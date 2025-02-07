Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I took piano classes for 3 years as a child and hated it haha! But now as a singer/songwriter it would be the most helpful thing in the world if I could play. Being able to create music through multiple channels would unlock a new level of creativity that I would love! It’s something I definitely want to pick back up when I have a little more free time. What was your first job? I’ve spent my entire life in the arts. It’s all I know and it’s what I am good at, so my first job is rooted in what I do best! I started working at an artist development studio teaching vocal lessons, performance workshops, and songwriting classes. I enjoy spreading knowledge and passion to the next generation of creatives. It gives me an even deeper sense of purpose. What is your most prized possession? As cheesy as it sounds, my prized possession is my family. My parents and my sister are the most important thing in the world to me! All my life they have been the driving force of my creativity, supporting every release, performance and opportunity that’s come my way. They’ve

nurtured me as a woman and as a creative. I owe them the world and will give it to them one day. What is your biggest fear? I hate elevators! A huge metal box that moves from floor to floor is crazy to me. No vibeeee! Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? Such a great question! Rihanna, Jill Scott, Brandy, and Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! MORNING: Go workout, get a breakfast burrito with chorizo and bacon, take a long shower then go shopping. Then I want to get my hair done (preferably something long and red) — a good lil’ bussdown.

AFTERNOON: Take a FAT nap, wake up, go to the studio (preferably with someone from that Mt. Rushmore up there), make the biggest hit of my career, and take some tequila shots to celebrate! NIGHT: Dinner with the gworlss, somewhere nice that we have to dress up, order every entrée on the menu to taste, and head to a speakeasy or dive bar with a fire DJ (preferably one that plays R&B, hip-hop, and amapiano only). Dance my heart out with my besties and get free tequila shots for the rest of the night. Is that too much to ask for???? What are your three most used emojis? 🧚🏽, 🎧, and 😭. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? James Fauntleroy. His approach to songwriting is a science that needs to be studied. I have to make a song with him! If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Ohh that’s so hard! I can’t think of a TV show, but a movie popped into my head immediately. I want to be in the sequel of One Of Them Days starring me and my manager Megan. I really feel like we could carry that sequel! Issa, call me. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? Keke Palmer. I’m such a huge fan of the multidimensional career she’s had. She’s lived 10 times and she’s only in her 30s. That, on top of her being the funniest, most meme-able person in the world easily makes her my favorite celeb! Her episode on the Steve Harvey Talk Show explaining The Titanic, goes down as one of the funniest interviews of all time. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Sweets are better than savory foods and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? A song that makes me feel more alive than any song I’ve ever heard before is “Freakum Dress – Live from The I Am… World Tour“. The amount of times I’ve done lip-syncing live performances in the mirror at 2am to that song has forever altered my brain chemistry. The intersection of rock and R&B is a hidden gem that Beyoncé conquered with that arrangement and inspires me to push the boundaries more in my music.