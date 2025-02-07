Jordyn Simone wants to tell both sides of the story. That’s the goal with her new EP Remember When. The six-track EP is the official debut for the Los Angeles-based singer who first saw the spotlight following an appearance on The Voice back in 2019. Next came performances at SXSW as well as Live Nation Urban’s Black History Showcase, Rhythm & Vibes, and more. Six years after her appearance on The Voice, Simone is making her arrival known with Remember When.
The six-track projects features a male collaborator on each track. Singers Dende, Lekan, Phabo, Reggie Becton, TA Thomas, and Joseph Solomon — who are rising in the R&B world — stand beside Simone on records to offer a male perspective to the moments in romance that she sings of. In the end, Remember When offers a balanced look into love, lust, and loyalty.
Together with the release of Remember When, we spoke to Jordyn Simone as a part of our weekly Uproxx Music 20 series to learn more about her influences, inspirations, and aspirations.
What is your earliest memory of music?
I’ll never forget my earliest memory of music! I was singing my first solo in church and the cable fell out of the microphone — I was mortified, BUT my dad ran from the back of the church to reattach it so I could continue my performance. A moment of childhood embarrassment turned into a lesson of perseverance that I’ll always hold close to my heart.
Who or what inspired you to take music seriously?
My dad is a phenomenal gospel vocalist and I grew up going to every church service, choir rehearsal, and revival with him. It started out as me being the biggest daddy’s girl ever but turned into my own passion and calling. Since finding my own voice, I’ve known music is what I was made to do. So I’ve dedicated my life to growing and evolving as a musician from the early age of 10.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
I took piano classes for 3 years as a child and hated it haha! But now as a singer/songwriter it would be the most helpful thing in the world if I could play. Being able to create music through multiple channels would unlock a new level of creativity that I would love! It’s something I definitely want to pick back up when I have a little more free time.
What was your first job?
I’ve spent my entire life in the arts. It’s all I know and it’s what I am good at, so my first job is rooted in what I do best! I started working at an artist development studio teaching vocal lessons, performance workshops, and songwriting classes. I enjoy spreading knowledge and passion to the next generation of creatives. It gives me an even deeper sense of purpose.
What is your most prized possession?
As cheesy as it sounds, my prized possession is my family. My parents and my sister are the most important thing in the world to me! All my life they have been the driving force of my creativity, supporting every release, performance and opportunity that’s come my way. They’ve
nurtured me as a woman and as a creative. I owe them the world and will give it to them one day.
What is your biggest fear?
I hate elevators! A huge metal box that moves from floor to floor is crazy to me. No vibeeee!
Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore?
Such a great question! Rihanna, Jill Scott, Brandy, and Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins.
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
MORNING: Go workout, get a breakfast burrito with chorizo and bacon, take a long shower then go shopping. Then I want to get my hair done (preferably something long and red) — a good lil’ bussdown.
AFTERNOON: Take a FAT nap, wake up, go to the studio (preferably with someone from that Mt. Rushmore up there), make the biggest hit of my career, and take some tequila shots to celebrate!
NIGHT: Dinner with the gworlss, somewhere nice that we have to dress up, order every entrée on the menu to taste, and head to a speakeasy or dive bar with a fire DJ (preferably one that plays R&B, hip-hop, and amapiano only). Dance my heart out with my besties and get free tequila shots for the rest of the night.
Is that too much to ask for????
What are your three most used emojis?
🧚🏽, 🎧, and 😭.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
James Fauntleroy. His approach to songwriting is a science that needs to be studied. I have to make a song with him!
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
Ohh that’s so hard! I can’t think of a TV show, but a movie popped into my head immediately. I want to be in the sequel of One Of Them Days starring me and my manager Megan. I really feel like we could carry that sequel! Issa, call me.
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?
Keke Palmer. I’m such a huge fan of the multidimensional career she’s had. She’s lived 10 times and she’s only in her 30s. That, on top of her being the funniest, most meme-able person in the world easily makes her my favorite celeb! Her episode on the Steve Harvey Talk Show explaining The Titanic, goes down as one of the funniest interviews of all time.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
Sweets are better than savory foods and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?
A song that makes me feel more alive than any song I’ve ever heard before is “Freakum Dress – Live from The I Am… World Tour“. The amount of times I’ve done lip-syncing live performances in the mirror at 2am to that song has forever altered my brain chemistry. The intersection of rock and R&B is a hidden gem that Beyoncé conquered with that arrangement and inspires me to push the boundaries more in my music.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
I’ve only performed in a handful of cities. There are so many more for me to experience before I can accurately answer this question but the city I’m most excited to perform in is South Africa. 1. Because I’ve engaged with so many amazing South African followers online that really connect with my music and 2. Because I love Amapiano more than anything
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
The festival would be somewhere in Africa, either South Africa, Nigeria, or Ghana and the lineup would consist of all my favorite new age R&B artists. The focus would be bringing R&B to Africa. FLO, Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice, Elmiene, and Dylan Sinclair.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
I’d be an actor or a TV host. God didn’t give me this crazy personality for nothing.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
Future! I’m working so hard for my future self. Setting the building blocks for what I want my future to look like. I would love to see how that hard work and sacrifice comes to fruition.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
You’re not asking for too much. You’re asking the wrong people. Find your people and love on them.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I want my legacy to transcend music. I want to be involved in all facets of entertainment and grow from an artist to a creative pioneer. I want a multidimensional career. I want people to know that I took every risk I possibly could and hopefully inspire them to do the same in their lives.
Remember When is out now via Boom.Records. Find out more information here.