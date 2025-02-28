Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? In high school, I used to take part in band class. I was assigned the trumpet & ended up being good at it. Some days I think about buying one and learning it again. What was your first job? My first job was at a vacuum store. I keep in touch with my first boss ’till this day. It was such a random first job, but I loved it. What is your most prized possession? I don’t have a prized possession, but I would just say my peace overall is most important to me. And I love curating my home space. What is your biggest fear? It used to be being swallowed by my old couch or that plants randomly attack me haha. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? Whitney Houston, Jhené Aiko, Fantasia, and Tamia. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! Ouu… I would do another group trip to Tulum, go RV’ing, zip-lining, and eat good food. I stayed there for a week for vacation and it was so much fun. What are your three most used emojis? 🤍,💗, and 🫂. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? I don’t think I have one. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Ouu, I can’t think of a TV show, but for movies, it’s on my bucket list to appear in a Transformers movie. I’m a huge action/adventure fan. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I love Rihanna’s energy, she most definitely commands a room and she’s also a Caribbean girl too, which we have in common. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Brown Sugar Boba is the best bubble tea drink haha. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? The best song I’ve ever heard from top to bottom has to be “W.A.Y.S” by Jhené Aiko.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? My favorite city to perform in has to be my hometown, Toronto. Haha, biased I know. I did my first headlining show that sold out here and the turnout was amazing. Live band, people singing back my music and buying my posters. I’m currently on tour with Pink Sweats & I’m looking forward to going to all the dates. I have only been to Los Angeles & Atlanta and I’m excited for the food on the road. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. My dream lineup would include: Masego, FLO, Jazmine Sullivan, Mahalia, and Jhene Aiko. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? If I wasn’t doing music, I feel I would’ve pursued the idea of being a makeup artist or car technician. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I would love to see five years into the future. Want to know if I’ve made it by then to do a headline show at Coachella haha. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? I would just tell her to always keep going! It really is my passion for music as to why I sing and create it. The path to this was never linear but it was the best surprise I’ve received in this life.