Nick Cannon Is Still The Worst And Thinks He Invented 'Whiteface' Now

Nick Cannon is reveling in all of the so-called “controversy” he stirred up with his new whiteface alter-ego — now identified as “Connor Smallnut.” Get it? Because white people have stupid names like Connor and also small testicles! He kills every time! Well aside from being controversial, Nick Cannon would also have you know that he is revolutionary, because he actually invented the term “whiteface.” No really. Cannon tweeted yesterday:
Aside from the fact that it’s been pointed out that everyone from Eddie Murphy to Dave Chappelle to even the Wayans brothers have done whiteface comedy before this and with way better execution, Nick Cannon commits an even bigger cardinal sin by being a person under the age of 50 who puts “LOL” after every single thing that he writes. Take it away, Dave Chappelle (NSFW Audio):
Dave Chapelle said it best: “who the fuck is Nick Cannon?”
How is this not racist! Fuck nick cannon
Would you go as far as to say that Nick should be shot out of a cannon?
It’s not racist because it’s not a white person being racist, and this is uproxx.
So, NBC selecting Nick Cannon to be the host of America’s Got Talent was purely an ironic choice, yes?
Being the host rather than the subject of a show about talent is a good indication of how much talent you actually have.
Finally, racism is cured! Now I can break out my blackface persona “Tyrone Badcredit”.
Racism comes from a place of power and privilege. Though Nick Cannon does hold power, being a man of color still puts him in a place that is less privilege than white folks :P He’s prejudice as shit though….
racism is a mental condition, not a physical one.
the concept that you cant be racist without power or privilege makes zero logical sense.
with that notion in mind, white trailer park trash wearing confederate flags and pining for slavery arent racist, as they have very little power or privilege.
if anything, this absurd notion of racism is a thin veneer covering the shame and cognitive dissonance that comes from counterracism.
regardless, its an absurd notion to ascribe physical conditions to a non-physical thought or belief. its like saying you cant be pro-capitalism unless youre a capitalist – one can be for or against something simply based on what you believe in your mind, regardless of physical condition.
I’ve seen this ridiculous “definition” of racism before. It seems to be spreading across the internet like a conspiracy theory. Go look up the definitions of racist, racism, and prejudice. Good luck finding a clause about “from a place of power and privilege.”
Double-standards and hypocrisy, double-standards and hypocrisy everywhere.
Ain’t touching this one with a ten foot cattle-prod
Also, I miss Dave Chappelle.
I miss Chappelle too. His show still makes me laugh out loud… (fuck acronyms)
The only thing that offends me here is how stupid it all is and how seriously he seems to be trying to be either funny or intentionally offenseive.
Sorry dude, white people aren’t really bothered by attempted racial humor.
Nick Cannon is what comedy has been missing all along!
Except not at all.
He’s succeeded in getting people to talk about Nick Cannon.
We should all be ashamed.
Meanwhile, Mariah Carey has been doing White Face for years.
So Uproxx, who goes OUT OF THEIR WAY to report stories about white people saying racist stuff, and condemning them for such actions (i.e. Riley Cooper, yoga girl, many many more), are not condemning Nick Canon for these aggressively racist comments and actions?
Aside from the fact that he seems to be handling the controversy like a man who has completely gone insane (he has seen the reaction, and keeps on instigating), where are the uproxx writers standing on their soapbox for something that is truly deserving of someone’s ire?
“Why isn’t uproxx talking about Nick Cannon?” he comments on an uproxx post about Nick Cannon
Actually I said “why aren’t they CONDEMNING Nick Canon.” That quote you have in your little comment is so way off I gotta believe you meant to reply to a different post? Or maybe an uproxx writer using an alternate screen name ignoring facts as always.
I’ll be boycotting this album, not because it’s racist (it is) and not because it’s offensive (it is) but because Nick Cannon is shit.
Who the honest fuck is nick cannon anyways. Famous was good cause Akon carried the whole damn thing. Is he black or white though? Also as a white man does this mean I can say nigga now?
LEAVE MY NEW DADDY ALONE!!!
Oh dear God, who cares.
This is something that happened? Literally no one I know is talking about this.
And fuck Nick Cannon. Smug, no talent little shit.
Good job Nick, you’re only like 25 god damn years behind Michael Jackson with the whole whiteface gimmick.
I saw three minutes of his comedy routine where he wears black glasses. It was all about how much he loves baby penises. This kid is gay as hell, and a pedophile, on top of being a bigot and racist.
black gloves. I’m obviously more stupid for having seen it.