Nick Jonas Is Now Trying To Shake His Wholesome Image With NSFW Sex Scenes

Nick Jonas really wants us to forget that he once practically launched an industry of celibacy-themed jewelry and he is NOT f*cking around (at least not figuratively). In addition to showing his butt to the world, the youngest JoBro is now in a new DirectTV series called Kingdom, in which he Jonas plays Nate, an MMA fighter describe as “an explosive athlete [who] feels empty.” And while I haven’t seen the show, I’m guessing I already know how Nate fills that, uh, emptiness. GossipCop reports:

When a fan asked Jonas if he would ever consider doing a nude scene for a project, the performer revealed, “Oh, I just did a lot of nudity.” He added, “Yeah, there was like three or four sex scenes [in ‘Kingdom’].” Jonas also hinted that his character may be questioning his sexual orientation in future episodes. He explained, “Another little thing is my character has a big storyline… revolving around his sexuality.”

We can’t actually embed the clip, which is extremely NSFW, but you can click here to view the Vine. It shows Nick Jonas getting ridden by someone who I’m sure is a very nice lady before finishing in full glory for DirectTV viewers and the baby Jesus. Jonas Brothers fans are predictably going bananas over it, but if the last two lines of that block quote are any indication, they’ve got a long road ahead of them.

