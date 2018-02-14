Nine Inch Nails Created The Perfect Playlist Of Songs To Listen To By Yourself In The Dark

Senior Music Writer
02.14.18

Getty Image

We’ve all been there right? You’re sitting in total silence, by yourself, in a pitch black room when suddenly the thought pops into your head. “I wish I had something to listen to right about now.” Well, Nine Inch Nails has you covered. Today, the iconic alt-rock outfit headed by Trent Reznor shared a special “Better Alone” playlist, that assembles some of the choicest cuts put together by Reznor and his musical co-hort Atticus Ross throughout the years. As noted on Twitter, “Darkness is optional, but recommended.”

As you might expect, the mood of the playlist as a whole veers more toward the ethereal. In fact, over half of the selections were culled from the many different soundtrack albums Ross and Reznor have worked on through the years, including the recent Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary The Vietnam War, but also The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Patriots Day, and The Social Network, David Fincher’s film about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg which netted the pair an Oscar. On the Nine Inch Nails side of things, there are multiple selections from their instrumental project Ghosts I-IV, but also a few cuts from classics like The Downward Spiral — “A Warm Place” — and The Fragile — “The Frail” — to enjoy.

You can listen to the full breadth of Nine Inch Nails “Better Alone” playlist below.

Around The Web

TAGSAtticus RossNINE INCH NAILStrent reznor

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP