All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion take over the internet and Bon Iver link up with a legend. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the best new music of the week below.

Cardi B — “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion Cardi is no stranger to dominating online conversation, and her NSFW “WAP” video with Megan Thee Stallion once again put her at the center of the internet. There’s no overstating the level of conversation the song prompted, from backlash to Kylie Jenner’s involvement (and the wish that Betty White replaced her) to politicians not feeling the track (a minority opinion). Juice WRLD and The Weeknd — “Smile” Back in September, Juice WRLD declared on Twitter, “Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record…” Well, the two hooked up last week for “Smile,” and while it remains to be seen if the song reaches that height, at the very least, it brings out the best in both artists.

Bon Iver — “AUATC” Justin Vernon has a lengthy contact list full of esteemed collaborators, and now he has added one of the biggest in rock history: Bruce Springsteen contributes to Bon Iver’s latest, although you’ll have to pay attention to hear his backing vocals on “AUATC.” Aminé — Limbo Uproxx’s Aaron Williams writes of Aminé’s latest, “The Portland performer is the definition of an artist who genuinely cares about his craft, putting in the time, the work, and the patience to deliver a concise statement that goes against the grain. The title of Limbo may not be a reference to the party game, but the album sets the bar for an album that will have an impact long after those first-week streams are tallied up.”

Popcaan — Fixtape Drake has been popping up on various efforts throughout 2020 and he continues his trend of surprise appearances on Popcaan’s new project. He gives a couple of assists to his regular collaborator on Fixtape, making appearances on both “Twist & Turn” (alongside Partynextdoor) and “All I Need.” NLE Choppa — Top Shotta Hip-hop is full of young stars right now, and one of the brightest is NLE Choppa, who just delivered his debut album. He’s already made some powerful friends in the industry, as the record features Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, and others.

Chika — “U Should” Chika is in the midst of a rise (she appears to have a Snoop Dogg collaboration on the way), and her ascent continues with “U Should.” She really shoots her shot on the new track, a guitar- and orchestration-led song that’s a refreshing hip-hop palate cleanser. IDK, JID, Kenny Mason, and DJ Scheme — “Cereal” IDK hasn’t let up since his 2019 debut album, as he has continued releasing new music in 2020. The latest is “Cereal,” a collab with JID, Kenny Mason, and DJ Scheme that serves as the latest joint effort with JID, as the two previously worked together on IDK’s “Porno” from last year.