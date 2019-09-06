Nicki Minaj Says She’s ‘Still Right Here’ After Her Surprise Tweet About Retiring

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj dropped some major and unexpected news: She announced on Twitter that she has “decided to retire & have my family.” The tweet continued, “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ‘X’ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.” Late last night, though, she added some clarification, suggesting that there’s more to this story.

In a follow-up tweet, she implied that she may not be going away entirely, writing, “I’m still right here.” She continued, “Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.” She also responded to a fan saying they wanted to hear Minaj talk about her “retirement,” saying, “I will babe. I promise. I love you so much.”

All this makes it sound like Minaj may not retire after all, or at the very least, she will offer a more in depth reason for why she is calling it quits. If Minaj truly is done with hip-hop, she leaves quite the legacy behind her: She has had two No. 1 albums, two No. 2 albums, and a host of top 10 singles over the past decade, making her one of the most successful rappers of the past ten years.