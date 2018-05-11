Getty Image

As we round out the first half of 2018, it’s frankly astounding how many great rock records we’ve received thus far this year. From indie artists on the come-up to classic acts padding their already-impressive discographies, it’s not just the amount, but the range of different sounds and textures that’s most impressive of all.

This week is no different. From triumphant returns by conquering legends, bold statements from a few newcomers, solo endeavors by grunge icons, and a mind-warping new release from a duo from Baltimore, there’s more than enough incredible new tunes to get you through the weekend and the days beyond.

Arctic Monkeys — Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino



Arctic Monkeys

Uproxx Cultural Critic, Steven Hyden has called this album “an instant-classic,” and I’m inclined to agree. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino is a stunning comeback for the mid-’00s indie darlings.

Beach House — 7



Sub Pop

It could be fairly argued that Baltimore dream-rock duo Beach House have yet to make a bad album in their decade-plus career. Their latest, 7, keeps that streak alive and then some, finding the band taking their music into some truly exhilarating, darker directions.

Grouper — Grid Of Points



Grouper

What an incredibly powerful, 22-minute musical journey Liz Harris has crafted on Grid Of Points. As Uproxx’s Editorial Director of Music Caitlin White put it, “These songs feel capable of listening back, they move their gills in and out with breath, they wriggle and ripple under your skin and down, inside of you.”

La Luz — Floating Features



Hardly Art

La Luz are one of the most exciting bands to come out of Seattle in a minute. They’re a throwback to ’60s surf rock that manage to feel both fresh and vibrant. Floating Features, their latest, project pushes that vibe to its furthest limits yet.

Jess Williamson — Cosmic Wink



Mexican Summer

Jess Williamson’s latest album Cosmic Wink is pure ear candy. Filled with strumming acoustic guitars, subtle synths, glowering electric piano melodies, and tight snare drum snaps, it’s a pleasure palace of incredible sonic craftsmanship touched with thought-provoking lyrics.

Jeff Ament — Heaven/Hell



Jeff Ament

You might know Jeff Ament best from his day job as the bass player in Pearl Jam, but this year he decided to follow the lead of some of the other members of his band and release a solo album. Heaven/Hell is a strong rock entry that feels more Black Keys in vibe than it does grunge.

John Mellencamp — Plain Spoken, From The Chicago Theatre



John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of his generation. His latest project, a live album, catches him doing what he does best, unfurling tales of regular people and from regular places in front of an audience reading themselves into every morsel and word.