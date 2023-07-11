Nicki Minaj doesn’t act in the Barbie movie, but she did get involved by teaming up with Ice Spice for soundtrack cut “Barbie World.” So, she popped up at this past weekend’s premiere event, and the experience left her stunned, both about the quality of the movie and about how good-looking star Margot Robbie is in person.

Yesterday (July 10), Minaj shared a GIF of her and Robbie from the premiere and tweeted, “She’s strikingly gorgeous in person. Btw, the entire cast of this movie nailed it. The film is so visually stimulating. The actors can actually act, & the comedic timing is actually on time. Bravo. I’ll see it again & give my final analysis around the 21st. Will Ferrell, I[heart emoji]U.”

In a red carpet interview with ET, she also said, “I’m so excited to be here and be a part of this entire moment, and I’m glad that they thought of me, because I’m excited just like everybody else is excited to see this movie. […] I know, I’ve been saying Barbie my whole career, and so this a very full-circle moment for me.”

In a recent interview, Robbie spoke about Minaj’s soundtrack contribution, saying, “I was like, ‘Greta [Gerwig], how are we going to incorporate this song? We can’t do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl.’ It has to be in there.’ And [Greta] was like, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to find a cool way to incorporate it.’ And then, when she was like, ‘Guess who’s going to do the remix of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.’ I was like, ‘Together? Are you joking?!’ I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds.”