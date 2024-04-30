With the New York Knicks looking to close out the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, Sixers all-star Joel Embiid has been declared the “Most Hated Man in NY,” as declared by no less an authority than The New York Post’s front page. This hatred was confirmed by New York’s State Twitter page (I will NEVER call it “X”), which not only reposted the cover from a Knickerbockers fan page, but added some spice of its own courtesy of Kendrick Lamar’s new Drake diss, “Euphoria.”

Good morning to the most hated man in New York pic.twitter.com/Ch3grbJicp — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 30, 2024

The new song has no shortage of salt for the Compton rapper’s Canadian foe, but at one point, he dispenses with the fancy wordplay and heady metaphors to distill his argument down to its bare bones: “Now let me say I’m the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct,” he snarls in the snippet posted by @NYGov. If the Sixers win, Embiid might need the National Guard to provide security (maybe they can take a break from beating up 20-year-olds at Columbia for exercising their First Amendment rights). Which just goes to show how serious it is — do you know how bad it has to be for the GOVERNMENT of the state of New York to quote a Los Angeles-bred rapper’s diss track?

Sports rivalries aside, it looks like Kendrick Lamar has given the world the best new way to tell somebody you dislike them: just send them a “Euphoria” snippet, and they’ll get the message, guaranteed.