Molly Daniel

Singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya is poised to be a major breakout in 2019 — we touted her debut album as one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Yanya, who released singles “Baby Luv,” “Thanks 4 Nothing,” and “Heavyweight Champion Of The Year” to critical acclaim last year, has announced a debut album coming this spring. Miss Universe is due on March 22 via ATO. Miss Universe will feature 17 tracks, including “Heavyweight Champion Of The Year.”

Yanya has also shared another new song, “In Your Head,” from the upcoming project. A genre chameleon, each of Yanya’s songs showcases a different facet of her voice, embracing diverse and adventurous instrumentals. “In Your Head” is a fuzzed-out, passionate rock song that evokes the feeling of clawing through the mud of your own mind and trying to break free, whatever that might look like. Of the song, Yanya said, “Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me and I get trapped. There’s the things I need disguised as things I think I only want, things I think I’m choosing out of choice not necessity […] I think that’s what I wrote the song about, but what’s interesting to me, and what I think I was trying to get at, is the illusion of freedom.”

Yanya is touring North America with Sharon Van Etten this February. Check out tbeir tour dates here. Miss Universe is due out March 22 via ATO. You can pre-order the record here, and check out the tracklist below.

Miss Universe:

01. “WWAY Health ™”

02. “In Your Head”

03. “Paralysed”

04. “Angels”

05. “Experience?”

06. “Paradise”

07. “Baby Blu”

08. “Warning”

09. “Heat Rises”

10. “Melt”

11. “’Sparkle’ God Help Me”

12. “Safety Net”

13. “Tears”

14. “Monsters Under The Bed”

15. “The Unordained”

16. “Give Up Function”

17. “Heavyweight Champion Of The Year”

Listen to “In Your Head” below.