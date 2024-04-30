The 10 Best Lines From Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss ‘Euphoria’

Today, Kendrick Lamar escalated his rap war with Drake in a huge way, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile with “Euphoria,” his response to Drake’s paired sallies, “Push-Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” After Kendrick initially threw down the gauntlet with his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You track “Like That,” fans were disappointed that it took him so long to clap back at Drake, especially after Drake made the critical error of employing AI reproductions of West Coast icons Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur on his latter response to “Like That.”

But any lingering disappointment was blown away — along with all expectations of plausible deniability — when Kendrick dropped “Euphoria,” the most scathing anti-Drake track from one of the Canadian competitor’s foes since “The Story Of Adidon.” In fact, that dust-up is one of the many points of contention Kendrick addresses in “Euphoria,” sneering, “F*ck all that pushin’ P, let me see you push-a-T / You better off spinnin’ again on him, you think about pushin’ me / He’s Terrance Thornton, I’m Terrance Crawford, I’m whoopin’ feet.” And that’s just one of the many, many haymakers Kendrick unloads on his opponent. Here are the 10 best lines from Kendrick’s latest Drake diss and what we think they mean.

“Cole and Aubrey know I’m a selfish n***; the crown is heavy / I pray they my real friends, if not, I’m YNW Melly”

Gifford, Florida rapper YNW Melly is currently on trial for allegedly plotting the murder of two members of his rap crew, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, and staging the scene to look like the result of a drive-by by rivals. K. Dot likens himself to Melly and Drake and J. Cole to Melly’s victims, pointing out how they couldn’t have been friends if Melly actually did set them up. In the same way, Kendrick doesn’t see Drake or Cole as friends in the rap business, only rivals.

“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct”

Self-explanatory, but it’s rare you see rappers state their emotions so plainly in rap battles. Kendrick doesn’t dress it up in any fancy metaphors, he just tells it like it is (although, on a personal note, I feel like if he REALLY didn’t like him this much, just fight it out. Let’s get all the way negative, as Vince Staples would say).

“My first one like my last one: it’s a classic, you don’t have one / Let your core audience stomach that; didn’t tell ’em where you get your abs from”

In “Push-Ups,” Drake taunts Kendrick over the lukewarm reception of his 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. “Your last one bricked, you really not on sh*t,” he mocked. “They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit.” Here, Kendrick stands up for his misunderstood album, and in a bit of a non-sequitur, redirects attention to the longstanding rumor that Drake got liposuction in order to cut a more impressive figure.

“Surprised you wanted that feature request / You know that we got some shit to address”

Not much of a diss, but more of a surprising reveal, this line dishes some behind-the-scenes dirt: That despite the tension between the two rappers, Drake still wants to work with Kendrick, who would rather air out dirty laundry than collaborate with Drake again. According to some internet rumors, the song K. Dot turned down? “First Person Shooter,” on which Drake allegedly began the latest round of “sneak-dissing.”