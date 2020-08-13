On Tuesday, XXL unveiled the poster for their highly-anticipated 2020 Freshman Class. Among the inductees were NLE Choppa, Jack Harlow, Chika, and Mulatto, and people had their fair share of opinions about the picks. Now, the rappers have come face-to-face with their haters with XXL‘s new series, Mean Comments. The rapper took a look at what some people were saying about them online and had some choice words in response.

At just 17 years old, NLE Choppa has made a name for himself in music and now expects to get a career boost with the XXL co-sign. While his career is impressive at such a young age, not everyone has respect for the rapper. One Instagram commenter wrote: “why yall putting a 14 year old on xxl.” NLE laughed at the comment, jokingly responding with, “Why are you saying 14? I could be 15 at least.”

Jack Harlow also got some hate for his appearance, with one user saying he has a remarkable resemblance to Drake’s son Adonis. “Drakes son grew up fast damn,” they wrote. Harlow shook off the comment, even agreeing with the fan. “Shesh I’ve been hearing that a lot, actually,” Harlow said. “I suppose we share some features.”

Chika had the most words for her haters. After one user said she reminds them “of a librarian,” Chika quipped: “You know what? I’mma take that because, yeah, I read you n****s every single day on the internet. Its all I do — is drag y’all on Twitter. It’s all I have time to do. So, thank you. I hope I remind you of a librarian. B*tch.”

Another user called her an “industry plant” to which she replied: “Who would have planted me here? I’m the neediest plant they ever would have had. You know how much I cancel myself on a regular basis? Nobody planted me here. No, I’m not feeding any narrative for the industry. I fought to be here. Do you wanna fight me? Literally, pull up I’ll drop the location.”

Watch NLE Choppa, Jack Harlow, Chika, and more react to mean comments above.

