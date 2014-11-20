Nick Offerman And The Decemberists Are A Match Made In Facial Hair Heaven

Find me someone who went to a liberal arts college in the mid-2000s and claims to have never listened to a single Decemberists song, and I’ll show you a goddamn liar. The Portland-based band, who I think are listed on iTunes as playing “sea shanty indie-folk,” are coming out with a new album after a four-year break, What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World. I’m not really sure what’s going on in the videos below, but Nick Offerman is talking to Colin Meloy (“Clown Melody”) and they both have marvelous facial hair, which is really all I need.

Reminder: Mouse Rat made this collaboration happen.

H/T Jeremy