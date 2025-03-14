You won’t believe your eyes and ears when you hear Noah Guy sing. I understand that’s a bold statement to make, but it’s the reaction I had when I stumbled upon the singer’s music, as was it seemingly the reaction of others when they discovered the Philly-bred singer. There’s an abundance of rich soul and passion that are entwined into every word and every note in Guy’s music, making for a world that is so easy to immerse yourself in while creating a craving for more of what Guy has to offer. For now, the best example of that lives on his It Must Be Love EP. Released at the end of 2024, It Must Be Love is what Guy calls a “body of work built from thin air,” as noted in an Instagram post that announced the project. “Records that held me down and lifted me up,” he added, “Stories of light and triumph — the first few of many more like it.” The light and triumph he speaks exists on records like “Let U Lead” where he praises a lover for helping him see the true extent of his capabilities in love, an epiphany he promises to repay back to him. These triumphant moments exist on personal highlights like “Falling (In Place)” and “Jameela.” In the end, It Must Be Love lands as an incredibly moving breakthrough for Noah Guy and a sign that there’s someone to pay attention for the next generation of R&B. With It Must Be Love out now, we placed Noah Guy under the Uproxx Music 20 spotlight to learn more about his influences, inspirations, and aspirations. Scroll down to discover the best of Mack Keane. See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews: Mack Keane Is Back And So Much Better On ‘Entries’

Jordyn Simone Captures Two Sides Of The Same Coin On The Intricate ‘Remember When’ What is your earliest memory of music? My dad had this Motown’s greatest hits record stuck in the CD player of his jeep. He couldn’t get it out, and so anytime we’d drive anywhere we’d just be rinsing these ’60s and ’70s soul classics. I was still in the booster seat haha, so probably like 4 or 5 years old. Old enough though that it definitely left a mark. Who or what inspired you to take music seriously? My parents for sure. They were hobby musicians, but had a passion for the art form that was extraordinary. Music was a second language in my household. Someone was always singing something or playing something (a song, an instrument). My decision to pursue music professionally though was a strength I had to really find deep within myself. It wasn’t until my freshman year of college that I actually worked up the courage to start making music and putting it out into the world. When I decided to really “go for it” a few years ago, my parents welcomed my decision with open arms. I’m so thankful. It’s rare to have that kind of familial support for something so against the grain

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I’m a big dabble guy. I play a little bit of guitar, keys, etc. and create most of my music with a tight crew of producers and instrumentalists. It’s a small, brilliant-minded little family. Definitely my main instrument though is my voice. I want to be a generational singer and songwriter, that’s what I’m chasing. What was your first job? I worked at Dairy Queen my sophomore year of high school and got fired cause I kept sneaking into the walk-in freezer to eat all the blizzard toppings. Tasted good while it lasted. What is your most prized possession? Probably this little brown notebook I carry around everywhere. All my rambles and things in one place. I find life pretty overwhelming without it, haha. What is your biggest fear? These days I think a lot about the physical separation between my family and I. I live in LA but all my loved ones are mostly back in Philadelphia where I grew up. Missing important moments and memories is something I’ve been super fearful of recently. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? Phew. This feels impossible! The answer is always changing, but right now (this month) the personal favs are probably Marvin Gaye, D’Angelo, Joni Mitchell, & Stevie Wonder.

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! Shoot! I’m rounding up my dearest friends and heading toward Mother Nature probably, haha. Freedom to me these days sounds like getting out of dodge and getting in the woods. I love lakes, I love mountains, and I wish I had them around me always… someday. What is the best song you’ve ever made? These new album records I’m working on honestly are blowing me the f*ck away haha… It feels impossible to pick a single song from my current catalog, but IT MUST BE LOVE is definitely my favorite project I’ve put out, hands down. I’d grown so much from making those songs (spiritually, emotionally, and technically as an artist and songwriter). I think fans really felt and appreciated that growth too. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Tyler, The Creator has that number one spot for me. As both an artist and producer, he’s truly on his own planet. To work with him in any capacity would be a bucket list moment. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Damn. That’s a good ass question, haha. I’m not much of a TV guy… I’ve mainly just seen bits and pieces of the classics (The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, etc.). Recently though, I properly did the deep dive into Atlanta and that show truly blew me the f*ck away. The cinematography, the surrealist story line, all of it was just so perfectly chaotic. I feel like playing some sort of fumbly, bumbly character on that show would suit me and my personality well. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality, and why? Being from Philly and growing up playing basketball, Kobe [Bryant] was a God in my eyes. Although my competitive sports days are over, that fighting spirit and grit that Kobe had is something I’m still so deeply inspired by. It’s also a work ethic I’ve definitely tried to adopt into my artist journey as well. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. S’mores are excruciatingly mid. Individually all the ingredients taste fine, but mashing them into a tiny sandwich just feels so wrong, and is definitely not something worth gathering around a campfire for. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? “Come Get To This” by Marvin Gaye. Every time I listen to it, I can’t help but cry. The arrangement, the spirit of it, it’s all just perfect. It’s crazy to me how a man with so much pain in his life, could write such a joyous, triumphant, love song. That whole record, Let’s Get It On, just explodes with emotion. Marvin yearns in a way that moves and inspires me more than any other artist.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? So far, NYC has been unmatched. We performed a sold-out headline show there last month and the energy in the crowd was pretty surreal and sacred. I’m going to be doing my first proper tour alongside this next project, which can’t come soon enough. There are so many new fans and cities I want to meet and perform for, but London in particular is definitely top of the list. So much of my favorite music comes from or is inspired by that city. The album I’m working on right now pulls a lot of influence from UK music and film, too. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. A festival back home in Philly would be fire. The Roots, Tierra Whack, Lil Uzi Vert, Jill Scott… [it’s] impossible to list just 5, but Philly legends (the up-and-comers and the veterans would be the dream). Philly really has something to say with its music history. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? Before music, I went to film school and filmmaking in many ways was the first artistic medium that I really discovered/fell in love with. I’d definitely be directing full-time if music wasn’t in the cards. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? As cornball as it sounds, I wouldn’t really want to change much. Five years in the past would take me to the start of my artist journey. All the hard lessons learned, the growing pains, it’s all informed the music and who I am today. I guess I’d pick looking 5 years forward, but even that doesn’t sound too great either, haha. I think the present moment is right where I want to be. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Being sensitive and vulnerable is your ultimate strength, not a weakness. When I was 15, I felt a burning desire to be creative and express myself in the arts, but kept all those interests and urges at bay. It wasn’t until college where I was truly able to break that circuitry and start expressing myself in the ways I always wanted to. To my 15-year-old self I’d say… “just be free.”