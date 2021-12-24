A year after impressing music lovers with his second album The GOAT last year, Polo G returned in 2021 with the goal of reaching new heights for his third project. That body of work would be Hall Of Fame and it became his first No. 1 album while giving him his first No. 1 song as well with “Rapstar.” Months after that project arrived, Polo G breathed new life into it with a deluxe reissue titled Hall Of Fame 2.0. It presented 14 additional songs including “Unapologetic” with NLE Choppa which he just released a new video for.

In the new visual, the two rappers flaunt their harsh and unforgiving demeanors backed by hard-hitting raps which they deliver in dark alleyways followed by scenes of cars burning rubber under the night sky. Polo G shared the new video just a couple of weeks after he delivered visuals for “Fortnight” and “Young N Dumb.” The track also marks Polo G and NLE Choppa’s second collaboration this year as they previously joined forces for “Jumpin’.”

As for NLE Choppa, he’s gearing up to drop his next body of work, Me Vs. Me, at the top of the year. It’ll mark his first project since his 2020 debut Top Shotta.

You can watch the video for “Unapologetic” with NLE Choppa above.

Hall Of Fame 2.0 is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.