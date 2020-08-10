All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week.
This week saw Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion take over the internet and Bon Iver link up with a legend. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the best new music of the week below.
Cardi B — “WAP” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi is no stranger to dominating online conversation, and her NSFW “WAP” video with Megan Thee Stallion once again put her at the center of the internet. There’s no overstating the level of conversation the song prompted, from backlash to Kylie Jenner’s involvement (and the wish that Betty White replaced her) to politicians not feeling the track (a minority opinion).
Juice WRLD and The Weeknd — “Smile”
Back in September, Juice WRLD declared on Twitter, “Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record…” Well, the two hooked up last week for “Smile,” and while it remains to be seen if the song reaches that height, at the very least, it brings out the best in both artists.
Bon Iver — “AUATC”
Justin Vernon has a lengthy contact list full of esteemed collaborators, and now he has added one of the biggest in rock history: Bruce Springsteen contributes to Bon Iver’s latest, although you’ll have to pay attention to hear his backing vocals on “AUATC.”
Aminé — Limbo
Uproxx’s Aaron Williams writes of Aminé’s latest, “The Portland performer is the definition of an artist who genuinely cares about his craft, putting in the time, the work, and the patience to deliver a concise statement that goes against the grain. The title of Limbo may not be a reference to the party game, but the album sets the bar for an album that will have an impact long after those first-week streams are tallied up.”
Popcaan — Fixtape
Drake has been popping up on various efforts throughout 2020 and he continues his trend of surprise appearances on Popcaan’s new project. He gives a couple of assists to his regular collaborator on Fixtape, making appearances on both “Twist & Turn” (alongside Partynextdoor) and “All I Need.”
NLE Choppa — Top Shotta
Hip-hop is full of young stars right now, and one of the brightest is NLE Choppa, who just delivered his debut album. He’s already made some powerful friends in the industry, as the record features Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Chief Keef, and others.
Chika — “U Should”
Chika is in the midst of a rise (she appears to have a Snoop Dogg collaboration on the way), and her ascent continues with “U Should.” She really shoots her shot on the new track, a guitar- and orchestration-led song that’s a refreshing hip-hop palate cleanser.
IDK, JID, Kenny Mason, and DJ Scheme — “Cereal”
IDK hasn’t let up since his 2019 debut album, as he has continued releasing new music in 2020. The latest is “Cereal,” a collab with JID, Kenny Mason, and DJ Scheme that serves as the latest joint effort with JID, as the two previously worked together on IDK’s “Porno” from last year.
Beabadoobee — “Sorry”
Beabadoobee is only 20 years and has just a pair of EPs under her belt, but she’s built up tremendous buzz in recent years, and there is much excitement surrounding her upcoming debut album. Her latest preview of it is “Sorry,” a thunderous alt-rocker that starts slow before ramping up into guitar-driven catharsis.
Victoria Monét — Jaguar
Monét is well-known for her work with artists like Ariana Grande, but now she is ready to step out on her own. After years in the industry, Monét has released her debut album and let her Grammy-winning talents shine under her own name.
