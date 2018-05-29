All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, one of hip-hop’s best wordsmiths came through with a tight record produced by a legend, a rap star brought a load of friends for a one-of-a-kind party, and a young band from San Fransisco crafted one of the best debuts of the year. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

ASAP Rocky — Testing

RCA

Two major hip-hop albums came out this week and they couldn’t be more different. ASAP Rocky went the sprawling route, tapping 15 songs for Testing that feature the likes of Frank Ocean, FKA Twigs, and Moby. It’s an artistic turn for the Harlem native, not spoiling his first release in three years with anything less than ambitious, fully-realized compositions. When one rapper decided that less is more, Rocky’s album employs the conventional wisdom that more is in fact more.

Pusha T — Daytona

GOOD Music

Though it might be hard to look at this seven-song album outside of the brutal Drake diss track that followed it, Daytona is a rock solid release from one of rap’s most talented figures. Having Kanye West produce every track certainly adds to the appeal, but Pusha fills the songs with wordplay that still reveals new treasures several listens in. The beef with Drake will eventually be a footnote, but great art stands forever.

Mutual Benefit — “Storm Cellar Heart”

It feels like a different world that welcomed Mutual Benefit‘s breakthrough Love’s Crushing Diamond in the world in 2013. But the great thing about Jordan Lee is that his gentle, sprawling compositions are as timeless as landscape paintings. On “Storm Cellar Heart,” everything that Mutual Benefit does well is present, standing magnificently ornate and unaffected, like a ship stuck in a bottle.

The Love-Birds — In The Lover’s Corner

Trouble In Mind

Fans of Teenage Fanclub, Bright Eyes, and Big Star should rejoice hearing the debut album from this San Francisco band. Though the influences may not be particularly en vogue, The Love-Birds prove that some things remain timeless in the rock and roll world. The songwriting is inviting in this humble collection, with the young four-piece sure that by sticking to their tastes, they’ll find their place in the world. They couldn’t be more right.