — E3 (Geffen Records)
  • Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom — Ghost of Vroom 3 (Mod Y VII)
  • mssv — Human Reaction (BIG EGO Records)
  • The Paper Kites — At the Roadhouse (Frontiers)
  • Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons — Kings of the Asylum (Nuclear Blast Records)
  • The Pretenders — Relentless (Parlophone)
  • Puma Blue — Holy Waters (Blue Flowers Music)
  • Rae Fitzgerald — Say I Look Happy (Keeled Scales)
  • Slowdive — everything is alive (Dead Oceans)
  • Soen — Memorial (Silver Lining Music)
  • Speedy Ortiz — Rabbit Rabbit (Wax Nine)
  • Spirit of the Beehive — i’m so lucky EP (Saddle Creek)
  • Taking Meds — Dial M For Meds (Smartpunk Records)

Friday, September 8

  • 38 Spesh & Conway The Machine — Speshal Machinery (TFC Music Group)
  • Alabaster DePlume — Come With Fierce Grace (International Anthem Recording Company)
  • Allison Russell — The Returner (Fantasy Records)
  • Andy Taylor — Man’s A Wolf To A Man (BMG)
  • Angel Du$t — Brand New Soul (Pop Wig Records)
  • Anjimile — The King (4AD)
  • Ásgeir — Time on My Hands (Lo-Fi Version) (One Little Independent Records)
  • Ashley McBryde — The Devil I Know (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Benjamin Gustafsson — The Nature Within (Decca)
  • Blackbird Angels — Solsorte (Frontiers)
  • Buju Banton — Born for Greatness (Roc Nation)
  • caro — wild at <3 (PC Music)
  • The Chemical Brothers — For That Beautiful Feeling (EMI)
  • Childe — Stoned & Supremely Confident (Lower Third)
  • Coach Party — KILLJOY (Chess Club)
  • The Coral — Sea of Mirrors (Virgin Music International)
  • Courtney Barnett — End of the Day (Milk! Records)
  • Daiistar — Good Time (Fuzz Club)
  • Deeper — Careful! (Sub Pop)
  • DJ Slink — Bricks to the 6 EP (Defiant Records/Warner Records)
  • Durry — Suburban Legend (Big Pip Records)
  • d4vd — The Lost Petals EP (Darkroom/Interscope)
  • Everclear — Live at The Whisky a Go Go (Sunset Blvd Records)
  • The Flower Kings — Look At You Now (InsideOutMusic)
  • Gaika — Drift (Big Dada Recordings)
  • Greed Culture — The Death of US EP (Gravitas Recordings)
  • The Handsome Family — Hollow (V2 Records)
  • Heavy Makeup — Heavy Makeup (Shuffle Records)
  • Jalen Ngonda — Come Around And Love Me (Daptone Records)
  • James Blake — Playing Robots Into Heaven (Republic/Polydor)
  • Jess Nolan — ’93 (Righteous Babe Records)
  • Joan Osborne — Nobody Owns You (Womanly Hips Records)
  • Jobi Riccio — Whiplash (Yep Roc Records)
  • John Came — Rhythmicon (Mute)
  • John Fahey — Proofs and Refutations (Drag City)
  • Jon Langston — Heart On Ice (32 Bridge Entertainment/EMI Records Nashville)
  • Jonathan Wilson — Eat the Worm (BMG)
  • Kah-Lo — pain/pleasure (Epic Records)
  • Karkwa — Dans La Seconde (Audiogram)
  • Kvelertak — Endling (Rise Records/Petroleum Records)
  • Laufey — Bewitched (Laufey)
  • Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle (Atlantic/Centricity)
  • Lillie Mae & Family — Festival Eyes (S || C Records)
  • Low Cut Connie — Art Dealers (Contender Records)
  • Monolord — It’s All the Same EP (Relapse Records)
  • Nanci Griffith — Working in Corners (MCA Records)
  • Noah Gundersen — If This Is the End (Noah Gundersen)
  • Noisy — Fast Fwd: To Friday [Vol. 1] (Concord Records)
  • Olivia Rodrigo — Guts (Geffen)
  • The Postal Service — Everything Will Change (Sub Pop)
  • Proper. — Part-Timer EP (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Puddle of Mudd — Ubiquitous (Pavement Entertainment)
  • Róisín Murphy — Hit Parade (Ninja Tune)
  • Romy — Mid Air (Young)
  • Royal Blood — Back to the Water Below (Warner Records)
  • Sparklehorse — Bird Machine (ANTI‐)
  • Steep Canyon Rangers — Morning Shift (Yep Roc Records)
  • The String Cheese Incident — Lend Me a Hand (SCI Fidelity Records)
  • Tan Cologne — Pescetrullo (soundscapes) (Labrador Records)
  • Teezo Touchdown — How Do You Sleep At Night? (RCA)
  • Temps — After Party EP (Bella Union)
  • Thom Southern — So Long My Friend (Mighty Good Leader)
  • Tone Stith — P.O.V. (RCA)
  • Tyler Childers — Rustin’ in the Rain (Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records)
  • V — Layover (Big Hit Music)
  • Walter Etc. — When the Band Breaks Up Again (SideOneDummy Records)
  • With Honor — Boundless (Pure Noise)
  • Zeus — Credo (Arts & Crafts)
  • ZZ Ward — Dirty Shine (Dirty Shine)

Friday, September 15

  • Alan Palomo — World of Hassle (Mom+Pop)
  • Amindi — Take What You Need (EQT Recordings)
  • Bahamas — Bootcut (Brushfire Records)
  • Barenaked Ladies — In Flight (Raisin’ Records)
  • Baroness — Stone (Abraxan Hymns)
  • The Beaches — Blame My Ex (Island Records)
  • Bombino — Sahel (Partisan Records)
  • Bring Me the Horizon — POST HUMAN: NeX GEn (Columbia Records)
  • Briscoe — West of It All (ATO Records)
  • Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne (EMI Nashville)
  • Buffalo Nichols — The Fatalist (Fat Possum)
  • Chick Corea — Sardinia (Candid)
  • Corey Taylor — CMF2 (Decibel Cooper Recordings)
  • Corinne Bailey Rae — Black Rainbows (Thirty Tigers)
  • Couch Prints — Waterfall: Rebirth (Music Website)
  • Dan + Shay — Bigger Houses (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Danko Jones — Electric Sounds (AFM Records)
  • Delmur Darion — Tall Vision-of-the-Voyage (Practise Music Ltd)
  • Demi Lovato — Revamped (Island Records)
  • Dengue Fever — Ting Mong (TUK TUK Records)
  • Diddy — The Love Album: Off the Grid (Virgin Records)
  • Dude Cervantes — Dreamers (Blind Owl Records)
  • Explosions in the Sky — End (Temporary Residence Ltd)
  • FIZZ — The Secret to Life (Decca Records)
  • George Sanders and the Parallels — Hope Hotel EP (Bread & Butter Records)
  • Gum — Saturnia (Spinning Top)
  • Haley Blais — Wisecrack (Arts & Crafts)
  • Jono Manson — Stars Enough the Guide Me (Blue Rose Music)
  • K.Flay — MONO (Giant Music)
  • Kid Cudi — Insano (Wicked Awesome Records/Republic Records)
  • Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter — SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree (Edition Records)
  • La Doña — Can’t Eat Clout EP (Text Me Records)
  • Lewsberg — Out and About (Lewsberg Records)
  • Lizdelise — I Swore I Heard You Laughing (Sheer Luck Records)
  • Luluc — Diamonds (Community Music)
  • Madison Beer — Silence Between Songs (Epic Records)
  • Mae Muller — Sorry I’m Late (Universal Music/Capitol Records)
  • Margo Cilker — Valley of Heart’s Delight (Fluff & Gravy)
  • Maura Weaver — I Was Due For a Heartbreak (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Matthew Shipp — The Intrinsic Nature of Shipp (Mahakala Music)
  • Mike Flannery — Goodtime Charlie (Omn Label Services)
  • Mike Mains & The Branches — Memory Unfixed (Tooth & Nail)
  • Mitski — The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (Dead Oceans)
  • Nation of Language — Strange Disciple ([PIAS] Recordings)
  • Neal Morse — The Dreamer — Joseph: Part One (Frontiers)
  • NEEDTOBREATHE — CAVES (Universal)
  • Octo Octa — Dreams of a Dancefloor EP (T4T LUV NRG)
  • Office Dog — Spiel (Flying Nun Records)
  • Polo G — Hood Poet (Columbia)
  • Princess Goes — Come of Age (SO In De Goot)
  • Public Speaking — An Apple Lodged in My Back (Whited Sepulchre)
  • Ralphie Choo — Supernova (Rusia IDK/Warner)
  • Rasheed Chappell — Sugar Bills (Perfect Timing Music)
  • The Record Company — The 4th Album (Round Hill Records)
  • RL Grime — PLAY (Virgin Music Australia)
  • Ronnie Romero — Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters (Frontiers)
  • S. Carey & John Raymond — Shadowlands (Libellule)
  • Salem Ilese — High Concept (TenThousand Projects)
  • Sarah Jane Scouten — Turned to Gold (Light Organ Records)
  • Sarah Mary Chadwick — Messages To God (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Sextile — Push (Sacred Bones)
  • Shakey Graves — Movie of the Week (Dualtone Records)
  • Sierra — A Story of Anger (Virgin Records France)
  • Small Crush — Penelope (Asian Man Records)
  • Staind — Confessions of the Fallen (Alchemy Recordings/BMG)
  • Static Dress — Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux) (Roadrunner Records)
  • Stephen Marley — Old Soul (Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International)
  • STRABE — How Our Love Grows ([PIAS])
  • Steve Miller — J50: The Evolution of The Joker (Universal)
  • The Strangers — The Stranglers (Flail Records)
  • Sydney Sprague — somebody in hell loves you (Rude Records)
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars — It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day (Concord)
  • Tony Jay — Perfect Worlds (Slumberland Records)
  • Trevor Hall — Trevor Hall and the Great In Between (3 Rivers)
  • Tyler Booth — Keep it Real EP (Sony Music Nashville)
  • Vagabon — Sorry I Haven’t Called (Nonesuch Records)
  • Vic Mensa — Victor (Roc Nation Records)
  • Wheeler Walker Jr. — Ram (Pepperhill Music LLC)
  • Will Johnson — No Ordinary Crown (Keeled Scales)
  • Willie Nelson — Bluegrass (Sony Musique)
  • Woods — Perennial (Woodsist)
  • Worriers — Trust Your Gut (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • Yann Tiersen — Kerber Complete (Mute)

Friday, September 22

  • 2Rare — Rare Story Pt. 2 (Second Estate/Warner Records)
  • A Certain Ratio — 2023 EP (Mute)
  • Adam Melchor — Fruitland EP (Warner Records)
  • Al Menne — Freak Accident (Double Double Whammy)
  • Amindi — Take What You Need (EQT Recordings)
  • Another Michael — Wishes to Fulfill (Run For Cover)
  • Arny Margret — dinner alone EP (One Little Independent Records)
  • Babe Rainbow — Mushroom EP (Century Records)
  • Ben Goldsmith — The World Between My Ears (Sme Nashville)
  • Benét — Can I go again? (Bayonet Records)
  • Bibio — Sunbursting EP (Warp Records)
  • Big Wett — P*SSY EP (PIAS)
  • Bleach Lab — Lost in a Rush of Emptiness (Nettwerk)
  • Brent Cobb — Southern Star (Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Buddy Miller & Julie Miller — In The Throes (New West Records)
  • Cannibal Corpse — Chaos Horrific (Metal Blade Records)
  • Carriers — Blue EP (Apollonia)
  • Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (Amusement/Island Records)
  • Colleen — Le jour et la nuit du réel (Thrill Jockey)
  • corook — serious person (part 2) EP (Atlantic)
  • Dead Feathers — Full Circle (Ripple Music)
  • Declan Welsh & The Decadent West — 2 (Frictionless Music)
  • Devendra Banhart — Flying Wig (Mexican Summer)
  • Doja Cat — Scarlet (RCA)
  • Dominique Fils-Aimé — Our Roots Run Deep (Ensoul Records)
  • Emily Kinney — Swimteam (Jullian Records)
  • Femke — Safe in the Suburbs (Enci Records)
  • Grails — Anches En Maat (Temporary Residence Ltd)
  • Grrrl Gang — Spunky! (Green Island Records)
  • heka — swan songs EP (Practise Music)
  • Helena Hauff — fabric presents Helena Hauff (Fabric)
  • The Holy Ghost — Ignore Alien Orders (Lövely Records)
  • Jenny Owen Youngs — Avalanche (Yep Roc Records)
  • JOHN — A Life Diagrammatic (Brace Yourself)
  • JP Saxe — A Grey Area (Arista Records)
  • Kid Francescoli — Sunset Blue (Alter K)
  • Kylie Minogue — Tension (BMG)
  • Laurel Halo — Atlas (Awe)
  • Mad Honey — Satellite Aphrodite (Deathwish Inc)
  • Le Couleur — Comme dans un penthouse (Lisbon Lux)
  • Loraine James — Gentle Confrontation (Hyperdub)
  • Lydia Loveless — Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again (Bloodshot)
  • Matteo Bocelli — Matteo (Capitol Records)
  • Mykki Blanco — Postcards from Italia EP (Transgressive)
  • NZCA Lines — Universal Heartbreak EP (Memphis Industries)
  • Parmalee — For You 2 (BBR Music Group)
  • Paul Rodgers — Midnight Rose (Sun Records)
  • Petey — USA (Capitol Records)
  • Pkew Pkew Pkew — Siiick Days (Stomp Records)
  • POSTDATA — Run Wild (Paper Bag Records)
  • Radian — Distorted Rooms (Thrill Jockey)
  • Roosevelt — Embrace (Counter Records)
  • Samantha Urbani — Showing Up (Lucky Number)
  • Shadwick Wilde — Easy Rider (SofaBurn Records)
  • Slaughter Beach, Dog — Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling (Lame-O Records)
  • Soccer Mommy — Karaoke Night EP (Loma Vista)
  • Stephen Sanchez — Angel Face (Republic)
  • Stu Brooks — 40HZ (Dine Alone Records)
  • Teenage Fanclub — Nothing Lasts Forever (Merge)
  • Teenage Sequence — Teenage Sequence (Dischord Records)
  • Will Butler + Sister Squares — Will Butler + Sister Squares (Merge)
  • Yeule — Softscars (Ninja Tune)
  • Yoke Lore — Toward a Never Ending New Beginning (Yell House Records)
  • zzzahara — Tender (Lex Records)

Friday, September 29

  • Addison Grace — Driving Lessons (AWAL)
  • Andrew Cushin — Waiting For the Rain (Strap Originals)
  • Animal Collective — Isn’t It Now? (Domino)
  • Armand Hammer — We Buy Diabetic Test Strips (Fat Possum Records)
  • Beverley Knight — The Fifth Chapter (Tag8/BMG)
  • Blanco White — Tarifa (Nettwerk)
  • Blonde Redhead — Sit Down for Dinner (Partisan Records)
  • Blue October — Spinning the Truth Around Part 2 (Frontiers)
  • Boy Named Banjo — Dusk (Mercury Records Nashville)
  • Career Woman — Grapevine EP (Lauren Records)
  • Charley Crockett — Live from The Ryman (Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers)
  • Charlie Vettuno — Lime Juice EP (Innovative Leisure)
  • Cherry Glazerr — I Don’t Want You Anymore (Secretly Canadian)
  • Code Orange — The Above (Blue Grape Music)
  • Datarock — Media Consumption Pyramid (YAP Records)
  • David Eugene Edwards — Hyacinth (Sargent House)
  • Diamond Dogs — About the Hardest Nut to Crack ( Wild Kingdom Records)
  • Ed Sheeran — Autumn Variations (Gingerbread Man Records)
  • Equipment — Alt. Account (Klepto Phase)
  • Eric Hilton — Corazón Kintsugi (Montserrat House)
  • Fast Romantics — Happiness + Euphoria (Postwar Records)
  • Feid — Mor No Le Temas A La Oscuridad (Universal Music Latino)
  • Gangar — Stubb (Laterna Records)
  • Girl Scout — Granny Music EP (Made Records)
  • Grove Street — The Path to Righteousness (UNFD)
  • Heavy Lungs — All Gas No Brakes (Alcopop! Records)
  • hemlocke springs — going…going…GONE! EP (AWAL)
  • Jeremiah Chiu — In Electric Time (International Anthem)
  • Jerry David Decicca — New Shadows (Bwatue Records)
  • Jlin — Perspective (Planet Mu)
  • Jorja Smith — Falling or Flying (FAMM)
  • Kamaal Williams — Stings (Black Focus Records)
  • Karen Harding — Take Me Somewhere (Ultra Records)
  • Kevin Krash — Harsh (Krashed)
  • Koyo — Would You Miss It? (Pure Noise Records)
  • La Force — XO SKELETON (Secret City)
  • Lindsay Lou — Queen of Time (Kill Rock Stars)
  • LP — Love Lines (Better Noise Music)
  • Lucia & The Best Boys — Burning Castles (Communion Records)
  • Lucy Gaffney — Daydream In Tokyo EP (Nettwerk)
  • Melenas — Ahora (Trouble in Mind Records)
  • Modern Nature — No Fixed Point in Space (Bella Union)
  • Molly Burch — Daydreamer (Captured Tracks)
  • No-No Boy — Empire Electric (Smithsonian Folkways)
  • Oh Land — Loop Soup (Tusk or Tooth)
  • Old Man Canyon — So Long Babylon EP (Nettwerk)
  • Oliver Tree — Alone in a Crowd (Atlantic)
  • Oneohtrix Point Never — Again (Warp)
  • The Orb and David Gilmour — Metallic Spheres in Colour (Sony)
  • Pachyman — Switched-On (Universal)
  • Ricky Montgomery — Rick (Warner Records)
  • Setting — Shone a Rainbow Light On (Paradise Of Bachelor)
  • Skam — No Name (Drag City)
  • Sleep Theory — Paper Hearts EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Slow Pulp — Yard (ANTI-)
  • Steven Wilson — THE HARMONY CODEX (Virgin/SW Records)
  • thanks for coming — What is My Capacity to Love? EP (Danger Collective Records)
  • Thomas Rhett — 20 Number Ones (The Valory Music Co.)
  • The Vaughns — Egg Everything (Equal Vision Records)
  • Viken Arman — Alone Together (Denature Records)
  • Wilco — Cousin (dBpm)

