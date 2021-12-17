Plenty of rappers love to celebrate Christmas and get into the holiday spirit. After all, what’s more hip-hop than flaunting your wealth while giving back to others? But perhaps no one has delivered a holiday-themed rap video that’s as committed to the bit as NLE Choppa’s “Drop Sh*t” video. The Memphis rapper, born Bryson Lashun Potts, is a “ratchet santa,” doling out gifts and decorating his tree with bills and guns — hey, no one can say he didn’t lean into the role. He’s already been known to treat friends to lavish gifts, like in his “Mmm Hmm” video, and he’s picked up a few heavy-hitting friends of his own along the way, like 50 Cent, whose show, Power, NLE recently contributed to the theme song for — along with Rileyy Lanez.

NLE was just another teen rapper from Tennessee, until he popped off last year with viral hits like “Shotta Flow” and “Camelot.” Since his big breakout, he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, releasing the Cottonwood EP at the top of 2020 and a series of other collaborations and one-off singles throughout 2021. This holiday moment might just be the cherry on top of a breakout year for him. Check it out above.