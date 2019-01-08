Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Scottish pop singer Nina Nesbitt has shared the video for her new single “Colder” — and I know it’s only January 8, but it’s already a contender for the most visually stunning video of the year.

“Colder,” off Nesbitt’s upcoming third studio album The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change, is a dreamy synth-pop confection. Over a danceable beat, Nesbitt sings about the herculean task of rebuilding yourself after a heartbreak.

Nesbitt shared her inspiration for writing the song in press materials: “‘Colder’ was the last song I wrote for the album. It was written after watching young kids in love and how fearlessly they fall for each other because they’ve most likely not had their heart broken before. It’s a song about the aftermath of that and explaining to someone why you find it hard to open up.”

The video for “Colder,” directed by Debbie Scanlan, is warm and colorful to match the song’s production. Nesbitt lounges by a pool, walks along a beach, and drapes herself in gauze. If the location looks especially luxe, it’s because the video was shot at legendary singer Bing Crosby’s former house in Palm Springs. The video is seriously gorgeous, every second a screenshot-able, stunning visual moment.

Nina Nesbitt’s album, The Sun Will Come Out, The Seasons Will Change, is due out on February 1 via Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video for “Colder” above.