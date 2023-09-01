Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, September 1
- Bakar — Halo (Black Butter)
- Blxst & Bino Rideaux — Sixtape 3 (EVGLE/Out The Blue/Def Jam/Red Bull Records)
- Dope Lemon — Kimosabè (BMG)
- Enola Gay — Casement EP (Modern Sky)
- Field Medic — light is gone 2 (Run for Cover)
- Firewind — Still Raging (AFM Records)
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers — Data Doom (The Reverberation Appreciation Society)
- Grandaddy — Sumday Twunny (Dangerbird Records)
- Hey Colossus — In Blood (Wrong Speed Records)
- Jeff Rosenstock — Hellmode (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- Joel Stoker — The Undertow (Cooking Vinyl)
- Icona Pop — Club Romantech (TEN Music Group)
- Illa J — No Traffic (Compound Entertainment/Def Jam)
- Larry Fleet — Earned It (Big Loud Records)
- Lathe of Heaven — Bound By Naked Skies (Sacred Bones)
- Laya — Bet That EP (Warner)
- MAY-A — Analysis Paralysis EP (Dot Dash/Remote Control Records)
- Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo — Phantasmagoria in Blue (Mute)
- midwxst — E3 (Geffen Records)
- Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom — Ghost of Vroom 3 (Mod Y VII)
- mssv — Human Reaction (BIG EGO Records)
- The Paper Kites — At the Roadhouse (Frontiers)
- Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons — Kings of the Asylum (Nuclear Blast Records)
- The Pretenders — Relentless (Parlophone)
- Puma Blue — Holy Waters (Blue Flowers Music)
- Rae Fitzgerald — Say I Look Happy (Keeled Scales)
- Slowdive — everything is alive (Dead Oceans)
- Soen — Memorial (Silver Lining Music)
- Speedy Ortiz — Rabbit Rabbit (Wax Nine)
- Spirit of the Beehive — i’m so lucky EP (Saddle Creek)
- Taking Meds — Dial M For Meds (Smartpunk Records)
Friday, September 8
- 38 Spesh & Conway The Machine — Speshal Machinery (TFC Music Group)
- Alabaster DePlume — Come With Fierce Grace (International Anthem Recording Company)
- Allison Russell — The Returner (Fantasy Records)
- Andy Taylor — Man’s A Wolf To A Man (BMG)
- Angel Du$t — Brand New Soul (Pop Wig Records)
- Anjimile — The King (4AD)
- Ásgeir — Time on My Hands (Lo-Fi Version) (One Little Independent Records)
- Ashley McBryde — The Devil I Know (Warner Music Nashville)
- Benjamin Gustafsson — The Nature Within (Decca)
- Blackbird Angels — Solsorte (Frontiers)
- Buju Banton — Born for Greatness (Roc Nation)
- caro — wild at <3 (PC Music)
- The Chemical Brothers — For That Beautiful Feeling (EMI)
- Childe — Stoned & Supremely Confident (Lower Third)
- Coach Party — KILLJOY (Chess Club)
- The Coral — Sea of Mirrors (Virgin Music International)
- Courtney Barnett — End of the Day (Milk! Records)
- Daiistar — Good Time (Fuzz Club)
- Deeper — Careful! (Sub Pop)
- DJ Slink — Bricks to the 6 EP (Defiant Records/Warner Records)
- Durry — Suburban Legend (Big Pip Records)
- d4vd — The Lost Petals EP (Darkroom/Interscope)
- Everclear — Live at The Whisky a Go Go (Sunset Blvd Records)
- The Flower Kings — Look At You Now (InsideOutMusic)
- Gaika — Drift (Big Dada Recordings)
- Greed Culture — The Death of US EP (Gravitas Recordings)
- The Handsome Family — Hollow (V2 Records)
- Heavy Makeup — Heavy Makeup (Shuffle Records)
- Jalen Ngonda — Come Around And Love Me (Daptone Records)
- James Blake — Playing Robots Into Heaven (Republic/Polydor)
- Jess Nolan — ’93 (Righteous Babe Records)
- Joan Osborne — Nobody Owns You (Womanly Hips Records)
- Jobi Riccio — Whiplash (Yep Roc Records)
- John Came — Rhythmicon (Mute)
- John Fahey — Proofs and Refutations (Drag City)
- Jon Langston — Heart On Ice (32 Bridge Entertainment/EMI Records Nashville)
- Jonathan Wilson — Eat the Worm (BMG)
- Kah-Lo — pain/pleasure (Epic Records)
- Karkwa — Dans La Seconde (Audiogram)
- Kvelertak — Endling (Rise Records/Petroleum Records)
- Laufey — Bewitched (Laufey)
- Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle (Atlantic/Centricity)
- Lillie Mae & Family — Festival Eyes (S || C Records)
- Low Cut Connie — Art Dealers (Contender Records)
- Monolord — It’s All the Same EP (Relapse Records)
- Nanci Griffith — Working in Corners (MCA Records)
- Noah Gundersen — If This Is the End (Noah Gundersen)
- Noisy — Fast Fwd: To Friday [Vol. 1] (Concord Records)
- Olivia Rodrigo — Guts (Geffen)
- The Postal Service — Everything Will Change (Sub Pop)
- Proper. — Part-Timer EP (Father/Daughter Records)
- Puddle of Mudd — Ubiquitous (Pavement Entertainment)
- Róisín Murphy — Hit Parade (Ninja Tune)
- Romy — Mid Air (Young)
- Royal Blood — Back to the Water Below (Warner Records)
- Sparklehorse — Bird Machine (ANTI‐)
- Steep Canyon Rangers — Morning Shift (Yep Roc Records)
- The String Cheese Incident — Lend Me a Hand (SCI Fidelity Records)
- Tan Cologne — Pescetrullo (soundscapes) (Labrador Records)
- Teezo Touchdown — How Do You Sleep At Night? (RCA)
- Temps — After Party EP (Bella Union)
- Thom Southern — So Long My Friend (Mighty Good Leader)
- Tone Stith — P.O.V. (RCA)
- Tyler Childers — Rustin’ in the Rain (Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records)
- V — Layover (Big Hit Music)
- Walter Etc. — When the Band Breaks Up Again (SideOneDummy Records)
- With Honor — Boundless (Pure Noise)
- Zeus — Credo (Arts & Crafts)
- ZZ Ward — Dirty Shine (Dirty Shine)
Friday, September 15
- Alan Palomo — World of Hassle (Mom+Pop)
- Amindi — Take What You Need (EQT Recordings)
- Bahamas — Bootcut (Brushfire Records)
- Barenaked Ladies — In Flight (Raisin’ Records)
- Baroness — Stone (Abraxan Hymns)
- The Beaches — Blame My Ex (Island Records)
- Bombino — Sahel (Partisan Records)
- Bring Me the Horizon — POST HUMAN: NeX GEn (Columbia Records)
- Briscoe — West of It All (ATO Records)
- Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne (EMI Nashville)
- Buffalo Nichols — The Fatalist (Fat Possum)
- Chick Corea — Sardinia (Candid)
- Corey Taylor — CMF2 (Decibel Cooper Recordings)
- Corinne Bailey Rae — Black Rainbows (Thirty Tigers)
- Couch Prints — Waterfall: Rebirth (Music Website)
- Dan + Shay — Bigger Houses (Warner Music Nashville)
- Danko Jones — Electric Sounds (AFM Records)
- Delmur Darion — Tall Vision-of-the-Voyage (Practise Music Ltd)
- Demi Lovato — Revamped (Island Records)
- Dengue Fever — Ting Mong (TUK TUK Records)
- Diddy — The Love Album: Off the Grid (Virgin Records)
- Dude Cervantes — Dreamers (Blind Owl Records)
- Explosions in the Sky — End (Temporary Residence Ltd)
- FIZZ — The Secret to Life (Decca Records)
- George Sanders and the Parallels — Hope Hotel EP (Bread & Butter Records)
- Gum — Saturnia (Spinning Top)
- Haley Blais — Wisecrack (Arts & Crafts)
- Jono Manson — Stars Enough the Guide Me (Blue Rose Music)
- K.Flay — MONO (Giant Music)
- Kid Cudi — Insano (Wicked Awesome Records/Republic Records)
- Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter — SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree (Edition Records)
- La Doña — Can’t Eat Clout EP (Text Me Records)
- Lewsberg — Out and About (Lewsberg Records)
- Lizdelise — I Swore I Heard You Laughing (Sheer Luck Records)
- Luluc — Diamonds (Community Music)
- Madison Beer — Silence Between Songs (Epic Records)
- Mae Muller — Sorry I’m Late (Universal Music/Capitol Records)
- Margo Cilker — Valley of Heart’s Delight (Fluff & Gravy)
- Maura Weaver — I Was Due For a Heartbreak (Don Giovanni Records)
- Matthew Shipp — The Intrinsic Nature of Shipp (Mahakala Music)
- Mike Flannery — Goodtime Charlie (Omn Label Services)
- Mike Mains & The Branches — Memory Unfixed (Tooth & Nail)
- Mitski — The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (Dead Oceans)
- Nation of Language — Strange Disciple ([PIAS] Recordings)
- Neal Morse — The Dreamer — Joseph: Part One (Frontiers)
- NEEDTOBREATHE — CAVES (Universal)
- Octo Octa — Dreams of a Dancefloor EP (T4T LUV NRG)
- Office Dog — Spiel (Flying Nun Records)
- Polo G — Hood Poet (Columbia)
- Princess Goes — Come of Age (SO In De Goot)
- Public Speaking — An Apple Lodged in My Back (Whited Sepulchre)
- Ralphie Choo — Supernova (Rusia IDK/Warner)
- Rasheed Chappell — Sugar Bills (Perfect Timing Music)
- The Record Company — The 4th Album (Round Hill Records)
- RL Grime — PLAY (Virgin Music Australia)
- Ronnie Romero — Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters (Frontiers)
- S. Carey & John Raymond — Shadowlands (Libellule)
- Salem Ilese — High Concept (TenThousand Projects)
- Sarah Jane Scouten — Turned to Gold (Light Organ Records)
- Sarah Mary Chadwick — Messages To God (Kill Rock Stars)
- Sextile — Push (Sacred Bones)
- Shakey Graves — Movie of the Week (Dualtone Records)
- Sierra — A Story of Anger (Virgin Records France)
- Small Crush — Penelope (Asian Man Records)
- Staind — Confessions of the Fallen (Alchemy Recordings/BMG)
- Static Dress — Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux) (Roadrunner Records)
- Stephen Marley — Old Soul (Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International)
- STRABE — How Our Love Grows ([PIAS])
- Steve Miller — J50: The Evolution of The Joker (Universal)
- The Strangers — The Stranglers (Flail Records)
- Sydney Sprague — somebody in hell loves you (Rude Records)
- Thirty Seconds to Mars — It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day (Concord)
- Tony Jay — Perfect Worlds (Slumberland Records)
- Trevor Hall — Trevor Hall and the Great In Between (3 Rivers)
- Tyler Booth — Keep it Real EP (Sony Music Nashville)
- Vagabon — Sorry I Haven’t Called (Nonesuch Records)
- Vic Mensa — Victor (Roc Nation Records)
- Wheeler Walker Jr. — Ram (Pepperhill Music LLC)
- Will Johnson — No Ordinary Crown (Keeled Scales)
- Willie Nelson — Bluegrass (Sony Musique)
- Woods — Perennial (Woodsist)
- Worriers — Trust Your Gut (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- Yann Tiersen — Kerber Complete (Mute)
Friday, September 22
- 2Rare — Rare Story Pt. 2 (Second Estate/Warner Records)
- A Certain Ratio — 2023 EP (Mute)
- Adam Melchor — Fruitland EP (Warner Records)
- Al Menne — Freak Accident (Double Double Whammy)
- Amindi — Take What You Need (EQT Recordings)
- Another Michael — Wishes to Fulfill (Run For Cover)
- Arny Margret — dinner alone EP (One Little Independent Records)
- Babe Rainbow — Mushroom EP (Century Records)
- Ben Goldsmith — The World Between My Ears (Sme Nashville)
- Benét — Can I go again? (Bayonet Records)
- Bibio — Sunbursting EP (Warp Records)
- Big Wett — P*SSY EP (PIAS)
- Bleach Lab — Lost in a Rush of Emptiness (Nettwerk)
- Brent Cobb — Southern Star (Ol’ Buddy Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Buddy Miller & Julie Miller — In The Throes (New West Records)
- Cannibal Corpse — Chaos Horrific (Metal Blade Records)
- Carriers — Blue EP (Apollonia)
- Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (Amusement/Island Records)
- Colleen — Le jour et la nuit du réel (Thrill Jockey)
- corook — serious person (part 2) EP (Atlantic)
- Dead Feathers — Full Circle (Ripple Music)
- Declan Welsh & The Decadent West — 2 (Frictionless Music)
- Devendra Banhart — Flying Wig (Mexican Summer)
- Doja Cat — Scarlet (RCA)
- Dominique Fils-Aimé — Our Roots Run Deep (Ensoul Records)
- Emily Kinney — Swimteam (Jullian Records)
- Femke — Safe in the Suburbs (Enci Records)
- Grails — Anches En Maat (Temporary Residence Ltd)
- Grrrl Gang — Spunky! (Green Island Records)
- heka — swan songs EP (Practise Music)
- Helena Hauff — fabric presents Helena Hauff (Fabric)
- The Holy Ghost — Ignore Alien Orders (Lövely Records)
- Jenny Owen Youngs — Avalanche (Yep Roc Records)
- JOHN — A Life Diagrammatic (Brace Yourself)
- JP Saxe — A Grey Area (Arista Records)
- Kid Francescoli — Sunset Blue (Alter K)
- Kylie Minogue — Tension (BMG)
- Laurel Halo — Atlas (Awe)
- Mad Honey — Satellite Aphrodite (Deathwish Inc)
- Le Couleur — Comme dans un penthouse (Lisbon Lux)
- Loraine James — Gentle Confrontation (Hyperdub)
- Lydia Loveless — Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again (Bloodshot)
- Matteo Bocelli — Matteo (Capitol Records)
- Mykki Blanco — Postcards from Italia EP (Transgressive)
- NZCA Lines — Universal Heartbreak EP (Memphis Industries)
- Parmalee — For You 2 (BBR Music Group)
- Paul Rodgers — Midnight Rose (Sun Records)
- Petey — USA (Capitol Records)
- Pkew Pkew Pkew — Siiick Days (Stomp Records)
- POSTDATA — Run Wild (Paper Bag Records)
- Radian — Distorted Rooms (Thrill Jockey)
- Roosevelt — Embrace (Counter Records)
- Samantha Urbani — Showing Up (Lucky Number)
- Shadwick Wilde — Easy Rider (SofaBurn Records)
- Slaughter Beach, Dog — Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling (Lame-O Records)
- Soccer Mommy — Karaoke Night EP (Loma Vista)
- Stephen Sanchez — Angel Face (Republic)
- Stu Brooks — 40HZ (Dine Alone Records)
- Teenage Fanclub — Nothing Lasts Forever (Merge)
- Teenage Sequence — Teenage Sequence (Dischord Records)
- Will Butler + Sister Squares — Will Butler + Sister Squares (Merge)
- Yeule — Softscars (Ninja Tune)
- Yoke Lore — Toward a Never Ending New Beginning (Yell House Records)
- zzzahara — Tender (Lex Records)
Friday, September 29
- Addison Grace — Driving Lessons (AWAL)
- Andrew Cushin — Waiting For the Rain (Strap Originals)
- Animal Collective — Isn’t It Now? (Domino)
- Armand Hammer — We Buy Diabetic Test Strips (Fat Possum Records)
- Beverley Knight — The Fifth Chapter (Tag8/BMG)
- Blanco White — Tarifa (Nettwerk)
- Blonde Redhead — Sit Down for Dinner (Partisan Records)
- Blue October — Spinning the Truth Around Part 2 (Frontiers)
- Boy Named Banjo — Dusk (Mercury Records Nashville)
- Career Woman — Grapevine EP (Lauren Records)
- Charley Crockett — Live from The Ryman (Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers)
- Charlie Vettuno — Lime Juice EP (Innovative Leisure)
- Cherry Glazerr — I Don’t Want You Anymore (Secretly Canadian)
- Code Orange — The Above (Blue Grape Music)
- Datarock — Media Consumption Pyramid (YAP Records)
- David Eugene Edwards — Hyacinth (Sargent House)
- Diamond Dogs — About the Hardest Nut to Crack ( Wild Kingdom Records)
- Ed Sheeran — Autumn Variations (Gingerbread Man Records)
- Equipment — Alt. Account (Klepto Phase)
- Eric Hilton — Corazón Kintsugi (Montserrat House)
- Fast Romantics — Happiness + Euphoria (Postwar Records)
- Feid — Mor No Le Temas A La Oscuridad (Universal Music Latino)
- Gangar — Stubb (Laterna Records)
- Girl Scout — Granny Music EP (Made Records)
- Grove Street — The Path to Righteousness (UNFD)
- Heavy Lungs — All Gas No Brakes (Alcopop! Records)
- hemlocke springs — going…going…GONE! EP (AWAL)
- Jeremiah Chiu — In Electric Time (International Anthem)
- Jerry David Decicca — New Shadows (Bwatue Records)
- Jlin — Perspective (Planet Mu)
- Jorja Smith — Falling or Flying (FAMM)
- Kamaal Williams — Stings (Black Focus Records)
- Karen Harding — Take Me Somewhere (Ultra Records)
- Kevin Krash — Harsh (Krashed)
- Koyo — Would You Miss It? (Pure Noise Records)
- La Force — XO SKELETON (Secret City)
- Lindsay Lou — Queen of Time (Kill Rock Stars)
- LP — Love Lines (Better Noise Music)
- Lucia & The Best Boys — Burning Castles (Communion Records)
- Lucy Gaffney — Daydream In Tokyo EP (Nettwerk)
- Melenas — Ahora (Trouble in Mind Records)
- Modern Nature — No Fixed Point in Space (Bella Union)
- Molly Burch — Daydreamer (Captured Tracks)
- No-No Boy — Empire Electric (Smithsonian Folkways)
- Oh Land — Loop Soup (Tusk or Tooth)
- Old Man Canyon — So Long Babylon EP (Nettwerk)
- Oliver Tree — Alone in a Crowd (Atlantic)
- Oneohtrix Point Never — Again (Warp)
- The Orb and David Gilmour — Metallic Spheres in Colour (Sony)
- Pachyman — Switched-On (Universal)
- Ricky Montgomery — Rick (Warner Records)
- Setting — Shone a Rainbow Light On (Paradise Of Bachelor)
- Skam — No Name (Drag City)
- Sleep Theory — Paper Hearts EP (Epitaph Records)
- Slow Pulp — Yard (ANTI-)
- Steven Wilson — THE HARMONY CODEX (Virgin/SW Records)
- thanks for coming — What is My Capacity to Love? EP (Danger Collective Records)
- Thomas Rhett — 20 Number Ones (The Valory Music Co.)
- The Vaughns — Egg Everything (Equal Vision Records)
- Viken Arman — Alone Together (Denature Records)
- Wilco — Cousin (dBpm)
