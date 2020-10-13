Nicki Minaj’s recent No. 1 song “Say So,” featuring Doja Cat, has helped continue to solidify her status as the Queen of Rap. But her recent output almost never happened at all. It wasn’t long ago that the rapper announced her retirement so she could start a family with longtime boyfriend Kenneth Petty. That retirement didn’t last long, but she did succeed in getting kid of her own. Now that she’s a mom, fans are circulating an old video of her as a young child, in which she shared her dream career — and what she once wanted to be was not a rapper.

In an old clip resurfaced by XXL, a young Nicki reveals to the camera what her dream job is. Explaining the reason for her choice, she says: “I would like to be a nurse when I grow up so that I could help people less fortunate than I am.”

She ended up becoming one of the best woman rappers of all time instead 👑 pic.twitter.com/6NVkGM5Rj6 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 12, 2020

While Minaj didn’t end up being a nurse, she was successful in helping people by making an impact with her music. Among other charitable acts, Minaj began sending fans money to pay their college tuition a few years back, handing over thousands of dollars for classes, books, and loans.

Watch the adorable clip of Nicki above.

