Nick Offerman And The Decemberists Are A Match Made In Facial Hair Heaven

#Nick Offerman #Music Videos
11.20.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Find me someone who went to a liberal arts college in the mid-2000s and claims to have never listened to a single Decemberists song, and I’ll show you a goddamn liar. The Portland-based band, who I think are listed on iTunes as playing “sea shanty indie-folk,” are coming out with a new album after a four-year break, What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World. I’m not really sure what’s going on in the videos below, but Nick Offerman is talking to Colin Meloy (“Clown Melody”) and they both have marvelous facial hair, which is really all I need.

Reminder: Mouse Rat made this collaboration happen.

H/T Jeremy

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Offerman#Music Videos
TAGSmusic videosnick offermanthe decemberists

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 12 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP